|Account: 5260445
|Name: Wolfe
|Currency: USD
|2008 February 28, 03:24
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|19460951
|2008.02.27 06:29
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|19461379
|2008.02.27 06:43
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9869
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.02.27 06:49
|1.9872
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.00
|19461870
|2008.02.27 06:49
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9877
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.02.27 08:17
|1.9878
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|19465476
|2008.02.27 08:18
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9880
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.02.27 08:48
|1.9888
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.00
|19467717
|2008.02.27 08:48
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9891
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.02.27 09:01
|1.9895
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|19468990
|2008.02.27 09:05
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9901
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.02.27 09:08
|1.9903
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|19469360
|2008.02.27 09:08
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9906
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.02.27 09:11
|1.9907
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|19469857
|2008.02.27 09:11
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9912
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.02.27 09:14
|1.9913
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|19470168
|2008.02.27 09:14
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9916
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.02.27 09:18
|1.9921
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|19470662
|2008.02.27 09:18
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9924
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.02.27 09:29
|1.9929
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|19471842
|2008.02.27 09:29
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9934
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.02.27 09:31
|1.9935
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|19473030
|2008.02.27 09:35
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9939
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.02.27 10:19
|1.9942
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.00
|19476802
|2008.02.27 10:19
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9947
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.02.27 10:35
|1.9948
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|19477949
|2008.02.27 10:35
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9953
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.02.27 10:43
|1.9955
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|19480141
|2008.02.27 10:43
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9961
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.02.27 10:46
|1.9964
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.00
|19481248
|2008.02.27 10:46
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9967
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.02.27 10:48
|1.9968
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|19481646
|2008.02.27 10:48
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9973
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.02.27 15:46
|1.9835
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-138.00
|19484568
|2008.02.27 11:07
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9909
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.02.27 15:46
|1.9838
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|142.00
|19503971
|2008.02.27 15:46
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9835
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.02.27 15:48
|1.9832
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|48.00
|Closed P/L:
|48.00
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|19504266
|2008.02.27 15:48
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9830
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.9828
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.94
|2.00
|19509044
|2008.02.27 16:36
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9882
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.9824
|0.00
|0.00
|6.50
|-116.00
|19530587
|2008.02.27 21:35
|sell
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.9826
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.9828
|0.00
|0.00
|-11.82
|-6.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.26
|-120.00
|Floating P/L:
|-129.26
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|48.00
|Floating P/L:
|-129.26
|Margin:
|198.45
|Balance:
|5 048.00
|Equity:
|4 918.74
|Free Margin:
|4 720.29
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|186.00
|Gross Loss:
|138.00
|Total Net Profit:
|48.00
|Profit Factor:
|1.35
|Expected Payoff:
|2.67
|Absolute Drawdown:
|97.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|138.00 (2.74%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|2.74% (138.00)
|Total Trades:
|18
|Short Positions (won %):
|2 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|16 (93.75%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|17 (94.44%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|1 (5.56%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|142.00
|loss trade:
|-138.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|10.94
|loss trade:
|-138.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|15 (41.00)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-138.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|145.00 (2)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-138.00 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|9
|consecutive losses:
|1