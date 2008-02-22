|Account: 1011653
|Name: Ruby Moechtar
|Currency: USD
|2008 March 17, 04:04
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|21914434
|2008.02.22 18:26
|balance
|Deposit
|500.00
|21938990
|2008.02.25 01:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|211.28
|212.03
|211.03
|2008.02.25 03:12
|211.03
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|23.30
|21938992
|2008.02.25 01:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|211.28
|212.03
|210.78
|2008.02.25 03:23
|211.07
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|19.57
|21971702
|2008.02.25 13:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|211.88
|211.13
|212.13
|2008.02.25 16:19
|212.13
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|23.20
|21971705
|2008.02.25 13:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|211.88
|211.13
|212.23
|2008.02.25 16:32
|212.23
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|32.49
|22007526
|2008.02.26 01:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|212.57
|213.32
|212.32
|2008.02.26 03:28
|212.32
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|23.15
|22007532
|2008.02.26 01:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|212.57
|213.32
|212.22
|2008.02.26 05:26
|212.22
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|32.43
|22007556
|2008.02.26 01:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9665
|1.9715
|1.9650
|2008.02.26 07:52
|1.9650
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.00
|22007559
|2008.02.26 01:01
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9665
|1.9715
|1.9640
|2008.02.26 08:36
|1.9656
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.00
|22042308
|2008.02.26 14:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|212.62
|211.87
|212.87
|2008.02.26 14:18
|212.87
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|23.16
|22042309
|2008.02.26 14:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|212.62
|211.87
|212.97
|2008.02.26 14:28
|212.97
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|32.43
|22083288
|2008.02.27 01:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|213.28
|214.03
|213.03
|2008.02.27 02:00
|213.44
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-14.90
|22083293
|2008.02.27 01:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|213.28
|214.03
|212.93
|2008.02.27 02:00
|213.45
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-15.83
|22083310
|2008.02.27 01:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9878
|1.9928
|1.9863
|2008.02.27 02:00
|1.9875
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.00
|22083312
|2008.02.27 01:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9878
|1.9928
|1.9853
|2008.02.27 02:00
|1.9875
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.00
|22085017
|2008.02.27 02:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|213.45
|212.70
|213.70
|2008.02.27 04:25
|212.70
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-69.95
|22085029
|2008.02.27 02:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|213.45
|212.70
|213.80
|2008.02.27 04:25
|212.70
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-69.95
|22085058
|2008.02.27 02:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9875
|1.9825
|1.9890
|2008.02.27 08:45
|1.9890
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.00
|22085063
|2008.02.27 02:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9875
|1.9825
|1.9900
|2008.02.27 09:00
|1.9900
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|25.00
|22099353
|2008.02.27 09:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9902
|1.9852
|1.9927
|2008.02.27 09:17
|1.9927
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|25.00
|22099377
|2008.02.27 09:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9902
|1.9852
|1.9927
|2008.02.27 09:17
|1.9927
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|25.00
|23109524
|2008.03.14 20:19
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.0004
|0.0000
|0.9904
|2008.03.17 00:02
|0.9904
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.75
|100.97
|23109589
|2008.03.14 20:20
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|155.84
|0.00
|154.84
|2008.03.17 00:01
|154.84
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.53
|101.54
|23124698
|2008.03.17 00:11
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.5729
|0.0000
|1.5829
|2008.03.17 03:28
|1.5829
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.28
|461.61
|Closed P/L:
|459.33
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|23109587
|2008.03.14 20:20
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|155.84
|155.84
|0.00
|153.38
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.53
|253.74
|23107811
|2008.03.14 19:53
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|202.18
|202.18
|0.00
|195.40
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.35
|699.33
|23109523
|2008.03.14 20:19
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.0004
|1.0004
|0.0000
|0.9772
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.75
|237.41
|23124696
|2008.03.17 00:11
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.5729
|1.5729
|0.0000
|1.5821
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|92.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.63
|1 282.48
|Floating P/L:
|1 277.85
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|500.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|459.33
|Floating P/L:
|1 277.85
|Margin:
|123.32
|Balance:
|959.33
|Equity:
|2 237.18
|Free Margin:
|2 113.87
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|629.96
|Gross Loss:
|170.63
|Total Net Profit:
|459.33
|Profit Factor:
|3.69
|Expected Payoff:
|19.97
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|164.63 (22.44%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|22.44% (164.63)
|Total Trades:
|23
|Short Positions (won %):
|12 (83.33%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|11 (81.82%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|19 (82.61%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|4 (17.39%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|100.22
|loss trade:
|-69.95
|Average
|profit trade:
|33.16
|loss trade:
|-42.66
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|10 (233.73)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-139.90)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|390.23 (7)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-139.90 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|6
|consecutive losses:
|2