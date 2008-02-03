Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1836588 Name: breakout Currency: USD 2008 February 28, 03:40
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
761089792008.02.03 00:09balanceDeposit1 000.00
762179492008.02.05 08:09sell0.10eurusdm1.47941.48691.46942008.02.05 10:191.46940.000.000.0010.00
  [tp]
765539972008.02.06 07:54sell0.10eurusdm1.46221.46971.45222008.02.06 23:591.46160.000.000.010.60
768474642008.02.07 12:23sell0.10eurusdm1.45911.46661.44912008.02.07 13:541.44910.000.000.0010.00
  [tp]
776619622008.02.12 14:10buy0.10eurusdm1.45791.45041.46792008.02.12 23:591.45810.000.00-0.040.20
782094452008.02.14 07:57buy0.10eurusdm1.46011.45311.47012008.02.14 23:591.46430.000.00-0.044.20
784034552008.02.15 00:00sell stop0.10eurusdm1.45601.46351.44602008.02.19 23:591.4729cancelled
784032152008.02.15 06:26buy0.10eurusdm1.46501.45751.47502008.02.18 23:591.46490.000.000.08-0.10
787954802008.02.19 05:45buy0.10eurusdm1.46921.46171.47922008.02.20 02:041.47240.000.000.043.20
791492182008.02.20 12:06sell0.10eurusdm1.46481.47231.45482008.02.20 19:471.47230.000.000.00-7.50
  [sl]
794326282008.02.21 00:00sell stop0.10eurusdm1.46131.46881.45132008.02.26 01:581.4819cancelled
794325312008.02.21 04:23buy0.10eurusdm1.47331.46581.48332008.02.21 18:171.48330.000.000.0010.00
  [tp]
797155462008.02.22 09:02buy0.10eurusdm1.48391.47641.49392008.02.26 01:571.48190.000.000.08-2.00
801728842008.02.26 07:52sell0.10eurusdm1.47931.48681.46932008.02.26 10:051.48680.000.000.00-7.50
  [sl]
801728582008.02.26 09:15buy0.10eurusdm1.48451.47701.49452008.02.26 18:341.49450.000.000.0010.00
  [tp]
805077432008.02.27 03:19sell stop0.10eurusdm1.47760.00000.00002008.02.28 01:121.5118cancelled
805077162008.02.27 07:27buy0.10eurusdm1.50440.00001.51502008.02.27 23:211.51210.000.000.117.70
807856052008.02.28 01:11buy stop0.10eurusdm1.52820.00000.00002008.02.28 01:131.5118cancelled
 1007cancelled
807856062008.02.28 01:11sell stop0.10eurusdm1.49540.00000.00002008.02.28 01:131.5116cancelled
 1007cancelled
807895262008.02.28 01:46sell0.10eurusdm1.51001.51771.50002008.02.28 01:461.51020.000.000.00-0.20
 1004251HiLoBreakout 1 EURUSDm60
  0.00 0.00 0.24 38.60
Closed P/L: 38.84
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
807858962008.02.28 01:14sell stop0.10eurusdm1.49800.00000.0000 1.5110
807860862008.02.28 01:15buy stop0.10eurusdm1.51440.00000.0000 1.5112
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 1 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 38.84 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 1 038.84 Equity: 1 038.84 Free Margin: 1 038.84