Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1708218 Name: John Riley Currency: USD 2008 March 7, 15:42
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
814233782008.03.03 04:33sell0.27eurusdm1.52141.53841.52042008.03.03 04:451.52090.000.000.001.35
 77218810p3-Sell
814211832008.03.03 04:19sell0.09eurusdm1.52091.53841.51992008.03.03 04:451.52100.000.000.00-0.09
 77218810p3-Sell
814020602008.03.03 01:52sell0.03eurusdm1.52031.53831.51932008.03.03 04:451.52090.000.000.00-0.18
 77218810p3-Sell
814013312008.03.03 01:45sell0.01eurusdm1.51971.53821.51872008.03.03 04:461.52090.000.000.00-0.12
 77218810p3-Sell
814663672008.03.03 07:40sell0.27eurusdm1.52271.53971.52172008.03.03 07:521.52210.000.000.001.62
 77218810p3-Sell
814660652008.03.03 07:39sell0.09eurusdm1.52211.53961.52112008.03.03 07:531.52190.000.000.000.18
 77218810p3-Sell
814655212008.03.03 07:33sell0.03eurusdm1.52151.53951.52052008.03.03 07:531.52210.000.000.00-0.18
 77218810p3-Sell
814648102008.03.03 07:30sell0.01eurusdm1.52101.53951.52002008.03.03 07:531.52200.000.000.00-0.10
 77218810p3-Sell
814721902008.03.03 08:00sell0.01eurusdm1.52001.53851.51902008.03.03 08:081.51900.000.000.000.10
 77218810p3-Sell[tp]
814775852008.03.03 08:08sell0.01eurusdm1.51881.53731.51782008.03.03 08:291.51780.000.000.000.10
 77218810p3-Sell[tp]
815456572008.03.03 11:27buy0.09eurusdm1.51751.50001.51852008.03.03 11:481.51850.000.000.000.90
 77218810p3-Buy[tp]
815442852008.03.03 11:23buy0.03eurusdm1.51811.50011.51912008.03.03 11:481.51850.000.000.000.12
 77218810p3-Buy
815412632008.03.03 11:15buy0.01eurusdm1.51871.50021.51972008.03.03 11:481.51840.000.000.00-0.03
 77218810p3-Buy
817054892008.03.03 19:49buy0.03eurusdm1.51911.50111.52012008.03.03 20:371.52010.000.000.000.30
 77218810p3-Buy[tp]
817047602008.03.03 19:45buy0.01eurusdm1.51971.50121.52072008.03.03 20:371.51990.000.000.000.02
 77218810p3-Buy
817383112008.03.03 22:45sell0.01eurusdm1.51971.53821.51872008.03.03 23:391.51870.000.000.000.10
 77218810p3-Sell[tp]
818160022008.03.04 03:14sell0.09eurusdm1.52061.53811.51962008.03.04 03:331.51960.000.000.000.90
 77218810p3-Sell[tp]
818148902008.03.04 03:08sell0.03eurusdm1.52001.53801.51902008.03.04 03:331.51960.000.000.000.12
 77218810p3-Sell
818047762008.03.04 02:00sell0.01eurusdm1.51941.53791.51842008.03.04 03:331.51980.000.000.00-0.04
 77218810p3-Sell
818253422008.03.04 03:47sell0.03eurusdm1.51991.53791.51892008.03.04 04:491.51890.000.000.000.30
 77218810p3-Sell[tp]
818247322008.03.04 03:45sell0.01eurusdm1.51931.53781.51832008.03.04 04:491.51890.000.000.000.04
 77218810p3-Sell
819116162008.03.04 08:57buy0.03eurusdm1.51851.50051.51952008.03.04 09:061.51950.000.000.000.30
 77218810p3-Buy[tp]
819016942008.03.04 08:30buy0.01eurusdm1.51911.50061.52012008.03.04 09:061.51950.000.000.000.04
 77218810p3-Buy
820086252008.03.04 13:44sell0.09eurusdm1.52181.53931.52082008.03.04 14:001.52080.000.000.000.90
 77218810p3-Sell[tp]
820053802008.03.04 13:33sell0.03eurusdm1.52121.53921.52022008.03.04 14:001.52080.000.000.000.12
 77218810p3-Sell
820042562008.03.04 13:30sell0.01eurusdm1.52071.53921.51972008.03.04 14:001.52100.000.000.00-0.03
 77218810p3-Sell
821523202008.03.04 22:42buy0.09eurusdm1.52001.50251.52102008.03.04 23:211.52100.000.000.000.90
 77218810p3-Buy[tp]
821512122008.03.04 22:32buy0.03eurusdm1.52061.50261.52162008.03.04 23:211.52100.000.000.000.12
 77218810p3-Buy
821430642008.03.04 21:31buy0.01eurusdm1.52121.50271.52222008.03.04 23:221.52090.000.000.00-0.03
 77218810p3-Buy
822077402008.03.05 03:39buy0.27eurusdm1.51951.50251.52052008.03.05 05:051.52010.000.000.001.62
 77218810p3-Buy
821900342008.03.05 00:54buy0.09eurusdm1.52011.50261.52112008.03.05 05:061.52010.000.000.000.00
 77218810p3-Buy
821868402008.03.05 00:36buy0.03eurusdm1.52071.50271.52172008.03.05 05:061.52000.000.000.00-0.21
 77218810p3-Buy
821853282008.03.05 00:30buy0.01eurusdm1.52121.50271.52222008.03.05 05:061.51990.000.000.00-0.13
 77218810p3-Buy
822235592008.03.05 06:09buy0.09eurusdm1.51891.50141.51992008.03.05 06:371.51990.000.000.000.90
 77218810p3-Buy[tp]
822206172008.03.05 05:46buy0.03eurusdm1.51941.50141.52042008.03.05 06:371.52000.000.000.000.18
 77218810p3-Buy
822172002008.03.05 05:15buy0.01eurusdm1.52001.50151.52102008.03.05 06:371.51990.000.000.00-0.01
 77218810p3-Buy
822947692008.03.05 10:00buy0.01eurusdm1.51821.49971.51922008.03.05 10:171.51920.000.000.000.10
 77218810p3-Buy[tp]
823418322008.03.05 13:46buy0.03eurusdm1.52311.50511.52412008.03.05 13:571.52410.000.000.000.30
 77218810p3-Buy[tp]
823415012008.03.05 13:45buy0.01eurusdm1.52361.50511.52462008.03.05 13:571.52410.000.000.000.05
 77218810p3-Buy
823576182008.03.05 14:41buy0.27eurusdm1.52241.50541.52342008.03.05 14:451.52300.000.000.001.62
 77218810p3-Buy
823470612008.03.05 14:02buy0.09eurusdm1.52301.50551.52402008.03.05 14:451.52310.000.000.000.09
 77218810p3-Buy
823455012008.03.05 13:59buy0.03eurusdm1.52351.50551.52452008.03.05 14:451.52300.000.000.00-0.15
 77218810p3-Buy
823450672008.03.05 13:57buy0.01eurusdm1.52411.50561.52512008.03.05 14:451.52290.000.000.00-0.12
 77218810p3-Buy
824539942008.03.05 18:45sell0.01eurusdm1.52751.54601.52652008.03.05 18:471.52650.000.000.000.10
 77218810p3-Sell[tp]
824610392008.03.05 19:00sell0.03eurusdm1.52691.54491.52592008.03.05 19:211.52590.000.000.000.30
 77218810p3-Sell[tp]
824554162008.03.05 18:47sell0.01eurusdm1.52631.54481.52532008.03.05 19:211.52590.000.000.000.04
 77218810p3-Sell
825430702008.03.06 00:55sell0.27eurusdm1.52871.54571.52772008.03.06 01:141.52810.000.000.001.62
 77218810p3-Sell
825230132008.03.06 00:09sell0.09eurusdm1.52801.54551.52702008.03.06 01:141.52820.000.000.00-0.18
 77218810p3-Sell
825119182008.03.05 23:53sell0.03eurusdm1.52741.54541.52642008.03.06 01:141.52810.000.000.00-0.21
 77218810p3-Sell
825111702008.03.05 23:45sell0.01eurusdm1.52691.54541.52592008.03.06 01:161.52820.000.000.00-0.13
 77218810p3-Sell
825792672008.03.06 06:15sell0.81eurusdm1.53041.54691.52942008.03.06 06:161.53000.000.000.003.24
 77218810p3-Sell
825774532008.03.06 06:09sell0.27eurusdm1.52971.54671.52872008.03.06 06:161.53000.000.000.00-0.81
 77218810p3-Sell
825711032008.03.06 05:38sell0.09eurusdm1.52921.54671.52822008.03.06 06:161.52990.000.000.00-0.63
 77218810p3-Sell
825702972008.03.06 05:28sell0.03eurusdm1.52841.54641.52742008.03.06 06:161.52990.000.000.00-0.45
 77218810p3-Sell
825476592008.03.06 01:31sell0.01eurusdm1.52781.54631.52682008.03.06 06:161.53000.000.000.00-0.22
 77218810p3-Sell
826055132008.03.06 08:07sell0.81eurusdm1.53151.54801.53052008.03.06 13:021.53090.000.000.004.86
 77218810p3-Sell
826035442008.03.06 08:04sell0.27eurusdm1.53081.54781.52982008.03.06 13:031.53080.000.000.000.00
 77218810p3-Sell
826028482008.03.06 08:03sell0.09eurusdm1.53021.54771.52922008.03.06 13:031.53090.000.000.00-0.63
 77218810p3-Sell
826025092008.03.06 08:03sell0.03eurusdm1.52961.54761.52862008.03.06 13:031.53090.000.000.00-0.39
 77218810p3-Sell
826007522008.03.06 08:00sell0.01eurusdm1.52901.54751.52802008.03.06 13:031.53090.000.000.00-0.19
 77218810p3-Sell
828734582008.03.06 23:45sell0.03eurusdm1.53901.55701.53802008.03.07 00:081.53800.000.000.000.30
 77218810p3-Sell[tp]
828710992008.03.06 23:30sell0.01eurusdm1.53831.55681.53732008.03.07 00:081.53800.000.000.000.03
 77218810p3-Sell
829675602008.03.07 08:07sell0.03eurusdm1.53901.55701.53802008.03.07 08:131.53800.000.000.000.30
 77218810p3-Sell[tp]
829654502008.03.07 08:00sell0.01eurusdm1.53841.55691.53742008.03.07 08:131.53800.000.000.000.04
 77218810p3-Sell
829685102008.03.07 08:13sell0.01eurusdm1.53801.55651.53702008.03.07 08:211.53700.000.000.000.10
 77218810p3-Sell[tp]
830255462008.03.07 13:22sell0.27eurusdm1.54211.55911.54112008.03.07 13:241.54150.000.000.001.62
 77218810p3-Sell
830214662008.03.07 13:14sell0.09eurusdm1.54151.55901.54052008.03.07 13:241.54160.000.000.00-0.09
 77218810p3-Sell
830210132008.03.07 13:13sell0.03eurusdm1.54091.55891.53992008.03.07 13:241.54170.000.000.00-0.24
 77218810p3-Sell
830188752008.03.07 13:00sell0.01eurusdm1.54031.55881.53932008.03.07 13:251.54170.000.000.00-0.14
 77218810p3-Sell
  0.00 0.00 0.00 20.21
Closed P/L: 20.21
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 20.21 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 263.02 Equity: 263.02 Free Margin: 263.02
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 25.94 Gross Loss: 5.73 Total Net Profit: 20.21
Profit Factor: 4.53 Expected Payoff: 0.29  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 2.11 (0.81%) Relative Drawdown: 0.81% (2.11)
 
Total Trades: 69 Short Positions (won %): 45 (55.56%) Long Positions (won %): 24 (70.83%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 42 (60.87%) Loss trades (% of total): 27 (39.13%)
Largest profit trade: 4.86 loss trade: -0.81
Average profit trade: 0.62 loss trade: -0.21
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 6 (1.70) consecutive losses ($): 4 (-2.11)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 4.86 (2) consecutive loss (count): -2.11 (4)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 2