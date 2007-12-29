Straighthold Investment Group, Inc.
|Account: 1000251482
|Name: 3333333333333
|Currency: USD
|2008 March 6, 12:13
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|6533966
|2007.12.29 19:33
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|6535487
|2007.12.31 11:08
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.1277
|1.0916
|0.0000
|2008.01.14 11:19
|1.0916
|0.00
|0.00
|14.06
|-661.41
|6535488
|2007.12.31 07:00
|sell stop
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.1158
|1.1519
|0.0000
|2007.12.31 11:08
|1.1264
|cancelled
|6535824
|2007.12.31 09:00
|buy stop
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.4781
|1.4493
|0.0000
|2007.12.31 16:42
|1.4696
|cancelled
|6535834
|2007.12.31 16:42
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.4687
|1.4976
|0.0000
|2008.01.07 09:49
|1.4686
|0.00
|0.00
|0.14
|2.00
|6535835
|2007.12.31 12:02
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|2.0008
|1.9780
|0.0000
|2008.01.02 16:33
|1.9780
|0.00
|0.00
|0.92
|-456.00
|6535836
|2007.12.31 09:01
|sell stop
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9924
|2.0152
|0.0000
|2007.12.31 12:03
|1.9996
|cancelled
|6536135
|2007.12.31 10:00
|buy stop
|0.20
|usdjpy
|112.35
|109.02
|0.00
|2008.01.02 10:01
|111.74
|cancelled
|6536140
|2007.12.31 10:00
|sell stop
|0.20
|usdjpy
|111.29
|114.62
|0.00
|2008.01.02 10:01
|111.70
|cancelled
|6542478
|2008.01.02 10:01
|buy stop
|0.20
|usdjpy
|112.09
|108.65
|0.00
|2008.01.02 16:28
|111.17
|cancelled
|6542491
|2008.01.02 16:27
|sell
|0.20
|usdjpy
|111.13
|114.57
|0.00
|2008.01.03 10:01
|109.49
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.49
|299.57
|6560551
|2008.01.03 09:01
|buy stop
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9847
|1.9655
|0.0000
|2008.01.03 10:14
|1.9793
|cancelled
|6560561
|2008.01.03 10:14
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9789
|1.9981
|0.0000
|2008.01.04 09:00
|1.9709
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.60
|160.00
|6561497
|2008.01.03 10:01
|buy stop
|0.20
|usdjpy
|110.06
|104.93
|0.00
|2008.01.03 12:28
|108.67
|cancelled
|6561498
|2008.01.03 12:28
|sell
|0.20
|usdjpy
|108.65
|113.78
|0.00
|2008.01.14 10:01
|108.09
|0.00
|0.00
|-25.53
|103.62
|6583275
|2008.01.04 11:30
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9736
|1.9492
|0.0000
|2008.01.08 09:01
|1.9737
|0.00
|0.00
|0.92
|2.00
|6583277
|2008.01.04 09:01
|sell stop
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9664
|1.9907
|0.0000
|2008.01.04 11:30
|1.9734
|cancelled
|6706696
|2008.01.10 11:49
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9604
|1.9252
|0.0000
|2008.01.14 09:01
|1.9620
|0.00
|0.00
|0.92
|32.00
|6706702
|2008.01.10 09:00
|sell stop
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9504
|1.9855
|0.0000
|2008.01.10 11:50
|1.9606
|cancelled
|6737590
|2008.01.14 08:06
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.4831
|1.4502
|0.0000
|2008.01.15 09:00
|1.4888
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.06
|114.00
|6737622
|2008.01.11 09:01
|sell stop
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.4738
|1.5067
|0.0000
|2008.01.14 08:06
|1.4836
|cancelled
|6762552
|2008.01.14 09:01
|buy stop
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9652
|1.9386
|0.0000
|2008.01.14 15:39
|1.9575
|cancelled
|6762557
|2008.01.14 15:39
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9574
|1.9840
|0.0000
|2008.01.15 09:11
|1.9573
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.60
|2.00
|6764262
|2008.01.14 10:01
|buy stop
|0.20
|usdjpy
|108.32
|106.12
|0.00
|2008.01.14 11:22
|107.74
|cancelled
|6764267
|2008.01.14 11:22
|sell
|0.20
|usdjpy
|107.68
|109.89
|0.00
|2008.01.15 10:00
|107.61
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.87
|13.01
|6785985
|2008.01.15 11:05
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.0930
|1.0718
|0.0000
|2008.01.17 07:00
|1.0990
|0.00
|0.00
|4.07
|109.19
|6785988
|2008.01.15 07:00
|sell stop
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.0866
|1.1079
|0.0000
|2008.01.15 11:05
|1.0927
|cancelled
|6787532
|2008.01.15 09:00
|buy stop
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.4902
|1.4799
|0.0000
|2008.01.15 09:43
|1.4871
|cancelled
|6787533
|2008.01.15 09:43
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.4869
|1.4971
|0.0000
|2008.01.16 09:00
|1.4833
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|72.00
|6788756
|2008.01.15 13:30
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|107.81
|105.94
|0.00
|2008.01.16 12:41
|105.94
|0.00
|0.00
|2.16
|-353.03
|6788757
|2008.01.15 10:00
|sell stop
|0.20
|usdjpy
|107.26
|109.12
|0.00
|2008.01.15 13:30
|107.82
|cancelled
|6825908
|2008.01.16 09:01
|buy stop
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.4861
|1.4582
|0.0000
|2008.01.16 12:42
|1.4785
|cancelled
|6825909
|2008.01.16 12:42
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.4782
|1.5061
|0.0000
|2008.01.17 09:01
|1.4665
|0.00
|0.00
|0.06
|234.00
|6857903
|2008.01.17 09:48
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.1030
|1.0675
|0.0000
|2008.01.18 07:00
|1.1035
|0.00
|0.00
|1.02
|9.06
|6857904
|2008.01.17 07:00
|sell stop
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.0929
|1.1284
|0.0000
|2008.01.17 09:48
|1.1025
|cancelled
|6861694
|2008.01.17 10:30
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|107.85
|104.03
|0.00
|2008.01.25 10:31
|107.86
|0.00
|0.00
|17.27
|1.85
|6861702
|2008.01.17 10:00
|sell stop
|0.20
|usdjpy
|106.79
|110.61
|0.00
|2008.01.17 10:30
|107.83
|cancelled
|6893837
|2008.01.18 10:01
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.1065
|1.0815
|0.0000
|2008.01.22 07:00
|1.1100
|0.00
|0.00
|2.03
|63.06
|6893838
|2008.01.18 07:00
|sell stop
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.0991
|1.1242
|0.0000
|2008.01.18 10:01
|1.1062
|cancelled
|6895825
|2008.01.18 09:01
|buy stop
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9744
|1.9392
|0.0000
|2008.01.18 11:30
|1.9637
|cancelled
|6895837
|2008.01.18 11:30
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9644
|1.9995
|0.0000
|2008.01.21 09:01
|1.9511
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.60
|266.00
|6926184
|2008.01.21 09:01
|buy stop
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.4572
|1.4246
|0.0000
|2008.01.21 12:33
|1.4482
|cancelled
|6926198
|2008.01.21 12:33
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.4480
|1.4807
|0.0000
|2008.01.22 09:01
|1.4428
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|104.00
|6958403
|2008.01.22 07:00
|buy stop
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.1128
|1.0897
|0.0000
|2008.01.22 10:57
|1.1067
|cancelled
|6958405
|2008.01.22 10:57
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.1059
|1.1291
|0.0000
|2008.01.23 07:01
|1.0934
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.64
|228.64
|7005617
|2008.01.23 13:21
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.4544
|1.5150
|0.0000
|2008.02.08 09:01
|1.4495
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.12
|98.00
|7040716
|2008.01.24 07:01
|buy stop
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.0934
|1.0708
|0.0000
|2008.01.24 19:39
|1.0869
|cancelled
|7040719
|2008.01.24 19:39
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.0866
|1.1092
|0.0000
|2008.01.31 07:01
|1.0854
|0.00
|0.00
|-11.57
|22.11
|7042541
|2008.01.24 11:20
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9580
|1.9298
|0.0000
|2008.01.25 09:01
|1.9777
|0.00
|0.00
|0.46
|394.00
|7042552
|2008.01.24 09:01
|sell stop
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9498
|1.9779
|0.0000
|2008.01.24 11:20
|1.9580
|cancelled
|7112253
|2008.01.28 09:30
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9802
|1.9523
|0.0000
|2008.01.29 09:00
|1.9852
|0.00
|0.00
|0.46
|100.00
|7112260
|2008.01.28 09:00
|sell stop
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9721
|2.0000
|0.0000
|2008.01.28 09:30
|1.9801
|cancelled
|7115032
|2008.01.28 15:03
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|106.89
|103.31
|0.00
|2008.02.04 10:34
|106.90
|0.00
|0.00
|15.10
|1.87
|7115063
|2008.01.28 10:00
|sell stop
|0.20
|usdjpy
|105.89
|109.46
|0.00
|2008.01.28 15:03
|106.86
|cancelled
|7165877
|2008.01.29 09:43
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9886
|1.9628
|0.0000
|2008.01.30 09:01
|1.9891
|0.00
|0.00
|0.46
|10.00
|7165879
|2008.01.29 09:00
|sell stop
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9810
|2.0069
|0.0000
|2008.01.29 09:43
|1.9884
|cancelled
|7191131
|2008.01.30 09:19
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9915
|1.9746
|0.0000
|2008.02.01 16:34
|1.9746
|0.00
|0.00
|1.84
|-338.00
|7191147
|2008.01.30 09:01
|sell stop
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9862
|2.0031
|0.0000
|2008.01.30 09:19
|1.9911
|cancelled
|7224650
|2008.01.31 07:01
|buy stop
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.0879
|1.0640
|0.0000
|2008.01.31 08:11
|1.0809
|cancelled
|7224653
|2008.01.31 08:11
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.0808
|1.1048
|0.0000
|2008.02.05 13:13
|1.1048
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.97
|-434.47
|7299972
|2008.02.04 09:58
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9744
|1.9149
|0.0000
|2008.02.05 09:09
|1.9745
|0.00
|0.00
|0.46
|2.00
|7299982
|2008.02.04 09:00
|sell stop
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9579
|2.0174
|0.0000
|2008.02.04 09:58
|1.9739
|cancelled
|7330551
|2008.02.05 10:13
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|107.09
|106.14
|0.00
|2008.02.07 14:55
|106.14
|0.00
|0.00
|5.53
|-179.04
|7330592
|2008.02.05 10:01
|sell stop
|0.20
|usdjpy
|106.78
|107.73
|0.00
|2008.02.05 10:13
|107.11
|cancelled
|7372855
|2008.02.06 07:01
|sell stop
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.0925
|1.1244
|0.0000
|2008.02.07 07:00
|1.0976
|cancelled
|7375101
|2008.02.06 09:01
|buy stop
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9680
|1.9376
|0.0000
|2008.02.06 09:52
|1.9594
|cancelled
|7375133
|2008.02.06 09:51
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9592
|1.9896
|0.0000
|2008.02.07 09:54
|1.9591
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.30
|2.00
|7411784
|2008.02.07 09:22
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.0992
|1.0891
|0.0000
|2008.02.08 07:01
|1.1035
|0.00
|0.00
|0.18
|77.93
|7411785
|2008.02.07 07:01
|sell stop
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.0957
|1.1058
|0.0000
|2008.02.07 09:22
|1.0990
|cancelled
|7472093
|2008.02.08 11:51
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9499
|1.9072
|0.0000
|2008.02.12 09:01
|1.9538
|0.00
|0.00
|4.80
|78.00
|7472106
|2008.02.08 09:01
|sell stop
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9379
|1.9806
|0.0000
|2008.02.08 11:51
|1.9494
|cancelled
|7474411
|2008.02.08 10:01
|buy stop
|0.20
|usdjpy
|107.91
|104.28
|0.00
|2008.02.11 09:46
|106.91
|cancelled
|7474445
|2008.02.11 09:45
|sell
|0.20
|usdjpy
|106.90
|110.53
|0.00
|2008.02.27 10:08
|106.89
|0.00
|0.00
|-28.19
|1.87
|7504560
|2008.02.11 07:00
|buy stop
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.1023
|1.0869
|0.0000
|2008.02.11 09:50
|1.0976
|cancelled
|7504561
|2008.02.11 09:50
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.0975
|1.1129
|0.0000
|2008.02.15 07:04
|1.0974
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.71
|1.82
|7507131
|2008.02.11 09:00
|buy stop
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.4582
|1.4373
|0.0000
|2008.02.11 15:25
|1.4523
|cancelled
|7507138
|2008.02.11 15:25
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.4521
|1.4730
|0.0000
|2008.02.19 09:39
|1.4730
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.80
|-418.00
|7583256
|2008.02.13 12:13
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9616
|1.9252
|0.0000
|2008.02.14 09:00
|1.9644
|0.00
|0.00
|7.20
|56.00
|7583262
|2008.02.13 09:01
|sell stop
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9512
|1.9877
|0.0000
|2008.02.13 12:13
|1.9614
|cancelled
|7617547
|2008.02.14 09:04
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9671
|1.9451
|0.0000
|2008.02.15 09:00
|1.9707
|0.00
|0.00
|2.40
|72.00
|7617560
|2008.02.14 09:01
|sell stop
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9605
|1.9826
|0.0000
|2008.02.14 09:04
|1.9667
|cancelled
|7648317
|2008.02.15 09:00
|buy stop
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9731
|1.9552
|0.0000
|2008.02.15 09:59
|1.9678
|cancelled
|7648318
|2008.02.15 09:59
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9676
|1.9854
|0.0000
|2008.02.18 09:00
|1.9593
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.10
|166.00
|7674076
|2008.02.18 09:59
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.0958
|1.0766
|0.0000
|2008.02.19 07:00
|1.1016
|0.00
|0.00
|0.18
|105.30
|7674077
|2008.02.18 07:00
|sell stop
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.0900
|1.1092
|0.0000
|2008.02.18 09:59
|1.0955
|cancelled
|7676232
|2008.02.18 09:00
|buy stop
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9625
|1.9332
|0.0000
|2008.02.18 09:53
|1.9539
|cancelled
|7676238
|2008.02.18 09:53
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9540
|1.9832
|0.0000
|2008.02.19 09:00
|1.9516
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.10
|48.00
|7699123
|2008.02.19 07:00
|buy stop
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.1043
|1.0828
|0.0000
|2008.02.19 08:30
|1.0981
|cancelled
|7699124
|2008.02.19 08:30
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.0978
|1.1193
|0.0000
|2008.02.20 07:00
|1.0959
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.46
|34.67
|7701855
|2008.02.19 09:51
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9539
|1.9317
|0.0000
|2008.02.22 09:00
|1.9640
|0.00
|0.00
|12.00
|202.00
|7701858
|2008.02.19 09:00
|sell stop
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9473
|1.9695
|0.0000
|2008.02.19 09:51
|1.9537
|cancelled
|7730256
|2008.02.20 12:17
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.0981
|1.0774
|0.0000
|2008.02.21 07:00
|1.0998
|0.00
|0.00
|0.55
|30.91
|7730257
|2008.02.20 07:00
|sell stop
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.0918
|1.1125
|0.0000
|2008.02.20 12:17
|1.0975
|cancelled
|7732202
|2008.02.20 09:19
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.4717
|1.4609
|0.0000
|2008.02.21 09:00
|1.4727
|0.00
|0.00
|1.86
|20.00
|7732206
|2008.02.20 09:01
|sell stop
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.4683
|1.4791
|0.0000
|2008.02.20 09:19
|1.4713
|cancelled
|7771728
|2008.02.21 07:01
|buy stop
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.1021
|1.0852
|0.0000
|2008.02.21 09:38
|1.0972
|cancelled
|7771729
|2008.02.21 09:37
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.0968
|1.1137
|0.0000
|2008.02.22 07:01
|1.0911
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.46
|104.48
|7775725
|2008.02.21 11:27
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.4753
|1.4527
|0.0000
|2008.02.22 09:00
|1.4803
|0.00
|0.00
|0.62
|100.00
|7775726
|2008.02.21 09:00
|sell stop
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.4687
|1.4913
|0.0000
|2008.02.21 11:27
|1.4758
|cancelled
|7817705
|2008.02.22 07:01
|buy stop
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.0945
|1.0630
|0.0000
|2008.02.22 13:55
|1.0859
|cancelled
|7817706
|2008.02.22 13:55
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.0854
|1.1170
|0.0000
|2008.02.27 07:01
|1.0743
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.39
|206.65
|7819709
|2008.02.22 11:02
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.4835
|1.4578
|0.0000
|2008.02.27 09:00
|1.5016
|0.00
|0.00
|1.86
|362.00
|7819710
|2008.02.22 09:00
|sell stop
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.4761
|1.5018
|0.0000
|2008.02.22 11:02
|1.4831
|cancelled
|7819713
|2008.02.22 13:52
|buy
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.9689
|1.9244
|0.0000
|2008.02.27 09:00
|1.9898
|0.00
|0.00
|10.80
|627.00
|7819714
|2008.02.22 09:00
|sell stop
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.9564
|2.0008
|0.0000
|2008.02.22 13:52
|1.9683
|cancelled
|7905831
|2008.02.27 07:01
|buy stop
|0.30
|usdchf
|1.0786
|1.0384
|0.0000
|2008.02.27 11:05
|1.0676
|cancelled
|7905832
|2008.02.27 11:05
|sell
|0.30
|usdchf
|1.0672
|1.1075
|0.0000
|2008.02.28 07:00
|1.0632
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.12
|112.87
|7908957
|2008.02.27 10:47
|buy
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.5073
|1.4563
|0.0000
|2008.02.28 09:00
|1.5103
|0.00
|0.00
|2.79
|90.00
|7908961
|2008.02.27 09:00
|sell stop
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.4933
|1.5442
|0.0000
|2008.02.27 10:47
|1.5070
|cancelled
|7909023
|2008.02.27 09:00
|sell stop
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.9818
|2.0297
|0.0000
|2008.02.27 10:35
|1.9950
|cancelled
|7941440
|2008.02.28 07:00
|buy stop
|0.30
|usdchf
|1.0658
|1.0408
|0.0000
|2008.02.28 15:30
|1.0589
|cancelled
|7941441
|2008.02.28 15:30
|sell
|0.30
|usdchf
|1.0584
|1.0835
|0.0000
|2008.02.29 07:00
|1.0506
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.71
|222.73
|7942947
|2008.02.28 15:30
|buy
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.5131
|1.4890
|0.0000
|2008.02.29 09:00
|1.5178
|0.00
|0.00
|0.93
|141.00
|7942948
|2008.02.28 09:01
|sell stop
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.5062
|1.5303
|0.0000
|2008.02.28 15:30
|1.5130
|cancelled
|7945066
|2008.02.28 10:51
|buy
|0.30
|usdjpy
|106.64
|104.58
|0.00
|2008.02.29 03:59
|104.58
|0.00
|0.00
|1.71
|-590.94
|7945068
|2008.02.28 10:00
|sell stop
|0.30
|usdjpy
|106.04
|108.09
|0.00
|2008.02.28 10:51
|106.62
|cancelled
|7979000
|2008.02.29 07:00
|buy stop
|0.30
|usdchf
|1.0538
|1.0236
|0.0000
|2008.02.29 12:54
|1.0455
|cancelled
|7979002
|2008.02.29 12:54
|sell
|0.30
|usdchf
|1.0450
|1.0752
|0.0000
|2008.03.03 07:00
|1.0345
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.72
|304.49
|7981318
|2008.02.29 09:44
|buy
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.5212
|1.4918
|0.0000
|2008.03.03 09:00
|1.5224
|0.00
|0.00
|0.93
|36.00
|7981321
|2008.02.29 09:00
|sell stop
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.5129
|1.5423
|0.0000
|2008.02.29 09:44
|1.5211
|cancelled
|7983830
|2008.02.29 10:00
|buy stop
|0.30
|usdjpy
|104.82
|100.34
|0.00
|2008.03.03 01:03
|103.36
|cancelled
|7983866
|2008.03.03 01:00
|sell
|0.30
|usdjpy
|103.19
|108.07
|0.00
|2008.03.04 10:01
|103.18
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.75
|2.91
|8020557
|2008.03.03 10:30
|buy
|0.30
|usdchf
|1.0386
|0.9997
|0.0000
|2008.03.04 07:00
|1.0424
|0.00
|0.00
|0.29
|109.36
|8020561
|2008.03.03 07:00
|sell stop
|0.30
|usdchf
|1.0276
|1.0665
|0.0000
|2008.03.03 10:30
|1.0382
|cancelled
|8024740
|2008.03.03 09:00
|buy stop
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.5247
|1.5066
|0.0000
|2008.03.03 10:06
|1.5198
|cancelled
|8024741
|2008.03.03 10:05
|sell
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.5194
|1.5374
|0.0000
|2008.03.04 09:00
|1.5187
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.65
|21.00
|8064541
|2008.03.04 07:00
|buy stop
|0.30
|usdchf
|1.0458
|1.0176
|0.0000
|2008.03.04 12:47
|1.0376
|cancelled
|8064543
|2008.03.04 12:46
|sell
|0.30
|usdchf
|1.0376
|1.0657
|0.0000
|2008.03.06 07:18
|1.0375
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.89
|2.89
|8066573
|2008.03.04 12:49
|buy
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.5210
|1.4990
|0.0000
|2008.03.06 09:00
|1.5294
|0.00
|0.00
|3.72
|252.00
|8066576
|2008.03.04 09:00
|sell stop
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.5146
|1.5367
|0.0000
|2008.03.04 12:49
|1.5207
|cancelled
|8122259
|2008.03.05 10:01
|sell stop
|0.20
|usdjpy
|103.28
|105.27
|0.00
|2008.03.05 13:59
|103.83
|cancelled
|8172979
|2008.03.06 09:00
|sell stop
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.5244
|1.5552
|0.0000
|2008.03.06 10:36
|1.5325
|cancelled
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.66
|2 604.97
|Closed P/L:
|2 592.31
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|7909022
|2008.02.27 10:35
|buy
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.9952
|1.9474
|0.0000
|
|1.9956
|0.00
|0.00
|36.00
|12.00
|8122251
|2008.03.05 13:59
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|103.86
|101.87
|0.00
|
|103.36
|0.00
|0.00
|3.46
|-96.75
|8172978
|2008.03.06 10:35
|buy
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.5331
|1.5024
|0.0000
|
|1.5344
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|39.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|39.46
|-45.75
|
|Floating P/L:
|-6.29
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|2 592.31
|Floating P/L:
|-6.29
|Margin:
|1 258.49
|Balance:
|7 592.31
|Equity:
|7 586.02
|Free Margin:
|6 327.53
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|6 045.26
|Gross Loss:
|3 452.95
|Total Net Profit:
|2 592.31
|Profit Factor:
|1.75
|Expected Payoff:
|41.15
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|692.25
|Maximal Drawdown:
|936.98 (15.99%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|15.99% (936.98)
|
|Total Trades:
|63
|Short Positions (won %):
|29 (82.76%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|34 (82.35%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|52 (82.54%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|11 (17.46%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|637.80
|loss trade:
|-647.35
|Average
|profit trade:
|116.26
|loss trade:
|-313.90
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|12 (1 552.95)
|consecutive losses ($):
|3 (-620.25)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|1 713.09 (9)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-647.35 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|6
|consecutive losses:
|1