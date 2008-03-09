|Account: 142025
|Name: buysell_tf
|Currency: USD
|2008 March 10, 13:16
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|7353836
|2008.03.09 08:40
|balance
|Deposit
|25 000.00
|7354104
|2008.03.10 00:00
|buy
|0.01
|chfjpy
|100.14
|0.00
|100.54
|2008.03.10 00:51
|100.30
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.56
|7354552
|2008.03.10 00:00
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.5399
|0.0000
|1.5359
|2008.03.10 01:11
|1.5383
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.60
|7355718
|2008.03.10 00:00
|sell
|0.01
|chfjpy
|100.11
|0.00
|99.71
|2008.03.10 03:05
|100.11
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7357324
|2008.03.10 00:00
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|2.0196
|0.0000
|2.0156
|2008.03.10 06:47
|2.0178
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.80
|7357426
|2008.03.10 00:00
|sell
|0.01
|eurchf
|1.5711
|0.0000
|1.5671
|2008.03.10 06:27
|1.5695
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.57
|7362226
|2008.03.10 00:47
|sell
|0.02
|chfjpy
|100.27
|0.00
|99.87
|2008.03.10 03:05
|100.11
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.13
|7362351
|2008.03.10 00:51
|buy
|0.01
|chfjpy
|100.33
|0.00
|100.73
|2008.03.10 08:30
|100.02
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.04
|7363295
|2008.03.10 01:12
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.5380
|0.0000
|1.5340
|2008.03.10 07:42
|1.5363
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.70
|7364457
|2008.03.10 01:52
|buy
|0.02
|chfjpy
|100.18
|0.00
|100.58
|2008.03.10 11:23
|99.88
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.88
|7366155
|2008.03.10 03:06
|sell
|0.01
|chfjpy
|100.07
|0.00
|99.67
|2008.03.10 07:42
|99.90
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.67
|7369378
|2008.03.10 06:45
|buy
|0.04
|chfjpy
|100.02
|0.00
|100.42
|2008.03.10 08:30
|100.04
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.78
|7370672
|2008.03.10 07:43
|buy
|0.08
|chfjpy
|99.86
|0.00
|100.26
|2008.03.10 08:30
|100.04
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.11
|7373140
|2008.03.10 08:31
|buy
|0.04
|chfjpy
|100.02
|0.00
|100.42
|2008.03.10 13:05
|100.02
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7376037
|2008.03.10 10:00
|buy
|0.08
|chfjpy
|99.88
|0.00
|100.28
|2008.03.10 11:23
|99.87
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.78
|7377876
|2008.03.10 10:59
|buy
|0.16
|chfjpy
|99.72
|0.00
|100.12
|2008.03.10 11:23
|99.87
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|23.51
|7378808
|2008.03.10 11:31
|buy
|0.08
|chfjpy
|99.86
|0.00
|100.26
|2008.03.10 13:12
|100.03
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13.29
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|55.02
|Closed P/L:
|55.02
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|25 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|55.02
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|25 055.02
|Equity:
|25 055.02
|Free Margin:
|25 055.02
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|64.72
|Gross Loss:
|9.70
|Total Net Profit:
|55.02
|Profit Factor:
|6.67
|Expected Payoff:
|3.44
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|6.66 (0.03%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.03% (6.66)
|Total Trades:
|16
|Short Positions (won %):
|7 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|9 (66.67%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|13 (81.25%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|3 (18.75%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|23.51
|loss trade:
|-5.88
|Average
|profit trade:
|4.98
|loss trade:
|-3.23
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|8 (13.03)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-6.66)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|36.80 (3)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-6.66 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|4
|consecutive losses:
|2