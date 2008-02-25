MIG Investments SA

Account: 633310 Name: Goblin BP Edition2modH Currency: USD 2008 March 3, 22:26
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
120008752008.02.25 10:39balanceDeposit5 000.00
120036872008.02.25 13:30buy0.10eurchf1.61480.00000.00002008.02.25 16:281.61320.000.000.00-14.69
120049832008.02.25 14:41buy0.20eurchf1.61180.00000.00002008.02.25 16:281.61320.000.000.0025.70
120122022008.02.25 22:45buy0.10eurchf1.61480.00000.00002008.02.26 01:101.61600.000.000.4111.01
120409752008.02.26 19:45sell0.10eurchf1.61090.00000.00002008.02.26 20:361.60960.000.000.0012.08
120417082008.02.26 20:36sell0.10eurchf1.60960.00000.00002008.02.26 23:231.61150.000.00-0.78-17.74
120440242008.02.26 23:19sell0.20eurchf1.61360.00000.00002008.02.26 23:231.61150.000.000.0039.21
120684522008.02.27 14:45sell0.10eurchf1.60730.00000.00002008.02.27 16:011.60630.000.000.009.40
120801742008.02.27 20:26buy0.20eurchf1.60690.00000.00002008.02.28 09:461.60580.000.002.54-20.68
120763342008.02.27 18:15buy0.10eurchf1.60990.00000.00002008.02.28 09:461.60580.000.001.27-38.53
120895852008.02.28 08:27buy0.40eurchf1.60380.00000.00002008.02.28 09:461.60580.000.000.0075.18
121041692008.02.28 17:15sell0.10eurchf1.59750.00000.00002008.02.29 01:561.59650.000.00-0.809.50
121184032008.02.29 04:00sell0.10eurchf1.59370.00000.00002008.02.29 09:391.59540.000.000.00-16.21
121198232008.02.29 07:03sell0.20eurchf1.59670.00000.00002008.02.29 09:391.59510.000.000.0030.52
121280022008.02.29 12:45sell0.10eurchf1.58810.00000.00002008.02.29 13:371.58960.000.000.00-14.33
121290442008.02.29 13:31sell0.20eurchf1.59120.00000.00002008.02.29 13:371.58960.000.000.0030.56
121291742008.02.29 13:37sell0.10eurchf1.58940.00000.00002008.02.29 13:401.58860.000.000.007.64
121294552008.02.29 13:40sell0.10eurchf1.58830.00000.00002008.02.29 15:431.58760.000.000.006.70
121336062008.02.29 15:43sell0.10eurchf1.58740.00000.00002008.02.29 15:521.58660.000.000.007.66
121344162008.02.29 15:52sell0.10eurchf1.58640.00000.00002008.02.29 16:311.58540.000.000.009.57
121369312008.02.29 16:31sell0.10eurchf1.58520.00000.00002008.02.29 16:411.58420.000.000.009.56
121376362008.02.29 16:41sell0.10eurchf1.58400.00000.00002008.02.29 21:111.58280.000.000.0011.52
121428522008.02.29 21:11sell0.10eurchf1.58280.00000.00002008.02.29 21:321.58180.000.000.009.60
121460052008.03.02 23:23sell0.10eurchf1.57960.00000.00002008.03.02 23:341.57740.000.000.0021.19
121466182008.03.02 23:35sell0.10eurchf1.57520.00000.00002008.03.02 23:591.57330.000.000.0018.37
121476102008.03.02 23:59sell0.10eurchf1.57270.00000.00002008.03.03 00:031.57150.000.000.0011.61
121478712008.03.03 00:03sell0.10eurchf1.57140.00000.00002008.03.03 00:151.57030.000.000.0010.65
121484312008.03.03 00:15sell0.10eurchf1.57020.00000.00002008.03.03 01:381.57220.000.000.00-19.35
121501822008.03.03 01:23sell0.20eurchf1.57330.00000.00002008.03.03 01:381.57220.000.000.0021.28
121505262008.03.03 01:38sell0.10eurchf1.57210.00000.00002008.03.03 07:271.57110.000.000.009.69
121635912008.03.03 11:15buy0.10eurchf1.57960.00000.00002008.03.03 15:191.57770.000.000.00-18.33
121690902008.03.03 15:03buy0.20eurchf1.57650.00000.00002008.03.03 15:191.57770.000.000.0023.16
121747802008.03.03 17:15buy0.10eurchf1.58490.00000.00002008.03.03 17:171.58590.000.000.009.58
121748942008.03.03 17:18buy0.10eurchf1.58610.00000.00002008.03.03 20:141.58450.000.000.00-15.33
121769052008.03.03 18:37buy0.20eurchf1.58300.00000.00002008.03.03 20:141.58450.000.000.0028.75
  0.00 0.00 2.64 284.50
Closed P/L: 287.14
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
121786782008.03.03 20:30buy0.10eurchf1.58450.00000.0000 1.58470.000.000.001.92
  0.00 0.00 0.00 1.92
 Floating P/L: 1.92
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 287.14 Floating P/L: 1.92 Margin: 75.93
Balance: 5 287.14 Equity: 5 289.06 Free Margin: 5 213.14
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 459.30 Gross Loss: 172.16 Total Net Profit: 287.14
Profit Factor: 2.67 Expected Payoff: 8.45  
Absolute Drawdown: 14.69 Maximal Drawdown: 55.40 (1.09%) Relative Drawdown: 1.09% (55.40)
 
Total Trades: 34 Short Positions (won %): 23 (82.61%) Long Positions (won %): 11 (54.55%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 25 (73.53%) Loss trades (% of total): 9 (26.47%)
Largest profit trade: 75.18 loss trade: -37.26
Average profit trade: 18.37 loss trade: -19.13
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 12 (154.63) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-55.40)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 154.63 (12) consecutive loss (count): -55.40 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 1