|Account: 166848
|Name: PATTERNS
|Currency: USD
|2008 April 18, 17:43
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|4088580
|2008.03.11 09:00
|balance
|Deposit
|100 000.00
|4093602
|2008.03.11 12:59
|sell
|8.00
|gbpusd
|2.0168
|2.0228
|1.9970
|2008.03.11 16:44
|2.0042
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10 080.00
|4093782
|2008.03.11 13:06
|sell
|8.00
|gbpjpy
|205.83
|206.85
|204.45
|2008.03.11 13:31
|206.85
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-7 950.11
|4106478
|2008.03.12 02:00
|buy
|8.00
|euraud
|1.6537
|1.6445
|1.6670
|2008.03.12 15:08
|1.6647
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8 177.84
|4106480
|2008.03.12 02:01
|sell
|8.00
|gbpjpy
|207.16
|207.85
|205.70
|2008.03.12 12:00
|207.85
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5 350.91
|4106490
|2008.03.12 02:06
|sell
|8.00
|audjpy
|95.83
|96.60
|94.50
|2008.03.12 15:36
|95.50
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2 571.59
|4140184
|2008.03.13 12:02
|buy
|8.00
|gbpjpy
|204.36
|202.89
|205.90
|2008.03.14 16:04
|202.89
|0.00
|0.00
|207.17
|-11 807.23
|4456718
|2008.03.31 11:47
|buy
|8.00
|gbpjpy
|197.57
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.04.01 04:16
|198.25
|0.00
|0.00
|128.13
|5 442.17
|4463191
|2008.03.31 17:54
|sell
|8.00
|gbpjpy
|198.36
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.03.31 18:05
|198.02
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2 727.64
|4505661
|2008.04.02 17:14
|sell
|8.00
|euraud
|1.7121
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.04.03 12:14
|1.7028
|0.00
|0.00
|131.62
|6 806.11
|4517695
|2008.04.03 09:36
|sell
|8.00
|xau
|900.30
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.04.03 13:25
|895.55
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3 800.00
|4543422
|2008.04.04 10:32
|buy
|3.00
|si
|17.560
|0.000
|0.000
|2008.04.04 16:22
|17.650
|-30.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 350.00
|4543424
|2008.04.04 10:32
|buy
|3.00
|xau
|907.70
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.04.04 16:22
|908.75
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|315.00
|4543442
|2008.04.04 10:34
|buy
|3.00
|cl
|104.67
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.04.04 16:22
|105.90
|-30.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3 690.00
|4544094
|2008.04.04 11:08
|sell
|3.00
|gbpaud
|2.1832
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.04.04 16:02
|2.1736
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2 648.16
|4549522
|2008.04.04 15:16
|sell
|3.00
|gbpjpy
|203.33
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.04.08 14:15
|201.60
|0.00
|0.00
|-207.27
|5 066.38
|4582405
|2008.04.07 09:03
|buy
|8.00
|euraud
|1.7038
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.04.07 19:01
|1.6923
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-8 529.32
|4740349
|2008.04.10 16:45
|sell
|8.00
|eurusd
|1.5824
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.04.10 19:41
|1.5742
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6 560.00
|4740472
|2008.04.10 16:49
|buy
|8.00
|gbpjpy
|199.54
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.04.10 19:40
|201.07
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12 010.59
|4741016
|2008.04.10 17:07
|buy
|8.00
|gbpchf
|1.9755
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.04.10 19:41
|1.9878
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9 765.78
|4766830
|2008.04.14 00:41
|buy
|8.00
|usdjpy
|101.36
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.04.14 10:05
|100.60
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6 043.74
|4771786
|2008.04.14 10:23
|buy
|8.00
|gbpjpy
|198.77
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.04.14 15:12
|200.30
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12 141.65
|4771799
|2008.04.14 10:23
|sell
|8.00
|eurgbp
|0.7996
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.04.14 15:35
|0.7971
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3 975.60
|4772905
|2008.04.14 11:22
|buy
|8.00
|usdjpy
|101.04
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.04.15 00:19
|101.13
|0.00
|0.00
|33.23
|711.95
|4810397
|2008.04.16 11:38
|buy
|8.00
|audusd
|0.9315
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.04.16 17:11
|0.9387
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5 760.00
|4856053
|2008.04.18 09:53
|sell
|8.00
|gbpchf
|2.0058
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.04.18 11:45
|2.0209
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-11 933.23
|-60.00
|0.00
|292.88
|51 985.92
|Closed P/L:
|52 218.80
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|100 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|52 218.80
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|152 218.80
|Equity:
|152 218.80
|Free Margin:
|152 218.80
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|103 626.17
|Gross Loss:
|51 407.37
|Total Net Profit:
|52 218.80
|Profit Factor:
|2.02
|Expected Payoff:
|2088.75
|Absolute Drawdown:
|7 950.11
|Maximal Drawdown:
|11 933.23 (7.27%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|10.79% (11 600.06)
|Total Trades:
|25
|Short Positions (won %):
|12 (75.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|13 (76.92%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|19 (76.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|6 (24.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|12 141.65
|loss trade:
|-11 933.23
|Average
|profit trade:
|5 454.01
|loss trade:
|-8 567.89
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|8 (26 978.83)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-11 933.23)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|33 195.48 (4)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-11 933.23 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|4
|consecutive losses:
|1