Alpari (UK) Ltd.

Account: 142025 Name: buysell_tf Currency: USD 2008 March 10, 13:16
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
73538362008.03.09 08:40balanceDeposit25 000.00
73541042008.03.10 00:00buy0.01chfjpy100.140.00100.542008.03.10 00:51100.300.000.000.001.56
73545522008.03.10 00:00sell0.01eurusd1.53990.00001.53592008.03.10 01:111.53830.000.000.001.60
73557182008.03.10 00:00sell0.01chfjpy100.110.0099.712008.03.10 03:05100.110.000.000.000.00
73573242008.03.10 00:00sell0.01gbpusd2.01960.00002.01562008.03.10 06:472.01780.000.000.001.80
73574262008.03.10 00:00sell0.01eurchf1.57110.00001.56712008.03.10 06:271.56950.000.000.001.57
73622262008.03.10 00:47sell0.02chfjpy100.270.0099.872008.03.10 03:05100.110.000.000.003.13
73623512008.03.10 00:51buy0.01chfjpy100.330.00100.732008.03.10 08:30100.020.000.000.00-3.04
73632952008.03.10 01:12sell0.01eurusd1.53800.00001.53402008.03.10 07:421.53630.000.000.001.70
73644572008.03.10 01:52buy0.02chfjpy100.180.00100.582008.03.10 11:2399.880.000.000.00-5.88
73661552008.03.10 03:06sell0.01chfjpy100.070.0099.672008.03.10 07:4299.900.000.000.001.67
73693782008.03.10 06:45buy0.04chfjpy100.020.00100.422008.03.10 08:30100.040.000.000.000.78
73706722008.03.10 07:43buy0.08chfjpy99.860.00100.262008.03.10 08:30100.040.000.000.0014.11
73731402008.03.10 08:31buy0.04chfjpy100.020.00100.422008.03.10 13:05100.020.000.000.000.00
73760372008.03.10 10:00buy0.08chfjpy99.880.00100.282008.03.10 11:2399.870.000.000.00-0.78
73778762008.03.10 10:59buy0.16chfjpy99.720.00100.122008.03.10 11:2399.870.000.000.0023.51
73788082008.03.10 11:31buy0.08chfjpy99.860.00100.262008.03.10 13:12100.030.000.000.0013.29
  0.00 0.00 0.00 55.02
Closed P/L: 55.02
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 25 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 55.02 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 25 055.02 Equity: 25 055.02 Free Margin: 25 055.02
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 64.72 Gross Loss: 9.70 Total Net Profit: 55.02
Profit Factor: 6.67 Expected Payoff: 3.44  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 6.66 (0.03%) Relative Drawdown: 0.03% (6.66)
 
Total Trades: 16 Short Positions (won %): 7 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 9 (66.67%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 13 (81.25%) Loss trades (% of total): 3 (18.75%)
Largest profit trade: 23.51 loss trade: -5.88
Average profit trade: 4.98 loss trade: -3.23
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 8 (13.03) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-6.66)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 36.80 (3) consecutive loss (count): -6.66 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 4 consecutive losses: 2