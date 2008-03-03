|Account: 1014426
|Name: Marcel
|Currency: USD
|2008 March 4, 23:37
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1295706
|2008.03.03 01:15
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9856
|1.9676
|1.9866
|2008.03.03 01:35
|1.9863
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.00
|772188
|10p3-Buy
|1295797
|2008.03.03 02:15
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.5198
|1.5318
|1.5188
|2008.03.03 02:21
|1.5188
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|772188
|10p3-Sell[tp]
|1295857
|2008.03.03 02:55
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9860
|1.9680
|1.9870
|2008.03.03 10:36
|1.9865
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|772188
|10p3-Buy
|1295865
|2008.03.03 03:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.5199
|1.5079
|1.5209
|2008.03.03 04:59
|1.5204
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|772188
|10p3-Buy
|1295867
|2008.03.03 03:02
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9854
|1.9679
|1.9864
|2008.03.03 10:36
|1.9864
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|772188
|10p3-Buy[tp]
|1295994
|2008.03.03 05:10
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.5198
|1.5318
|1.5188
|2008.03.03 09:06
|1.5196
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|772188
|10p3-Sell
|1295997
|2008.03.03 05:17
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.5204
|1.5319
|1.5194
|2008.03.03 09:06
|1.5194
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|772188
|10p3-Sell[tp]
|1296997
|2008.03.03 10:15
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.5172
|1.5052
|1.5182
|2008.03.03 10:33
|1.5173
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|772188
|10p3-Buy
|1297018
|2008.03.03 10:22
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.5167
|1.5052
|1.5177
|2008.03.03 10:33
|1.5177
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|772188
|10p3-Buy[tp]
|1297206
|2008.03.03 11:35
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9857
|2.0037
|1.9847
|2008.03.03 11:42
|1.9856
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|772188
|10p3-Sell
|1297213
|2008.03.03 11:38
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9866
|2.0041
|1.9856
|2008.03.03 11:42
|1.9856
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|772188
|10p3-Sell[tp]
|1298530
|2008.03.03 16:15
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.5239
|1.5359
|1.5229
|2008.03.03 16:18
|1.5229
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|772188
|10p3-Sell[tp]
|1298652
|2008.03.03 16:25
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9865
|2.0045
|1.9855
|2008.03.03 16:30
|1.9860
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|772188
|10p3-Sell
|1298657
|2008.03.03 16:26
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9870
|2.0045
|1.9860
|2008.03.03 16:30
|1.9860
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|772188
|10p3-Sell[tp]
|1301352
|2008.03.04 06:40
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.5189
|1.5069
|1.5199
|2008.03.04 08:17
|1.5185
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.00
|772188
|10p3-Buy
|1301442
|2008.03.04 07:48
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.5182
|1.5067
|1.5192
|2008.03.04 08:17
|1.5185
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.00
|772188
|10p3-Buy
|1301512
|2008.03.04 08:11
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.5176
|1.5066
|1.5186
|2008.03.04 08:17
|1.5186
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|772188
|10p3-Buy[tp]
|1301537
|2008.03.04 08:15
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9849
|2.0029
|1.9839
|2008.03.04 10:46
|1.9840
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.00
|772188
|10p3-Sell
|1301544
|2008.03.04 08:17
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9855
|2.0030
|1.9845
|2008.03.04 10:46
|1.9845
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|772188
|10p3-Sell[tp]
|1301577
|2008.03.04 08:35
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.5194
|1.5074
|1.5204
|2008.03.04 09:26
|1.5197
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.00
|772188
|10p3-Buy
|1301617
|2008.03.04 08:43
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.5188
|1.5073
|1.5198
|2008.03.04 09:26
|1.5198
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|772188
|10p3-Buy[tp]
|1301683
|2008.03.04 09:27
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.5200
|1.5080
|1.5210
|2008.03.04 10:54
|1.5195
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.00
|772188
|10p3-Buy
|1301684
|2008.03.04 09:27
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.5193
|1.5078
|1.5203
|2008.03.04 10:54
|1.5194
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|772188
|10p3-Buy
|1301887
|2008.03.04 10:46
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.5185
|1.5075
|1.5195
|2008.03.04 10:54
|1.5195
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|772188
|10p3-Buy[tp]
|1301992
|2008.03.04 11:20
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9866
|1.9686
|1.9876
|2008.03.04 12:08
|1.9862
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.00
|772188
|10p3-Buy
|1302006
|2008.03.04 11:25
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9860
|1.9685
|1.9870
|2008.03.04 12:07
|1.9863
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.00
|772188
|10p3-Buy
|1302021
|2008.03.04 11:33
|buy
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.9854
|1.9684
|1.9864
|2008.03.04 12:07
|1.9864
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|772188
|10p3-Buy[tp]
|1302177
|2008.03.04 12:55
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.5208
|1.5328
|1.5198
|2008.03.04 14:08
|1.5213
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.00
|772188
|10p3-Sell
|1302189
|2008.03.04 12:59
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.5213
|1.5328
|1.5203
|2008.03.04 14:08
|1.5212
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|772188
|10p3-Sell
|1302261
|2008.03.04 13:35
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.5221
|1.5331
|1.5211
|2008.03.04 14:08
|1.5211
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|772188
|10p3-Sell[tp]
|1302284
|2008.03.04 13:50
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9872
|2.0052
|1.9862
|2008.03.04 14:09
|1.9862
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|772188
|10p3-Sell[tp]
|1302555
|2008.03.04 15:35
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9863
|2.0043
|1.9853
|2008.03.04 15:59
|1.9867
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.00
|772188
|10p3-Sell
|1302558
|2008.03.04 15:36
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9870
|2.0045
|1.9860
|2008.03.04 15:59
|1.9866
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.00
|772188
|10p3-Sell
|1302560
|2008.03.04 15:37
|sell
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.9876
|2.0046
|1.9866
|2008.03.04 15:59
|1.9866
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|772188
|10p3-Sell[tp]
|1302899
|2008.03.04 17:05
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.5228
|1.5348
|1.5218
|2008.03.04 17:08
|1.5218
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|772188
|10p3-Sell[tp]
|1303330
|2008.03.04 18:10
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.5215
|1.5095
|1.5225
|2008.03.04 18:57
|1.5225
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|772188
|10p3-Buy[tp]
|1303543
|2008.03.04 19:40
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9845
|1.9665
|1.9855
|2008.03.04 19:46
|1.9849
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|772188
|10p3-Buy
|1303549
|2008.03.04 19:42
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9839
|1.9664
|1.9849
|2008.03.04 19:46
|1.9849
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|772188
|10p3-Buy[tp]
|1303683
|2008.03.04 20:35
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9846
|1.9666
|1.9856
|2008.03.04 20:48
|1.9856
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|772188
|10p3-Buy[tp]
|1303729
|2008.03.04 20:56
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.5210
|1.5090
|1.5220
|2008.03.04 22:07
|1.5214
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|772188
|10p3-Buy
|1303850
|2008.03.04 21:35
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9852
|2.0032
|1.9842
|2008.03.04 23:34
|1.9859
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.00
|772188
|10p3-Sell
|1303857
|2008.03.04 21:39
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.5203
|1.5088
|1.5213
|2008.03.04 22:07
|1.5213
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|772188
|10p3-Buy[tp]
|1303858
|2008.03.04 21:39
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9858
|2.0033
|1.9848
|2008.03.04 23:33
|1.9857
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|772188
|10p3-Sell
|1303923
|2008.03.04 22:07
|sell
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.9864
|2.0034
|1.9854
|2008.03.04 23:33
|1.9854
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|772188
|10p3-Sell[tp]
|1303969
|2008.03.04 23:25
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.5212
|1.5332
|1.5202
|2008.03.04 23:33
|1.5202
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|772188
|10p3-Sell[tp]
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|533.00
|Closed P/L:
|533.00
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1303977
|2008.03.04 23:36
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9856
|2.0036
|1.9846
|1.9858
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.00
|772188
|10p3-Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.00
|Floating P/L:
|-2.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|533.00
|Floating P/L:
|-2.00
|Margin:
|198.56
|Balance:
|1 702.00
|Equity:
|1 700.00
|Free Margin:
|1 501.44
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|562.00
|Gross Loss:
|29.00
|Total Net Profit:
|533.00
|Profit Factor:
|19.38
|Expected Payoff:
|11.84
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|7.00 (0.41%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.41% (7.00)
|Total Trades:
|45
|Short Positions (won %):
|22 (86.36%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|23 (86.96%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|39 (86.67%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|6 (13.33%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|40.00
|loss trade:
|-7.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|14.41
|loss trade:
|-4.83
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|16 (192.00)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-7.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|192.00 (16)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-7.00 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|7
|consecutive losses:
|1