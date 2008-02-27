FXDD

Account: 5260445 Name: Wolfe Currency: USD 2008 February 28, 03:24
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
194609512008.02.27 06:29balanceDeposit5 000.00
194613792008.02.27 06:43buy0.10gbpusd1.98690.00000.00002008.02.27 06:491.98720.000.000.003.00
194618702008.02.27 06:49buy0.10gbpusd1.98770.00000.00002008.02.27 08:171.98780.000.000.001.00
194654762008.02.27 08:18buy0.10gbpusd1.98800.00000.00002008.02.27 08:481.98880.000.000.008.00
194677172008.02.27 08:48buy0.10gbpusd1.98910.00000.00002008.02.27 09:011.98950.000.000.004.00
194689902008.02.27 09:05buy0.10gbpusd1.99010.00000.00002008.02.27 09:081.99030.000.000.002.00
194693602008.02.27 09:08buy0.10gbpusd1.99060.00000.00002008.02.27 09:111.99070.000.000.001.00
194698572008.02.27 09:11buy0.10gbpusd1.99120.00000.00002008.02.27 09:141.99130.000.000.001.00
194701682008.02.27 09:14buy0.10gbpusd1.99160.00000.00002008.02.27 09:181.99210.000.000.005.00
194706622008.02.27 09:18buy0.10gbpusd1.99240.00000.00002008.02.27 09:291.99290.000.000.005.00
194718422008.02.27 09:29buy0.10gbpusd1.99340.00000.00002008.02.27 09:311.99350.000.000.001.00
194730302008.02.27 09:35buy0.10gbpusd1.99390.00000.00002008.02.27 10:191.99420.000.000.003.00
194768022008.02.27 10:19buy0.10gbpusd1.99470.00000.00002008.02.27 10:351.99480.000.000.001.00
194779492008.02.27 10:35buy0.10gbpusd1.99530.00000.00002008.02.27 10:431.99550.000.000.002.00
194801412008.02.27 10:43buy0.10gbpusd1.99610.00000.00002008.02.27 10:461.99640.000.000.003.00
194812482008.02.27 10:46buy0.10gbpusd1.99670.00000.00002008.02.27 10:481.99680.000.000.001.00
194816462008.02.27 10:48buy0.10gbpusd1.99730.00000.00002008.02.27 15:461.98350.000.000.00-138.00
194845682008.02.27 11:07sell0.20gbpusd1.99090.00000.00002008.02.27 15:461.98380.000.000.00142.00
195039712008.02.27 15:46sell0.10gbpusd1.98350.00000.00002008.02.27 15:481.98320.000.000.003.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 48.00
Closed P/L: 48.00
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
195042662008.02.27 15:48sell0.10gbpusd1.98300.00000.0000 1.98280.000.00-3.942.00
195090442008.02.27 16:36buy0.20gbpusd1.98820.00000.0000 1.98240.000.006.50-116.00
195305872008.02.27 21:35sell0.30gbpusd1.98260.00000.0000 1.98280.000.00-11.82-6.00
  0.00 0.00 -9.26 -120.00
 Floating P/L: -129.26
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 48.00 Floating P/L: -129.26 Margin: 198.45
Balance: 5 048.00 Equity: 4 918.74 Free Margin: 4 720.29
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 186.00 Gross Loss: 138.00 Total Net Profit: 48.00
Profit Factor: 1.35 Expected Payoff: 2.67  
Absolute Drawdown: 97.00 Maximal Drawdown: 138.00 (2.74%) Relative Drawdown: 2.74% (138.00)
 
Total Trades: 18 Short Positions (won %): 2 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 16 (93.75%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 17 (94.44%) Loss trades (% of total): 1 (5.56%)
Largest profit trade: 142.00 loss trade: -138.00
Average profit trade: 10.94 loss trade: -138.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 15 (41.00) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-138.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 145.00 (2) consecutive loss (count): -138.00 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 9 consecutive losses: 1