Aleccoh FX

Account: 1014426 Name: Marcel Currency: USD 2008 March 4, 23:37
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
12957062008.03.03 01:15buy0.10gbpusd1.98561.96761.98662008.03.03 01:351.98630.000.000.007.00
 77218810p3-Buy
12957972008.03.03 02:15sell0.10eurusd1.51981.53181.51882008.03.03 02:211.51880.000.000.0010.00
 77218810p3-Sell[tp]
12958572008.03.03 02:55buy0.10gbpusd1.98601.96801.98702008.03.03 10:361.98650.000.000.005.00
 77218810p3-Buy
12958652008.03.03 03:00buy0.10eurusd1.51991.50791.52092008.03.03 04:591.52040.000.000.005.00
 77218810p3-Buy
12958672008.03.03 03:02buy0.20gbpusd1.98541.96791.98642008.03.03 10:361.98640.000.000.0020.00
 77218810p3-Buy[tp]
12959942008.03.03 05:10sell0.10eurusd1.51981.53181.51882008.03.03 09:061.51960.000.000.002.00
 77218810p3-Sell
12959972008.03.03 05:17sell0.20eurusd1.52041.53191.51942008.03.03 09:061.51940.000.000.0020.00
 77218810p3-Sell[tp]
12969972008.03.03 10:15buy0.10eurusd1.51721.50521.51822008.03.03 10:331.51730.000.000.001.00
 77218810p3-Buy
12970182008.03.03 10:22buy0.20eurusd1.51671.50521.51772008.03.03 10:331.51770.000.000.0020.00
 77218810p3-Buy[tp]
12972062008.03.03 11:35sell0.10gbpusd1.98572.00371.98472008.03.03 11:421.98560.000.000.001.00
 77218810p3-Sell
12972132008.03.03 11:38sell0.20gbpusd1.98662.00411.98562008.03.03 11:421.98560.000.000.0020.00
 77218810p3-Sell[tp]
12985302008.03.03 16:15sell0.10eurusd1.52391.53591.52292008.03.03 16:181.52290.000.000.0010.00
 77218810p3-Sell[tp]
12986522008.03.03 16:25sell0.10gbpusd1.98652.00451.98552008.03.03 16:301.98600.000.000.005.00
 77218810p3-Sell
12986572008.03.03 16:26sell0.20gbpusd1.98702.00451.98602008.03.03 16:301.98600.000.000.0020.00
 77218810p3-Sell[tp]
13013522008.03.04 06:40buy0.10eurusd1.51891.50691.51992008.03.04 08:171.51850.000.000.00-4.00
 77218810p3-Buy
13014422008.03.04 07:48buy0.20eurusd1.51821.50671.51922008.03.04 08:171.51850.000.000.006.00
 77218810p3-Buy
13015122008.03.04 08:11buy0.40eurusd1.51761.50661.51862008.03.04 08:171.51860.000.000.0040.00
 77218810p3-Buy[tp]
13015372008.03.04 08:15sell0.10gbpusd1.98492.00291.98392008.03.04 10:461.98400.000.000.009.00
 77218810p3-Sell
13015442008.03.04 08:17sell0.20gbpusd1.98552.00301.98452008.03.04 10:461.98450.000.000.0020.00
 77218810p3-Sell[tp]
13015772008.03.04 08:35buy0.10eurusd1.51941.50741.52042008.03.04 09:261.51970.000.000.003.00
 77218810p3-Buy
13016172008.03.04 08:43buy0.20eurusd1.51881.50731.51982008.03.04 09:261.51980.000.000.0020.00
 77218810p3-Buy[tp]
13016832008.03.04 09:27buy0.10eurusd1.52001.50801.52102008.03.04 10:541.51950.000.000.00-5.00
 77218810p3-Buy
13016842008.03.04 09:27buy0.20eurusd1.51931.50781.52032008.03.04 10:541.51940.000.000.002.00
 77218810p3-Buy
13018872008.03.04 10:46buy0.40eurusd1.51851.50751.51952008.03.04 10:541.51950.000.000.0040.00
 77218810p3-Buy[tp]
13019922008.03.04 11:20buy0.10gbpusd1.98661.96861.98762008.03.04 12:081.98620.000.000.00-4.00
 77218810p3-Buy
13020062008.03.04 11:25buy0.20gbpusd1.98601.96851.98702008.03.04 12:071.98630.000.000.006.00
 77218810p3-Buy
13020212008.03.04 11:33buy0.40gbpusd1.98541.96841.98642008.03.04 12:071.98640.000.000.0040.00
 77218810p3-Buy[tp]
13021772008.03.04 12:55sell0.10eurusd1.52081.53281.51982008.03.04 14:081.52130.000.000.00-5.00
 77218810p3-Sell
13021892008.03.04 12:59sell0.20eurusd1.52131.53281.52032008.03.04 14:081.52120.000.000.002.00
 77218810p3-Sell
13022612008.03.04 13:35sell0.40eurusd1.52211.53311.52112008.03.04 14:081.52110.000.000.0040.00
 77218810p3-Sell[tp]
13022842008.03.04 13:50sell0.10gbpusd1.98722.00521.98622008.03.04 14:091.98620.000.000.0010.00
 77218810p3-Sell[tp]
13025552008.03.04 15:35sell0.10gbpusd1.98632.00431.98532008.03.04 15:591.98670.000.000.00-4.00
 77218810p3-Sell
13025582008.03.04 15:36sell0.20gbpusd1.98702.00451.98602008.03.04 15:591.98660.000.000.008.00
 77218810p3-Sell
13025602008.03.04 15:37sell0.40gbpusd1.98762.00461.98662008.03.04 15:591.98660.000.000.0040.00
 77218810p3-Sell[tp]
13028992008.03.04 17:05sell0.10eurusd1.52281.53481.52182008.03.04 17:081.52180.000.000.0010.00
 77218810p3-Sell[tp]
13033302008.03.04 18:10buy0.10eurusd1.52151.50951.52252008.03.04 18:571.52250.000.000.0010.00
 77218810p3-Buy[tp]
13035432008.03.04 19:40buy0.10gbpusd1.98451.96651.98552008.03.04 19:461.98490.000.000.004.00
 77218810p3-Buy
13035492008.03.04 19:42buy0.20gbpusd1.98391.96641.98492008.03.04 19:461.98490.000.000.0020.00
 77218810p3-Buy[tp]
13036832008.03.04 20:35buy0.10gbpusd1.98461.96661.98562008.03.04 20:481.98560.000.000.0010.00
 77218810p3-Buy[tp]
13037292008.03.04 20:56buy0.10eurusd1.52101.50901.52202008.03.04 22:071.52140.000.000.004.00
 77218810p3-Buy
13038502008.03.04 21:35sell0.10gbpusd1.98522.00321.98422008.03.04 23:341.98590.000.000.00-7.00
 77218810p3-Sell
13038572008.03.04 21:39buy0.20eurusd1.52031.50881.52132008.03.04 22:071.52130.000.000.0020.00
 77218810p3-Buy[tp]
13038582008.03.04 21:39sell0.20gbpusd1.98582.00331.98482008.03.04 23:331.98570.000.000.002.00
 77218810p3-Sell
13039232008.03.04 22:07sell0.40gbpusd1.98642.00341.98542008.03.04 23:331.98540.000.000.0040.00
 77218810p3-Sell[tp]
13039692008.03.04 23:25sell0.10eurusd1.52121.53321.52022008.03.04 23:331.52020.000.000.0010.00
 77218810p3-Sell[tp]
  0.00 0.00 0.00 533.00
Closed P/L: 533.00
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
13039772008.03.04 23:36sell0.10gbpusd1.98562.00361.9846 1.98580.000.000.00-2.00
 77218810p3-Sell
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -2.00
 Floating P/L: -2.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 533.00 Floating P/L: -2.00 Margin: 198.56
Balance: 1 702.00 Equity: 1 700.00 Free Margin: 1 501.44
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 562.00 Gross Loss: 29.00 Total Net Profit: 533.00
Profit Factor: 19.38 Expected Payoff: 11.84  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 7.00 (0.41%) Relative Drawdown: 0.41% (7.00)
 
Total Trades: 45 Short Positions (won %): 22 (86.36%) Long Positions (won %): 23 (86.96%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 39 (86.67%) Loss trades (% of total): 6 (13.33%)
Largest profit trade: 40.00 loss trade: -7.00
Average profit trade: 14.41 loss trade: -4.83
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 16 (192.00) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-7.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 192.00 (16) consecutive loss (count): -7.00 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 7 consecutive losses: 1