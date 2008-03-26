|Account: 88543005
|Name: HARMANTO SLAMET, IR
|Currency: USD
|2008 April 16, 02:58
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|106354
|2008.03.26 08:30
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|106541
|2008.03.26 09:14
|sell
|1.00
|hsih8
|22617
|0
|0
|2008.03.27 02:46
|22380
|-30.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 185.00
|108751
|2008.03.27 09:12
|buy
|1.00
|hsij8
|22766
|22782
|22966
|2008.03.27 09:14
|22782
|-30.00
|0.00
|0.00
|80.00
|108953
|2008.03.27 11:57
|buy
|1.00
|ssim8
|12750
|0
|0
|2008.03.28 01:02
|12600
|-30.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-450.00
|110422
|2008.03.28 09:14
|sell
|1.00
|hsij8
|23256
|0
|0
|2008.03.31 02:46
|22990
|-30.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 330.00
|112519
|2008.03.31 09:13
|buy
|2.00
|hsij8
|22635
|0
|0
|2008.04.01 02:46
|22930
|-60.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2 950.00
|119242
|2008.04.03 09:13
|sell
|1.00
|hsij8
|24184
|0
|0
|2008.04.07 02:46
|24394
|-30.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1 050.00
|123062
|2008.04.07 09:14
|sell
|2.00
|hsij8
|24637
|24529
|24437
|2008.04.08 02:46
|24500
|-60.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 370.00
|127535
|2008.04.09 09:13
|buy
|1.00
|hsij8
|24050
|0
|0
|2008.04.10 02:46
|24085
|-30.00
|0.00
|0.00
|175.00
|130222
|2008.04.10 09:13
|buy
|3.00
|hsij8
|24077
|0
|0
|2008.04.11 02:54
|24361
|-90.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4 260.00
|132884
|2008.04.11 09:13
|sell
|1.00
|hsij8
|24614
|0
|0
|2008.04.14 02:45
|24300
|-30.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 570.00
|134726
|2008.04.14 05:01
|balance
|Withdrawal
|-11 000.00
|135681
|2008.04.14 09:12
|buy
|1.00
|hsij8
|23845
|0
|0
|2008.04.15 02:50
|23968
|-30.00
|0.00
|0.00
|615.00
|138736
|2008.04.15 09:12
|buy
|1.00
|hsij8
|23865
|0
|0
|2008.04.16 02:46
|24120
|-30.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 275.00
|-480.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13 310.00
|Closed P/L:
|12 830.00
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|-1 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|12 830.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|11 830.00
|Equity:
|11 830.00
|Free Margin:
|11 830.00