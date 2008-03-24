|Account: 1708218
|Name: John Riley
|Currency: USD
|2008 March 28, 20:00
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|87533487
|2008.03.24 04:45
|buy
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.5357
|1.5172
|1.5367
|2008.03.24 05:06
|1.5367
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.10
|772188
|10p3-Buy[tp]
|87607660
|2008.03.24 13:22
|sell
|0.09
|eurusdm
|1.5442
|1.5617
|1.5432
|2008.03.24 13:40
|1.5432
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.90
|772188
|10p3-Sell[tp]
|87607017
|2008.03.24 13:17
|sell
|0.03
|eurusdm
|1.5436
|1.5616
|1.5426
|2008.03.24 13:40
|1.5432
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|772188
|10p3-Sell
|87602712
|2008.03.24 12:45
|sell
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.5431
|1.5616
|1.5421
|2008.03.24 13:40
|1.5433
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|772188
|10p3-Sell
|87716607
|2008.03.24 23:52
|sell
|0.27
|eurusdm
|1.5435
|1.5605
|1.5425
|2008.03.25 00:38
|1.5430
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.35
|772188
|10p3-Sell
|87714742
|2008.03.24 23:31
|sell
|0.09
|eurusdm
|1.5430
|1.5605
|1.5420
|2008.03.25 00:38
|1.5430
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|772188
|10p3-Sell
|87713871
|2008.03.24 23:24
|sell
|0.03
|eurusdm
|1.5424
|1.5604
|1.5414
|2008.03.25 00:38
|1.5430
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.18
|772188
|10p3-Sell
|87708027
|2008.03.24 22:30
|sell
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.5418
|1.5603
|1.5408
|2008.03.25 00:38
|1.5429
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.11
|772188
|10p3-Sell
|87765212
|2008.03.25 01:31
|sell
|0.03
|eurusdm
|1.5434
|1.5614
|1.5424
|2008.03.25 16:46
|1.5614
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.40
|772188
|10p3-Sell[sl]
|87767960
|2008.03.25 01:42
|sell
|0.09
|eurusdm
|1.5440
|1.5615
|1.5430
|2008.03.25 16:46
|1.5615
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-15.75
|772188
|10p3-Sell[sl]
|87764706
|2008.03.25 01:30
|sell
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.5429
|1.5614
|1.5419
|2008.03.25 16:46
|1.5614
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.85
|772188
|10p3-Sell[sl]
|87771135
|2008.03.25 01:59
|sell
|0.81
|eurusdm
|1.5452
|1.5617
|1.5442
|2008.03.25 16:46
|1.5614
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-131.22
|772188
|10p3-Sell
|87770777
|2008.03.25 01:58
|sell
|0.27
|eurusdm
|1.5446
|1.5616
|1.5436
|2008.03.25 16:46
|1.5615
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-45.63
|772188
|10p3-Sell
|88017500
|2008.03.25 18:25
|sell
|0.27
|eurusdm
|1.5611
|1.5776
|1.5601
|2008.03.25 18:35
|1.5605
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.62
|772188
|10p3-Sell
|88016514
|2008.03.25 18:20
|sell
|0.09
|eurusdm
|1.5605
|1.5775
|1.5595
|2008.03.25 18:36
|1.5604
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.09
|772188
|10p3-Sell
|88016129
|2008.03.25 18:19
|sell
|0.03
|eurusdm
|1.5599
|1.5774
|1.5589
|2008.03.25 18:36
|1.5604
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.15
|772188
|10p3-Sell
|88015294
|2008.03.25 18:15
|sell
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.5594
|1.5774
|1.5584
|2008.03.25 18:36
|1.5603
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.09
|772188
|10p3-Sell
|88063668
|2008.03.25 22:30
|sell
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.5628
|1.5808
|1.5618
|2008.03.25 23:09
|1.5618
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.10
|772188
|10p3-Sell[tp]
|88143838
|2008.03.26 03:00
|sell
|0.03
|eurusdm
|1.5639
|1.5814
|1.5629
|2008.03.26 03:16
|1.5629
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.30
|772188
|10p3-Sell[tp]
|88143315
|2008.03.26 03:00
|sell
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.5634
|1.5814
|1.5624
|2008.03.26 03:16
|1.5629
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|772188
|10p3-Sell
|88221784
|2008.03.26 09:15
|buy
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.5686
|1.5506
|1.5696
|2008.03.26 09:19
|1.5696
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.10
|772188
|10p3-Buy[tp]
|88223324
|2008.03.26 09:19
|buy
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.5698
|1.5518
|1.5708
|2008.03.26 09:20
|1.5708
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.10
|772188
|10p3-Buy[tp]
|88228969
|2008.03.26 09:28
|buy
|0.27
|eurusdm
|1.5693
|1.5528
|1.5703
|2008.03.26 09:32
|1.5699
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.62
|772188
|10p3-Buy
|88226417
|2008.03.26 09:23
|buy
|0.09
|eurusdm
|1.5698
|1.5528
|1.5708
|2008.03.26 09:32
|1.5701
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.27
|772188
|10p3-Buy
|88225955
|2008.03.26 09:22
|buy
|0.03
|eurusdm
|1.5704
|1.5529
|1.5714
|2008.03.26 09:32
|1.5701
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.09
|772188
|10p3-Buy
|88224687
|2008.03.26 09:20
|buy
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.5710
|1.5530
|1.5720
|2008.03.26 09:32
|1.5702
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.08
|772188
|10p3-Buy
|88301823
|2008.03.26 12:45
|sell
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.5728
|1.5908
|1.5718
|2008.03.26 13:05
|1.5718
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.10
|772188
|10p3-Sell[tp]
|88429083
|2008.03.26 21:25
|sell
|0.03
|eurusdm
|1.5844
|1.6019
|1.5834
|2008.03.26 22:57
|1.5834
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.30
|772188
|10p3-Sell[tp]
|88427947
|2008.03.26 21:15
|sell
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.5838
|1.6018
|1.5828
|2008.03.26 22:57
|1.5834
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|772188
|10p3-Sell
|88545757
|2008.03.27 05:14
|buy
|0.27
|eurusdm
|1.5797
|1.5632
|1.5807
|2008.03.27 05:17
|1.5803
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.62
|772188
|10p3-Buy
|88541949
|2008.03.27 04:54
|buy
|0.09
|eurusdm
|1.5803
|1.5633
|1.5813
|2008.03.27 05:17
|1.5801
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.18
|772188
|10p3-Buy
|88539353
|2008.03.27 04:39
|buy
|0.03
|eurusdm
|1.5809
|1.5634
|1.5819
|2008.03.27 05:17
|1.5802
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.21
|772188
|10p3-Buy
|88538280
|2008.03.27 04:30
|buy
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.5815
|1.5635
|1.5825
|2008.03.27 05:17
|1.5803
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.12
|772188
|10p3-Buy
|88551908
|2008.03.27 05:52
|buy
|0.09
|eurusdm
|1.5802
|1.5632
|1.5812
|2008.03.27 06:01
|1.5812
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.90
|772188
|10p3-Buy[tp]
|88551451
|2008.03.27 05:50
|buy
|0.03
|eurusdm
|1.5808
|1.5633
|1.5818
|2008.03.27 06:01
|1.5812
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|772188
|10p3-Buy
|88550776
|2008.03.27 05:45
|buy
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.5814
|1.5634
|1.5824
|2008.03.27 06:01
|1.5813
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|772188
|10p3-Buy
|88621873
|2008.03.27 09:49
|buy
|0.03
|eurusdm
|1.5768
|1.5593
|1.5778
|2008.03.27 10:00
|1.5778
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.30
|772188
|10p3-Buy[tp]
|88620877
|2008.03.27 09:45
|buy
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.5774
|1.5594
|1.5784
|2008.03.27 10:00
|1.5777
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|772188
|10p3-Buy
|88808255
|2008.03.27 18:45
|sell
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.5779
|1.5959
|1.5769
|2008.03.27 18:51
|1.5769
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.10
|772188
|10p3-Sell[tp]
|88812833
|2008.03.27 19:00
|sell
|0.09
|eurusdm
|1.5779
|1.5949
|1.5769
|2008.03.27 19:11
|1.5769
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.90
|772188
|10p3-Sell[tp]
|88811166
|2008.03.27 18:53
|sell
|0.03
|eurusdm
|1.5774
|1.5949
|1.5764
|2008.03.27 19:11
|1.5769
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.15
|772188
|10p3-Sell
|88810818
|2008.03.27 18:51
|sell
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.5768
|1.5948
|1.5758
|2008.03.27 19:12
|1.5767
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|772188
|10p3-Sell
|88841493
|2008.03.27 21:41
|buy
|0.03
|eurusdm
|1.5781
|1.5606
|1.5791
|2008.03.27 22:31
|1.5791
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.30
|772188
|10p3-Buy[tp]
|88837374
|2008.03.27 21:15
|buy
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.5787
|1.5607
|1.5797
|2008.03.27 22:31
|1.5791
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|772188
|10p3-Buy
|88896037
|2008.03.28 00:45
|sell
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.5787
|1.5967
|1.5777
|2008.03.28 00:51
|1.5777
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.10
|772188
|10p3-Sell[tp]
|88899298
|2008.03.28 00:54
|sell
|0.09
|eurusdm
|1.5786
|1.5956
|1.5776
|2008.03.28 00:59
|1.5776
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.90
|772188
|10p3-Sell[tp]
|88898552
|2008.03.28 00:52
|sell
|0.03
|eurusdm
|1.5780
|1.5955
|1.5770
|2008.03.28 00:59
|1.5777
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.09
|772188
|10p3-Sell
|88897910
|2008.03.28 00:51
|sell
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.5775
|1.5955
|1.5765
|2008.03.28 00:59
|1.5779
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|772188
|10p3-Sell
|89069617
|2008.03.28 13:15
|sell
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.5795
|1.5975
|1.5785
|2008.03.28 13:18
|1.5785
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.10
|772188
|10p3-Sell[tp]
|89071522
|2008.03.28 13:19
|sell
|0.03
|eurusdm
|1.5790
|1.5965
|1.5780
|2008.03.28 13:19
|1.5780
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.30
|772188
|10p3-Sell[tp]
|89071196
|2008.03.28 13:18
|sell
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.5784
|1.5964
|1.5774
|2008.03.28 13:19
|1.5781
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|772188
|10p3-Sell
|89072459
|2008.03.28 13:21
|sell
|0.03
|eurusdm
|1.5785
|1.5960
|1.5775
|2008.03.28 13:25
|1.5775
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.30
|772188
|10p3-Sell[tp]
|89071934
|2008.03.28 13:20
|sell
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.5779
|1.5959
|1.5769
|2008.03.28 13:25
|1.5776
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|772188
|10p3-Sell
|89073428
|2008.03.28 13:25
|sell
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.5774
|1.5954
|1.5764
|2008.03.28 13:40
|1.5764
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.10
|772188
|10p3-Sell[tp]
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-187.55
|Closed P/L:
|-187.55
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-187.55
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|113.31
|Equity:
|113.31
|Free Margin:
|113.31
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|13.58
|Gross Loss:
|201.13
|Total Net Profit:
|-187.55
|Profit Factor:
|0.07
|Expected Payoff:
|-3.47
|Absolute Drawdown:
|197.69
|Maximal Drawdown:
|200.14 (65.99%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|65.99% (200.14)
|Total Trades:
|54
|Short Positions (won %):
|36 (69.44%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|18 (66.67%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|37 (68.52%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|17 (31.48%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|1.62
|loss trade:
|-131.22
|Average
|profit trade:
|0.37
|loss trade:
|-11.83
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|11 (2.92)
|consecutive losses ($):
|7 (-200.14)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|2.92 (11)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-200.14 (7)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|5
|consecutive losses:
|2