Alpari Ltd

Account: 169609 Name: helena Currency: USD 2006 March 14, 18:14
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
37444772006.03.14 10:52buy0.50eurusd1.19671.18971.20072006.03.14 14:201.19510.000.000.00-80.00
37412212006.03.14 08:13buy0.50gbpusd1.73511.72811.73912006.03.14 09:081.73580.000.000.0024.50
37407352006.03.14 07:59buy0.50eurusd1.19651.18951.20052006.03.14 08:031.19710.000.000.0030.00
37407172006.03.14 07:58buy0.50gbpusd1.73451.72751.73852006.03.14 08:041.73510.000.000.0021.00
37400062006.03.14 07:17buy0.50gbpusd1.73511.72811.73912006.03.14 15:491.73910.000.000.00140.00
37398912006.03.14 07:08buy0.50eurusd1.19671.18971.20072006.03.14 16:251.20070.000.000.00200.00
37370482006.03.14 02:18buy0.10eurusd1.19601.18901.20002006.03.14 03:161.19660.000.000.006.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 341.50
Closed P/L: 341.50
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 341.50 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 6 627.03 Equity: 6 627.03 Free Margin: 6 627.03