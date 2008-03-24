Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1708218 Name: John Riley Currency: USD 2008 March 28, 20:00
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
875334872008.03.24 04:45buy0.01eurusdm1.53571.51721.53672008.03.24 05:061.53670.000.000.000.10
 77218810p3-Buy[tp]
876076602008.03.24 13:22sell0.09eurusdm1.54421.56171.54322008.03.24 13:401.54320.000.000.000.90
 77218810p3-Sell[tp]
876070172008.03.24 13:17sell0.03eurusdm1.54361.56161.54262008.03.24 13:401.54320.000.000.000.12
 77218810p3-Sell
876027122008.03.24 12:45sell0.01eurusdm1.54311.56161.54212008.03.24 13:401.54330.000.000.00-0.02
 77218810p3-Sell
877166072008.03.24 23:52sell0.27eurusdm1.54351.56051.54252008.03.25 00:381.54300.000.000.001.35
 77218810p3-Sell
877147422008.03.24 23:31sell0.09eurusdm1.54301.56051.54202008.03.25 00:381.54300.000.000.000.00
 77218810p3-Sell
877138712008.03.24 23:24sell0.03eurusdm1.54241.56041.54142008.03.25 00:381.54300.000.000.00-0.18
 77218810p3-Sell
877080272008.03.24 22:30sell0.01eurusdm1.54181.56031.54082008.03.25 00:381.54290.000.000.00-0.11
 77218810p3-Sell
877652122008.03.25 01:31sell0.03eurusdm1.54341.56141.54242008.03.25 16:461.56140.000.000.00-5.40
 77218810p3-Sell[sl]
877679602008.03.25 01:42sell0.09eurusdm1.54401.56151.54302008.03.25 16:461.56150.000.000.00-15.75
 77218810p3-Sell[sl]
877647062008.03.25 01:30sell0.01eurusdm1.54291.56141.54192008.03.25 16:461.56140.000.000.00-1.85
 77218810p3-Sell[sl]
877711352008.03.25 01:59sell0.81eurusdm1.54521.56171.54422008.03.25 16:461.56140.000.000.00-131.22
 77218810p3-Sell
877707772008.03.25 01:58sell0.27eurusdm1.54461.56161.54362008.03.25 16:461.56150.000.000.00-45.63
 77218810p3-Sell
880175002008.03.25 18:25sell0.27eurusdm1.56111.57761.56012008.03.25 18:351.56050.000.000.001.62
 77218810p3-Sell
880165142008.03.25 18:20sell0.09eurusdm1.56051.57751.55952008.03.25 18:361.56040.000.000.000.09
 77218810p3-Sell
880161292008.03.25 18:19sell0.03eurusdm1.55991.57741.55892008.03.25 18:361.56040.000.000.00-0.15
 77218810p3-Sell
880152942008.03.25 18:15sell0.01eurusdm1.55941.57741.55842008.03.25 18:361.56030.000.000.00-0.09
 77218810p3-Sell
880636682008.03.25 22:30sell0.01eurusdm1.56281.58081.56182008.03.25 23:091.56180.000.000.000.10
 77218810p3-Sell[tp]
881438382008.03.26 03:00sell0.03eurusdm1.56391.58141.56292008.03.26 03:161.56290.000.000.000.30
 77218810p3-Sell[tp]
881433152008.03.26 03:00sell0.01eurusdm1.56341.58141.56242008.03.26 03:161.56290.000.000.000.05
 77218810p3-Sell
882217842008.03.26 09:15buy0.01eurusdm1.56861.55061.56962008.03.26 09:191.56960.000.000.000.10
 77218810p3-Buy[tp]
882233242008.03.26 09:19buy0.01eurusdm1.56981.55181.57082008.03.26 09:201.57080.000.000.000.10
 77218810p3-Buy[tp]
882289692008.03.26 09:28buy0.27eurusdm1.56931.55281.57032008.03.26 09:321.56990.000.000.001.62
 77218810p3-Buy
882264172008.03.26 09:23buy0.09eurusdm1.56981.55281.57082008.03.26 09:321.57010.000.000.000.27
 77218810p3-Buy
882259552008.03.26 09:22buy0.03eurusdm1.57041.55291.57142008.03.26 09:321.57010.000.000.00-0.09
 77218810p3-Buy
882246872008.03.26 09:20buy0.01eurusdm1.57101.55301.57202008.03.26 09:321.57020.000.000.00-0.08
 77218810p3-Buy
883018232008.03.26 12:45sell0.01eurusdm1.57281.59081.57182008.03.26 13:051.57180.000.000.000.10
 77218810p3-Sell[tp]
884290832008.03.26 21:25sell0.03eurusdm1.58441.60191.58342008.03.26 22:571.58340.000.000.000.30
 77218810p3-Sell[tp]
884279472008.03.26 21:15sell0.01eurusdm1.58381.60181.58282008.03.26 22:571.58340.000.000.000.04
 77218810p3-Sell
885457572008.03.27 05:14buy0.27eurusdm1.57971.56321.58072008.03.27 05:171.58030.000.000.001.62
 77218810p3-Buy
885419492008.03.27 04:54buy0.09eurusdm1.58031.56331.58132008.03.27 05:171.58010.000.000.00-0.18
 77218810p3-Buy
885393532008.03.27 04:39buy0.03eurusdm1.58091.56341.58192008.03.27 05:171.58020.000.000.00-0.21
 77218810p3-Buy
885382802008.03.27 04:30buy0.01eurusdm1.58151.56351.58252008.03.27 05:171.58030.000.000.00-0.12
 77218810p3-Buy
885519082008.03.27 05:52buy0.09eurusdm1.58021.56321.58122008.03.27 06:011.58120.000.000.000.90
 77218810p3-Buy[tp]
885514512008.03.27 05:50buy0.03eurusdm1.58081.56331.58182008.03.27 06:011.58120.000.000.000.12
 77218810p3-Buy
885507762008.03.27 05:45buy0.01eurusdm1.58141.56341.58242008.03.27 06:011.58130.000.000.00-0.01
 77218810p3-Buy
886218732008.03.27 09:49buy0.03eurusdm1.57681.55931.57782008.03.27 10:001.57780.000.000.000.30
 77218810p3-Buy[tp]
886208772008.03.27 09:45buy0.01eurusdm1.57741.55941.57842008.03.27 10:001.57770.000.000.000.03
 77218810p3-Buy
888082552008.03.27 18:45sell0.01eurusdm1.57791.59591.57692008.03.27 18:511.57690.000.000.000.10
 77218810p3-Sell[tp]
888128332008.03.27 19:00sell0.09eurusdm1.57791.59491.57692008.03.27 19:111.57690.000.000.000.90
 77218810p3-Sell[tp]
888111662008.03.27 18:53sell0.03eurusdm1.57741.59491.57642008.03.27 19:111.57690.000.000.000.15
 77218810p3-Sell
888108182008.03.27 18:51sell0.01eurusdm1.57681.59481.57582008.03.27 19:121.57670.000.000.000.01
 77218810p3-Sell
888414932008.03.27 21:41buy0.03eurusdm1.57811.56061.57912008.03.27 22:311.57910.000.000.000.30
 77218810p3-Buy[tp]
888373742008.03.27 21:15buy0.01eurusdm1.57871.56071.57972008.03.27 22:311.57910.000.000.000.04
 77218810p3-Buy
888960372008.03.28 00:45sell0.01eurusdm1.57871.59671.57772008.03.28 00:511.57770.000.000.000.10
 77218810p3-Sell[tp]
888992982008.03.28 00:54sell0.09eurusdm1.57861.59561.57762008.03.28 00:591.57760.000.000.000.90
 77218810p3-Sell[tp]
888985522008.03.28 00:52sell0.03eurusdm1.57801.59551.57702008.03.28 00:591.57770.000.000.000.09
 77218810p3-Sell
888979102008.03.28 00:51sell0.01eurusdm1.57751.59551.57652008.03.28 00:591.57790.000.000.00-0.04
 77218810p3-Sell
890696172008.03.28 13:15sell0.01eurusdm1.57951.59751.57852008.03.28 13:181.57850.000.000.000.10
 77218810p3-Sell[tp]
890715222008.03.28 13:19sell0.03eurusdm1.57901.59651.57802008.03.28 13:191.57800.000.000.000.30
 77218810p3-Sell[tp]
890711962008.03.28 13:18sell0.01eurusdm1.57841.59641.57742008.03.28 13:191.57810.000.000.000.03
 77218810p3-Sell
890724592008.03.28 13:21sell0.03eurusdm1.57851.59601.57752008.03.28 13:251.57750.000.000.000.30
 77218810p3-Sell[tp]
890719342008.03.28 13:20sell0.01eurusdm1.57791.59591.57692008.03.28 13:251.57760.000.000.000.03
 77218810p3-Sell
890734282008.03.28 13:25sell0.01eurusdm1.57741.59541.57642008.03.28 13:401.57640.000.000.000.10
 77218810p3-Sell[tp]
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -187.55
Closed P/L: -187.55
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -187.55 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 113.31 Equity: 113.31 Free Margin: 113.31
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 13.58 Gross Loss: 201.13 Total Net Profit: -187.55
Profit Factor: 0.07 Expected Payoff: -3.47  
Absolute Drawdown: 197.69 Maximal Drawdown: 200.14 (65.99%) Relative Drawdown: 65.99% (200.14)
 
Total Trades: 54 Short Positions (won %): 36 (69.44%) Long Positions (won %): 18 (66.67%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 37 (68.52%) Loss trades (% of total): 17 (31.48%)
Largest profit trade: 1.62 loss trade: -131.22
Average profit trade: 0.37 loss trade: -11.83
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 11 (2.92) consecutive losses ($): 7 (-200.14)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 2.92 (11) consecutive loss (count): -200.14 (7)
Average consecutive wins: 5 consecutive losses: 2