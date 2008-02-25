|Account: 633310
|Name: Goblin BP Edition2modH
|Currency: USD
|2008 March 3, 22:26
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|12000875
|2008.02.25 10:39
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|12003687
|2008.02.25 13:30
|buy
|0.10
|eurchf
|1.6148
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.02.25 16:28
|1.6132
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-14.69
|12004983
|2008.02.25 14:41
|buy
|0.20
|eurchf
|1.6118
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.02.25 16:28
|1.6132
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|25.70
|12012202
|2008.02.25 22:45
|buy
|0.10
|eurchf
|1.6148
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.02.26 01:10
|1.6160
|0.00
|0.00
|0.41
|11.01
|12040975
|2008.02.26 19:45
|sell
|0.10
|eurchf
|1.6109
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.02.26 20:36
|1.6096
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.08
|12041708
|2008.02.26 20:36
|sell
|0.10
|eurchf
|1.6096
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.02.26 23:23
|1.6115
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.78
|-17.74
|12044024
|2008.02.26 23:19
|sell
|0.20
|eurchf
|1.6136
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.02.26 23:23
|1.6115
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|39.21
|12068452
|2008.02.27 14:45
|sell
|0.10
|eurchf
|1.6073
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.02.27 16:01
|1.6063
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.40
|12080174
|2008.02.27 20:26
|buy
|0.20
|eurchf
|1.6069
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.02.28 09:46
|1.6058
|0.00
|0.00
|2.54
|-20.68
|12076334
|2008.02.27 18:15
|buy
|0.10
|eurchf
|1.6099
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.02.28 09:46
|1.6058
|0.00
|0.00
|1.27
|-38.53
|12089585
|2008.02.28 08:27
|buy
|0.40
|eurchf
|1.6038
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.02.28 09:46
|1.6058
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|75.18
|12104169
|2008.02.28 17:15
|sell
|0.10
|eurchf
|1.5975
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.02.29 01:56
|1.5965
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.80
|9.50
|12118403
|2008.02.29 04:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurchf
|1.5937
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.02.29 09:39
|1.5954
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-16.21
|12119823
|2008.02.29 07:03
|sell
|0.20
|eurchf
|1.5967
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.02.29 09:39
|1.5951
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.52
|12128002
|2008.02.29 12:45
|sell
|0.10
|eurchf
|1.5881
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.02.29 13:37
|1.5896
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-14.33
|12129044
|2008.02.29 13:31
|sell
|0.20
|eurchf
|1.5912
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.02.29 13:37
|1.5896
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.56
|12129174
|2008.02.29 13:37
|sell
|0.10
|eurchf
|1.5894
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.02.29 13:40
|1.5886
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.64
|12129455
|2008.02.29 13:40
|sell
|0.10
|eurchf
|1.5883
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.02.29 15:43
|1.5876
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.70
|12133606
|2008.02.29 15:43
|sell
|0.10
|eurchf
|1.5874
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.02.29 15:52
|1.5866
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.66
|12134416
|2008.02.29 15:52
|sell
|0.10
|eurchf
|1.5864
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.02.29 16:31
|1.5854
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.57
|12136931
|2008.02.29 16:31
|sell
|0.10
|eurchf
|1.5852
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.02.29 16:41
|1.5842
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.56
|12137636
|2008.02.29 16:41
|sell
|0.10
|eurchf
|1.5840
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.02.29 21:11
|1.5828
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.52
|12142852
|2008.02.29 21:11
|sell
|0.10
|eurchf
|1.5828
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.02.29 21:32
|1.5818
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.60
|12146005
|2008.03.02 23:23
|sell
|0.10
|eurchf
|1.5796
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.03.02 23:34
|1.5774
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|21.19
|12146618
|2008.03.02 23:35
|sell
|0.10
|eurchf
|1.5752
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.03.02 23:59
|1.5733
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|18.37
|12147610
|2008.03.02 23:59
|sell
|0.10
|eurchf
|1.5727
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.03.03 00:03
|1.5715
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.61
|12147871
|2008.03.03 00:03
|sell
|0.10
|eurchf
|1.5714
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.03.03 00:15
|1.5703
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.65
|12148431
|2008.03.03 00:15
|sell
|0.10
|eurchf
|1.5702
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.03.03 01:38
|1.5722
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-19.35
|12150182
|2008.03.03 01:23
|sell
|0.20
|eurchf
|1.5733
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.03.03 01:38
|1.5722
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|21.28
|12150526
|2008.03.03 01:38
|sell
|0.10
|eurchf
|1.5721
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.03.03 07:27
|1.5711
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.69
|12163591
|2008.03.03 11:15
|buy
|0.10
|eurchf
|1.5796
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.03.03 15:19
|1.5777
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-18.33
|12169090
|2008.03.03 15:03
|buy
|0.20
|eurchf
|1.5765
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.03.03 15:19
|1.5777
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|23.16
|12174780
|2008.03.03 17:15
|buy
|0.10
|eurchf
|1.5849
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.03.03 17:17
|1.5859
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.58
|12174894
|2008.03.03 17:18
|buy
|0.10
|eurchf
|1.5861
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.03.03 20:14
|1.5845
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-15.33
|12176905
|2008.03.03 18:37
|buy
|0.20
|eurchf
|1.5830
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.03.03 20:14
|1.5845
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|28.75
|
|0.00
|0.00
|2.64
|284.50
|Closed P/L:
|287.14
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|12178678
|2008.03.03 20:30
|buy
|0.10
|eurchf
|1.5845
|0.0000
|0.0000
|
|1.5847
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.92
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.92
|
|Floating P/L:
|1.92
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|287.14
|Floating P/L:
|1.92
|Margin:
|75.93
|Balance:
|5 287.14
|Equity:
|5 289.06
|Free Margin:
|5 213.14
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|459.30
|Gross Loss:
|172.16
|Total Net Profit:
|287.14
|Profit Factor:
|2.67
|Expected Payoff:
|8.45
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|14.69
|Maximal Drawdown:
|55.40 (1.09%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|1.09% (55.40)
|
|Total Trades:
|34
|Short Positions (won %):
|23 (82.61%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|11 (54.55%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|25 (73.53%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|9 (26.47%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|75.18
|loss trade:
|-37.26
|Average
|profit trade:
|18.37
|loss trade:
|-19.13
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|12 (154.63)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-55.40)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|154.63 (12)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-55.40 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|1