Strategy Tester Report
TFX v1_7
FXDD-MT4 Demo Server (Build 211)

SymbolEURUSD (Euro vs. United States Dollar)
Period1 Hour (H1) 2007.11.12 01:00 - 2007.11.12 23:00 (2007.11.12 - 2007.11.13)
ModelEvery tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
ParametersStart_Lot_Size=0.1; Lot_Size_Increment=0.1; Long_Short_Balance=false; Balance_Weight=0.1; Double_Lotsize=false; Choose_Own_Progression=false; Trade_1=0; Trade_2=0; Trade_3=0; Trade_4=0; Trade_5=0; Trade_6=0; Trade_7=0; Trade_8=0; Trade_9=0; Trade_10=0; Trade_11=0; Trade_12=0; Trade_13=0; Trade_14=0; Trade_15=0; Trade_16=0; Trade_17=0; Trade_18=0; Trade_19=0; Trade_20=0; Max_Trades=100; Close_All_Max=false; Pyramid=true; Auto_Restart=true; Use_MA_Entry=false; Next_Trade=20; MA_Period=7; MA_Timeframe=60; Use_Kayvan_Method=true; Bar_Timeframe=60; Bars_Look_Back=1; EntryLag_Long=0; EntryLag_Short=0; Last_Entry_Filter=false; Use_Trailing_Stop=true; Trail_Start=6; TSLoss_Percent=14; Close_By_Percent=false; TP_Percent=5; SL_Percent=10; Close_By_Profit=5; Close_By_StopLoss=99999; Slippage=5; Number_Of_Tries=5; Sound=true;
Bars in test1025Ticks modelled9214Modelling quality90.00%
Mismatched charts errors0
Initial deposit5000.00
Total net profit3.00Gross profit950.00Gross loss-947.00
Profit factor1.00Expected payoff0.14
Absolute drawdown184.00Maximal drawdown215.00 (4.27%)Relative drawdown4.27% (215.00)
Total trades22Short positions (won %)16 (93.75%)Long positions (won %)6 (0.00%)
Profit trades (% of total)15 (68.18%)Loss trades (% of total)7 (31.82%)
Largestprofit trade308.00loss trade-366.00
Averageprofit trade63.33loss trade-135.29
Maximumconsecutive wins (profit in money)6 (353.00)consecutive losses (loss in money)2 (-39.00)
Maximalconsecutive profit (count of wins)353.00 (6)consecutive loss (count of losses)-366.00 (1)
Averageconsecutive wins3consecutive losses1
Graph
#TimeTypeOrderSizePriceS / LT / PProfitBalance
12007.11.12 01:00sell10.101.46660.00000.0000
22007.11.12 01:05close10.101.46510.00000.000015.005015.00
32007.11.12 01:06sell20.101.46500.00000.0000
42007.11.12 02:49close20.101.46440.00000.00006.005021.00
52007.11.12 02:49sell30.101.46430.00000.0000
62007.11.12 03:09close30.101.46350.00000.00008.005029.00
72007.11.12 03:09sell40.101.46320.00000.0000
82007.11.12 04:41buy50.201.46490.00000.0000
92007.11.12 05:32sell60.301.46360.00000.0000
102007.11.12 07:00buy70.401.46390.00000.0000
112007.11.12 08:26sell80.501.46280.00000.0000
122007.11.12 08:52buy90.601.46420.00000.0000
132007.11.12 10:25sell100.701.46270.00000.0000
142007.11.12 12:11close40.101.45830.00000.000049.005078.00
152007.11.12 12:11close50.201.45810.00000.0000-136.004942.00
162007.11.12 12:11close60.301.45830.00000.0000159.005101.00
172007.11.12 12:11close70.401.45810.00000.0000-232.004869.00
182007.11.12 12:11close80.501.45830.00000.0000225.005094.00
192007.11.12 12:11close90.601.45810.00000.0000-366.004728.00
202007.11.12 12:11close100.701.45830.00000.0000308.005036.00
212007.11.12 12:11sell110.101.45810.00000.0000
222007.11.12 12:22close110.101.45750.00000.00006.005042.00
232007.11.12 12:22sell120.101.45720.00000.0000
242007.11.12 12:53close120.101.45660.00000.00006.005048.00
252007.11.12 12:53sell130.101.45630.00000.0000
262007.11.12 13:11close130.101.45570.00000.00006.005054.00
272007.11.12 13:11sell140.101.45560.00000.0000
282007.11.12 13:12close140.101.45500.00000.00006.005060.00
292007.11.12 13:12sell150.101.45490.00000.0000
302007.11.12 14:44buy160.201.45750.00000.0000
312007.11.12 16:00sell170.301.45560.00000.0000
322007.11.12 18:21close150.101.45280.00000.000021.005081.00
332007.11.12 18:21close160.201.45260.00000.0000-98.004983.00
342007.11.12 18:21close170.301.45280.00000.000084.005067.00
352007.11.12 18:21sell180.101.45250.00000.0000
362007.11.12 19:01buy190.201.45460.00000.0000
372007.11.12 20:08sell200.301.45390.00000.0000
382007.11.12 21:15buy210.401.45490.00000.0000
392007.11.12 22:40sell220.501.45380.00000.0000
402007.11.12 23:59close at stop220.501.45320.00000.000030.005097.00
412007.11.12 23:59close at stop210.401.45300.00000.0000-76.005021.00
422007.11.12 23:59close at stop200.301.45320.00000.000021.005042.00
432007.11.12 23:59close at stop190.201.45300.00000.0000-32.005010.00
442007.11.12 23:59close at stop180.101.45320.00000.0000-7.005003.00