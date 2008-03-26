CIC Futures

Account: 88543005 Name: HARMANTO SLAMET, IR Currency: USD 2008 April 16, 02:58
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
1063542008.03.26 08:30balanceDeposit10 000.00
1065412008.03.26 09:14sell1.00hsih822617002008.03.27 02:4622380-30.000.000.001 185.00
1087512008.03.27 09:12buy1.00hsij82276622782229662008.03.27 09:1422782-30.000.000.0080.00
1089532008.03.27 11:57buy1.00ssim812750002008.03.28 01:0212600-30.000.000.00-450.00
1104222008.03.28 09:14sell1.00hsij823256002008.03.31 02:4622990-30.000.000.001 330.00
1125192008.03.31 09:13buy2.00hsij822635002008.04.01 02:4622930-60.000.000.002 950.00
1192422008.04.03 09:13sell1.00hsij824184002008.04.07 02:4624394-30.000.000.00-1 050.00
1230622008.04.07 09:14sell2.00hsij82463724529244372008.04.08 02:4624500-60.000.000.001 370.00
1275352008.04.09 09:13buy1.00hsij824050002008.04.10 02:4624085-30.000.000.00175.00
1302222008.04.10 09:13buy3.00hsij824077002008.04.11 02:5424361-90.000.000.004 260.00
1328842008.04.11 09:13sell1.00hsij824614002008.04.14 02:4524300-30.000.000.001 570.00
1347262008.04.14 05:01balanceWithdrawal-11 000.00
1356812008.04.14 09:12buy1.00hsij823845002008.04.15 02:5023968-30.000.000.00615.00
1387362008.04.15 09:12buy1.00hsij823865002008.04.16 02:4624120-30.000.000.001 275.00
  -480.00 0.00 0.00 13 310.00
Closed P/L: 12 830.00
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: -1 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 12 830.00 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 11 830.00 Equity: 11 830.00 Free Margin: 11 830.00