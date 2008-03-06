Alpari (UK) Ltd.
|Account: xxxxxx
|Name: Enforcer
|Currency: USD
|2008 March 7, 16:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|7286927
|2008.03.06 21:57
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|102.59
|92.60
|102.79
|2008.03.07 01:12
|102.79
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|1.95
|7299845
|2008.03.07 01:17
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|102.77
|112.76
|102.57
|2008.03.07 06:30
|102.66
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.07
|7306391
|2008.03.07 07:53
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|2.0151
|2.1150
|2.0131
|2008.03.07 08:17
|2.0140
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.10
|7304117
|2008.03.07 06:14
|sell
|0.01
|audusd
|0.9308
|1.0307
|0.9288
|2008.03.07 08:55
|0.9307
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.10
|7304227
|2008.03.07 06:22
|sell
|0.01
|audusd
|0.9318
|1.0317
|0.9298
|2008.03.07 08:55
|0.9307
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.10
|7306021
|2008.03.07 07:45
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|2.0140
|2.1139
|2.0120
|2008.03.07 09:03
|2.0129
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.10
|7308858
|2008.03.07 09:04
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|2.0123
|1.9124
|2.0143
|2008.03.07 09:58
|2.0133
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|7310270
|2008.03.07 09:42
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|102.24
|92.25
|102.44
|2008.03.07 10:28
|101.99
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.45
|7310968
|2008.03.07 09:56
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|102.13
|92.14
|102.33
|2008.03.07 10:28
|101.99
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.37
|7268413
|2008.03.06 14:30
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|103.32
|93.33
|103.52
|2008.03.07 10:28
|101.99
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|-13.04
|7315214
|2008.03.07 10:28
|sell
|0.35
|usdjpy
|101.99
|103.49
|101.94
|2008.03.07 10:29
|101.94
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|17.17
|7324360
|2008.03.07 13:27
|sell
|0.01
|audusd
|0.9358
|1.0357
|0.9338
|2008.03.07 14:18
|0.9348
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|7325329
|2008.03.07 13:41
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|102.17
|112.16
|101.97
|2008.03.07 14:30
|101.97
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.97
|7329988
|2008.03.07 14:30
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|2.0183
|2.1182
|2.0163
|2008.03.07 14:30
|2.0168
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.50
|7329486
|2008.03.07 14:27
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|2.0173
|2.1172
|2.0153
|2008.03.07 14:30
|2.0168
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.50
|7331128
|2008.03.07 14:31
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|2.0181
|2.1180
|2.0161
|2008.03.07 14:32
|2.0165
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.60
|7332876
|2008.03.07 14:39
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|2.0216
|2.1215
|2.0196
|2008.03.07 14:40
|2.0201
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.50
|7332368
|2008.03.07 14:38
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|2.0192
|2.1191
|2.0172
|2008.03.07 14:40
|2.0201
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.90
|7332776
|2008.03.07 14:39
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|2.0206
|2.1205
|2.0186
|2008.03.07 14:41
|2.0186
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|7332621
|2008.03.07 14:38
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|101.60
|91.61
|101.80
|2008.03.07 14:43
|101.74
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.38
|7332348
|2008.03.07 14:37
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|101.70
|91.71
|101.90
|2008.03.07 14:44
|101.73
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.29
|7331994
|2008.03.07 14:36
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|101.80
|91.81
|102.00
|2008.03.07 14:44
|101.73
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.69
|7333891
|2008.03.07 14:44
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|101.75
|91.76
|101.95
|2008.03.07 14:47
|101.86
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.08
|7331872
|2008.03.07 14:35
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|2.0182
|2.1181
|2.0162
|2008.03.07 14:48
|2.0166
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.60
|7336067
|2008.03.07 15:00
|buy
|0.01
|audusd
|0.9312
|0.8313
|0.9332
|2008.03.07 15:37
|0.9292
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.00
|7333394
|2008.03.07 14:41
|buy
|0.01
|audusd
|0.9328
|0.8329
|0.9348
|2008.03.07 15:37
|0.9292
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.60
|7331429
|2008.03.07 14:32
|buy
|0.01
|audusd
|0.9338
|0.8339
|0.9358
|2008.03.07 15:37
|0.9292
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.60
|7338671
|2008.03.07 15:36
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|2.0202
|2.1201
|2.0182
|2008.03.07 15:41
|2.0182
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|7338862
|2008.03.07 15:37
|sell
|0.22
|audusd
|0.9292
|0.9442
|0.9287
|2008.03.07 15:42
|0.9287
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.00
|7339804
|2008.03.07 15:46
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|2.0159
|1.9160
|2.0179
|2008.03.07 15:52
|2.0169
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|7339962
|2008.03.07 15:48
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|102.63
|112.62
|102.43
|2008.03.07 15:53
|102.43
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.95
|7328319
|2008.03.07 14:16
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|2.0163
|2.1162
|2.0143
|2008.03.07 16:00
|2.0148
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.50
|7341112
|2008.03.07 16:01
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|2.0133
|1.9134
|2.0153
|2008.03.07 16:02
|2.0149
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.60
|7341053
|2008.03.07 16:01
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|2.0143
|1.9144
|2.0163
|2008.03.07 16:03
|2.0154
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.10
|7341594
|2008.03.07 16:04
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|102.75
|112.74
|102.55
|2008.03.07 16:12
|102.65
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.97
|7338087
|2008.03.07 15:27
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|102.18
|112.17
|101.98
|2008.03.07 16:12
|102.65
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.58
|7340379
|2008.03.07 15:55
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|102.62
|112.61
|102.42
|2008.03.07 16:12
|102.65
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.29
|7340334
|2008.03.07 15:55
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|102.52
|112.51
|102.32
|2008.03.07 16:12
|102.65
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.27
|7336568
|2008.03.07 15:06
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|102.01
|112.00
|101.81
|2008.03.07 16:12
|102.65
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.23
|7340988
|2008.03.07 16:00
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|2.0154
|1.9155
|2.0174
|2008.03.07 16:18
|2.0164
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|7341972
|2008.03.07 16:12
|buy
|0.24
|usdjpy
|102.65
|101.15
|102.70
|2008.03.07 16:19
|102.70
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.68
|7340573
|2008.03.07 15:57
|sell
|0.01
|audusd
|0.9313
|1.0312
|0.9293
|2008.03.07 16:35
|0.9304
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.90
|7343221
|2008.03.07 16:35
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|2.0127
|1.9128
|2.0147
|2008.03.07 16:38
|2.0137
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|7343738
|2008.03.07 16:41
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|103.22
|113.21
|103.02
|2008.03.07 16:57
|103.02
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.94
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.10
|35.63
|Closed P/L:
|35.73
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|7342642
|2008.03.07 16:26
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|102.80
|112.79
|102.60
|
|103.02
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.14
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.14
|
|Floating P/L:
|-2.14
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|35.73
|Floating P/L:
|-2.14
|Margin:
|10.00
|Balance:
|2 101.34
|Equity:
|2 099.20
|Free Margin:
|2 089.20