North Finance Co Ltd

Account: 1011653 Name: Ruby Moechtar Currency: USD 2008 March 17, 04:04
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
219144342008.02.22 18:26balanceDeposit500.00
219389902008.02.25 01:00sell0.10gbpjpy211.28212.03211.032008.02.25 03:12211.030.000.000.0023.30
219389922008.02.25 01:00sell0.10gbpjpy211.28212.03210.782008.02.25 03:23211.070.000.000.0019.57
219717022008.02.25 13:00buy0.10gbpjpy211.88211.13212.132008.02.25 16:19212.130.000.000.0023.20
219717052008.02.25 13:00buy0.10gbpjpy211.88211.13212.232008.02.25 16:32212.230.000.000.0032.49
220075262008.02.26 01:00sell0.10gbpjpy212.57213.32212.322008.02.26 03:28212.320.000.000.0023.15
220075322008.02.26 01:00sell0.10gbpjpy212.57213.32212.222008.02.26 05:26212.220.000.000.0032.43
220075562008.02.26 01:00sell0.10gbpusd1.96651.97151.96502008.02.26 07:521.96500.000.000.0015.00
220075592008.02.26 01:01sell0.10gbpusd1.96651.97151.96402008.02.26 08:361.96560.000.000.009.00
220423082008.02.26 14:00buy0.10gbpjpy212.62211.87212.872008.02.26 14:18212.870.000.000.0023.16
220423092008.02.26 14:00buy0.10gbpjpy212.62211.87212.972008.02.26 14:28212.970.000.000.0032.43
220832882008.02.27 01:00sell0.10gbpjpy213.28214.03213.032008.02.27 02:00213.440.000.000.00-14.90
220832932008.02.27 01:00sell0.10gbpjpy213.28214.03212.932008.02.27 02:00213.450.000.000.00-15.83
220833102008.02.27 01:00sell0.10gbpusd1.98781.99281.98632008.02.27 02:001.98750.000.000.003.00
220833122008.02.27 01:00sell0.10gbpusd1.98781.99281.98532008.02.27 02:001.98750.000.000.003.00
220850172008.02.27 02:00buy0.10gbpjpy213.45212.70213.702008.02.27 04:25212.700.000.000.00-69.95
220850292008.02.27 02:00buy0.10gbpjpy213.45212.70213.802008.02.27 04:25212.700.000.000.00-69.95
220850582008.02.27 02:00buy0.10gbpusd1.98751.98251.98902008.02.27 08:451.98900.000.000.0015.00
220850632008.02.27 02:00buy0.10gbpusd1.98751.98251.99002008.02.27 09:001.99000.000.000.0025.00
220993532008.02.27 09:00buy0.10gbpusd1.99021.98521.99272008.02.27 09:171.99270.000.000.0025.00
220993772008.02.27 09:00buy0.10gbpusd1.99021.98521.99272008.02.27 09:171.99270.000.000.0025.00
231095242008.03.14 20:19sell0.10usdchf1.00040.00000.99042008.03.17 00:020.99040.000.00-0.75100.97
231095892008.03.14 20:20sell0.10eurjpy155.840.00154.842008.03.17 00:01154.840.000.00-1.53101.54
231246982008.03.17 00:11buy0.10eurusd1.57290.00001.58292008.03.17 03:281.58290.000.000.00100.00
  0.00 0.00 -2.28 461.61
Closed P/L: 459.33
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
231095872008.03.14 20:20sell0.10eurjpy155.84155.840.00 153.380.000.00-1.53253.74
231078112008.03.14 19:53sell0.10gbpjpy202.18202.180.00 195.400.000.00-2.35699.33
231095232008.03.14 20:19sell0.10usdchf1.00041.00040.0000 0.97720.000.00-0.75237.41
231246962008.03.17 00:11buy0.10eurusd1.57291.57290.0000 1.58210.000.000.0092.00
  0.00 0.00 -4.63 1 282.48
 Floating P/L: 1 277.85
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 500.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 459.33 Floating P/L: 1 277.85 Margin: 123.32
Balance: 959.33 Equity: 2 237.18 Free Margin: 2 113.87
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 629.96 Gross Loss: 170.63 Total Net Profit: 459.33
Profit Factor: 3.69 Expected Payoff: 19.97  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 164.63 (22.44%) Relative Drawdown: 22.44% (164.63)
 
Total Trades: 23 Short Positions (won %): 12 (83.33%) Long Positions (won %): 11 (81.82%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 19 (82.61%) Loss trades (% of total): 4 (17.39%)
Largest profit trade: 100.22 loss trade: -69.95
Average profit trade: 33.16 loss trade: -42.66
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 10 (233.73) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-139.90)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 390.23 (7) consecutive loss (count): -139.90 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 6 consecutive losses: 2