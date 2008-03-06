Alpari (UK) Ltd.

Account: xxxxxx Name: Enforcer Currency: USD 2008 March 7, 16:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
72869272008.03.06 21:57buy0.01usdjpy102.5992.60102.792008.03.07 01:12102.790.000.000.051.95
72998452008.03.07 01:17sell0.01usdjpy102.77112.76102.572008.03.07 06:30102.660.000.000.001.07
73063912008.03.07 07:53sell0.01gbpusd2.01512.11502.01312008.03.07 08:172.01400.000.000.001.10
73041172008.03.07 06:14sell0.01audusd0.93081.03070.92882008.03.07 08:550.93070.000.000.000.10
73042272008.03.07 06:22sell0.01audusd0.93181.03170.92982008.03.07 08:550.93070.000.000.001.10
73060212008.03.07 07:45sell0.01gbpusd2.01402.11392.01202008.03.07 09:032.01290.000.000.001.10
73088582008.03.07 09:04buy0.01gbpusd2.01231.91242.01432008.03.07 09:582.01330.000.000.001.00
73102702008.03.07 09:42buy0.01usdjpy102.2492.25102.442008.03.07 10:28101.990.000.000.00-2.45
73109682008.03.07 09:56buy0.01usdjpy102.1392.14102.332008.03.07 10:28101.990.000.000.00-1.37
72684132008.03.06 14:30buy0.01usdjpy103.3293.33103.522008.03.07 10:28101.990.000.000.05-13.04
73152142008.03.07 10:28sell0.35usdjpy101.99103.49101.942008.03.07 10:29101.940.000.000.0017.17
73243602008.03.07 13:27sell0.01audusd0.93581.03570.93382008.03.07 14:180.93480.000.000.001.00
73253292008.03.07 13:41sell0.01usdjpy102.17112.16101.972008.03.07 14:30101.970.000.000.001.97
73299882008.03.07 14:30sell0.01gbpusd2.01832.11822.01632008.03.07 14:302.01680.000.000.001.50
73294862008.03.07 14:27sell0.01gbpusd2.01732.11722.01532008.03.07 14:302.01680.000.000.000.50
73311282008.03.07 14:31sell0.01gbpusd2.01812.11802.01612008.03.07 14:322.01650.000.000.001.60
73328762008.03.07 14:39sell0.01gbpusd2.02162.12152.01962008.03.07 14:402.02010.000.000.001.50
73323682008.03.07 14:38sell0.01gbpusd2.01922.11912.01722008.03.07 14:402.02010.000.000.00-0.90
73327762008.03.07 14:39sell0.01gbpusd2.02062.12052.01862008.03.07 14:412.01860.000.000.002.00
73326212008.03.07 14:38buy0.01usdjpy101.6091.61101.802008.03.07 14:43101.740.000.000.001.38
73323482008.03.07 14:37buy0.01usdjpy101.7091.71101.902008.03.07 14:44101.730.000.000.000.29
73319942008.03.07 14:36buy0.01usdjpy101.8091.81102.002008.03.07 14:44101.730.000.000.00-0.69
73338912008.03.07 14:44buy0.01usdjpy101.7591.76101.952008.03.07 14:47101.860.000.000.001.08
73318722008.03.07 14:35sell0.01gbpusd2.01822.11812.01622008.03.07 14:482.01660.000.000.001.60
73360672008.03.07 15:00buy0.01audusd0.93120.83130.93322008.03.07 15:370.92920.000.000.00-2.00
73333942008.03.07 14:41buy0.01audusd0.93280.83290.93482008.03.07 15:370.92920.000.000.00-3.60
73314292008.03.07 14:32buy0.01audusd0.93380.83390.93582008.03.07 15:370.92920.000.000.00-4.60
73386712008.03.07 15:36sell0.01gbpusd2.02022.12012.01822008.03.07 15:412.01820.000.000.002.00
73388622008.03.07 15:37sell0.22audusd0.92920.94420.92872008.03.07 15:420.92870.000.000.0011.00
73398042008.03.07 15:46buy0.01gbpusd2.01591.91602.01792008.03.07 15:522.01690.000.000.001.00
73399622008.03.07 15:48sell0.01usdjpy102.63112.62102.432008.03.07 15:53102.430.000.000.001.95
73283192008.03.07 14:16sell0.01gbpusd2.01632.11622.01432008.03.07 16:002.01480.000.000.001.50
73411122008.03.07 16:01buy0.01gbpusd2.01331.91342.01532008.03.07 16:022.01490.000.000.001.60
73410532008.03.07 16:01buy0.01gbpusd2.01431.91442.01632008.03.07 16:032.01540.000.000.001.10
73415942008.03.07 16:04sell0.01usdjpy102.75112.74102.552008.03.07 16:12102.650.000.000.000.97
73380872008.03.07 15:27sell0.01usdjpy102.18112.17101.982008.03.07 16:12102.650.000.000.00-4.58
73403792008.03.07 15:55sell0.01usdjpy102.62112.61102.422008.03.07 16:12102.650.000.000.00-0.29
73403342008.03.07 15:55sell0.01usdjpy102.52112.51102.322008.03.07 16:12102.650.000.000.00-1.27
73365682008.03.07 15:06sell0.01usdjpy102.01112.00101.812008.03.07 16:12102.650.000.000.00-6.23
73409882008.03.07 16:00buy0.01gbpusd2.01541.91552.01742008.03.07 16:182.01640.000.000.001.00
73419722008.03.07 16:12buy0.24usdjpy102.65101.15102.702008.03.07 16:19102.700.000.000.0011.68
73405732008.03.07 15:57sell0.01audusd0.93131.03120.92932008.03.07 16:350.93040.000.000.000.90
73432212008.03.07 16:35buy0.01gbpusd2.01271.91282.01472008.03.07 16:382.01370.000.000.001.00
73437382008.03.07 16:41sell0.01usdjpy103.22113.21103.022008.03.07 16:57103.020.000.000.001.94
  0.00 0.00 0.10 35.63
Closed P/L: 35.73
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
73426422008.03.07 16:26sell0.01usdjpy102.80112.79102.60 103.020.000.000.00-2.14
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -2.14
 Floating P/L: -2.14
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 35.73 Floating P/L: -2.14 Margin: 10.00
Balance: 2 101.34 Equity: 2 099.20 Free Margin: 2 089.20