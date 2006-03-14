Alpari Ltd
|Account: 169609
|Name: helena
|Currency: USD
|2006 March 14, 18:14
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|3744477
|2006.03.14 10:52
|buy
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.1967
|1.1897
|1.2007
|2006.03.14 14:20
|1.1951
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-80.00
|3741221
|2006.03.14 08:13
|buy
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.7351
|1.7281
|1.7391
|2006.03.14 09:08
|1.7358
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|24.50
|3740735
|2006.03.14 07:59
|buy
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.1965
|1.1895
|1.2005
|2006.03.14 08:03
|1.1971
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.00
|3740717
|2006.03.14 07:58
|buy
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.7345
|1.7275
|1.7385
|2006.03.14 08:04
|1.7351
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|21.00
|3740006
|2006.03.14 07:17
|buy
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.7351
|1.7281
|1.7391
|2006.03.14 15:49
|1.7391
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|140.00
|3739891
|2006.03.14 07:08
|buy
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.1967
|1.1897
|1.2007
|2006.03.14 16:25
|1.2007
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|200.00
|3737048
|2006.03.14 02:18
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.1960
|1.1890
|1.2000
|2006.03.14 03:16
|1.1966
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|341.50
|Closed P/L:
|341.50
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|341.50
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|6 627.03
|Equity:
|6 627.03
|Free Margin:
|6 627.03