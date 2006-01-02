|Symbol
|EURUSDm (Euro vs US Dollar)
|Period
|1 Hour (H1) 2006.01.02 00:00 - 2006.03.09 00:00 (2006.01.02 - 2006.03.09)
|Model
|Every tick (based on all available least timeframes with fractal interpolation of every tick)
|Parameters
|lStopLoss=15; sStopLoss=15; lTakeProfit=55; sTakeProfit=55; lTrailingStop=12; sTrailingStop=12; clOpenBuy=Blue; clCloseBuy=Aqua; clOpenSell=Red; clCloseSell=Violet; clModiBuy=Blue; clModiSell=Red; Name_Expert="Renko Trader"; Slippage=4; Lots=1; per=14; d=3; PeriodATR=10; Katr=1; BrickDn=1; BrickUp=1;
|Bars in test
|2036
|Ticks modelled
|148933
|Modelling quality
|90.00%
|Initial deposit
|10000.00
|Total net profit
|-647.00
|Gross profit
|3539.00
|Gross loss
|-4186.00
|Profit factor
|0.85
|Expected payoff
|-1.19
|Absolute drawdown
|670.00
|Maximal drawdown (%)
|919.00 (9.0%)
|Total trades
|545
|Short positions (won %)
|0 (0.00%)
|Long positions (won %)
|545 (54.68%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|298 (54.68%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|247 (45.32%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|55.00
|loss trade
|-17.00
|Average
|profit trade
|11.88
|loss trade
|-16.95
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|11 (181.00)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|7 (-119.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|181.00 (11)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-119.00 (7)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|2
|consecutive losses
|2