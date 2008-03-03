Aleccoh FX

Account: 1014426 Name: Marcel Currency: USD 2008 March 7, 04:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
12957062008.03.03 01:15buy0.10gbpusd1.98561.96761.98662008.03.03 01:351.98630.000.000.007.00
 77218810p3-Buy
12957972008.03.03 02:15sell0.10eurusd1.51981.53181.51882008.03.03 02:211.51880.000.000.0010.00
 77218810p3-Sell[tp]
12958572008.03.03 02:55buy0.10gbpusd1.98601.96801.98702008.03.03 10:361.98650.000.000.005.00
 77218810p3-Buy
12958652008.03.03 03:00buy0.10eurusd1.51991.50791.52092008.03.03 04:591.52040.000.000.005.00
 77218810p3-Buy
12958672008.03.03 03:02buy0.20gbpusd1.98541.96791.98642008.03.03 10:361.98640.000.000.0020.00
 77218810p3-Buy[tp]
12959942008.03.03 05:10sell0.10eurusd1.51981.53181.51882008.03.03 09:061.51960.000.000.002.00
 77218810p3-Sell
12959972008.03.03 05:17sell0.20eurusd1.52041.53191.51942008.03.03 09:061.51940.000.000.0020.00
 77218810p3-Sell[tp]
12969972008.03.03 10:15buy0.10eurusd1.51721.50521.51822008.03.03 10:331.51730.000.000.001.00
 77218810p3-Buy
12970182008.03.03 10:22buy0.20eurusd1.51671.50521.51772008.03.03 10:331.51770.000.000.0020.00
 77218810p3-Buy[tp]
12972062008.03.03 11:35sell0.10gbpusd1.98572.00371.98472008.03.03 11:421.98560.000.000.001.00
 77218810p3-Sell
12972132008.03.03 11:38sell0.20gbpusd1.98662.00411.98562008.03.03 11:421.98560.000.000.0020.00
 77218810p3-Sell[tp]
12985302008.03.03 16:15sell0.10eurusd1.52391.53591.52292008.03.03 16:181.52290.000.000.0010.00
 77218810p3-Sell[tp]
12986522008.03.03 16:25sell0.10gbpusd1.98652.00451.98552008.03.03 16:301.98600.000.000.005.00
 77218810p3-Sell
12986572008.03.03 16:26sell0.20gbpusd1.98702.00451.98602008.03.03 16:301.98600.000.000.0020.00
 77218810p3-Sell[tp]
13013522008.03.04 06:40buy0.10eurusd1.51891.50691.51992008.03.04 08:171.51850.000.000.00-4.00
 77218810p3-Buy
13014422008.03.04 07:48buy0.20eurusd1.51821.50671.51922008.03.04 08:171.51850.000.000.006.00
 77218810p3-Buy
13015122008.03.04 08:11buy0.40eurusd1.51761.50661.51862008.03.04 08:171.51860.000.000.0040.00
 77218810p3-Buy[tp]
13015372008.03.04 08:15sell0.10gbpusd1.98492.00291.98392008.03.04 10:461.98400.000.000.009.00
 77218810p3-Sell
13015442008.03.04 08:17sell0.20gbpusd1.98552.00301.98452008.03.04 10:461.98450.000.000.0020.00
 77218810p3-Sell[tp]
13015772008.03.04 08:35buy0.10eurusd1.51941.50741.52042008.03.04 09:261.51970.000.000.003.00
 77218810p3-Buy
13016172008.03.04 08:43buy0.20eurusd1.51881.50731.51982008.03.04 09:261.51980.000.000.0020.00
 77218810p3-Buy[tp]
13016832008.03.04 09:27buy0.10eurusd1.52001.50801.52102008.03.04 10:541.51950.000.000.00-5.00
 77218810p3-Buy
13016842008.03.04 09:27buy0.20eurusd1.51931.50781.52032008.03.04 10:541.51940.000.000.002.00
 77218810p3-Buy
13018872008.03.04 10:46buy0.40eurusd1.51851.50751.51952008.03.04 10:541.51950.000.000.0040.00
 77218810p3-Buy[tp]
13019922008.03.04 11:20buy0.10gbpusd1.98661.96861.98762008.03.04 12:081.98620.000.000.00-4.00
 77218810p3-Buy
13020062008.03.04 11:25buy0.20gbpusd1.98601.96851.98702008.03.04 12:071.98630.000.000.006.00
 77218810p3-Buy
13020212008.03.04 11:33buy0.40gbpusd1.98541.96841.98642008.03.04 12:071.98640.000.000.0040.00
 77218810p3-Buy[tp]
13021772008.03.04 12:55sell0.10eurusd1.52081.53281.51982008.03.04 14:081.52130.000.000.00-5.00
 77218810p3-Sell
13021892008.03.04 12:59sell0.20eurusd1.52131.53281.52032008.03.04 14:081.52120.000.000.002.00
 77218810p3-Sell
13022612008.03.04 13:35sell0.40eurusd1.52211.53311.52112008.03.04 14:081.52110.000.000.0040.00
 77218810p3-Sell[tp]
13022842008.03.04 13:50sell0.10gbpusd1.98722.00521.98622008.03.04 14:091.98620.000.000.0010.00
 77218810p3-Sell[tp]
13025552008.03.04 15:35sell0.10gbpusd1.98632.00431.98532008.03.04 15:591.98670.000.000.00-4.00
 77218810p3-Sell
13025582008.03.04 15:36sell0.20gbpusd1.98702.00451.98602008.03.04 15:591.98660.000.000.008.00
 77218810p3-Sell
13025602008.03.04 15:37sell0.40gbpusd1.98762.00461.98662008.03.04 15:591.98660.000.000.0040.00
 77218810p3-Sell[tp]
13028992008.03.04 17:05sell0.10eurusd1.52281.53481.52182008.03.04 17:081.52180.000.000.0010.00
 77218810p3-Sell[tp]
13033302008.03.04 18:10buy0.10eurusd1.52151.50951.52252008.03.04 18:571.52250.000.000.0010.00
 77218810p3-Buy[tp]
13035432008.03.04 19:40buy0.10gbpusd1.98451.96651.98552008.03.04 19:461.98490.000.000.004.00
 77218810p3-Buy
13035492008.03.04 19:42buy0.20gbpusd1.98391.96641.98492008.03.04 19:461.98490.000.000.0020.00
 77218810p3-Buy[tp]
13036832008.03.04 20:35buy0.10gbpusd1.98461.96661.98562008.03.04 20:481.98560.000.000.0010.00
 77218810p3-Buy[tp]
13037292008.03.04 20:56buy0.10eurusd1.52101.50901.52202008.03.04 22:071.52140.000.000.004.00
 77218810p3-Buy
13038502008.03.04 21:35sell0.10gbpusd1.98522.00321.98422008.03.04 23:341.98590.000.000.00-7.00
 77218810p3-Sell
13038572008.03.04 21:39buy0.20eurusd1.52031.50881.52132008.03.04 22:071.52130.000.000.0020.00
 77218810p3-Buy[tp]
13038582008.03.04 21:39sell0.20gbpusd1.98582.00331.98482008.03.04 23:331.98570.000.000.002.00
 77218810p3-Sell
13039232008.03.04 22:07sell0.40gbpusd1.98642.00341.98542008.03.04 23:331.98540.000.000.0040.00
 77218810p3-Sell[tp]
13039692008.03.04 23:25sell0.10eurusd1.52121.53321.52022008.03.04 23:331.52020.000.000.0010.00
 77218810p3-Sell[tp]
13039772008.03.04 23:36sell0.10gbpusd1.98562.00361.98462008.03.05 00:051.98510.000.00-1.395.00
 77218810p3-Sell
13048502008.03.05 00:20buy0.10eurusd1.52071.50871.52172008.03.05 06:101.51960.000.000.00-11.00
 77218810p3-Buy
13049482008.03.05 01:46buy0.20eurusd1.52011.50861.52112008.03.05 06:101.51950.000.000.00-12.00
 77218810p3-Buy
13050032008.03.05 02:56buy0.10gbpusd1.98421.96621.98522008.03.05 06:101.98420.000.000.000.00
 77218810p3-Buy
13050092008.03.05 03:05buy0.40eurusd1.51951.51251.52052008.03.05 06:101.51970.000.000.008.00
 77218810p3-Buy
13050742008.03.05 04:36buy0.20gbpusd1.98361.96611.98462008.03.05 06:101.98430.000.000.0014.00
 77218810p3-Buy
13051752008.03.05 06:50sell0.10gbpusd1.98392.00191.98292008.03.05 07:351.98420.000.000.00-3.00
 77218810p3-Sell
13051762008.03.05 06:50sell0.10eurusd1.51881.52681.51782008.03.05 07:101.51820.000.000.006.00
 77218810p3-Sell
13051782008.03.05 06:54sell0.20eurusd1.51931.52681.51832008.03.05 07:101.51830.000.000.0020.00
 77218810p3-Sell[tp]
13052102008.03.05 07:22sell0.20gbpusd1.98462.00211.98362008.03.05 07:351.98410.000.000.0010.00
 77218810p3-Sell
13052132008.03.05 07:23sell0.40gbpusd1.98522.00221.98422008.03.05 07:351.98420.000.000.0040.00
 77218810p3-Sell[tp]
13052302008.03.05 07:35buy0.10eurusd1.51951.51151.52052008.03.05 07:511.52050.000.000.0010.00
 77218810p3-Buy[tp]
13053322008.03.05 08:10sell0.10gbpusd1.98352.00151.98252008.03.05 08:121.98250.000.000.0010.00
 77218810p3-Sell[tp]
13054042008.03.05 08:20sell0.10eurusd1.51911.52711.51812008.03.05 08:231.51810.000.000.0010.00
 77218810p3-Sell[tp]
13056602008.03.05 09:30buy0.10gbpusd1.97661.95861.97762008.03.05 10:301.97620.000.000.00-4.00
 77218810p3-Buy
13056632008.03.05 09:31buy0.20gbpusd1.97601.95851.97702008.03.05 10:301.97640.000.000.008.00
 77218810p3-Buy
13056762008.03.05 09:35buy0.40gbpusd1.97541.95841.97642008.03.05 10:301.97640.000.000.0040.00
 77218810p3-Buy[tp]
13057262008.03.05 09:55buy0.10eurusd1.51601.50801.51702008.03.05 09:581.51700.000.000.0010.00
 77218810p3-Buy[tp]
13060692008.03.05 12:05sell0.10eurusd1.51831.52631.51732008.03.05 16:431.52630.000.000.00-80.00
 77218810p3-Sell[sl]
13060892008.03.05 12:15sell0.10gbpusd1.97921.99721.97822008.03.05 13:361.97820.000.000.0010.00
 77218810p3-Sell[tp]
13061162008.03.05 12:35sell0.20gbpusd1.97981.99731.97882008.03.05 13:011.97880.000.000.0020.00
 77218810p3-Sell[tp]
13062592008.03.05 14:06sell0.20eurusd1.51961.52711.51862008.03.05 16:431.52600.000.000.00-128.00
 77218810p3-Sell
13062792008.03.05 14:15sell0.40eurusd1.52031.52731.51932008.03.05 16:431.52610.000.000.00-232.00
 77218810p3-Sell
13063532008.03.05 14:25buy0.10gbpusd1.98001.96201.98102008.03.05 14:261.98100.000.000.0010.00
 77218810p3-Buy[tp]
13071492008.03.05 16:49sell0.70gbpusd1.98961.99261.97962008.03.05 17:161.99260.000.000.00-210.00
  [sl]
13073632008.03.05 17:21sell0.50gbpusd1.99491.99471.98512008.03.05 17:281.99360.000.000.0065.00
13075042008.03.05 17:50sell0.10eurusd1.52691.53491.52592008.03.05 19:371.52720.000.000.00-3.00
 77218810p3-Sell
13075072008.03.05 17:52sell0.20eurusd1.52741.53491.52642008.03.05 19:361.52710.000.000.006.00
 77218810p3-Sell
13075092008.03.05 17:54sell0.40eurusd1.52801.53501.52702008.03.05 19:361.52700.000.000.0040.00
 77218810p3-Sell[tp]
13075142008.03.05 17:55sell0.10gbpusd1.99352.01151.99252008.03.05 19:471.99290.000.000.006.00
 77218810p3-Sell
13079352008.03.05 19:38sell0.20gbpusd1.99422.01171.99322008.03.05 19:471.99320.000.000.0020.00
 77218810p3-Sell[tp]
13083552008.03.05 21:05buy0.10eurusd1.52641.51841.52742008.03.05 22:271.52740.000.000.0010.00
 77218810p3-Buy[tp]
13085822008.03.05 21:45buy0.10gbpusd1.99141.97341.99242008.03.05 22:151.99170.000.000.003.00
 77218810p3-Buy
13086132008.03.05 21:51buy0.20gbpusd1.99091.97341.99192008.03.05 22:151.99190.000.000.0020.00
 77218810p3-Buy[tp]
13088512008.03.05 23:32buy0.10eurusd1.52681.51881.52782008.03.06 00:161.52780.000.000.9610.00
 77218810p3-Buy[tp]
13099132008.03.06 00:35sell0.10eurusd1.52711.53511.52612008.03.06 03:511.52740.000.000.00-3.00
 77218810p3-Sell
13099262008.03.06 00:56sell0.20eurusd1.52761.53511.52662008.03.06 03:501.52720.000.000.008.00
 77218810p3-Sell
13099892008.03.06 01:54sell0.40eurusd1.52821.53521.52722008.03.06 03:501.52720.000.000.0040.00
 77218810p3-Sell[tp]
13101362008.03.06 04:30buy0.10eurusd1.52771.51971.52872008.03.06 06:281.52820.000.000.005.00
 77218810p3-Buy
13101542008.03.06 04:49buy0.20eurusd1.52721.51971.52822008.03.06 06:281.52820.000.000.0020.00
 77218810p3-Buy[tp]
13101672008.03.06 05:05buy0.10gbpusd1.99041.97241.99142008.03.06 06:271.99140.000.000.0010.00
 77218810p3-Buy[tp]
13103272008.03.06 07:35sell0.10gbpusd1.99192.00991.99092008.03.06 08:161.99140.000.000.005.00
 77218810p3-Sell
13104062008.03.06 08:04sell0.20gbpusd1.99252.01001.99152008.03.06 08:161.99150.000.000.0020.00
 77218810p3-Sell[tp]
13108582008.03.06 10:25sell0.10eurusd1.53331.54131.53232008.03.06 10:401.53230.000.000.0010.00
 77218810p3-Sell[tp]
13113112008.03.06 13:25buy0.10eurusd1.53291.52491.53392008.03.06 13:341.53250.000.000.00-4.00
 77218810p3-Buy
13113182008.03.06 13:27buy0.20eurusd1.53231.52481.53332008.03.06 13:341.53250.000.000.004.00
 77218810p3-Buy
13113242008.03.06 13:30buy0.40eurusd1.53161.52461.53262008.03.06 13:331.53260.000.000.0040.00
 77218810p3-Buy[tp]
13116322008.03.06 14:30sell0.10gbpusd2.00152.01952.00052008.03.06 14:332.00110.000.000.004.00
 77218810p3-Sell
13116352008.03.06 14:30sell0.20gbpusd2.00212.01962.00112008.03.06 14:332.00110.000.000.0020.00
 77218810p3-Sell[tp]
13120862008.03.06 15:40sell0.10gbpusd2.00352.02152.00252008.03.06 15:592.00330.000.000.002.00
 77218810p3-Sell
13121142008.03.06 15:47sell0.20gbpusd2.00412.02162.00312008.03.06 15:592.00310.000.000.0020.00
 77218810p3-Sell[tp]
13121202008.03.06 15:50sell0.10eurusd1.53441.54241.53342008.03.06 15:531.53400.000.000.004.00
 77218810p3-Sell
13121262008.03.06 15:51sell0.20eurusd1.53501.54251.53402008.03.06 15:531.53400.000.000.0020.00
 77218810p3-Sell[tp]
13126492008.03.06 17:50sell0.10eurusd1.53601.54401.53502008.03.06 18:181.53500.000.000.0010.00
 77218810p3-Sell[tp]
13129512008.03.06 19:30sell0.10gbpusd2.00742.02542.00642008.03.06 20:322.00720.000.000.002.00
 77218810p3-Sell
13129752008.03.06 19:36sell0.20gbpusd2.00812.02562.00712008.03.06 20:322.00710.000.000.0020.00
 77218810p3-Sell[tp]
13131782008.03.06 21:25sell0.10gbpusd2.00792.02592.00692008.03.06 21:332.00840.000.000.00-5.00
 77218810p3-Sell
13131882008.03.06 21:30sell0.20gbpusd2.00882.02632.00782008.03.06 21:332.00780.000.000.0020.00
 77218810p3-Sell[tp]
13134222008.03.06 22:45sell0.10gbpusd2.01042.02842.00942008.03.06 22:592.00940.000.000.0010.00
 77218810p3-Sell[tp]
13134672008.03.06 22:55sell0.10eurusd1.53821.54621.53722008.03.07 00:281.53840.000.00-0.42-2.00
 77218810p3-Sell
13135782008.03.06 23:39sell0.20eurusd1.53891.54641.53792008.03.07 00:281.53860.000.00-0.846.00
 77218810p3-Sell
13136202008.03.06 23:48sell0.40eurusd1.53941.54641.53842008.03.07 00:271.53840.000.00-1.6840.00
 77218810p3-Sell[tp]
13142402008.03.07 02:20buy0.10eurusd1.53841.53041.53942008.03.07 04:391.53790.000.000.00-5.00
 77218810p3-Buy
13142492008.03.07 02:37buy0.20eurusd1.53781.53031.53882008.03.07 04:391.53810.000.000.006.00
 77218810p3-Buy
13143032008.03.07 04:26buy0.40eurusd1.53711.53011.53812008.03.07 04:391.53810.000.000.0040.00
 77218810p3-Buy[tp]
  0.00 0.00 -3.37 628.00
Closed P/L: 624.63
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
13142932008.03.07 04:00sell0.10gbpusd2.01072.02872.0097 2.01110.000.000.00-4.00
 77218810p3-Sell
13143062008.03.07 04:34sell0.20gbpusd2.01122.02872.0102 2.01110.000.000.002.00
 77218810p3-Sell
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -2.00
 Floating P/L: -2.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 624.63 Floating P/L: -2.00 Margin: 603.31
Balance: 1 793.63 Equity: 1 791.63 Free Margin: 1 188.32
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 1 356.05 Gross Loss: 731.42 Total Net Profit: 624.63
Profit Factor: 1.85 Expected Payoff: 5.68  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 650.00 (34.18%) Relative Drawdown: 34.18% (650.00)
 
Total Trades: 110 Short Positions (won %): 63 (80.95%) Long Positions (won %): 47 (82.98%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 90 (81.82%) Loss trades (% of total): 20 (18.18%)
Largest profit trade: 65.00 loss trade: -232.00
Average profit trade: 15.07 loss trade: -36.57
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 16 (192.00) consecutive losses ($): 4 (-650.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 192.00 (16) consecutive loss (count): -650.00 (4)
Average consecutive wins: 6 consecutive losses: 1