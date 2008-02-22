MIG Investments SA

Account: 631143 Name: Marcel Currency: USD 2008 February 26, 01:57
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
119727072008.02.22 04:50balanceDeposit2 000.00
119730002008.02.22 05:35sell0.10eurusd1.48041.49841.47942008.02.22 07:551.48030.000.000.001.00
 77218810p3-Sell
119737312008.02.22 07:00sell0.20eurusd1.48091.49841.47992008.02.22 07:551.48040.000.000.0010.00
 77218810p3-Sell
119742452008.02.22 07:34sell0.40eurusd1.48151.49851.48052008.02.22 07:541.48050.000.000.0040.00
 77218810p3-Sell[tp]
119747212008.02.22 07:55sell0.10eurusd1.48021.49821.47922008.02.22 13:091.48290.000.000.00-27.00
 77218810p3-Sell
119747742008.02.22 07:59sell0.20eurusd1.48081.49831.47982008.02.22 09:101.47980.000.000.0020.00
 77218810p3-Sell[tp]
119750042008.02.22 08:11sell0.40eurusd1.48131.49831.48032008.02.22 09:071.48030.000.000.0040.00
 77218810p3-Sell[tp]
119753972008.02.22 08:35sell0.80eurusd1.48191.49841.48092008.02.22 09:031.48090.000.000.0080.00
 77218810p3-Sell[tp]
119806282008.02.22 12:39sell0.20eurusd1.48371.50121.48272008.02.22 13:091.48270.000.000.0020.00
 77218810p3-Sell[tp]
119817422008.02.22 13:55buy0.10eurusd1.48371.46571.48472008.02.22 14:081.48470.000.000.0010.00
 77218810p3-Buy[tp]
119888862008.02.22 19:30buy0.10eurusd1.48281.46481.48382008.02.22 21:351.48330.000.000.005.00
 77218810p3-Buy
119890022008.02.22 19:39buy0.20eurusd1.48221.46471.48322008.02.22 21:351.48320.000.000.0020.00
 77218810p3-Buy[tp]
119913562008.02.22 22:55sell0.10eurusd1.48291.50091.48192008.02.25 03:321.48190.000.00-0.4210.00
 77218810p3-Sell[tp]
119926972008.02.24 23:32sell0.20eurusd1.48361.50111.48262008.02.25 01:541.48260.000.000.0020.00
 77218810p3-Sell[tp]
119950652008.02.25 03:19buy0.20eurusd1.48261.46511.48362008.02.25 07:041.48240.000.000.00-4.00
 77218810p3-Buy
119951522008.02.25 03:32buy0.40eurusd1.48201.46501.48302008.02.25 07:041.48230.000.000.0012.00
 77218810p3-Buy
119955522008.02.25 04:21buy0.40eurusd1.48141.46441.48242008.02.25 07:041.48240.000.000.0040.00
 77218810p3-Buy[tp]
119969912008.02.25 07:05buy0.10eurusd1.48241.46441.48342008.02.25 08:401.48200.000.000.00-4.00
 77218810p3-Buy
119980292008.02.25 08:29buy0.20eurusd1.48181.46431.48282008.02.25 08:401.48220.000.000.008.00
 77218810p3-Buy
119981752008.02.25 08:33buy0.40eurusd1.48111.46411.48212008.02.25 08:391.48210.000.000.0040.00
 77218810p3-Buy[tp]
119997252008.02.25 09:55buy0.10eurusd1.48161.46361.48262008.02.25 10:221.48260.000.000.0010.00
 77218810p3-Buy[tp]
120019992008.02.25 11:50buy0.10eurusd1.48191.46391.48292008.02.25 12:181.48080.000.000.00-11.00
 77218810p3-Buy
120022982008.02.25 12:04buy0.20eurusd1.48131.46381.48232008.02.25 12:181.48090.000.000.00-8.00
 77218810p3-Buy
120023592008.02.25 12:06buy0.40eurusd1.48081.46381.48182008.02.25 12:181.48080.000.000.000.00
 77218810p3-Buy
120024902008.02.25 12:10buy0.80eurusd1.48021.46371.48122008.02.25 12:181.48070.000.000.0040.00
 77218810p3-Buy
120033792008.02.25 13:05buy0.10eurusd1.48071.46271.48172008.02.25 14:001.48170.000.000.0010.00
 77218810p3-Buy[tp]
120093392008.02.25 18:00sell0.10eurusd1.48211.50011.48112008.02.25 20:301.48170.000.000.004.00
 77218810p3-Sell
120099202008.02.25 18:52sell0.20eurusd1.48271.50021.48172008.02.25 20:301.48170.000.000.0020.00
 77218810p3-Sell[tp]
120111992008.02.25 20:55buy0.10eurusd1.48241.46441.48342008.02.26 00:241.48340.000.000.3210.00
 77218810p3-Buy[tp]
120137172008.02.26 01:05sell0.10eurusd1.48321.50121.48222008.02.26 01:501.48280.000.000.004.00
 77218810p3-Sell
120138692008.02.26 01:23sell0.20eurusd1.48381.50131.48282008.02.26 01:501.48280.000.000.0020.00
 77218810p3-Sell[tp]
  0.00 0.00 -0.10 440.00
Closed P/L: 439.90
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 2 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 439.90 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 2 439.90 Equity: 2 439.90 Free Margin: 2 439.90
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 493.90 Gross Loss: 54.00 Total Net Profit: 439.90
Profit Factor: 9.15 Expected Payoff: 14.66  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 27.00 (1.22%) Relative Drawdown: 1.22% (27.00)
 
Total Trades: 30 Short Positions (won %): 14 (92.86%) Long Positions (won %): 16 (75.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 25 (83.33%) Loss trades (% of total): 5 (16.67%)
Largest profit trade: 80.00 loss trade: -27.00
Average profit trade: 19.76 loss trade: -10.80
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 7 (211.00) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-19.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 211.00 (7) consecutive loss (count): -27.00 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 5 consecutive losses: 1