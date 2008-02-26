|Account: 5259404
|Name: wolfe
|Currency: USD
|2008 February 27, 01:46
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|19416651
|2008.02.26 16:17
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|19416659
|2008.02.26 16:17
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|107.65
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.02.26 16:19
|107.64
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.93
|19417002
|2008.02.26 16:20
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9747
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.02.26 19:18
|1.9787
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|19418384
|2008.02.26 16:42
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9720
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.02.26 19:18
|1.9791
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-142.00
|19425064
|2008.02.26 18:32
|buy
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.9732
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.02.26 19:18
|1.9787
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|275.00
|19420666
|2008.02.26 17:04
|buy
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.9736
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.02.26 19:18
|1.9787
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|153.00
|19424318
|2008.02.26 18:15
|sell
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.9711
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.02.26 19:18
|1.9791
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-320.00
|19427982
|2008.02.26 19:20
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9793
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.02.26 19:23
|1.9799
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.00
|19428449
|2008.02.26 19:23
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9804
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.02.26 19:43
|1.9812
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.00
|19430132
|2008.02.26 19:43
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9817
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.02.26 20:09
|1.9823
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.00
|19431526
|2008.02.26 20:09
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9828
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.02.26 20:28
|1.9839
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.00
|19433543
|2008.02.26 20:28
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9842
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.02.26 20:36
|1.9851
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.00
|19434118
|2008.02.26 20:36
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9856
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.02.26 21:52
|1.9864
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.00
|19437517
|2008.02.26 21:52
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9871
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.02.27 00:26
|1.9884
|0.00
|0.00
|1.09
|13.00
|19439036
|2008.02.26 22:49
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9854
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.02.27 00:26
|1.9888
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.64
|-68.00
|19439588
|2008.02.26 23:19
|buy
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.9864
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.02.27 00:26
|1.9886
|0.00
|0.00
|3.26
|66.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.71
|65.93
|Closed P/L:
|67.64
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|19446324
|2008.02.27 00:26
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9889
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.9880
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.00
|Floating P/L:
|-9.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|67.64
|Floating P/L:
|-9.00
|Margin:
|99.45
|Balance:
|5 067.64
|Equity:
|5 058.64
|Free Margin:
|4 959.20
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|600.28
|Gross Loss:
|532.64
|Total Net Profit:
|67.64
|Profit Factor:
|1.13
|Expected Payoff:
|4.51
|Absolute Drawdown:
|421.07
|Maximal Drawdown:
|422.00 (8.44%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|8.44% (422.00)
|Total Trades:
|15
|Short Positions (won %):
|4 (25.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|11 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|12 (80.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|3 (20.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|275.00
|loss trade:
|-320.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|50.02
|loss trade:
|-177.55
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|10 (559.35)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-320.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|559.35 (10)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-320.00 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|4
|consecutive losses:
|1