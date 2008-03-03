|Account: 1014426
|Name: Marcel
|Currency: USD
|2008 March 7, 04:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1295706
|2008.03.03 01:15
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9856
|1.9676
|1.9866
|2008.03.03 01:35
|1.9863
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.00
|772188
|10p3-Buy
|1295797
|2008.03.03 02:15
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.5198
|1.5318
|1.5188
|2008.03.03 02:21
|1.5188
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|772188
|10p3-Sell[tp]
|1295857
|2008.03.03 02:55
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9860
|1.9680
|1.9870
|2008.03.03 10:36
|1.9865
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|772188
|10p3-Buy
|1295865
|2008.03.03 03:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.5199
|1.5079
|1.5209
|2008.03.03 04:59
|1.5204
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|772188
|10p3-Buy
|1295867
|2008.03.03 03:02
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9854
|1.9679
|1.9864
|2008.03.03 10:36
|1.9864
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|772188
|10p3-Buy[tp]
|1295994
|2008.03.03 05:10
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.5198
|1.5318
|1.5188
|2008.03.03 09:06
|1.5196
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|772188
|10p3-Sell
|1295997
|2008.03.03 05:17
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.5204
|1.5319
|1.5194
|2008.03.03 09:06
|1.5194
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|772188
|10p3-Sell[tp]
|1296997
|2008.03.03 10:15
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.5172
|1.5052
|1.5182
|2008.03.03 10:33
|1.5173
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|772188
|10p3-Buy
|1297018
|2008.03.03 10:22
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.5167
|1.5052
|1.5177
|2008.03.03 10:33
|1.5177
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|772188
|10p3-Buy[tp]
|1297206
|2008.03.03 11:35
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9857
|2.0037
|1.9847
|2008.03.03 11:42
|1.9856
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|772188
|10p3-Sell
|1297213
|2008.03.03 11:38
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9866
|2.0041
|1.9856
|2008.03.03 11:42
|1.9856
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|772188
|10p3-Sell[tp]
|1298530
|2008.03.03 16:15
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.5239
|1.5359
|1.5229
|2008.03.03 16:18
|1.5229
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|772188
|10p3-Sell[tp]
|1298652
|2008.03.03 16:25
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9865
|2.0045
|1.9855
|2008.03.03 16:30
|1.9860
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|772188
|10p3-Sell
|1298657
|2008.03.03 16:26
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9870
|2.0045
|1.9860
|2008.03.03 16:30
|1.9860
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|772188
|10p3-Sell[tp]
|1301352
|2008.03.04 06:40
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.5189
|1.5069
|1.5199
|2008.03.04 08:17
|1.5185
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.00
|772188
|10p3-Buy
|1301442
|2008.03.04 07:48
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.5182
|1.5067
|1.5192
|2008.03.04 08:17
|1.5185
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.00
|772188
|10p3-Buy
|1301512
|2008.03.04 08:11
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.5176
|1.5066
|1.5186
|2008.03.04 08:17
|1.5186
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|772188
|10p3-Buy[tp]
|1301537
|2008.03.04 08:15
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9849
|2.0029
|1.9839
|2008.03.04 10:46
|1.9840
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.00
|772188
|10p3-Sell
|1301544
|2008.03.04 08:17
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9855
|2.0030
|1.9845
|2008.03.04 10:46
|1.9845
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|772188
|10p3-Sell[tp]
|1301577
|2008.03.04 08:35
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.5194
|1.5074
|1.5204
|2008.03.04 09:26
|1.5197
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.00
|772188
|10p3-Buy
|1301617
|2008.03.04 08:43
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.5188
|1.5073
|1.5198
|2008.03.04 09:26
|1.5198
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|772188
|10p3-Buy[tp]
|1301683
|2008.03.04 09:27
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.5200
|1.5080
|1.5210
|2008.03.04 10:54
|1.5195
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.00
|772188
|10p3-Buy
|1301684
|2008.03.04 09:27
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.5193
|1.5078
|1.5203
|2008.03.04 10:54
|1.5194
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|772188
|10p3-Buy
|1301887
|2008.03.04 10:46
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.5185
|1.5075
|1.5195
|2008.03.04 10:54
|1.5195
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|772188
|10p3-Buy[tp]
|1301992
|2008.03.04 11:20
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9866
|1.9686
|1.9876
|2008.03.04 12:08
|1.9862
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.00
|772188
|10p3-Buy
|1302006
|2008.03.04 11:25
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9860
|1.9685
|1.9870
|2008.03.04 12:07
|1.9863
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.00
|772188
|10p3-Buy
|1302021
|2008.03.04 11:33
|buy
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.9854
|1.9684
|1.9864
|2008.03.04 12:07
|1.9864
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|772188
|10p3-Buy[tp]
|1302177
|2008.03.04 12:55
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.5208
|1.5328
|1.5198
|2008.03.04 14:08
|1.5213
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.00
|772188
|10p3-Sell
|1302189
|2008.03.04 12:59
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.5213
|1.5328
|1.5203
|2008.03.04 14:08
|1.5212
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|772188
|10p3-Sell
|1302261
|2008.03.04 13:35
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.5221
|1.5331
|1.5211
|2008.03.04 14:08
|1.5211
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|772188
|10p3-Sell[tp]
|1302284
|2008.03.04 13:50
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9872
|2.0052
|1.9862
|2008.03.04 14:09
|1.9862
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|772188
|10p3-Sell[tp]
|1302555
|2008.03.04 15:35
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9863
|2.0043
|1.9853
|2008.03.04 15:59
|1.9867
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.00
|772188
|10p3-Sell
|1302558
|2008.03.04 15:36
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9870
|2.0045
|1.9860
|2008.03.04 15:59
|1.9866
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.00
|772188
|10p3-Sell
|1302560
|2008.03.04 15:37
|sell
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.9876
|2.0046
|1.9866
|2008.03.04 15:59
|1.9866
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|772188
|10p3-Sell[tp]
|1302899
|2008.03.04 17:05
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.5228
|1.5348
|1.5218
|2008.03.04 17:08
|1.5218
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|772188
|10p3-Sell[tp]
|1303330
|2008.03.04 18:10
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.5215
|1.5095
|1.5225
|2008.03.04 18:57
|1.5225
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|772188
|10p3-Buy[tp]
|1303543
|2008.03.04 19:40
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9845
|1.9665
|1.9855
|2008.03.04 19:46
|1.9849
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|772188
|10p3-Buy
|1303549
|2008.03.04 19:42
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9839
|1.9664
|1.9849
|2008.03.04 19:46
|1.9849
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|772188
|10p3-Buy[tp]
|1303683
|2008.03.04 20:35
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9846
|1.9666
|1.9856
|2008.03.04 20:48
|1.9856
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|772188
|10p3-Buy[tp]
|1303729
|2008.03.04 20:56
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.5210
|1.5090
|1.5220
|2008.03.04 22:07
|1.5214
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|772188
|10p3-Buy
|1303850
|2008.03.04 21:35
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9852
|2.0032
|1.9842
|2008.03.04 23:34
|1.9859
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.00
|772188
|10p3-Sell
|1303857
|2008.03.04 21:39
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.5203
|1.5088
|1.5213
|2008.03.04 22:07
|1.5213
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|772188
|10p3-Buy[tp]
|1303858
|2008.03.04 21:39
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9858
|2.0033
|1.9848
|2008.03.04 23:33
|1.9857
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|772188
|10p3-Sell
|1303923
|2008.03.04 22:07
|sell
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.9864
|2.0034
|1.9854
|2008.03.04 23:33
|1.9854
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|772188
|10p3-Sell[tp]
|1303969
|2008.03.04 23:25
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.5212
|1.5332
|1.5202
|2008.03.04 23:33
|1.5202
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|772188
|10p3-Sell[tp]
|1303977
|2008.03.04 23:36
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9856
|2.0036
|1.9846
|2008.03.05 00:05
|1.9851
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.39
|5.00
|772188
|10p3-Sell
|1304850
|2008.03.05 00:20
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.5207
|1.5087
|1.5217
|2008.03.05 06:10
|1.5196
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-11.00
|772188
|10p3-Buy
|1304948
|2008.03.05 01:46
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.5201
|1.5086
|1.5211
|2008.03.05 06:10
|1.5195
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.00
|772188
|10p3-Buy
|1305003
|2008.03.05 02:56
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9842
|1.9662
|1.9852
|2008.03.05 06:10
|1.9842
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|772188
|10p3-Buy
|1305009
|2008.03.05 03:05
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.5195
|1.5125
|1.5205
|2008.03.05 06:10
|1.5197
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.00
|772188
|10p3-Buy
|1305074
|2008.03.05 04:36
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9836
|1.9661
|1.9846
|2008.03.05 06:10
|1.9843
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.00
|772188
|10p3-Buy
|1305175
|2008.03.05 06:50
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9839
|2.0019
|1.9829
|2008.03.05 07:35
|1.9842
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.00
|772188
|10p3-Sell
|1305176
|2008.03.05 06:50
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.5188
|1.5268
|1.5178
|2008.03.05 07:10
|1.5182
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.00
|772188
|10p3-Sell
|1305178
|2008.03.05 06:54
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.5193
|1.5268
|1.5183
|2008.03.05 07:10
|1.5183
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|772188
|10p3-Sell[tp]
|1305210
|2008.03.05 07:22
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9846
|2.0021
|1.9836
|2008.03.05 07:35
|1.9841
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|772188
|10p3-Sell
|1305213
|2008.03.05 07:23
|sell
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.9852
|2.0022
|1.9842
|2008.03.05 07:35
|1.9842
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|772188
|10p3-Sell[tp]
|1305230
|2008.03.05 07:35
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.5195
|1.5115
|1.5205
|2008.03.05 07:51
|1.5205
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|772188
|10p3-Buy[tp]
|1305332
|2008.03.05 08:10
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9835
|2.0015
|1.9825
|2008.03.05 08:12
|1.9825
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|772188
|10p3-Sell[tp]
|1305404
|2008.03.05 08:20
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.5191
|1.5271
|1.5181
|2008.03.05 08:23
|1.5181
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|772188
|10p3-Sell[tp]
|1305660
|2008.03.05 09:30
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9766
|1.9586
|1.9776
|2008.03.05 10:30
|1.9762
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.00
|772188
|10p3-Buy
|1305663
|2008.03.05 09:31
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9760
|1.9585
|1.9770
|2008.03.05 10:30
|1.9764
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.00
|772188
|10p3-Buy
|1305676
|2008.03.05 09:35
|buy
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.9754
|1.9584
|1.9764
|2008.03.05 10:30
|1.9764
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|772188
|10p3-Buy[tp]
|1305726
|2008.03.05 09:55
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.5160
|1.5080
|1.5170
|2008.03.05 09:58
|1.5170
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|772188
|10p3-Buy[tp]
|1306069
|2008.03.05 12:05
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.5183
|1.5263
|1.5173
|2008.03.05 16:43
|1.5263
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-80.00
|772188
|10p3-Sell[sl]
|1306089
|2008.03.05 12:15
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9792
|1.9972
|1.9782
|2008.03.05 13:36
|1.9782
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|772188
|10p3-Sell[tp]
|1306116
|2008.03.05 12:35
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9798
|1.9973
|1.9788
|2008.03.05 13:01
|1.9788
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|772188
|10p3-Sell[tp]
|1306259
|2008.03.05 14:06
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.5196
|1.5271
|1.5186
|2008.03.05 16:43
|1.5260
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-128.00
|772188
|10p3-Sell
|1306279
|2008.03.05 14:15
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.5203
|1.5273
|1.5193
|2008.03.05 16:43
|1.5261
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-232.00
|772188
|10p3-Sell
|1306353
|2008.03.05 14:25
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9800
|1.9620
|1.9810
|2008.03.05 14:26
|1.9810
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|772188
|10p3-Buy[tp]
|1307149
|2008.03.05 16:49
|sell
|0.70
|gbpusd
|1.9896
|1.9926
|1.9796
|2008.03.05 17:16
|1.9926
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-210.00
|[sl]
|1307363
|2008.03.05 17:21
|sell
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.9949
|1.9947
|1.9851
|2008.03.05 17:28
|1.9936
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|65.00
|1307504
|2008.03.05 17:50
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.5269
|1.5349
|1.5259
|2008.03.05 19:37
|1.5272
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.00
|772188
|10p3-Sell
|1307507
|2008.03.05 17:52
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.5274
|1.5349
|1.5264
|2008.03.05 19:36
|1.5271
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.00
|772188
|10p3-Sell
|1307509
|2008.03.05 17:54
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.5280
|1.5350
|1.5270
|2008.03.05 19:36
|1.5270
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|772188
|10p3-Sell[tp]
|1307514
|2008.03.05 17:55
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9935
|2.0115
|1.9925
|2008.03.05 19:47
|1.9929
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.00
|772188
|10p3-Sell
|1307935
|2008.03.05 19:38
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9942
|2.0117
|1.9932
|2008.03.05 19:47
|1.9932
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|772188
|10p3-Sell[tp]
|1308355
|2008.03.05 21:05
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.5264
|1.5184
|1.5274
|2008.03.05 22:27
|1.5274
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|772188
|10p3-Buy[tp]
|1308582
|2008.03.05 21:45
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9914
|1.9734
|1.9924
|2008.03.05 22:15
|1.9917
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.00
|772188
|10p3-Buy
|1308613
|2008.03.05 21:51
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9909
|1.9734
|1.9919
|2008.03.05 22:15
|1.9919
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|772188
|10p3-Buy[tp]
|1308851
|2008.03.05 23:32
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.5268
|1.5188
|1.5278
|2008.03.06 00:16
|1.5278
|0.00
|0.00
|0.96
|10.00
|772188
|10p3-Buy[tp]
|1309913
|2008.03.06 00:35
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.5271
|1.5351
|1.5261
|2008.03.06 03:51
|1.5274
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.00
|772188
|10p3-Sell
|1309926
|2008.03.06 00:56
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.5276
|1.5351
|1.5266
|2008.03.06 03:50
|1.5272
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.00
|772188
|10p3-Sell
|1309989
|2008.03.06 01:54
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.5282
|1.5352
|1.5272
|2008.03.06 03:50
|1.5272
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|772188
|10p3-Sell[tp]
|1310136
|2008.03.06 04:30
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.5277
|1.5197
|1.5287
|2008.03.06 06:28
|1.5282
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|772188
|10p3-Buy
|1310154
|2008.03.06 04:49
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.5272
|1.5197
|1.5282
|2008.03.06 06:28
|1.5282
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|772188
|10p3-Buy[tp]
|1310167
|2008.03.06 05:05
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9904
|1.9724
|1.9914
|2008.03.06 06:27
|1.9914
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|772188
|10p3-Buy[tp]
|1310327
|2008.03.06 07:35
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9919
|2.0099
|1.9909
|2008.03.06 08:16
|1.9914
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|772188
|10p3-Sell
|1310406
|2008.03.06 08:04
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9925
|2.0100
|1.9915
|2008.03.06 08:16
|1.9915
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|772188
|10p3-Sell[tp]
|1310858
|2008.03.06 10:25
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.5333
|1.5413
|1.5323
|2008.03.06 10:40
|1.5323
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|772188
|10p3-Sell[tp]
|1311311
|2008.03.06 13:25
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.5329
|1.5249
|1.5339
|2008.03.06 13:34
|1.5325
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.00
|772188
|10p3-Buy
|1311318
|2008.03.06 13:27
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.5323
|1.5248
|1.5333
|2008.03.06 13:34
|1.5325
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|772188
|10p3-Buy
|1311324
|2008.03.06 13:30
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.5316
|1.5246
|1.5326
|2008.03.06 13:33
|1.5326
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|772188
|10p3-Buy[tp]
|1311632
|2008.03.06 14:30
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0015
|2.0195
|2.0005
|2008.03.06 14:33
|2.0011
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|772188
|10p3-Sell
|1311635
|2008.03.06 14:30
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|2.0021
|2.0196
|2.0011
|2008.03.06 14:33
|2.0011
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|772188
|10p3-Sell[tp]
|1312086
|2008.03.06 15:40
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0035
|2.0215
|2.0025
|2008.03.06 15:59
|2.0033
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|772188
|10p3-Sell
|1312114
|2008.03.06 15:47
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|2.0041
|2.0216
|2.0031
|2008.03.06 15:59
|2.0031
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|772188
|10p3-Sell[tp]
|1312120
|2008.03.06 15:50
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.5344
|1.5424
|1.5334
|2008.03.06 15:53
|1.5340
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|772188
|10p3-Sell
|1312126
|2008.03.06 15:51
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.5350
|1.5425
|1.5340
|2008.03.06 15:53
|1.5340
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|772188
|10p3-Sell[tp]
|1312649
|2008.03.06 17:50
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.5360
|1.5440
|1.5350
|2008.03.06 18:18
|1.5350
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|772188
|10p3-Sell[tp]
|1312951
|2008.03.06 19:30
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0074
|2.0254
|2.0064
|2008.03.06 20:32
|2.0072
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|772188
|10p3-Sell
|1312975
|2008.03.06 19:36
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|2.0081
|2.0256
|2.0071
|2008.03.06 20:32
|2.0071
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|772188
|10p3-Sell[tp]
|1313178
|2008.03.06 21:25
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0079
|2.0259
|2.0069
|2008.03.06 21:33
|2.0084
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.00
|772188
|10p3-Sell
|1313188
|2008.03.06 21:30
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|2.0088
|2.0263
|2.0078
|2008.03.06 21:33
|2.0078
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|772188
|10p3-Sell[tp]
|1313422
|2008.03.06 22:45
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0104
|2.0284
|2.0094
|2008.03.06 22:59
|2.0094
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|772188
|10p3-Sell[tp]
|1313467
|2008.03.06 22:55
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.5382
|1.5462
|1.5372
|2008.03.07 00:28
|1.5384
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.42
|-2.00
|772188
|10p3-Sell
|1313578
|2008.03.06 23:39
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.5389
|1.5464
|1.5379
|2008.03.07 00:28
|1.5386
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.84
|6.00
|772188
|10p3-Sell
|1313620
|2008.03.06 23:48
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.5394
|1.5464
|1.5384
|2008.03.07 00:27
|1.5384
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.68
|40.00
|772188
|10p3-Sell[tp]
|1314240
|2008.03.07 02:20
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.5384
|1.5304
|1.5394
|2008.03.07 04:39
|1.5379
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.00
|772188
|10p3-Buy
|1314249
|2008.03.07 02:37
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.5378
|1.5303
|1.5388
|2008.03.07 04:39
|1.5381
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.00
|772188
|10p3-Buy
|1314303
|2008.03.07 04:26
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.5371
|1.5301
|1.5381
|2008.03.07 04:39
|1.5381
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|772188
|10p3-Buy[tp]
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.37
|628.00
|Closed P/L:
|624.63
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1314293
|2008.03.07 04:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0107
|2.0287
|2.0097
|2.0111
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.00
|772188
|10p3-Sell
|1314306
|2008.03.07 04:34
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|2.0112
|2.0287
|2.0102
|2.0111
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|772188
|10p3-Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.00
|Floating P/L:
|-2.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|624.63
|Floating P/L:
|-2.00
|Margin:
|603.31
|Balance:
|1 793.63
|Equity:
|1 791.63
|Free Margin:
|1 188.32
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|1 356.05
|Gross Loss:
|731.42
|Total Net Profit:
|624.63
|Profit Factor:
|1.85
|Expected Payoff:
|5.68
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|650.00 (34.18%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|34.18% (650.00)
|Total Trades:
|110
|Short Positions (won %):
|63 (80.95%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|47 (82.98%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|90 (81.82%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|20 (18.18%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|65.00
|loss trade:
|-232.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|15.07
|loss trade:
|-36.57
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|16 (192.00)
|consecutive losses ($):
|4 (-650.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|192.00 (16)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-650.00 (4)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|6
|consecutive losses:
|1