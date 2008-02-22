|Account: 631143
|Name: Marcel
|Currency: USD
|2008 February 26, 01:57
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|11972707
|2008.02.22 04:50
|balance
|Deposit
|2 000.00
|11973000
|2008.02.22 05:35
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4804
|1.4984
|1.4794
|2008.02.22 07:55
|1.4803
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|772188
|10p3-Sell
|11973731
|2008.02.22 07:00
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.4809
|1.4984
|1.4799
|2008.02.22 07:55
|1.4804
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|772188
|10p3-Sell
|11974245
|2008.02.22 07:34
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.4815
|1.4985
|1.4805
|2008.02.22 07:54
|1.4805
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|772188
|10p3-Sell[tp]
|11974721
|2008.02.22 07:55
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4802
|1.4982
|1.4792
|2008.02.22 13:09
|1.4829
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-27.00
|772188
|10p3-Sell
|11974774
|2008.02.22 07:59
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.4808
|1.4983
|1.4798
|2008.02.22 09:10
|1.4798
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|772188
|10p3-Sell[tp]
|11975004
|2008.02.22 08:11
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.4813
|1.4983
|1.4803
|2008.02.22 09:07
|1.4803
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|772188
|10p3-Sell[tp]
|11975397
|2008.02.22 08:35
|sell
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.4819
|1.4984
|1.4809
|2008.02.22 09:03
|1.4809
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|80.00
|772188
|10p3-Sell[tp]
|11980628
|2008.02.22 12:39
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.4837
|1.5012
|1.4827
|2008.02.22 13:09
|1.4827
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|772188
|10p3-Sell[tp]
|11981742
|2008.02.22 13:55
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4837
|1.4657
|1.4847
|2008.02.22 14:08
|1.4847
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|772188
|10p3-Buy[tp]
|11988886
|2008.02.22 19:30
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4828
|1.4648
|1.4838
|2008.02.22 21:35
|1.4833
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|772188
|10p3-Buy
|11989002
|2008.02.22 19:39
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.4822
|1.4647
|1.4832
|2008.02.22 21:35
|1.4832
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|772188
|10p3-Buy[tp]
|11991356
|2008.02.22 22:55
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4829
|1.5009
|1.4819
|2008.02.25 03:32
|1.4819
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.42
|10.00
|772188
|10p3-Sell[tp]
|11992697
|2008.02.24 23:32
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.4836
|1.5011
|1.4826
|2008.02.25 01:54
|1.4826
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|772188
|10p3-Sell[tp]
|11995065
|2008.02.25 03:19
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.4826
|1.4651
|1.4836
|2008.02.25 07:04
|1.4824
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.00
|772188
|10p3-Buy
|11995152
|2008.02.25 03:32
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.4820
|1.4650
|1.4830
|2008.02.25 07:04
|1.4823
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.00
|772188
|10p3-Buy
|11995552
|2008.02.25 04:21
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.4814
|1.4644
|1.4824
|2008.02.25 07:04
|1.4824
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|772188
|10p3-Buy[tp]
|11996991
|2008.02.25 07:05
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4824
|1.4644
|1.4834
|2008.02.25 08:40
|1.4820
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.00
|772188
|10p3-Buy
|11998029
|2008.02.25 08:29
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.4818
|1.4643
|1.4828
|2008.02.25 08:40
|1.4822
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.00
|772188
|10p3-Buy
|11998175
|2008.02.25 08:33
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.4811
|1.4641
|1.4821
|2008.02.25 08:39
|1.4821
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|772188
|10p3-Buy[tp]
|11999725
|2008.02.25 09:55
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4816
|1.4636
|1.4826
|2008.02.25 10:22
|1.4826
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|772188
|10p3-Buy[tp]
|12001999
|2008.02.25 11:50
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4819
|1.4639
|1.4829
|2008.02.25 12:18
|1.4808
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-11.00
|772188
|10p3-Buy
|12002298
|2008.02.25 12:04
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.4813
|1.4638
|1.4823
|2008.02.25 12:18
|1.4809
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.00
|772188
|10p3-Buy
|12002359
|2008.02.25 12:06
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.4808
|1.4638
|1.4818
|2008.02.25 12:18
|1.4808
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|772188
|10p3-Buy
|12002490
|2008.02.25 12:10
|buy
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.4802
|1.4637
|1.4812
|2008.02.25 12:18
|1.4807
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|772188
|10p3-Buy
|12003379
|2008.02.25 13:05
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4807
|1.4627
|1.4817
|2008.02.25 14:00
|1.4817
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|772188
|10p3-Buy[tp]
|12009339
|2008.02.25 18:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4821
|1.5001
|1.4811
|2008.02.25 20:30
|1.4817
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|772188
|10p3-Sell
|12009920
|2008.02.25 18:52
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.4827
|1.5002
|1.4817
|2008.02.25 20:30
|1.4817
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|772188
|10p3-Sell[tp]
|12011199
|2008.02.25 20:55
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4824
|1.4644
|1.4834
|2008.02.26 00:24
|1.4834
|0.00
|0.00
|0.32
|10.00
|772188
|10p3-Buy[tp]
|12013717
|2008.02.26 01:05
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4832
|1.5012
|1.4822
|2008.02.26 01:50
|1.4828
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|772188
|10p3-Sell
|12013869
|2008.02.26 01:23
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.4838
|1.5013
|1.4828
|2008.02.26 01:50
|1.4828
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|772188
|10p3-Sell[tp]
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.10
|440.00
|Closed P/L:
|439.90
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|2 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|439.90
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|2 439.90
|Equity:
|2 439.90
|Free Margin:
|2 439.90
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|493.90
|Gross Loss:
|54.00
|Total Net Profit:
|439.90
|Profit Factor:
|9.15
|Expected Payoff:
|14.66
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|27.00 (1.22%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|1.22% (27.00)
|Total Trades:
|30
|Short Positions (won %):
|14 (92.86%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|16 (75.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|25 (83.33%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|5 (16.67%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|80.00
|loss trade:
|-27.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|19.76
|loss trade:
|-10.80
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|7 (211.00)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-19.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|211.00 (7)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-27.00 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|5
|consecutive losses:
|1