Strategy Tester Report
TFX v1_7
FXDD-MT4 Demo Server (Build 211)
|Symbol
|EURUSD (Euro vs. United States Dollar)
|Period
|1 Hour (H1) 2007.11.12 01:00 - 2007.11.12 23:00 (2007.11.12 - 2007.11.13)
|Model
|Every tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
|Parameters
|Start_Lot_Size=0.1; Lot_Size_Increment=0.1; Long_Short_Balance=false;
Balance_Weight=0.1; Double_Lotsize=false;
Choose_Own_Progression=false;
Trade_1=0; Trade_2=0; Trade_3=0; Trade_4=0; Trade_5=0; Trade_6=0; Trade_7=0; Trade_8=0; Trade_9=0; Trade_10=0; Trade_11=0; Trade_12=0; Trade_13=0; Trade_14=0; Trade_15=0; Trade_16=0; Trade_17=0; Trade_18=0; Trade_19=0; Trade_20=0; Max_Trades=100; Close_All_Max=false;
Pyramid=true;
Auto_Restart=true;
Use_MA_Entry=false;
Next_Trade=20; MA_Period=7; MA_Timeframe=60; Use_Kayvan_Method=true;
Bar_Timeframe=60; Bars_Look_Back=1; EntryLag_Long=0; EntryLag_Short=0; Last_Entry_Filter=false;
Use_Trailing_Stop=true;
Trail_Start=6; TSLoss_Percent=14; Close_By_Percent=false;
TP_Percent=5; SL_Percent=10; Close_By_Profit=5; Close_By_StopLoss=99999; Slippage=5; Number_Of_Tries=5; Sound=true;
|Bars in test
|1025
|Ticks modelled
|9214
|Modelling quality
|90.00%
|Mismatched charts errors
|0
|Initial deposit
|5000.00
|Total net profit
|3.00
|Gross profit
|950.00
|Gross loss
|-947.00
|Profit factor
|1.00
|Expected payoff
|0.14
|Absolute drawdown
|184.00
|Maximal drawdown
|215.00 (4.27%)
|Relative drawdown
|4.27% (215.00)
|Total trades
|22
|Short positions (won %)
|16 (93.75%)
|Long positions (won %)
|6 (0.00%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|15 (68.18%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|7 (31.82%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|308.00
|loss trade
|-366.00
|Average
|profit trade
|63.33
|loss trade
|-135.29
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|6 (353.00)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|2 (-39.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|353.00 (6)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-366.00 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|3
|consecutive losses
|1
|#
|Time
|Type
|Order
|Size
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Profit
|Balance
|1
|2007.11.12 01:00
|sell
|1
|0.10
|1.4666
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2
|2007.11.12 01:05
|close
|1
|0.10
|1.4651
|0.0000
|0.0000
|15.00
|5015.00
|3
|2007.11.12 01:06
|sell
|2
|0.10
|1.4650
|0.0000
|0.0000
|4
|2007.11.12 02:49
|close
|2
|0.10
|1.4644
|0.0000
|0.0000
|6.00
|5021.00
|5
|2007.11.12 02:49
|sell
|3
|0.10
|1.4643
|0.0000
|0.0000
|6
|2007.11.12 03:09
|close
|3
|0.10
|1.4635
|0.0000
|0.0000
|8.00
|5029.00
|7
|2007.11.12 03:09
|sell
|4
|0.10
|1.4632
|0.0000
|0.0000
|8
|2007.11.12 04:41
|buy
|5
|0.20
|1.4649
|0.0000
|0.0000
|9
|2007.11.12 05:32
|sell
|6
|0.30
|1.4636
|0.0000
|0.0000
|10
|2007.11.12 07:00
|buy
|7
|0.40
|1.4639
|0.0000
|0.0000
|11
|2007.11.12 08:26
|sell
|8
|0.50
|1.4628
|0.0000
|0.0000
|12
|2007.11.12 08:52
|buy
|9
|0.60
|1.4642
|0.0000
|0.0000
|13
|2007.11.12 10:25
|sell
|10
|0.70
|1.4627
|0.0000
|0.0000
|14
|2007.11.12 12:11
|close
|4
|0.10
|1.4583
|0.0000
|0.0000
|49.00
|5078.00
|15
|2007.11.12 12:11
|close
|5
|0.20
|1.4581
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-136.00
|4942.00
|16
|2007.11.12 12:11
|close
|6
|0.30
|1.4583
|0.0000
|0.0000
|159.00
|5101.00
|17
|2007.11.12 12:11
|close
|7
|0.40
|1.4581
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-232.00
|4869.00
|18
|2007.11.12 12:11
|close
|8
|0.50
|1.4583
|0.0000
|0.0000
|225.00
|5094.00
|19
|2007.11.12 12:11
|close
|9
|0.60
|1.4581
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-366.00
|4728.00
|20
|2007.11.12 12:11
|close
|10
|0.70
|1.4583
|0.0000
|0.0000
|308.00
|5036.00
|21
|2007.11.12 12:11
|sell
|11
|0.10
|1.4581
|0.0000
|0.0000
|22
|2007.11.12 12:22
|close
|11
|0.10
|1.4575
|0.0000
|0.0000
|6.00
|5042.00
|23
|2007.11.12 12:22
|sell
|12
|0.10
|1.4572
|0.0000
|0.0000
|24
|2007.11.12 12:53
|close
|12
|0.10
|1.4566
|0.0000
|0.0000
|6.00
|5048.00
|25
|2007.11.12 12:53
|sell
|13
|0.10
|1.4563
|0.0000
|0.0000
|26
|2007.11.12 13:11
|close
|13
|0.10
|1.4557
|0.0000
|0.0000
|6.00
|5054.00
|27
|2007.11.12 13:11
|sell
|14
|0.10
|1.4556
|0.0000
|0.0000
|28
|2007.11.12 13:12
|close
|14
|0.10
|1.4550
|0.0000
|0.0000
|6.00
|5060.00
|29
|2007.11.12 13:12
|sell
|15
|0.10
|1.4549
|0.0000
|0.0000
|30
|2007.11.12 14:44
|buy
|16
|0.20
|1.4575
|0.0000
|0.0000
|31
|2007.11.12 16:00
|sell
|17
|0.30
|1.4556
|0.0000
|0.0000
|32
|2007.11.12 18:21
|close
|15
|0.10
|1.4528
|0.0000
|0.0000
|21.00
|5081.00
|33
|2007.11.12 18:21
|close
|16
|0.20
|1.4526
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-98.00
|4983.00
|34
|2007.11.12 18:21
|close
|17
|0.30
|1.4528
|0.0000
|0.0000
|84.00
|5067.00
|35
|2007.11.12 18:21
|sell
|18
|0.10
|1.4525
|0.0000
|0.0000
|36
|2007.11.12 19:01
|buy
|19
|0.20
|1.4546
|0.0000
|0.0000
|37
|2007.11.12 20:08
|sell
|20
|0.30
|1.4539
|0.0000
|0.0000
|38
|2007.11.12 21:15
|buy
|21
|0.40
|1.4549
|0.0000
|0.0000
|39
|2007.11.12 22:40
|sell
|22
|0.50
|1.4538
|0.0000
|0.0000
|40
|2007.11.12 23:59
|close at stop
|22
|0.50
|1.4532
|0.0000
|0.0000
|30.00
|5097.00
|41
|2007.11.12 23:59
|close at stop
|21
|0.40
|1.4530
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-76.00
|5021.00
|42
|2007.11.12 23:59
|close at stop
|20
|0.30
|1.4532
|0.0000
|0.0000
|21.00
|5042.00
|43
|2007.11.12 23:59
|close at stop
|19
|0.20
|1.4530
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-32.00
|5010.00
|44
|2007.11.12 23:59
|close at stop
|18
|0.10
|1.4532
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-7.00
|5003.00