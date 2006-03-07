|A/C No: 22278
|Name: BrunoFX-ema_cross_modCucurucu_h1
|2006.03.14 19:41 (local time)
|Closed Transactions:
|N
|Ticket
|Magic Num
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Symbol
|Price
|S/L
|T/P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commis
|Swap
|Trade P/L
|1
|564728
|0
|2006.03.07 10:10
|balance
|Deposit
|0.00
|2
|564736
|20060301
|2006.03.07 10:11
|buy
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.7414
|1.7444
|1.7574
|2006.03.14 17:07
|1.7444
|0.00
|0.00
|30.00
|3
|564737
|20060301
|2006.03.07 10:11
|sell
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.7411
|1.7376
|1.7251
|2006.03.07 12:00
|1.7376
|0.00
|0.00
|35.00
|4
|567796
|20060301
|2006.03.07 15:53
|buy
|0.26
|gbpusd
|1.7361
|1.7399
|1.7521
|2006.03.08 09:12
|1.7399
|0.00
|0.00
|38.00
|5
|567797
|20060301
|2006.03.07 15:53
|sell
|0.26
|gbpusd
|1.7358
|1.7357
|1.7198
|2006.03.07 17:03
|1.7357
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|6
|567798
|20060301
|2006.03.07 15:53
|buy
|0.23
|eurusd
|1.1912
|1.1920
|1.2072
|2006.03.08 11:50
|1.1920
|0.00
|0.00
|8.00
|7
|567799
|20060301
|2006.03.07 15:53
|sell
|0.23
|eurusd
|1.1909
|1.1891
|1.1749
|2006.03.07 20:59
|1.1891
|0.00
|0.00
|18.00
|8
|576310
|20060301
|2006.03.09 23:02
|buy
|0.28
|gbpusd
|1.7363
|1.7376
|1.7523
|2006.03.10 11:34
|1.7376
|0.00
|0.00
|13.00
|9
|576311
|20060301
|2006.03.09 23:02
|sell
|0.28
|gbpusd
|1.7360
|1.7330
|1.7200
|2006.03.10 14:35
|1.7330
|0.00
|0.00
|30.00
|10
|576312
|20060301
|2006.03.09 23:02
|buy
|0.24
|eurusd
|1.1912
|1.1948
|1.2072
|2006.03.13 08:50
|1.1948
|0.00
|0.00
|36.00
|11
|576313
|20060301
|2006.03.09 23:02
|sell
|0.24
|eurusd
|1.1909
|1.1908
|1.1749
|2006.03.10 14:59
|1.1908
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|12
|584364
|20060301
|2006.03.14 02:00
|sell
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.7369
|1.7362
|1.7209
|2006.03.14 05:27
|1.7362
|0.00
|0.00
|7.00
|0.00
|0.00
|217.00
|Summary P/L:
|217.00
|Winning trades:
|(11) 217.00
|Losing trades:
|(0) 0.00
|Max summary P/L:
|217.00
|Largest winning trade:
|38.00
|Largest losing trade:
|0.00
|Max consecutive winners:
|11 (217.00)
|Max consecutive losers:
|0 (0.00)
|Max consecutive profit:
|217.00 (11)
|Max consecutive loss:
|0.00 (0)
|Absolute drawdown:
|*
|Max drawdown:
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Profit factor:
|*
|Avg. profit factor:
|*
|Risk factor:
|*