|Account: 607181
|Name: newstradernfp
|Currency: USD
|2008 March 7, 08:31
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|21026525
|2008.03.03 14:30
|buy
|0.34
|usdcad
|0.9864
|0.9889
|0.9964
|2008.03.03 14:39
|0.9889
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|85.95
|21026526
|2008.03.03 14:27
|sell stop
|0.34
|usdcad
|0.9859
|0.9889
|0.9759
|2008.03.03 14:42
|0.9890
|cancelled
|21032275
|2008.03.03 16:07
|buy
|0.34
|usdchf
|1.0366
|1.0421
|1.0466
|2008.03.03 18:16
|1.0421
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|179.45
|21032276
|2008.03.03 15:58
|sell stop
|0.34
|usdchf
|1.0314
|1.0364
|1.0214
|2008.03.03 16:08
|1.0362
|cancelled
|21032279
|2008.03.03 15:58
|buy stop
|0.34
|usdchf
|1.0381
|1.0331
|1.0481
|2008.03.03 16:08
|1.0368
|cancelled
|21032286
|2008.03.03 15:58
|sell stop
|0.34
|usdchf
|1.0297
|1.0347
|1.0197
|2008.03.03 16:08
|1.0362
|cancelled
|21032287
|2008.03.03 15:58
|buy stop
|0.34
|usdchf
|1.0396
|1.0346
|1.0496
|2008.03.03 16:08
|1.0366
|cancelled
|21032289
|2008.03.03 15:58
|sell stop
|0.34
|usdchf
|1.0282
|1.0332
|1.0182
|2008.03.03 16:08
|1.0362
|cancelled
|21032292
|2008.03.03 16:03
|buy
|0.34
|gbpusd
|1.9938
|1.9888
|2.0038
|2008.03.03 16:11
|1.9888
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-170.00
|21032295
|2008.03.03 15:58
|sell stop
|0.34
|gbpusd
|1.9884
|1.9934
|1.9784
|2008.03.03 16:09
|1.9914
|cancelled
|21032298
|2008.03.03 15:58
|buy stop
|0.34
|gbpusd
|1.9952
|1.9902
|2.0052
|2008.03.03 16:09
|1.9917
|cancelled
|21032300
|2008.03.03 15:58
|sell stop
|0.34
|gbpusd
|1.9867
|1.9917
|1.9767
|2008.03.03 16:09
|1.9914
|cancelled
|21032303
|2008.03.03 15:58
|buy stop
|0.34
|gbpusd
|1.9966
|1.9916
|2.0066
|2008.03.03 16:09
|1.9916
|cancelled
|21032304
|2008.03.03 15:58
|sell stop
|0.34
|gbpusd
|1.9853
|1.9903
|1.9753
|2008.03.03 16:09
|1.9913
|cancelled
|21032309
|2008.03.03 16:01
|buy
|0.34
|usdjpy
|103.15
|103.39
|104.15
|2008.03.03 18:16
|103.39
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|78.92
|21032312
|2008.03.03 15:58
|sell stop
|0.34
|usdjpy
|102.62
|103.12
|101.62
|2008.03.03 16:09
|103.22
|cancelled
|21032315
|2008.03.03 15:58
|buy stop
|0.34
|usdjpy
|103.30
|102.80
|104.30
|2008.03.03 16:09
|103.24
|cancelled
|21032320
|2008.03.03 15:58
|sell stop
|0.34
|usdjpy
|102.47
|102.97
|101.47
|2008.03.03 16:09
|103.22
|cancelled
|21032323
|2008.03.03 15:58
|buy stop
|0.34
|usdjpy
|103.45
|102.95
|104.45
|2008.03.03 16:10
|103.23
|cancelled
|21032324
|2008.03.03 15:58
|sell stop
|0.34
|usdjpy
|102.32
|102.82
|101.32
|2008.03.03 16:09
|103.22
|cancelled
|21032327
|2008.03.03 15:58
|buy stop
|0.34
|eurusd
|1.5288
|1.5238
|1.5388
|2008.03.03 16:08
|1.5256
|cancelled
|21032331
|2008.03.03 15:58
|sell stop
|0.34
|eurusd
|1.5236
|1.5286
|1.5136
|2008.03.03 16:08
|1.5254
|cancelled
|21032332
|2008.03.03 15:58
|buy stop
|0.34
|eurusd
|1.5303
|1.5253
|1.5403
|2008.03.03 16:08
|1.5256
|cancelled
|21032334
|2008.03.03 15:58
|sell stop
|0.34
|eurusd
|1.5221
|1.5271
|1.5121
|2008.03.03 16:09
|1.5255
|cancelled
|21032338
|2008.03.03 15:58
|buy stop
|0.34
|eurusd
|1.5318
|1.5268
|1.5418
|2008.03.03 16:08
|1.5256
|cancelled
|21032339
|2008.03.03 15:58
|sell stop
|0.34
|eurusd
|1.5206
|1.5256
|1.5106
|2008.03.03 16:08
|1.5254
|cancelled
|21055838
|2008.03.04 01:28
|buy stop
|0.35
|audusd
|0.9392
|0.9362
|0.9492
|2008.03.04 01:43
|0.9371
|cancelled
|21055839
|2008.03.04 01:30
|sell
|0.35
|audusd
|0.9375
|0.9365
|0.9275
|2008.03.04 02:24
|0.9365
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|35.00
|21055841
|2008.03.04 01:28
|buy stop
|0.35
|audusd
|0.9402
|0.9372
|0.9502
|2008.03.04 01:43
|0.9371
|cancelled
|21055843
|2008.03.04 01:30
|sell
|0.35
|audusd
|0.9365
|0.9395
|0.9265
|2008.03.04 04:28
|0.9382
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-59.50
|21055845
|2008.03.04 01:28
|buy stop
|0.35
|audusd
|0.9412
|0.9382
|0.9512
|2008.03.04 01:43
|0.9371
|cancelled
|21055846
|2008.03.04 01:28
|sell stop
|0.35
|audusd
|0.9353
|0.9383
|0.9253
|2008.03.04 01:43
|0.9369
|cancelled
|21059256
|2008.03.04 04:29
|buy stop
|0.35
|audusd
|0.9352
|0.9322
|0.9452
|2008.03.04 04:45
|0.9311
|cancelled
|21059257
|2008.03.04 04:32
|sell
|0.35
|audusd
|0.9340
|0.9317
|0.9240
|2008.03.04 04:40
|0.9317
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|80.50
|21064212
|2008.03.04 07:43
|buy stop
|0.35
|usdchf
|1.0446
|1.0396
|1.0546
|2008.03.04 07:54
|1.0415
|cancelled
|21064214
|2008.03.04 07:43
|sell stop
|0.35
|usdchf
|1.0392
|1.0442
|1.0292
|2008.03.04 07:54
|1.0412
|cancelled
|21064216
|2008.03.04 07:43
|buy stop
|0.35
|usdchf
|1.0461
|1.0411
|1.0561
|2008.03.04 07:54
|1.0415
|cancelled
|21064219
|2008.03.04 07:43
|sell stop
|0.35
|usdchf
|1.0377
|1.0427
|1.0277
|2008.03.04 07:54
|1.0411
|cancelled
|21064220
|2008.03.04 07:43
|buy stop
|0.35
|usdchf
|1.0476
|1.0426
|1.0576
|2008.03.04 07:54
|1.0416
|cancelled
|21064221
|2008.03.04 07:43
|sell stop
|0.35
|usdchf
|1.0362
|1.0412
|1.0262
|2008.03.04 07:54
|1.0412
|cancelled
|21074842
|2008.03.04 10:58
|buy stop
|0.35
|usdjpy
|103.47
|102.97
|104.47
|2008.03.04 11:08
|103.31
|cancelled
|21074843
|2008.03.04 10:58
|sell stop
|0.35
|usdjpy
|102.94
|103.44
|101.94
|2008.03.04 11:09
|103.28
|cancelled
|21074844
|2008.03.04 10:58
|buy stop
|0.35
|usdjpy
|103.62
|103.12
|104.62
|2008.03.04 11:08
|103.31
|cancelled
|21074846
|2008.03.04 10:58
|sell stop
|0.35
|usdjpy
|102.79
|103.29
|101.79
|2008.03.04 11:09
|103.27
|cancelled
|21074847
|2008.03.04 10:58
|buy stop
|0.35
|usdjpy
|103.78
|103.28
|104.78
|2008.03.04 11:08
|103.31
|cancelled
|21074850
|2008.03.04 10:58
|sell stop
|0.35
|usdjpy
|102.65
|103.15
|101.65
|2008.03.04 11:09
|103.28
|cancelled
|21074859
|2008.03.04 10:58
|buy stop
|0.35
|usdchf
|1.0414
|1.0364
|1.0514
|2008.03.04 11:08
|1.0397
|cancelled
|21074862
|2008.03.04 10:58
|sell stop
|0.35
|usdchf
|1.0362
|1.0412
|1.0262
|2008.03.04 11:08
|1.0392
|cancelled
|21074865
|2008.03.04 10:58
|buy stop
|0.35
|usdchf
|1.0431
|1.0381
|1.0531
|2008.03.04 11:08
|1.0396
|cancelled
|21074867
|2008.03.04 10:58
|sell stop
|0.35
|usdchf
|1.0347
|1.0397
|1.0247
|2008.03.04 11:08
|1.0389
|cancelled
|21074868
|2008.03.04 10:58
|buy stop
|0.35
|usdchf
|1.0446
|1.0396
|1.0546
|2008.03.04 11:08
|1.0396
|cancelled
|21074874
|2008.03.04 10:58
|sell stop
|0.35
|usdchf
|1.0332
|1.0382
|1.0232
|2008.03.04 11:08
|1.0391
|cancelled
|21074928
|2008.03.04 10:59
|buy stop
|0.35
|eurusd
|1.5239
|1.5189
|1.5339
|2008.03.04 11:09
|1.5196
|cancelled
|21074932
|2008.03.04 10:59
|sell stop
|0.35
|eurusd
|1.5157
|1.5207
|1.5057
|2008.03.04 11:10
|1.5193
|cancelled
|21074935
|2008.03.04 10:59
|buy stop
|0.35
|eurusd
|1.5254
|1.5204
|1.5354
|2008.03.04 11:09
|1.5196
|cancelled
|21074936
|2008.03.04 10:59
|sell stop
|0.35
|eurusd
|1.5142
|1.5192
|1.5042
|2008.03.04 11:10
|1.5194
|cancelled
|21086861
|2008.03.04 15:00
|buy
|0.35
|usdcad
|0.9889
|0.9931
|0.9989
|2008.03.04 15:09
|0.9931
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|148.02
|21086863
|2008.03.04 14:58
|sell
|0.35
|usdcad
|0.9865
|0.9895
|0.9765
|2008.03.04 15:00
|0.9895
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-105.96
|21086864
|2008.03.04 15:00
|buy
|0.35
|usdcad
|0.9899
|0.9931
|0.9999
|2008.03.04 15:09
|0.9931
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|112.78
|21086865
|2008.03.04 14:55
|sell stop
|0.35
|usdcad
|0.9911
|0.9941
|0.9811
|2008.03.04 15:10
|0.9924
|cancelled
|21086867
|2008.03.04 15:00
|buy
|0.35
|usdcad
|0.9907
|0.9931
|1.0007
|2008.03.04 15:09
|0.9931
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|84.58
|21086868
|2008.03.04 14:55
|sell stop
|0.35
|usdcad
|0.9900
|0.9930
|0.9800
|2008.03.04 15:10
|0.9923
|cancelled
|21086973
|2008.03.04 14:58
|buy stop
|0.35
|usdjpy
|103.43
|102.93
|104.43
|2008.03.04 15:08
|103.04
|cancelled
|21086977
|2008.03.04 14:58
|sell stop
|0.35
|usdjpy
|102.90
|103.40
|101.90
|2008.03.04 15:08
|103.01
|cancelled
|21086978
|2008.03.04 14:58
|buy stop
|0.35
|usdjpy
|103.58
|103.08
|104.58
|2008.03.04 15:08
|103.04
|cancelled
|21086981
|2008.03.04 14:58
|sell stop
|0.35
|usdjpy
|102.75
|103.25
|101.75
|2008.03.04 15:08
|103.01
|cancelled
|21086983
|2008.03.04 14:58
|buy stop
|0.35
|usdjpy
|103.73
|103.23
|104.73
|2008.03.04 15:08
|103.04
|cancelled
|21086985
|2008.03.04 14:58
|sell stop
|0.35
|usdjpy
|102.60
|103.10
|101.60
|2008.03.04 15:08
|103.02
|cancelled
|21086987
|2008.03.04 14:58
|buy stop
|0.35
|gbpusd
|1.9902
|1.9852
|2.0002
|2008.03.04 15:08
|1.9853
|cancelled
|21086988
|2008.03.04 15:08
|sell
|0.35
|gbpusd
|1.9850
|1.9900
|1.9750
|2008.03.04 22:59
|1.9865
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-52.50
|21086989
|2008.03.04 14:58
|buy stop
|0.35
|gbpusd
|1.9918
|1.9868
|2.0018
|2008.03.04 15:08
|1.9853
|cancelled
|21086991
|2008.03.04 14:58
|sell stop
|0.35
|gbpusd
|1.9835
|1.9885
|1.9735
|2008.03.04 15:08
|1.9849
|cancelled
|21086993
|2008.03.04 14:58
|buy stop
|0.35
|gbpusd
|1.9933
|1.9883
|2.0033
|2008.03.04 15:08
|1.9853
|cancelled
|21086994
|2008.03.04 14:58
|sell stop
|0.35
|gbpusd
|1.9820
|1.9870
|1.9720
|2008.03.04 15:08
|1.9852
|cancelled
|21086995
|2008.03.04 14:58
|buy stop
|0.35
|eurusd
|1.5236
|1.5186
|1.5336
|2008.03.04 15:08
|1.5199
|cancelled
|21086997
|2008.03.04 14:58
|sell stop
|0.35
|eurusd
|1.5184
|1.5234
|1.5084
|2008.03.04 15:08
|1.5197
|cancelled
|21086998
|2008.03.04 14:58
|buy stop
|0.35
|eurusd
|1.5251
|1.5201
|1.5351
|2008.03.04 15:08
|1.5200
|cancelled
|21086999
|2008.03.04 14:58
|sell stop
|0.35
|eurusd
|1.5169
|1.5219
|1.5069
|2008.03.04 15:08
|1.5198
|cancelled
|21087000
|2008.03.04 14:58
|buy stop
|0.35
|eurusd
|1.5266
|1.5216
|1.5366
|2008.03.04 15:08
|1.5199
|cancelled
|21087001
|2008.03.04 14:58
|sell stop
|0.35
|eurusd
|1.5153
|1.5203
|1.5053
|2008.03.04 15:08
|1.5197
|cancelled
|21087004
|2008.03.04 14:58
|buy stop
|0.35
|usdchf
|1.0385
|1.0335
|1.0485
|2008.03.04 15:08
|1.0362
|cancelled
|21087005
|2008.03.04 14:58
|sell stop
|0.35
|usdchf
|1.0331
|1.0381
|1.0231
|2008.03.04 15:09
|1.0357
|cancelled
|21087007
|2008.03.04 14:58
|buy stop
|0.35
|usdchf
|1.0400
|1.0350
|1.0500
|2008.03.04 15:08
|1.0362
|cancelled
|21087008
|2008.03.04 14:58
|sell stop
|0.35
|usdchf
|1.0316
|1.0366
|1.0216
|2008.03.04 15:09
|1.0356
|cancelled
|21087010
|2008.03.04 14:58
|buy stop
|0.35
|usdchf
|1.0415
|1.0365
|1.0515
|2008.03.04 15:09
|1.0362
|cancelled
|21087011
|2008.03.04 14:58
|sell stop
|0.35
|usdchf
|1.0301
|1.0351
|1.0201
|2008.03.04 15:09
|1.0356
|cancelled
|21111504
|2008.03.05 01:28
|buy stop
|0.36
|audusd
|0.9285
|0.9255
|0.9385
|2008.03.05 01:43
|0.9258
|cancelled
|21111505
|2008.03.05 01:34
|sell
|0.36
|audusd
|0.9253
|0.9283
|0.9153
|2008.03.05 04:07
|0.9283
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-108.00
|21111506
|2008.03.05 01:28
|buy stop
|0.36
|audusd
|0.9296
|0.9266
|0.9396
|2008.03.05 01:43
|0.9258
|cancelled
|21111507
|2008.03.05 01:28
|sell stop
|0.36
|audusd
|0.9243
|0.9273
|0.9143
|2008.03.05 01:43
|0.9256
|cancelled
|21111508
|2008.03.05 01:28
|buy stop
|0.36
|audusd
|0.9306
|0.9276
|0.9406
|2008.03.05 01:43
|0.9258
|cancelled
|21111509
|2008.03.05 01:28
|sell stop
|0.36
|audusd
|0.9233
|0.9263
|0.9133
|2008.03.05 01:43
|0.9253
|cancelled
|21161407
|2008.03.05 20:59
|buy
|0.35
|nzdusd
|0.7985
|0.8006
|0.8085
|2008.03.05 21:16
|0.8006
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|73.50
|21161410
|2008.03.05 20:55
|sell stop
|0.35
|nzdusd
|0.7991
|0.8021
|0.7891
|2008.03.05 21:10
|0.8007
|cancelled
|21161411
|2008.03.05 21:04
|buy
|0.35
|nzdusd
|0.7996
|0.8006
|0.8096
|2008.03.05 21:16
|0.8006
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|35.00
|21161412
|2008.03.05 20:55
|sell stop
|0.35
|nzdusd
|0.7981
|0.8011
|0.7881
|2008.03.05 21:10
|0.8007
|cancelled
|21161414
|2008.03.05 21:06
|buy
|0.35
|nzdusd
|0.8006
|0.8006
|0.8106
|2008.03.05 21:16
|0.8006
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|21161415
|2008.03.05 20:55
|sell stop
|0.35
|nzdusd
|0.7971
|0.8001
|0.7871
|2008.03.05 21:10
|0.8007
|cancelled
|21166359
|2008.03.06 01:28
|buy stop
|0.36
|audusd
|0.9353
|0.9323
|0.9453
|2008.03.06 01:43
|0.9340
|cancelled
|21166360
|2008.03.06 01:30
|sell
|0.36
|audusd
|0.9325
|0.9355
|0.9225
|2008.03.06 03:26
|0.9355
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-108.00
|21166361
|2008.03.06 01:28
|buy stop
|0.36
|audusd
|0.9364
|0.9334
|0.9464
|2008.03.06 01:43
|0.9340
|cancelled
|21166362
|2008.03.06 01:28
|sell stop
|0.36
|audusd
|0.9315
|0.9345
|0.9215
|2008.03.06 01:43
|0.9338
|cancelled
|21166365
|2008.03.06 01:28
|buy stop
|0.36
|audusd
|0.9374
|0.9344
|0.9474
|2008.03.06 01:43
|0.9340
|cancelled
|21166366
|2008.03.06 01:28
|sell stop
|0.36
|audusd
|0.9305
|0.9335
|0.9205
|2008.03.06 01:43
|0.9339
|cancelled
|21187114
|2008.03.06 13:04
|buy
|0.35
|gbpusd
|1.9981
|2.0028
|2.0081
|2008.03.06 14:19
|2.0028
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|164.50
|21187115
|2008.03.06 12:59
|sell stop
|0.35
|gbpusd
|1.9924
|1.9974
|1.9824
|2008.03.06 13:09
|1.9986
|cancelled
|21187116
|2008.03.06 12:59
|buy stop
|0.35
|gbpusd
|1.9998
|1.9948
|2.0098
|2008.03.06 13:09
|1.9988
|cancelled
|21187118
|2008.03.06 12:59
|sell stop
|0.35
|gbpusd
|1.9908
|1.9958
|1.9808
|2008.03.06 13:09
|1.9986
|cancelled
|21189361
|2008.03.06 13:43
|buy stop
|0.33
|usdchf
|1.0351
|1.0301
|1.0451
|2008.03.06 13:53
|1.0319
|cancelled
|21189362
|2008.03.06 13:43
|sell stop
|0.33
|usdchf
|1.0299
|1.0349
|1.0199
|2008.03.06 13:54
|1.0315
|cancelled
|21189364
|2008.03.06 13:43
|buy stop
|0.33
|usdchf
|1.0368
|1.0318
|1.0468
|2008.03.06 13:53
|1.0319
|cancelled
|21189366
|2008.03.06 13:43
|sell stop
|0.33
|usdchf
|1.0284
|1.0334
|1.0184
|2008.03.06 13:54
|1.0316
|cancelled
|21189368
|2008.03.06 13:43
|buy stop
|0.33
|usdchf
|1.0383
|1.0333
|1.0483
|2008.03.06 13:53
|1.0319
|cancelled
|21189371
|2008.03.06 13:43
|sell stop
|0.33
|usdchf
|1.0269
|1.0319
|1.0169
|2008.03.06 13:54
|1.0316
|cancelled
|21189377
|2008.03.06 13:43
|buy stop
|0.33
|usdjpy
|103.76
|103.26
|104.76
|2008.03.06 13:53
|103.47
|cancelled
|21189379
|2008.03.06 13:43
|sell stop
|0.33
|usdjpy
|103.22
|103.72
|102.22
|2008.03.06 13:53
|103.44
|cancelled
|21189382
|2008.03.06 13:43
|buy stop
|0.33
|usdjpy
|103.90
|103.40
|104.90
|2008.03.06 13:53
|103.47
|cancelled
|21189383
|2008.03.06 13:43
|sell stop
|0.33
|usdjpy
|103.07
|103.57
|102.07
|2008.03.06 13:54
|103.43
|cancelled
|21189385
|2008.03.06 13:43
|buy stop
|0.33
|usdjpy
|104.05
|103.55
|105.05
|2008.03.06 13:53
|103.47
|cancelled
|21189387
|2008.03.06 13:43
|sell stop
|0.33
|usdjpy
|102.92
|103.42
|101.92
|2008.03.06 13:53
|103.44
|cancelled
|21189415
|2008.03.06 13:44
|buy stop
|0.33
|eurusd
|1.5369
|1.5319
|1.5469
|2008.03.06 13:54
|1.5327
|cancelled
|21189417
|2008.03.06 13:44
|sell stop
|0.33
|eurusd
|1.5287
|1.5337
|1.5187
|2008.03.06 13:54
|1.5325
|cancelled
|21189418
|2008.03.06 13:44
|buy stop
|0.33
|eurusd
|1.5384
|1.5334
|1.5484
|2008.03.06 13:54
|1.5327
|cancelled
|21189419
|2008.03.06 13:44
|sell stop
|0.33
|eurusd
|1.5272
|1.5322
|1.5172
|2008.03.06 13:54
|1.5325
|cancelled
|21221063
|2008.03.07 03:58
|buy stop
|0.36
|usdjpy
|103.12
|102.62
|104.12
|2008.03.07 04:08
|102.79
|cancelled
|21221066
|2008.03.07 03:58
|sell stop
|0.36
|usdjpy
|102.59
|103.09
|101.59
|2008.03.07 04:09
|102.77
|cancelled
|21221068
|2008.03.07 03:58
|buy stop
|0.36
|usdjpy
|103.27
|102.77
|104.27
|2008.03.07 04:08
|102.79
|cancelled
|21221071
|2008.03.07 03:58
|sell stop
|0.36
|usdjpy
|102.44
|102.94
|101.44
|2008.03.07 04:09
|102.76
|cancelled
|21221073
|2008.03.07 03:58
|buy stop
|0.36
|usdjpy
|103.42
|102.92
|104.42
|2008.03.07 04:08
|102.79
|cancelled
|21221075
|2008.03.07 03:58
|sell stop
|0.36
|usdjpy
|102.28
|102.78
|101.28
|2008.03.07 04:09
|102.77
|cancelled
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|474.24
|Closed P/L:
|474.24
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|474.24
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|8 987.44
|Equity:
|8 987.44
|Free Margin:
|8 987.44
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|1 078.20
|Gross Loss:
|603.96
|Total Net Profit:
|474.24
|Profit Factor:
|1.79
|Expected Payoff:
|26.35
|Absolute Drawdown:
|84.05
|Maximal Drawdown:
|170.00 (1.98%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|1.98% (170.00)
|Total Trades:
|18
|Short Positions (won %):
|7 (28.57%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|11 (90.91%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|12 (66.67%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|6 (33.33%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|179.45
|loss trade:
|-170.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|89.85
|loss trade:
|-100.66
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|3 (345.38)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-160.50)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|345.38 (3)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-170.00 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|1