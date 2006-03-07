|A/C No: 22278
|Name: BrunoFX-ema_cross_modCucurucu_h1
|2006.03.15 12:08 (local time)
|Closed Transactions:
|N
|Ticket
|Magic Num
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Symbol
|Price
|S/L
|T/P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commis
|Swap
|Trade P/L
|1
|564728
|0
|2006.03.07 10:10
|balance
|Deposit
|3000.00
|2
|564736
|20060301
|2006.03.07 10:11
|buy
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.7414
|1.7444
|1.7574
|2006.03.14 17:07
|1.7444
|0.00
|0.43
|63.00
|3
|564737
|20060301
|2006.03.07 10:11
|sell
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.7411
|1.7376
|1.7251
|2006.03.07 12:00
|1.7376
|0.00
|0.00
|73.50
|4
|567796
|20060301
|2006.03.07 15:53
|buy
|0.26
|gbpusd
|1.7361
|1.7399
|1.7521
|2006.03.08 09:12
|1.7399
|0.00
|0.05
|69.16
|5
|567797
|20060301
|2006.03.07 15:53
|sell
|0.26
|gbpusd
|1.7358
|1.7357
|1.7198
|2006.03.07 17:03
|1.7357
|0.00
|0.00
|1.82
|6
|567798
|20060301
|2006.03.07 15:53
|buy
|0.23
|eurusd
|1.1912
|1.1920
|1.2072
|2006.03.08 11:50
|1.1920
|0.00
|-1.63
|18.40
|7
|567799
|20060301
|2006.03.07 15:53
|sell
|0.23
|eurusd
|1.1909
|1.1891
|1.1749
|2006.03.07 20:59
|1.1891
|0.00
|0.00
|41.40
|8
|576310
|20060301
|2006.03.09 23:02
|buy
|0.28
|gbpusd
|1.7363
|1.7376
|1.7523
|2006.03.10 11:34
|1.7376
|0.00
|0.06
|25.48
|9
|576311
|20060301
|2006.03.09 23:02
|sell
|0.28
|gbpusd
|1.7360
|1.7330
|1.7200
|2006.03.10 14:35
|1.7330
|0.00
|-0.59
|58.80
|10
|576312
|20060301
|2006.03.09 23:02
|buy
|0.24
|eurusd
|1.1912
|1.1948
|1.2072
|2006.03.13 08:50
|1.1948
|0.00
|-3.40
|86.40
|11
|576313
|20060301
|2006.03.09 23:02
|sell
|0.24
|eurusd
|1.1909
|1.1908
|1.1749
|2006.03.10 14:59
|1.1908
|0.00
|1.32
|2.40
|12
|584364
|20060301
|2006.03.14 02:00
|sell
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.7369
|1.7362
|1.7209
|2006.03.14 05:27
|1.7362
|0.00
|0.00
|14.70
|13
|584365
|20060301
|2006.03.14 02:00
|buy
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.7372
|1.7442
|1.7532
|2006.03.15 10:30
|1.7442
|0.00
|0.06
|147.00
|0.00
|-3.70
|602.06
|Summary P/L:
|598.36
|Winning trades:
|(12) 598.36
|Losing trades:
|(0) 0.00
|Max summary P/L:
|598.36
|Largest winning trade:
|147.06
|Largest losing trade:
|0.00
|Max consecutive winners:
|12 (598.36)
|Max consecutive losers:
|0 (0.00)
|Max consecutive profit:
|598.36 (12)
|Max consecutive loss:
|0.00 (0)
|Absolute drawdown:
|*
|Max drawdown:
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Profit factor:
|*
|Avg. profit factor:
|*
|Risk factor:
|*