|Account: 1708218
|Name: John Riley
|Currency: USD
|2008 March 7, 15:42
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|81423378
|2008.03.03 04:33
|sell
|0.27
|eurusdm
|1.5214
|1.5384
|1.5204
|2008.03.03 04:45
|1.5209
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.35
|772188
|10p3-Sell
|81421183
|2008.03.03 04:19
|sell
|0.09
|eurusdm
|1.5209
|1.5384
|1.5199
|2008.03.03 04:45
|1.5210
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.09
|772188
|10p3-Sell
|81402060
|2008.03.03 01:52
|sell
|0.03
|eurusdm
|1.5203
|1.5383
|1.5193
|2008.03.03 04:45
|1.5209
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.18
|772188
|10p3-Sell
|81401331
|2008.03.03 01:45
|sell
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.5197
|1.5382
|1.5187
|2008.03.03 04:46
|1.5209
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.12
|772188
|10p3-Sell
|81466367
|2008.03.03 07:40
|sell
|0.27
|eurusdm
|1.5227
|1.5397
|1.5217
|2008.03.03 07:52
|1.5221
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.62
|772188
|10p3-Sell
|81466065
|2008.03.03 07:39
|sell
|0.09
|eurusdm
|1.5221
|1.5396
|1.5211
|2008.03.03 07:53
|1.5219
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.18
|772188
|10p3-Sell
|81465521
|2008.03.03 07:33
|sell
|0.03
|eurusdm
|1.5215
|1.5395
|1.5205
|2008.03.03 07:53
|1.5221
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.18
|772188
|10p3-Sell
|81464810
|2008.03.03 07:30
|sell
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.5210
|1.5395
|1.5200
|2008.03.03 07:53
|1.5220
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.10
|772188
|10p3-Sell
|81472190
|2008.03.03 08:00
|sell
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.5200
|1.5385
|1.5190
|2008.03.03 08:08
|1.5190
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.10
|772188
|10p3-Sell[tp]
|81477585
|2008.03.03 08:08
|sell
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.5188
|1.5373
|1.5178
|2008.03.03 08:29
|1.5178
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.10
|772188
|10p3-Sell[tp]
|81545657
|2008.03.03 11:27
|buy
|0.09
|eurusdm
|1.5175
|1.5000
|1.5185
|2008.03.03 11:48
|1.5185
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.90
|772188
|10p3-Buy[tp]
|81544285
|2008.03.03 11:23
|buy
|0.03
|eurusdm
|1.5181
|1.5001
|1.5191
|2008.03.03 11:48
|1.5185
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|772188
|10p3-Buy
|81541263
|2008.03.03 11:15
|buy
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.5187
|1.5002
|1.5197
|2008.03.03 11:48
|1.5184
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|772188
|10p3-Buy
|81705489
|2008.03.03 19:49
|buy
|0.03
|eurusdm
|1.5191
|1.5011
|1.5201
|2008.03.03 20:37
|1.5201
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.30
|772188
|10p3-Buy[tp]
|81704760
|2008.03.03 19:45
|buy
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.5197
|1.5012
|1.5207
|2008.03.03 20:37
|1.5199
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|772188
|10p3-Buy
|81738311
|2008.03.03 22:45
|sell
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.5197
|1.5382
|1.5187
|2008.03.03 23:39
|1.5187
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.10
|772188
|10p3-Sell[tp]
|81816002
|2008.03.04 03:14
|sell
|0.09
|eurusdm
|1.5206
|1.5381
|1.5196
|2008.03.04 03:33
|1.5196
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.90
|772188
|10p3-Sell[tp]
|81814890
|2008.03.04 03:08
|sell
|0.03
|eurusdm
|1.5200
|1.5380
|1.5190
|2008.03.04 03:33
|1.5196
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|772188
|10p3-Sell
|81804776
|2008.03.04 02:00
|sell
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.5194
|1.5379
|1.5184
|2008.03.04 03:33
|1.5198
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|772188
|10p3-Sell
|81825342
|2008.03.04 03:47
|sell
|0.03
|eurusdm
|1.5199
|1.5379
|1.5189
|2008.03.04 04:49
|1.5189
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.30
|772188
|10p3-Sell[tp]
|81824732
|2008.03.04 03:45
|sell
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.5193
|1.5378
|1.5183
|2008.03.04 04:49
|1.5189
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|772188
|10p3-Sell
|81911616
|2008.03.04 08:57
|buy
|0.03
|eurusdm
|1.5185
|1.5005
|1.5195
|2008.03.04 09:06
|1.5195
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.30
|772188
|10p3-Buy[tp]
|81901694
|2008.03.04 08:30
|buy
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.5191
|1.5006
|1.5201
|2008.03.04 09:06
|1.5195
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|772188
|10p3-Buy
|82008625
|2008.03.04 13:44
|sell
|0.09
|eurusdm
|1.5218
|1.5393
|1.5208
|2008.03.04 14:00
|1.5208
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.90
|772188
|10p3-Sell[tp]
|82005380
|2008.03.04 13:33
|sell
|0.03
|eurusdm
|1.5212
|1.5392
|1.5202
|2008.03.04 14:00
|1.5208
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|772188
|10p3-Sell
|82004256
|2008.03.04 13:30
|sell
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.5207
|1.5392
|1.5197
|2008.03.04 14:00
|1.5210
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|772188
|10p3-Sell
|82152320
|2008.03.04 22:42
|buy
|0.09
|eurusdm
|1.5200
|1.5025
|1.5210
|2008.03.04 23:21
|1.5210
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.90
|772188
|10p3-Buy[tp]
|82151212
|2008.03.04 22:32
|buy
|0.03
|eurusdm
|1.5206
|1.5026
|1.5216
|2008.03.04 23:21
|1.5210
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|772188
|10p3-Buy
|82143064
|2008.03.04 21:31
|buy
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.5212
|1.5027
|1.5222
|2008.03.04 23:22
|1.5209
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|772188
|10p3-Buy
|82207740
|2008.03.05 03:39
|buy
|0.27
|eurusdm
|1.5195
|1.5025
|1.5205
|2008.03.05 05:05
|1.5201
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.62
|772188
|10p3-Buy
|82190034
|2008.03.05 00:54
|buy
|0.09
|eurusdm
|1.5201
|1.5026
|1.5211
|2008.03.05 05:06
|1.5201
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|772188
|10p3-Buy
|82186840
|2008.03.05 00:36
|buy
|0.03
|eurusdm
|1.5207
|1.5027
|1.5217
|2008.03.05 05:06
|1.5200
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.21
|772188
|10p3-Buy
|82185328
|2008.03.05 00:30
|buy
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.5212
|1.5027
|1.5222
|2008.03.05 05:06
|1.5199
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.13
|772188
|10p3-Buy
|82223559
|2008.03.05 06:09
|buy
|0.09
|eurusdm
|1.5189
|1.5014
|1.5199
|2008.03.05 06:37
|1.5199
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.90
|772188
|10p3-Buy[tp]
|82220617
|2008.03.05 05:46
|buy
|0.03
|eurusdm
|1.5194
|1.5014
|1.5204
|2008.03.05 06:37
|1.5200
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.18
|772188
|10p3-Buy
|82217200
|2008.03.05 05:15
|buy
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.5200
|1.5015
|1.5210
|2008.03.05 06:37
|1.5199
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|772188
|10p3-Buy
|82294769
|2008.03.05 10:00
|buy
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.5182
|1.4997
|1.5192
|2008.03.05 10:17
|1.5192
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.10
|772188
|10p3-Buy[tp]
|82341832
|2008.03.05 13:46
|buy
|0.03
|eurusdm
|1.5231
|1.5051
|1.5241
|2008.03.05 13:57
|1.5241
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.30
|772188
|10p3-Buy[tp]
|82341501
|2008.03.05 13:45
|buy
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.5236
|1.5051
|1.5246
|2008.03.05 13:57
|1.5241
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|772188
|10p3-Buy
|82357618
|2008.03.05 14:41
|buy
|0.27
|eurusdm
|1.5224
|1.5054
|1.5234
|2008.03.05 14:45
|1.5230
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.62
|772188
|10p3-Buy
|82347061
|2008.03.05 14:02
|buy
|0.09
|eurusdm
|1.5230
|1.5055
|1.5240
|2008.03.05 14:45
|1.5231
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.09
|772188
|10p3-Buy
|82345501
|2008.03.05 13:59
|buy
|0.03
|eurusdm
|1.5235
|1.5055
|1.5245
|2008.03.05 14:45
|1.5230
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.15
|772188
|10p3-Buy
|82345067
|2008.03.05 13:57
|buy
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.5241
|1.5056
|1.5251
|2008.03.05 14:45
|1.5229
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.12
|772188
|10p3-Buy
|82453994
|2008.03.05 18:45
|sell
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.5275
|1.5460
|1.5265
|2008.03.05 18:47
|1.5265
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.10
|772188
|10p3-Sell[tp]
|82461039
|2008.03.05 19:00
|sell
|0.03
|eurusdm
|1.5269
|1.5449
|1.5259
|2008.03.05 19:21
|1.5259
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.30
|772188
|10p3-Sell[tp]
|82455416
|2008.03.05 18:47
|sell
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.5263
|1.5448
|1.5253
|2008.03.05 19:21
|1.5259
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|772188
|10p3-Sell
|82543070
|2008.03.06 00:55
|sell
|0.27
|eurusdm
|1.5287
|1.5457
|1.5277
|2008.03.06 01:14
|1.5281
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.62
|772188
|10p3-Sell
|82523013
|2008.03.06 00:09
|sell
|0.09
|eurusdm
|1.5280
|1.5455
|1.5270
|2008.03.06 01:14
|1.5282
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.18
|772188
|10p3-Sell
|82511918
|2008.03.05 23:53
|sell
|0.03
|eurusdm
|1.5274
|1.5454
|1.5264
|2008.03.06 01:14
|1.5281
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.21
|772188
|10p3-Sell
|82511170
|2008.03.05 23:45
|sell
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.5269
|1.5454
|1.5259
|2008.03.06 01:16
|1.5282
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.13
|772188
|10p3-Sell
|82579267
|2008.03.06 06:15
|sell
|0.81
|eurusdm
|1.5304
|1.5469
|1.5294
|2008.03.06 06:16
|1.5300
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.24
|772188
|10p3-Sell
|82577453
|2008.03.06 06:09
|sell
|0.27
|eurusdm
|1.5297
|1.5467
|1.5287
|2008.03.06 06:16
|1.5300
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.81
|772188
|10p3-Sell
|82571103
|2008.03.06 05:38
|sell
|0.09
|eurusdm
|1.5292
|1.5467
|1.5282
|2008.03.06 06:16
|1.5299
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.63
|772188
|10p3-Sell
|82570297
|2008.03.06 05:28
|sell
|0.03
|eurusdm
|1.5284
|1.5464
|1.5274
|2008.03.06 06:16
|1.5299
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.45
|772188
|10p3-Sell
|82547659
|2008.03.06 01:31
|sell
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.5278
|1.5463
|1.5268
|2008.03.06 06:16
|1.5300
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.22
|772188
|10p3-Sell
|82605513
|2008.03.06 08:07
|sell
|0.81
|eurusdm
|1.5315
|1.5480
|1.5305
|2008.03.06 13:02
|1.5309
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.86
|772188
|10p3-Sell
|82603544
|2008.03.06 08:04
|sell
|0.27
|eurusdm
|1.5308
|1.5478
|1.5298
|2008.03.06 13:03
|1.5308
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|772188
|10p3-Sell
|82602848
|2008.03.06 08:03
|sell
|0.09
|eurusdm
|1.5302
|1.5477
|1.5292
|2008.03.06 13:03
|1.5309
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.63
|772188
|10p3-Sell
|82602509
|2008.03.06 08:03
|sell
|0.03
|eurusdm
|1.5296
|1.5476
|1.5286
|2008.03.06 13:03
|1.5309
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.39
|772188
|10p3-Sell
|82600752
|2008.03.06 08:00
|sell
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.5290
|1.5475
|1.5280
|2008.03.06 13:03
|1.5309
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.19
|772188
|10p3-Sell
|82873458
|2008.03.06 23:45
|sell
|0.03
|eurusdm
|1.5390
|1.5570
|1.5380
|2008.03.07 00:08
|1.5380
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.30
|772188
|10p3-Sell[tp]
|82871099
|2008.03.06 23:30
|sell
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.5383
|1.5568
|1.5373
|2008.03.07 00:08
|1.5380
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|772188
|10p3-Sell
|82967560
|2008.03.07 08:07
|sell
|0.03
|eurusdm
|1.5390
|1.5570
|1.5380
|2008.03.07 08:13
|1.5380
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.30
|772188
|10p3-Sell[tp]
|82965450
|2008.03.07 08:00
|sell
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.5384
|1.5569
|1.5374
|2008.03.07 08:13
|1.5380
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|772188
|10p3-Sell
|82968510
|2008.03.07 08:13
|sell
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.5380
|1.5565
|1.5370
|2008.03.07 08:21
|1.5370
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.10
|772188
|10p3-Sell[tp]
|83025546
|2008.03.07 13:22
|sell
|0.27
|eurusdm
|1.5421
|1.5591
|1.5411
|2008.03.07 13:24
|1.5415
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.62
|772188
|10p3-Sell
|83021466
|2008.03.07 13:14
|sell
|0.09
|eurusdm
|1.5415
|1.5590
|1.5405
|2008.03.07 13:24
|1.5416
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.09
|772188
|10p3-Sell
|83021013
|2008.03.07 13:13
|sell
|0.03
|eurusdm
|1.5409
|1.5589
|1.5399
|2008.03.07 13:24
|1.5417
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.24
|772188
|10p3-Sell
|83018875
|2008.03.07 13:00
|sell
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.5403
|1.5588
|1.5393
|2008.03.07 13:25
|1.5417
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.14
|772188
|10p3-Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.21
|Closed P/L:
|20.21
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|20.21
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|263.02
|Equity:
|263.02
|Free Margin:
|263.02
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|25.94
|Gross Loss:
|5.73
|Total Net Profit:
|20.21
|Profit Factor:
|4.53
|Expected Payoff:
|0.29
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|2.11 (0.81%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.81% (2.11)
|Total Trades:
|69
|Short Positions (won %):
|45 (55.56%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|24 (70.83%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|42 (60.87%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|27 (39.13%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|4.86
|loss trade:
|-0.81
|Average
|profit trade:
|0.62
|loss trade:
|-0.21
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|6 (1.70)
|consecutive losses ($):
|4 (-2.11)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|4.86 (2)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-2.11 (4)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|2