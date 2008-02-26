FXDD

Account: 5259404 Name: wolfe Currency: USD 2008 February 27, 01:46
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
194166512008.02.26 16:17balanceDeposit5 000.00
194166592008.02.26 16:17sell0.10usdjpy107.650.000.002008.02.26 16:19107.640.000.000.000.93
194170022008.02.26 16:20buy0.10gbpusd1.97470.00000.00002008.02.26 19:181.97870.000.000.0040.00
194183842008.02.26 16:42sell0.20gbpusd1.97200.00000.00002008.02.26 19:181.97910.000.000.00-142.00
194250642008.02.26 18:32buy0.50gbpusd1.97320.00000.00002008.02.26 19:181.97870.000.000.00275.00
194206662008.02.26 17:04buy0.30gbpusd1.97360.00000.00002008.02.26 19:181.97870.000.000.00153.00
194243182008.02.26 18:15sell0.40gbpusd1.97110.00000.00002008.02.26 19:181.97910.000.000.00-320.00
194279822008.02.26 19:20buy0.10gbpusd1.97930.00000.00002008.02.26 19:231.97990.000.000.006.00
194284492008.02.26 19:23buy0.10gbpusd1.98040.00000.00002008.02.26 19:431.98120.000.000.008.00
194301322008.02.26 19:43buy0.10gbpusd1.98170.00000.00002008.02.26 20:091.98230.000.000.006.00
194315262008.02.26 20:09buy0.10gbpusd1.98280.00000.00002008.02.26 20:281.98390.000.000.0011.00
194335432008.02.26 20:28buy0.10gbpusd1.98420.00000.00002008.02.26 20:361.98510.000.000.009.00
194341182008.02.26 20:36buy0.10gbpusd1.98560.00000.00002008.02.26 21:521.98640.000.000.008.00
194375172008.02.26 21:52buy0.10gbpusd1.98710.00000.00002008.02.27 00:261.98840.000.001.0913.00
194390362008.02.26 22:49sell0.20gbpusd1.98540.00000.00002008.02.27 00:261.98880.000.00-2.64-68.00
194395882008.02.26 23:19buy0.30gbpusd1.98640.00000.00002008.02.27 00:261.98860.000.003.2666.00
  0.00 0.00 1.71 65.93
Closed P/L: 67.64
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
194463242008.02.27 00:26buy0.10gbpusd1.98890.00000.0000 1.98800.000.000.00-9.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -9.00
 Floating P/L: -9.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 67.64 Floating P/L: -9.00 Margin: 99.45
Balance: 5 067.64 Equity: 5 058.64 Free Margin: 4 959.20
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 600.28 Gross Loss: 532.64 Total Net Profit: 67.64
Profit Factor: 1.13 Expected Payoff: 4.51  
Absolute Drawdown: 421.07 Maximal Drawdown: 422.00 (8.44%) Relative Drawdown: 8.44% (422.00)
 
Total Trades: 15 Short Positions (won %): 4 (25.00%) Long Positions (won %): 11 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 12 (80.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 3 (20.00%)
Largest profit trade: 275.00 loss trade: -320.00
Average profit trade: 50.02 loss trade: -177.55
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 10 (559.35) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-320.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 559.35 (10) consecutive loss (count): -320.00 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 4 consecutive losses: 1