Account:  Name: Fredrick Currency: USD 2008 March 7, 16:12
Closed Transactions:
Ticket Open Time Type Lots Item Price S / L T / P Close Time Price Commission Taxes Swap Profit
886225 2008.03.07 10:03 buy 0.01 gbpusd 2.0140 1.9940 0.0000 2008.03.07 10:20 2.0144 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.40
886282 2008.03.07 10:20 buy 0.01 gbpusd 2.0154 2.0054 0.0000 2008.03.07 12:19 2.0141 0.00 0.00 0.00 -1.30
886375 2008.03.07 11:26 buy 0.02 gbpusd 2.0129 2.0029 0.0000 2008.03.07 12:19 2.0141 0.00 0.00 0.00 2.40
886494 2008.03.07 12:20 buy 0.01 gbpusd 2.0144 2.0044 0.0000 2008.03.07 14:27 2.0159 0.00 0.00 0.00 1.50
886550 2008.03.07 13:06 sell 0.01 gbpusd 2.0146 2.0246 0.0000 2008.03.07 14:30 2.0161 0.00 0.00 0.00 -1.50
886781 2008.03.07 14:27 sell 0.02 gbpusd 2.0171 2.0271 0.0000 2008.03.07 14:27 2.0165 0.00 0.00 0.00 1.20
886805 2008.03.07 14:29 sell 0.02 gbpusd 2.0176 2.0276 0.0000 2008.03.07 14:30 2.0162 0.00 0.00 0.00 2.80
886884 2008.03.07 14:31 sell 0.01 gbpusd 2.0143 2.0243 0.0000 2008.03.07 14:42 2.0180 0.00 0.00 0.00 -3.70
886888 2008.03.07 14:31 sell 0.02 gbpusd 2.0169 2.0269 0.0000 2008.03.07 14:39 2.0213 0.00 0.00 0.00 -8.80
886995 2008.03.07 14:39 sell 0.02 gbpusd 2.0202 2.0302 0.0000 2008.03.07 14:42 2.0180 0.00 0.00 0.00 4.40
887031 2008.03.07 14:42 sell 0.01 gbpusd 2.0176 2.0276 0.0000 2008.03.07 14:49 2.0166 0.00 0.00 0.00 1.00
887091 2008.03.07 14:49 sell 0.01 gbpusd 2.0158 2.0258 0.0000 2008.03.07 15:02 2.0170 0.00 0.00 0.00 -1.20
887120 2008.03.07 14:51 sell 0.02 gbpusd 2.0183 2.0283 0.0000 2008.03.07 15:02 2.0170 0.00 0.00 0.00 2.60
887165 2008.03.07 15:02 sell 0.01 gbpusd 2.0165 2.0265 0.0000 2008.03.07 15:15 2.0175 0.00 0.00 0.00 -1.00
887179 2008.03.07 15:08 sell 0.02 gbpusd 2.0190 2.0290 0.0000 2008.03.07 15:15 2.0177 0.00 0.00 0.00 2.60
887225 2008.03.07 15:15 sell 0.01 gbpusd 2.0172 2.0272 0.0000 2008.03.07 15:18 2.0162 0.00 0.00 0.00 1.00
887240 2008.03.07 15:18 sell 0.01 gbpusd 2.0162 2.0262 0.0000 2008.03.07 15:41 2.0175 0.00 0.00 0.00 -1.30
887299 2008.03.07 15:34 sell 0.02 gbpusd 2.0187 2.0287 0.0000 2008.03.07 15:41 2.0175 0.00 0.00 0.00 2.40
887356 2008.03.07 15:42 sell 0.01 gbpusd 2.0165 2.0265 0.0000 2008.03.07 16:00 2.0155 0.00 0.00 0.00 1.00
0.00 0.00 0.00 4.50
Closed P/L: 4.50
Open Trades:
Ticket Open Time Type Lots Item Price S / L T / P   Price Commission Taxes Swap Profit
887465 2008.03.07 16:00 sell 0.01 gbpusd 2.0143 2.0243 0.0000 2.0148 0.00 0.00 0.00 -0.50
0.00 0.00 0.00 -0.50
Floating P/L: -0.50
Working Orders:
Ticket Open Time Type Lots Item Price S / L T / P Market Price  
No transactions
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00
Closed Trade P/L: 4.50 Floating P/L: -0.50 Margin: 10.07
Balance: 59.28 Equity: 58.78 Free Margin: 48.71