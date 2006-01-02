Strategy Tester Report
Renko Trader V-5_v1b1

SymbolEURUSDm (Euro vs US Dollar)
Period1 Hour (H1) 2006.01.02 00:00 - 2006.03.09 00:00 (2006.01.02 - 2006.03.09)
ModelEvery tick (based on all available least timeframes with fractal interpolation of every tick)
ParameterslStopLoss=15; sStopLoss=15; lTakeProfit=55; sTakeProfit=55; lTrailingStop=12; sTrailingStop=12; clOpenBuy=Blue; clCloseBuy=Aqua; clOpenSell=Red; clCloseSell=Violet; clModiBuy=Blue; clModiSell=Red; Name_Expert="Renko Trader"; Slippage=4; Lots=1; per=14; d=3; PeriodATR=10; Katr=1; BrickDn=1; BrickUp=1;
Bars in test2036Ticks modelled148933Modelling quality90.00%
Initial deposit10000.00
Total net profit-647.00Gross profit3539.00Gross loss-4186.00
Profit factor0.85Expected payoff-1.19
Absolute drawdown670.00Maximal drawdown (%)919.00 (9.0%)
Total trades545Short positions (won %)0 (0.00%)Long positions (won %)545 (54.68%)
Profit trades (% of total)298 (54.68%)Loss trades (% of total)247 (45.32%)
Largestprofit trade55.00loss trade-17.00
Averageprofit trade11.88loss trade-16.95
Maximumconsecutive wins (profit in money)11 (181.00)consecutive losses (loss in money)7 (-119.00)
Maximalconsecutive profit (count of wins)181.00 (11)consecutive loss (count of losses)-119.00 (7)
Averageconsecutive wins2consecutive losses2
Graph
#TimeTypeOrderLotsPriceS / LT / PProfitBalance
12006.01.02 00:00buy11.001.18411.18241.1896
22006.01.02 07:21s/l11.001.18241.18241.1896-17.009983.00
32006.01.02 07:21buy21.001.18231.18061.1878
42006.01.02 08:50modify21.001.18231.18241.1878
52006.01.02 08:50modify21.001.18231.18261.1878
62006.01.02 08:50modify21.001.18231.18271.1878
72006.01.02 08:52modify21.001.18231.18291.1878
82006.01.02 08:53modify21.001.18231.18301.1878
92006.01.02 08:57modify21.001.18231.18321.1878
102006.01.02 08:57modify21.001.18231.18331.1878