Interbank FX, LLC
|Account: 1836588
|Name: breakout
|Currency: USD
|2008 February 28, 03:40
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|76108979
|2008.02.03 00:09
|balance
|Deposit
|1 000.00
|76217949
|2008.02.05 08:09
|sell
|0.10
|eurusdm
|1.4794
|1.4869
|1.4694
|2008.02.05 10:19
|1.4694
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|
|
|[tp]
|76553997
|2008.02.06 07:54
|sell
|0.10
|eurusdm
|1.4622
|1.4697
|1.4522
|2008.02.06 23:59
|1.4616
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|0.60
|76847464
|2008.02.07 12:23
|sell
|0.10
|eurusdm
|1.4591
|1.4666
|1.4491
|2008.02.07 13:54
|1.4491
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|
|
|[tp]
|77661962
|2008.02.12 14:10
|buy
|0.10
|eurusdm
|1.4579
|1.4504
|1.4679
|2008.02.12 23:59
|1.4581
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|0.20
|78209445
|2008.02.14 07:57
|buy
|0.10
|eurusdm
|1.4601
|1.4531
|1.4701
|2008.02.14 23:59
|1.4643
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|4.20
|78403455
|2008.02.15 00:00
|sell stop
|0.10
|eurusdm
|1.4560
|1.4635
|1.4460
|2008.02.19 23:59
|1.4729
|cancelled
|78403215
|2008.02.15 06:26
|buy
|0.10
|eurusdm
|1.4650
|1.4575
|1.4750
|2008.02.18 23:59
|1.4649
|0.00
|0.00
|0.08
|-0.10
|78795480
|2008.02.19 05:45
|buy
|0.10
|eurusdm
|1.4692
|1.4617
|1.4792
|2008.02.20 02:04
|1.4724
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|3.20
|79149218
|2008.02.20 12:06
|sell
|0.10
|eurusdm
|1.4648
|1.4723
|1.4548
|2008.02.20 19:47
|1.4723
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.50
|
|
|[sl]
|79432628
|2008.02.21 00:00
|sell stop
|0.10
|eurusdm
|1.4613
|1.4688
|1.4513
|2008.02.26 01:58
|1.4819
|cancelled
|79432531
|2008.02.21 04:23
|buy
|0.10
|eurusdm
|1.4733
|1.4658
|1.4833
|2008.02.21 18:17
|1.4833
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|
|
|[tp]
|79715546
|2008.02.22 09:02
|buy
|0.10
|eurusdm
|1.4839
|1.4764
|1.4939
|2008.02.26 01:57
|1.4819
|0.00
|0.00
|0.08
|-2.00
|80172884
|2008.02.26 07:52
|sell
|0.10
|eurusdm
|1.4793
|1.4868
|1.4693
|2008.02.26 10:05
|1.4868
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.50
|
|
|[sl]
|80172858
|2008.02.26 09:15
|buy
|0.10
|eurusdm
|1.4845
|1.4770
|1.4945
|2008.02.26 18:34
|1.4945
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|
|
|[tp]
|80507743
|2008.02.27 03:19
|sell stop
|0.10
|eurusdm
|1.4776
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.02.28 01:12
|1.5118
|cancelled
|80507716
|2008.02.27 07:27
|buy
|0.10
|eurusdm
|1.5044
|0.0000
|1.5150
|2008.02.27 23:21
|1.5121
|0.00
|0.00
|0.11
|7.70
|80785605
|2008.02.28 01:11
|buy stop
|0.10
|eurusdm
|1.5282
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.02.28 01:13
|1.5118
|cancelled
|
|1007
|cancelled
|80785606
|2008.02.28 01:11
|sell stop
|0.10
|eurusdm
|1.4954
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.02.28 01:13
|1.5116
|cancelled
|
|1007
|cancelled
|80789526
|2008.02.28 01:46
|sell
|0.10
|eurusdm
|1.5100
|1.5177
|1.5000
|2008.02.28 01:46
|1.5102
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.20
|
|1004251
|HiLoBreakout 1 EURUSDm60
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.24
|38.60
|Closed P/L:
|38.84
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|80785896
|2008.02.28 01:14
|sell stop
|0.10
|eurusdm
|1.4980
|0.0000
|0.0000
|
|1.5110
|80786086
|2008.02.28 01:15
|buy stop
|0.10
|eurusdm
|1.5144
|0.0000
|0.0000
|
|1.5112
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|1 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|38.84
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|1 038.84
|Equity:
|1 038.84
|Free Margin:
|1 038.84