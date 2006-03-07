Gimex Group
A/C No: 22278Name: BrunoFX-ema_cross_modCucurucu_h12006.03.15 12:08 (local time)
 
Closed Transactions:
NTicketMagic NumOpen TimeTypeLotsSymbolPriceS/LT/PClose TimePriceCommisSwapTrade P/L
156472802006.03.07 10:10balanceDeposit3000.00
2564736200603012006.03.07 10:11buy0.30gbpusd1.74141.74441.75742006.03.14 17:071.74440.000.4363.00
3564737200603012006.03.07 10:11sell0.30gbpusd1.74111.73761.72512006.03.07 12:001.73760.000.0073.50
4567796200603012006.03.07 15:53buy0.26gbpusd1.73611.73991.75212006.03.08 09:121.73990.000.0569.16
5567797200603012006.03.07 15:53sell0.26gbpusd1.73581.73571.71982006.03.07 17:031.73570.000.001.82
6567798200603012006.03.07 15:53buy0.23eurusd1.19121.19201.20722006.03.08 11:501.19200.00-1.6318.40
7567799200603012006.03.07 15:53sell0.23eurusd1.19091.18911.17492006.03.07 20:591.18910.000.0041.40
8576310200603012006.03.09 23:02buy0.28gbpusd1.73631.73761.75232006.03.10 11:341.73760.000.0625.48
9576311200603012006.03.09 23:02sell0.28gbpusd1.73601.73301.72002006.03.10 14:351.73300.00-0.5958.80
10576312200603012006.03.09 23:02buy0.24eurusd1.19121.19481.20722006.03.13 08:501.19480.00-3.4086.40
11576313200603012006.03.09 23:02sell0.24eurusd1.19091.19081.17492006.03.10 14:591.19080.001.322.40
12584364200603012006.03.14 02:00sell0.30gbpusd1.73691.73621.72092006.03.14 05:271.73620.000.0014.70
13584365200603012006.03.14 02:00buy0.30gbpusd1.73721.74421.75322006.03.15 10:301.74420.000.06147.00
0.00-3.70602.06
 
Summary P/L:598.36
 
Winning trades:(12) 598.36
Losing trades:(0) 0.00
Max summary P/L:598.36
Largest winning trade:147.06
Largest losing trade:0.00
Max consecutive winners:12 (598.36)
Max consecutive losers:0 (0.00)
Max consecutive profit:598.36 (12)
Max consecutive loss:0.00 (0)
Absolute drawdown:*
Max drawdown:0.00 (0.00%)
Profit factor:*
Avg. profit factor:*
Risk factor:*
 
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