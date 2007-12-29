Straighthold Investment Group, Inc.

Account: 1000251482 Name: 3333333333333 Currency: USD 2008 March 6, 12:13
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
65339662007.12.29 19:33balanceDeposit5 000.00
65354872007.12.31 11:08buy0.20usdchf1.12771.09160.00002008.01.14 11:191.09160.000.0014.06-661.41
65354882007.12.31 07:00sell stop0.20usdchf1.11581.15190.00002007.12.31 11:081.1264cancelled
65358242007.12.31 09:00buy stop0.20eurusd1.47811.44930.00002007.12.31 16:421.4696cancelled
65358342007.12.31 16:42sell0.20eurusd1.46871.49760.00002008.01.07 09:491.46860.000.000.142.00
65358352007.12.31 12:02buy0.20gbpusd2.00081.97800.00002008.01.02 16:331.97800.000.000.92-456.00
65358362007.12.31 09:01sell stop0.20gbpusd1.99242.01520.00002007.12.31 12:031.9996cancelled
65361352007.12.31 10:00buy stop0.20usdjpy112.35109.020.002008.01.02 10:01111.74cancelled
65361402007.12.31 10:00sell stop0.20usdjpy111.29114.620.002008.01.02 10:01111.70cancelled
65424782008.01.02 10:01buy stop0.20usdjpy112.09108.650.002008.01.02 16:28111.17cancelled
65424912008.01.02 16:27sell0.20usdjpy111.13114.570.002008.01.03 10:01109.490.000.00-8.49299.57
65605512008.01.03 09:01buy stop0.20gbpusd1.98471.96550.00002008.01.03 10:141.9793cancelled
65605612008.01.03 10:14sell0.20gbpusd1.97891.99810.00002008.01.04 09:001.97090.000.00-1.60160.00
65614972008.01.03 10:01buy stop0.20usdjpy110.06104.930.002008.01.03 12:28108.67cancelled
65614982008.01.03 12:28sell0.20usdjpy108.65113.780.002008.01.14 10:01108.090.000.00-25.53103.62
65832752008.01.04 11:30buy0.20gbpusd1.97361.94920.00002008.01.08 09:011.97370.000.000.922.00
65832772008.01.04 09:01sell stop0.20gbpusd1.96641.99070.00002008.01.04 11:301.9734cancelled
67066962008.01.10 11:49buy0.20gbpusd1.96041.92520.00002008.01.14 09:011.96200.000.000.9232.00
67067022008.01.10 09:00sell stop0.20gbpusd1.95041.98550.00002008.01.10 11:501.9606cancelled
67375902008.01.14 08:06buy0.20eurusd1.48311.45020.00002008.01.15 09:001.48880.000.00-1.06114.00
67376222008.01.11 09:01sell stop0.20eurusd1.47381.50670.00002008.01.14 08:061.4836cancelled
67625522008.01.14 09:01buy stop0.20gbpusd1.96521.93860.00002008.01.14 15:391.9575cancelled
67625572008.01.14 15:39sell0.20gbpusd1.95741.98400.00002008.01.15 09:111.95730.000.00-1.602.00
67642622008.01.14 10:01buy stop0.20usdjpy108.32106.120.002008.01.14 11:22107.74cancelled
67642672008.01.14 11:22sell0.20usdjpy107.68109.890.002008.01.15 10:00107.610.000.00-2.8713.01
67859852008.01.15 11:05buy0.20usdchf1.09301.07180.00002008.01.17 07:001.09900.000.004.07109.19
67859882008.01.15 07:00sell stop0.20usdchf1.08661.10790.00002008.01.15 11:051.0927cancelled
67875322008.01.15 09:00buy stop0.20eurusd1.49021.47990.00002008.01.15 09:431.4871cancelled
67875332008.01.15 09:43sell0.20eurusd1.48691.49710.00002008.01.16 09:001.48330.000.000.0272.00
67887562008.01.15 13:30buy0.20usdjpy107.81105.940.002008.01.16 12:41105.940.000.002.16-353.03
67887572008.01.15 10:00sell stop0.20usdjpy107.26109.120.002008.01.15 13:30107.82cancelled
68259082008.01.16 09:01buy stop0.20eurusd1.48611.45820.00002008.01.16 12:421.4785cancelled
68259092008.01.16 12:42sell0.20eurusd1.47821.50610.00002008.01.17 09:011.46650.000.000.06234.00
68579032008.01.17 09:48buy0.20usdchf1.10301.06750.00002008.01.18 07:001.10350.000.001.029.06
68579042008.01.17 07:00sell stop0.20usdchf1.09291.12840.00002008.01.17 09:481.1025cancelled
68616942008.01.17 10:30buy0.20usdjpy107.85104.030.002008.01.25 10:31107.860.000.0017.271.85
68617022008.01.17 10:00sell stop0.20usdjpy106.79110.610.002008.01.17 10:30107.83cancelled
68938372008.01.18 10:01buy0.20usdchf1.10651.08150.00002008.01.22 07:001.11000.000.002.0363.06
68938382008.01.18 07:00sell stop0.20usdchf1.09911.12420.00002008.01.18 10:011.1062cancelled
68958252008.01.18 09:01buy stop0.20gbpusd1.97441.93920.00002008.01.18 11:301.9637cancelled
68958372008.01.18 11:30sell0.20gbpusd1.96441.99950.00002008.01.21 09:011.95110.000.00-1.60266.00
69261842008.01.21 09:01buy stop0.20eurusd1.45721.42460.00002008.01.21 12:331.4482cancelled
69261982008.01.21 12:33sell0.20eurusd1.44801.48070.00002008.01.22 09:011.44280.000.000.02104.00
69584032008.01.22 07:00buy stop0.20usdchf1.11281.08970.00002008.01.22 10:571.1067cancelled
69584052008.01.22 10:57sell0.20usdchf1.10591.12910.00002008.01.23 07:011.09340.000.00-1.64228.64
70056172008.01.23 13:21sell0.20eurusd1.45441.51500.00002008.02.08 09:011.44950.000.00-4.1298.00
70407162008.01.24 07:01buy stop0.20usdchf1.09341.07080.00002008.01.24 19:391.0869cancelled
70407192008.01.24 19:39sell0.20usdchf1.08661.10920.00002008.01.31 07:011.08540.000.00-11.5722.11
70425412008.01.24 11:20buy0.20gbpusd1.95801.92980.00002008.01.25 09:011.97770.000.000.46394.00
70425522008.01.24 09:01sell stop0.20gbpusd1.94981.97790.00002008.01.24 11:201.9580cancelled
71122532008.01.28 09:30buy0.20gbpusd1.98021.95230.00002008.01.29 09:001.98520.000.000.46100.00
71122602008.01.28 09:00sell stop0.20gbpusd1.97212.00000.00002008.01.28 09:301.9801cancelled
71150322008.01.28 15:03buy0.20usdjpy106.89103.310.002008.02.04 10:34106.900.000.0015.101.87
71150632008.01.28 10:00sell stop0.20usdjpy105.89109.460.002008.01.28 15:03106.86cancelled
71658772008.01.29 09:43buy0.20gbpusd1.98861.96280.00002008.01.30 09:011.98910.000.000.4610.00
71658792008.01.29 09:00sell stop0.20gbpusd1.98102.00690.00002008.01.29 09:431.9884cancelled
71911312008.01.30 09:19buy0.20gbpusd1.99151.97460.00002008.02.01 16:341.97460.000.001.84-338.00
71911472008.01.30 09:01sell stop0.20gbpusd1.98622.00310.00002008.01.30 09:191.9911cancelled
72246502008.01.31 07:01buy stop0.20usdchf1.08791.06400.00002008.01.31 08:111.0809cancelled
72246532008.01.31 08:11sell0.20usdchf1.08081.10480.00002008.02.05 13:131.10480.000.00-4.97-434.47
72999722008.02.04 09:58buy0.20gbpusd1.97441.91490.00002008.02.05 09:091.97450.000.000.462.00
72999822008.02.04 09:00sell stop0.20gbpusd1.95792.01740.00002008.02.04 09:581.9739cancelled
73305512008.02.05 10:13buy0.20usdjpy107.09106.140.002008.02.07 14:55106.140.000.005.53-179.04
73305922008.02.05 10:01sell stop0.20usdjpy106.78107.730.002008.02.05 10:13107.11cancelled
73728552008.02.06 07:01sell stop0.20usdchf1.09251.12440.00002008.02.07 07:001.0976cancelled
73751012008.02.06 09:01buy stop0.20gbpusd1.96801.93760.00002008.02.06 09:521.9594cancelled
73751332008.02.06 09:51sell0.20gbpusd1.95921.98960.00002008.02.07 09:541.95910.000.00-9.302.00
74117842008.02.07 09:22buy0.20usdchf1.09921.08910.00002008.02.08 07:011.10350.000.000.1877.93
74117852008.02.07 07:01sell stop0.20usdchf1.09571.10580.00002008.02.07 09:221.0990cancelled
74720932008.02.08 11:51buy0.20gbpusd1.94991.90720.00002008.02.12 09:011.95380.000.004.8078.00
74721062008.02.08 09:01sell stop0.20gbpusd1.93791.98060.00002008.02.08 11:511.9494cancelled
74744112008.02.08 10:01buy stop0.20usdjpy107.91104.280.002008.02.11 09:46106.91cancelled
74744452008.02.11 09:45sell0.20usdjpy106.90110.530.002008.02.27 10:08106.890.000.00-28.191.87
75045602008.02.11 07:00buy stop0.20usdchf1.10231.08690.00002008.02.11 09:501.0976cancelled
75045612008.02.11 09:50sell0.20usdchf1.09751.11290.00002008.02.15 07:041.09740.000.00-2.711.82
75071312008.02.11 09:00buy stop0.20eurusd1.45821.43730.00002008.02.11 15:251.4523cancelled
75071382008.02.11 15:25sell0.20eurusd1.45211.47300.00002008.02.19 09:391.47300.000.00-8.80-418.00
75832562008.02.13 12:13buy0.20gbpusd1.96161.92520.00002008.02.14 09:001.96440.000.007.2056.00
75832622008.02.13 09:01sell stop0.20gbpusd1.95121.98770.00002008.02.13 12:131.9614cancelled
76175472008.02.14 09:04buy0.20gbpusd1.96711.94510.00002008.02.15 09:001.97070.000.002.4072.00
76175602008.02.14 09:01sell stop0.20gbpusd1.96051.98260.00002008.02.14 09:041.9667cancelled
76483172008.02.15 09:00buy stop0.20gbpusd1.97311.95520.00002008.02.15 09:591.9678cancelled
76483182008.02.15 09:59sell0.20gbpusd1.96761.98540.00002008.02.18 09:001.95930.000.00-3.10166.00
76740762008.02.18 09:59buy0.20usdchf1.09581.07660.00002008.02.19 07:001.10160.000.000.18105.30
76740772008.02.18 07:00sell stop0.20usdchf1.09001.10920.00002008.02.18 09:591.0955cancelled
76762322008.02.18 09:00buy stop0.20gbpusd1.96251.93320.00002008.02.18 09:531.9539cancelled
76762382008.02.18 09:53sell0.20gbpusd1.95401.98320.00002008.02.19 09:001.95160.000.00-3.1048.00
76991232008.02.19 07:00buy stop0.20usdchf1.10431.08280.00002008.02.19 08:301.0981cancelled
76991242008.02.19 08:30sell0.20usdchf1.09781.11930.00002008.02.20 07:001.09590.000.00-0.4634.67
77018552008.02.19 09:51buy0.20gbpusd1.95391.93170.00002008.02.22 09:001.96400.000.0012.00202.00
77018582008.02.19 09:00sell stop0.20gbpusd1.94731.96950.00002008.02.19 09:511.9537cancelled
77302562008.02.20 12:17buy0.20usdchf1.09811.07740.00002008.02.21 07:001.09980.000.000.5530.91
77302572008.02.20 07:00sell stop0.20usdchf1.09181.11250.00002008.02.20 12:171.0975cancelled
77322022008.02.20 09:19buy0.20eurusd1.47171.46090.00002008.02.21 09:001.47270.000.001.8620.00
77322062008.02.20 09:01sell stop0.20eurusd1.46831.47910.00002008.02.20 09:191.4713cancelled
77717282008.02.21 07:01buy stop0.20usdchf1.10211.08520.00002008.02.21 09:381.0972cancelled
77717292008.02.21 09:37sell0.20usdchf1.09681.11370.00002008.02.22 07:011.09110.000.00-0.46104.48
77757252008.02.21 11:27buy0.20eurusd1.47531.45270.00002008.02.22 09:001.48030.000.000.62100.00
77757262008.02.21 09:00sell stop0.20eurusd1.46871.49130.00002008.02.21 11:271.4758cancelled
78177052008.02.22 07:01buy stop0.20usdchf1.09451.06300.00002008.02.22 13:551.0859cancelled
78177062008.02.22 13:55sell0.20usdchf1.08541.11700.00002008.02.27 07:011.07430.000.00-1.39206.65
78197092008.02.22 11:02buy0.20eurusd1.48351.45780.00002008.02.27 09:001.50160.000.001.86362.00
78197102008.02.22 09:00sell stop0.20eurusd1.47611.50180.00002008.02.22 11:021.4831cancelled
78197132008.02.22 13:52buy0.30gbpusd1.96891.92440.00002008.02.27 09:001.98980.000.0010.80627.00
78197142008.02.22 09:00sell stop0.30gbpusd1.95642.00080.00002008.02.22 13:521.9683cancelled
79058312008.02.27 07:01buy stop0.30usdchf1.07861.03840.00002008.02.27 11:051.0676cancelled
79058322008.02.27 11:05sell0.30usdchf1.06721.10750.00002008.02.28 07:001.06320.000.00-2.12112.87
79089572008.02.27 10:47buy0.30eurusd1.50731.45630.00002008.02.28 09:001.51030.000.002.7990.00
79089612008.02.27 09:00sell stop0.30eurusd1.49331.54420.00002008.02.27 10:471.5070cancelled
79090232008.02.27 09:00sell stop0.30gbpusd1.98182.02970.00002008.02.27 10:351.9950cancelled
79414402008.02.28 07:00buy stop0.30usdchf1.06581.04080.00002008.02.28 15:301.0589cancelled
79414412008.02.28 15:30sell0.30usdchf1.05841.08350.00002008.02.29 07:001.05060.000.00-0.71222.73
79429472008.02.28 15:30buy0.30eurusd1.51311.48900.00002008.02.29 09:001.51780.000.000.93141.00
79429482008.02.28 09:01sell stop0.30eurusd1.50621.53030.00002008.02.28 15:301.5130cancelled
79450662008.02.28 10:51buy0.30usdjpy106.64104.580.002008.02.29 03:59104.580.000.001.71-590.94
79450682008.02.28 10:00sell stop0.30usdjpy106.04108.090.002008.02.28 10:51106.62cancelled
79790002008.02.29 07:00buy stop0.30usdchf1.05381.02360.00002008.02.29 12:541.0455cancelled
79790022008.02.29 12:54sell0.30usdchf1.04501.07520.00002008.03.03 07:001.03450.000.00-0.72304.49
79813182008.02.29 09:44buy0.30eurusd1.52121.49180.00002008.03.03 09:001.52240.000.000.9336.00
79813212008.02.29 09:00sell stop0.30eurusd1.51291.54230.00002008.02.29 09:441.5211cancelled
79838302008.02.29 10:00buy stop0.30usdjpy104.82100.340.002008.03.03 01:03103.36cancelled
79838662008.03.03 01:00sell0.30usdjpy103.19108.070.002008.03.04 10:01103.180.000.00-2.752.91
80205572008.03.03 10:30buy0.30usdchf1.03860.99970.00002008.03.04 07:001.04240.000.000.29109.36
80205612008.03.03 07:00sell stop0.30usdchf1.02761.06650.00002008.03.03 10:301.0382cancelled
80247402008.03.03 09:00buy stop0.30eurusd1.52471.50660.00002008.03.03 10:061.5198cancelled
80247412008.03.03 10:05sell0.30eurusd1.51941.53740.00002008.03.04 09:001.51870.000.00-1.6521.00
80645412008.03.04 07:00buy stop0.30usdchf1.04581.01760.00002008.03.04 12:471.0376cancelled
80645432008.03.04 12:46sell0.30usdchf1.03761.06570.00002008.03.06 07:181.03750.000.00-2.892.89
80665732008.03.04 12:49buy0.30eurusd1.52101.49900.00002008.03.06 09:001.52940.000.003.72252.00
80665762008.03.04 09:00sell stop0.30eurusd1.51461.53670.00002008.03.04 12:491.5207cancelled
81222592008.03.05 10:01sell stop0.20usdjpy103.28105.270.002008.03.05 13:59103.83cancelled
81729792008.03.06 09:00sell stop0.30eurusd1.52441.55520.00002008.03.06 10:361.5325cancelled
  0.00 0.00 -12.66 2 604.97
Closed P/L: 2 592.31
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
79090222008.02.27 10:35buy0.30gbpusd1.99521.94740.0000 1.99560.000.0036.0012.00
81222512008.03.05 13:59buy0.20usdjpy103.86101.870.00 103.360.000.003.46-96.75
81729782008.03.06 10:35buy0.30eurusd1.53311.50240.0000 1.53440.000.000.0039.00
  0.00 0.00 39.46 -45.75
 Floating P/L: -6.29
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 2 592.31 Floating P/L: -6.29 Margin: 1 258.49
Balance: 7 592.31 Equity: 7 586.02 Free Margin: 6 327.53
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 6 045.26 Gross Loss: 3 452.95 Total Net Profit: 2 592.31
Profit Factor: 1.75 Expected Payoff: 41.15  
Absolute Drawdown: 692.25 Maximal Drawdown: 936.98 (15.99%) Relative Drawdown: 15.99% (936.98)
 
Total Trades: 63 Short Positions (won %): 29 (82.76%) Long Positions (won %): 34 (82.35%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 52 (82.54%) Loss trades (% of total): 11 (17.46%)
Largest profit trade: 637.80 loss trade: -647.35
Average profit trade: 116.26 loss trade: -313.90
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 12 (1 552.95) consecutive losses ($): 3 (-620.25)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 1 713.09 (9) consecutive loss (count): -647.35 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 6 consecutive losses: 1