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|Account:
|Name: Fredrick
|Currency: USD
|2008 March 7, 16:12
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|886225
|2008.03.07 10:03
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|2.0140
|1.9940
|0.0000
|2008.03.07 10:20
|2.0144
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.40
|886282
|2008.03.07 10:20
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|2.0154
|2.0054
|0.0000
|2008.03.07 12:19
|2.0141
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.30
|886375
|2008.03.07 11:26
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusd
|2.0129
|2.0029
|0.0000
|2008.03.07 12:19
|2.0141
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.40
|886494
|2008.03.07 12:20
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|2.0144
|2.0044
|0.0000
|2008.03.07 14:27
|2.0159
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.50
|886550
|2008.03.07 13:06
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|2.0146
|2.0246
|0.0000
|2008.03.07 14:30
|2.0161
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.50
|886781
|2008.03.07 14:27
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusd
|2.0171
|2.0271
|0.0000
|2008.03.07 14:27
|2.0165
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.20
|886805
|2008.03.07 14:29
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusd
|2.0176
|2.0276
|0.0000
|2008.03.07 14:30
|2.0162
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.80
|886884
|2008.03.07 14:31
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|2.0143
|2.0243
|0.0000
|2008.03.07 14:42
|2.0180
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.70
|886888
|2008.03.07 14:31
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusd
|2.0169
|2.0269
|0.0000
|2008.03.07 14:39
|2.0213
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.80
|886995
|2008.03.07 14:39
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusd
|2.0202
|2.0302
|0.0000
|2008.03.07 14:42
|2.0180
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.40
|887031
|2008.03.07 14:42
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|2.0176
|2.0276
|0.0000
|2008.03.07 14:49
|2.0166
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|887091
|2008.03.07 14:49
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|2.0158
|2.0258
|0.0000
|2008.03.07 15:02
|2.0170
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.20
|887120
|2008.03.07 14:51
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusd
|2.0183
|2.0283
|0.0000
|2008.03.07 15:02
|2.0170
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.60
|887165
|2008.03.07 15:02
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|2.0165
|2.0265
|0.0000
|2008.03.07 15:15
|2.0175
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.00
|887179
|2008.03.07 15:08
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusd
|2.0190
|2.0290
|0.0000
|2008.03.07 15:15
|2.0177
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.60
|887225
|2008.03.07 15:15
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|2.0172
|2.0272
|0.0000
|2008.03.07 15:18
|2.0162
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|887240
|2008.03.07 15:18
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|2.0162
|2.0262
|0.0000
|2008.03.07 15:41
|2.0175
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.30
|887299
|2008.03.07 15:34
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusd
|2.0187
|2.0287
|0.0000
|2008.03.07 15:41
|2.0175
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.40
|887356
|2008.03.07 15:42
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|2.0165
|2.0265
|0.0000
|2008.03.07 16:00
|2.0155
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.50
|Closed P/L:
|4.50
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|887465
|2008.03.07 16:00
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|2.0143
|2.0243
|0.0000
|
|2.0148
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.50
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.50
|
|Floating P/L:
|-0.50
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
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|No transactions
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|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
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|Closed
Trade P/L:
|4.50
|Floating P/L:
|-0.50
|Margin:
|10.07
|Balance:
|59.28
|Equity:
|58.78
|Free Margin:
|48.71
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