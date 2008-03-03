Alpari Ltd

Account: 607181 Name: newstradernfp Currency: USD 2008 March 7, 08:31
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
210265252008.03.03 14:30buy0.34usdcad0.98640.98890.99642008.03.03 14:390.98890.000.000.0085.95
210265262008.03.03 14:27sell stop0.34usdcad0.98590.98890.97592008.03.03 14:420.9890cancelled
210322752008.03.03 16:07buy0.34usdchf1.03661.04211.04662008.03.03 18:161.04210.000.000.00179.45
210322762008.03.03 15:58sell stop0.34usdchf1.03141.03641.02142008.03.03 16:081.0362cancelled
210322792008.03.03 15:58buy stop0.34usdchf1.03811.03311.04812008.03.03 16:081.0368cancelled
210322862008.03.03 15:58sell stop0.34usdchf1.02971.03471.01972008.03.03 16:081.0362cancelled
210322872008.03.03 15:58buy stop0.34usdchf1.03961.03461.04962008.03.03 16:081.0366cancelled
210322892008.03.03 15:58sell stop0.34usdchf1.02821.03321.01822008.03.03 16:081.0362cancelled
210322922008.03.03 16:03buy0.34gbpusd1.99381.98882.00382008.03.03 16:111.98880.000.000.00-170.00
210322952008.03.03 15:58sell stop0.34gbpusd1.98841.99341.97842008.03.03 16:091.9914cancelled
210322982008.03.03 15:58buy stop0.34gbpusd1.99521.99022.00522008.03.03 16:091.9917cancelled
210323002008.03.03 15:58sell stop0.34gbpusd1.98671.99171.97672008.03.03 16:091.9914cancelled
210323032008.03.03 15:58buy stop0.34gbpusd1.99661.99162.00662008.03.03 16:091.9916cancelled
210323042008.03.03 15:58sell stop0.34gbpusd1.98531.99031.97532008.03.03 16:091.9913cancelled
210323092008.03.03 16:01buy0.34usdjpy103.15103.39104.152008.03.03 18:16103.390.000.000.0078.92
210323122008.03.03 15:58sell stop0.34usdjpy102.62103.12101.622008.03.03 16:09103.22cancelled
210323152008.03.03 15:58buy stop0.34usdjpy103.30102.80104.302008.03.03 16:09103.24cancelled
210323202008.03.03 15:58sell stop0.34usdjpy102.47102.97101.472008.03.03 16:09103.22cancelled
210323232008.03.03 15:58buy stop0.34usdjpy103.45102.95104.452008.03.03 16:10103.23cancelled
210323242008.03.03 15:58sell stop0.34usdjpy102.32102.82101.322008.03.03 16:09103.22cancelled
210323272008.03.03 15:58buy stop0.34eurusd1.52881.52381.53882008.03.03 16:081.5256cancelled
210323312008.03.03 15:58sell stop0.34eurusd1.52361.52861.51362008.03.03 16:081.5254cancelled
210323322008.03.03 15:58buy stop0.34eurusd1.53031.52531.54032008.03.03 16:081.5256cancelled
210323342008.03.03 15:58sell stop0.34eurusd1.52211.52711.51212008.03.03 16:091.5255cancelled
210323382008.03.03 15:58buy stop0.34eurusd1.53181.52681.54182008.03.03 16:081.5256cancelled
210323392008.03.03 15:58sell stop0.34eurusd1.52061.52561.51062008.03.03 16:081.5254cancelled
210558382008.03.04 01:28buy stop0.35audusd0.93920.93620.94922008.03.04 01:430.9371cancelled
210558392008.03.04 01:30sell0.35audusd0.93750.93650.92752008.03.04 02:240.93650.000.000.0035.00
210558412008.03.04 01:28buy stop0.35audusd0.94020.93720.95022008.03.04 01:430.9371cancelled
210558432008.03.04 01:30sell0.35audusd0.93650.93950.92652008.03.04 04:280.93820.000.000.00-59.50
210558452008.03.04 01:28buy stop0.35audusd0.94120.93820.95122008.03.04 01:430.9371cancelled
210558462008.03.04 01:28sell stop0.35audusd0.93530.93830.92532008.03.04 01:430.9369cancelled
210592562008.03.04 04:29buy stop0.35audusd0.93520.93220.94522008.03.04 04:450.9311cancelled
210592572008.03.04 04:32sell0.35audusd0.93400.93170.92402008.03.04 04:400.93170.000.000.0080.50
210642122008.03.04 07:43buy stop0.35usdchf1.04461.03961.05462008.03.04 07:541.0415cancelled
210642142008.03.04 07:43sell stop0.35usdchf1.03921.04421.02922008.03.04 07:541.0412cancelled
210642162008.03.04 07:43buy stop0.35usdchf1.04611.04111.05612008.03.04 07:541.0415cancelled
210642192008.03.04 07:43sell stop0.35usdchf1.03771.04271.02772008.03.04 07:541.0411cancelled
210642202008.03.04 07:43buy stop0.35usdchf1.04761.04261.05762008.03.04 07:541.0416cancelled
210642212008.03.04 07:43sell stop0.35usdchf1.03621.04121.02622008.03.04 07:541.0412cancelled
210748422008.03.04 10:58buy stop0.35usdjpy103.47102.97104.472008.03.04 11:08103.31cancelled
210748432008.03.04 10:58sell stop0.35usdjpy102.94103.44101.942008.03.04 11:09103.28cancelled
210748442008.03.04 10:58buy stop0.35usdjpy103.62103.12104.622008.03.04 11:08103.31cancelled
210748462008.03.04 10:58sell stop0.35usdjpy102.79103.29101.792008.03.04 11:09103.27cancelled
210748472008.03.04 10:58buy stop0.35usdjpy103.78103.28104.782008.03.04 11:08103.31cancelled
210748502008.03.04 10:58sell stop0.35usdjpy102.65103.15101.652008.03.04 11:09103.28cancelled
210748592008.03.04 10:58buy stop0.35usdchf1.04141.03641.05142008.03.04 11:081.0397cancelled
210748622008.03.04 10:58sell stop0.35usdchf1.03621.04121.02622008.03.04 11:081.0392cancelled
210748652008.03.04 10:58buy stop0.35usdchf1.04311.03811.05312008.03.04 11:081.0396cancelled
210748672008.03.04 10:58sell stop0.35usdchf1.03471.03971.02472008.03.04 11:081.0389cancelled
210748682008.03.04 10:58buy stop0.35usdchf1.04461.03961.05462008.03.04 11:081.0396cancelled
210748742008.03.04 10:58sell stop0.35usdchf1.03321.03821.02322008.03.04 11:081.0391cancelled
210749282008.03.04 10:59buy stop0.35eurusd1.52391.51891.53392008.03.04 11:091.5196cancelled
210749322008.03.04 10:59sell stop0.35eurusd1.51571.52071.50572008.03.04 11:101.5193cancelled
210749352008.03.04 10:59buy stop0.35eurusd1.52541.52041.53542008.03.04 11:091.5196cancelled
210749362008.03.04 10:59sell stop0.35eurusd1.51421.51921.50422008.03.04 11:101.5194cancelled
210868612008.03.04 15:00buy0.35usdcad0.98890.99310.99892008.03.04 15:090.99310.000.000.00148.02
210868632008.03.04 14:58sell0.35usdcad0.98650.98950.97652008.03.04 15:000.98950.000.000.00-105.96
210868642008.03.04 15:00buy0.35usdcad0.98990.99310.99992008.03.04 15:090.99310.000.000.00112.78
210868652008.03.04 14:55sell stop0.35usdcad0.99110.99410.98112008.03.04 15:100.9924cancelled
210868672008.03.04 15:00buy0.35usdcad0.99070.99311.00072008.03.04 15:090.99310.000.000.0084.58
210868682008.03.04 14:55sell stop0.35usdcad0.99000.99300.98002008.03.04 15:100.9923cancelled
210869732008.03.04 14:58buy stop0.35usdjpy103.43102.93104.432008.03.04 15:08103.04cancelled
210869772008.03.04 14:58sell stop0.35usdjpy102.90103.40101.902008.03.04 15:08103.01cancelled
210869782008.03.04 14:58buy stop0.35usdjpy103.58103.08104.582008.03.04 15:08103.04cancelled
210869812008.03.04 14:58sell stop0.35usdjpy102.75103.25101.752008.03.04 15:08103.01cancelled
210869832008.03.04 14:58buy stop0.35usdjpy103.73103.23104.732008.03.04 15:08103.04cancelled
210869852008.03.04 14:58sell stop0.35usdjpy102.60103.10101.602008.03.04 15:08103.02cancelled
210869872008.03.04 14:58buy stop0.35gbpusd1.99021.98522.00022008.03.04 15:081.9853cancelled
210869882008.03.04 15:08sell0.35gbpusd1.98501.99001.97502008.03.04 22:591.98650.000.000.00-52.50
210869892008.03.04 14:58buy stop0.35gbpusd1.99181.98682.00182008.03.04 15:081.9853cancelled
210869912008.03.04 14:58sell stop0.35gbpusd1.98351.98851.97352008.03.04 15:081.9849cancelled
210869932008.03.04 14:58buy stop0.35gbpusd1.99331.98832.00332008.03.04 15:081.9853cancelled
210869942008.03.04 14:58sell stop0.35gbpusd1.98201.98701.97202008.03.04 15:081.9852cancelled
210869952008.03.04 14:58buy stop0.35eurusd1.52361.51861.53362008.03.04 15:081.5199cancelled
210869972008.03.04 14:58sell stop0.35eurusd1.51841.52341.50842008.03.04 15:081.5197cancelled
210869982008.03.04 14:58buy stop0.35eurusd1.52511.52011.53512008.03.04 15:081.5200cancelled
210869992008.03.04 14:58sell stop0.35eurusd1.51691.52191.50692008.03.04 15:081.5198cancelled
210870002008.03.04 14:58buy stop0.35eurusd1.52661.52161.53662008.03.04 15:081.5199cancelled
210870012008.03.04 14:58sell stop0.35eurusd1.51531.52031.50532008.03.04 15:081.5197cancelled
210870042008.03.04 14:58buy stop0.35usdchf1.03851.03351.04852008.03.04 15:081.0362cancelled
210870052008.03.04 14:58sell stop0.35usdchf1.03311.03811.02312008.03.04 15:091.0357cancelled
210870072008.03.04 14:58buy stop0.35usdchf1.04001.03501.05002008.03.04 15:081.0362cancelled
210870082008.03.04 14:58sell stop0.35usdchf1.03161.03661.02162008.03.04 15:091.0356cancelled
210870102008.03.04 14:58buy stop0.35usdchf1.04151.03651.05152008.03.04 15:091.0362cancelled
210870112008.03.04 14:58sell stop0.35usdchf1.03011.03511.02012008.03.04 15:091.0356cancelled
211115042008.03.05 01:28buy stop0.36audusd0.92850.92550.93852008.03.05 01:430.9258cancelled
211115052008.03.05 01:34sell0.36audusd0.92530.92830.91532008.03.05 04:070.92830.000.000.00-108.00
211115062008.03.05 01:28buy stop0.36audusd0.92960.92660.93962008.03.05 01:430.9258cancelled
211115072008.03.05 01:28sell stop0.36audusd0.92430.92730.91432008.03.05 01:430.9256cancelled
211115082008.03.05 01:28buy stop0.36audusd0.93060.92760.94062008.03.05 01:430.9258cancelled
211115092008.03.05 01:28sell stop0.36audusd0.92330.92630.91332008.03.05 01:430.9253cancelled
211614072008.03.05 20:59buy0.35nzdusd0.79850.80060.80852008.03.05 21:160.80060.000.000.0073.50
211614102008.03.05 20:55sell stop0.35nzdusd0.79910.80210.78912008.03.05 21:100.8007cancelled
211614112008.03.05 21:04buy0.35nzdusd0.79960.80060.80962008.03.05 21:160.80060.000.000.0035.00
211614122008.03.05 20:55sell stop0.35nzdusd0.79810.80110.78812008.03.05 21:100.8007cancelled
211614142008.03.05 21:06buy0.35nzdusd0.80060.80060.81062008.03.05 21:160.80060.000.000.000.00
211614152008.03.05 20:55sell stop0.35nzdusd0.79710.80010.78712008.03.05 21:100.8007cancelled
211663592008.03.06 01:28buy stop0.36audusd0.93530.93230.94532008.03.06 01:430.9340cancelled
211663602008.03.06 01:30sell0.36audusd0.93250.93550.92252008.03.06 03:260.93550.000.000.00-108.00
211663612008.03.06 01:28buy stop0.36audusd0.93640.93340.94642008.03.06 01:430.9340cancelled
211663622008.03.06 01:28sell stop0.36audusd0.93150.93450.92152008.03.06 01:430.9338cancelled
211663652008.03.06 01:28buy stop0.36audusd0.93740.93440.94742008.03.06 01:430.9340cancelled
211663662008.03.06 01:28sell stop0.36audusd0.93050.93350.92052008.03.06 01:430.9339cancelled
211871142008.03.06 13:04buy0.35gbpusd1.99812.00282.00812008.03.06 14:192.00280.000.000.00164.50
211871152008.03.06 12:59sell stop0.35gbpusd1.99241.99741.98242008.03.06 13:091.9986cancelled
211871162008.03.06 12:59buy stop0.35gbpusd1.99981.99482.00982008.03.06 13:091.9988cancelled
211871182008.03.06 12:59sell stop0.35gbpusd1.99081.99581.98082008.03.06 13:091.9986cancelled
211893612008.03.06 13:43buy stop0.33usdchf1.03511.03011.04512008.03.06 13:531.0319cancelled
211893622008.03.06 13:43sell stop0.33usdchf1.02991.03491.01992008.03.06 13:541.0315cancelled
211893642008.03.06 13:43buy stop0.33usdchf1.03681.03181.04682008.03.06 13:531.0319cancelled
211893662008.03.06 13:43sell stop0.33usdchf1.02841.03341.01842008.03.06 13:541.0316cancelled
211893682008.03.06 13:43buy stop0.33usdchf1.03831.03331.04832008.03.06 13:531.0319cancelled
211893712008.03.06 13:43sell stop0.33usdchf1.02691.03191.01692008.03.06 13:541.0316cancelled
211893772008.03.06 13:43buy stop0.33usdjpy103.76103.26104.762008.03.06 13:53103.47cancelled
211893792008.03.06 13:43sell stop0.33usdjpy103.22103.72102.222008.03.06 13:53103.44cancelled
211893822008.03.06 13:43buy stop0.33usdjpy103.90103.40104.902008.03.06 13:53103.47cancelled
211893832008.03.06 13:43sell stop0.33usdjpy103.07103.57102.072008.03.06 13:54103.43cancelled
211893852008.03.06 13:43buy stop0.33usdjpy104.05103.55105.052008.03.06 13:53103.47cancelled
211893872008.03.06 13:43sell stop0.33usdjpy102.92103.42101.922008.03.06 13:53103.44cancelled
211894152008.03.06 13:44buy stop0.33eurusd1.53691.53191.54692008.03.06 13:541.5327cancelled
211894172008.03.06 13:44sell stop0.33eurusd1.52871.53371.51872008.03.06 13:541.5325cancelled
211894182008.03.06 13:44buy stop0.33eurusd1.53841.53341.54842008.03.06 13:541.5327cancelled
211894192008.03.06 13:44sell stop0.33eurusd1.52721.53221.51722008.03.06 13:541.5325cancelled
212210632008.03.07 03:58buy stop0.36usdjpy103.12102.62104.122008.03.07 04:08102.79cancelled
212210662008.03.07 03:58sell stop0.36usdjpy102.59103.09101.592008.03.07 04:09102.77cancelled
212210682008.03.07 03:58buy stop0.36usdjpy103.27102.77104.272008.03.07 04:08102.79cancelled
212210712008.03.07 03:58sell stop0.36usdjpy102.44102.94101.442008.03.07 04:09102.76cancelled
212210732008.03.07 03:58buy stop0.36usdjpy103.42102.92104.422008.03.07 04:08102.79cancelled
212210752008.03.07 03:58sell stop0.36usdjpy102.28102.78101.282008.03.07 04:09102.77cancelled
  0.00 0.00 0.00 474.24
Closed P/L: 474.24
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 474.24 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 8 987.44 Equity: 8 987.44 Free Margin: 8 987.44
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 1 078.20 Gross Loss: 603.96 Total Net Profit: 474.24
Profit Factor: 1.79 Expected Payoff: 26.35  
Absolute Drawdown: 84.05 Maximal Drawdown: 170.00 (1.98%) Relative Drawdown: 1.98% (170.00)
 
Total Trades: 18 Short Positions (won %): 7 (28.57%) Long Positions (won %): 11 (90.91%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 12 (66.67%) Loss trades (% of total): 6 (33.33%)
Largest profit trade: 179.45 loss trade: -170.00
Average profit trade: 89.85 loss trade: -100.66
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 3 (345.38) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-160.50)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 345.38 (3) consecutive loss (count): -170.00 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 1