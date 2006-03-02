|Symbol
|GBPJPY (Great Britain Pound vs Japanese Yen)
|Okres
|4 Godziny (H4) 2004.09.01 00:00 - 2006.03.06 00:00 (2006.03.01 - 2006.03.06)
|Model
|Every tick (based on all available least timeframes with fractal interpolation of every tick)
|Parametry
|timeframe=0; stopLoss=1000; TakeProfit=1000; TrailingStop=1000; Name_Expert="PivotEMASimple"; Slippage=3; Lots=1;
|Słupki w tescie
|2699
|Ticks modelled
|3194319
|Modelling quality
|82.33%
|Depozyt początkowy
|100000.00
|Total net profit
|-1807.75
|Gross profit
|653.54
|Gross loss
|-2461.29
|Profit factor
|0.27
|Przewidywany zysk
|-82.17
|Absolute drawdown
|1977.51
|Maximal drawdown (%)
|1977.51 (2.0%)
|Transakcji w sumie
|22
|Short positions (won %)
|12 (25.00%)
|Long positions (won %)
|10 (30.00%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|6 (27.27%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|16 (72.73%)
|Największy
|profit trade
|254.65
|loss trade
|-458.36
|Average
|profit trade
|108.92
|loss trade
|-153.83
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|3 (441.39)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|9 (-1357.91)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|441.39 (3)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-1357.91 (9)
|Średni
|consecutive wins
|2
|consecutive losses
|3
|#
|Czas
|Typ
|Zlecenie
|Loty
|Cena
|S / L
|T / P
|Profit
|Balance:
|1
|2006.03.02 00:00
|sell
|1
|1.00
|202.95
|212.95
|192.95
|2
|2006.03.02 00:09
|close
|1
|1.00
|203.12
|212.95
|192.95
|-144.26
|99855.74
|3
|2006.03.02 00:09
|sell
|2
|1.00
|203.01
|213.01
|193.01
|4
|2006.03.02 01:13
|close
|2
|1.00
|203.01
|213.01
|193.01
|0.00
|99855.74
|5
|2006.03.02 01:14
|sell
|3
|1.00
|202.94
|212.94
|192.94
|6
|2006.03.02 02:11
|close
|3
|1.00
|203.30
|212.94
|192.94
|-305.49
|99550.25
|7
|2006.03.02 02:20
|sell
|4
|1.00
|203.15
|213.15
|193.15
|8
|2006.03.02 03:24
|close
|4
|1.00
|203.35
|213.15
|193.15
|-169.73
|99380.52
|9
|2006.03.02 08:00
|buy
|5
|1.00
|203.47
|193.47
|213.47
|10
|2006.03.02 08:26
|close
|5
|1.00
|203.31
|193.47
|213.47
|-135.82
|99244.70
|11
|2006.03.02 08:27
|buy
|6
|1.00
|203.37
|193.37
|213.37
|12
|2006.03.02 09:07
|close
|6
|1.00
|203.18
|193.37
|213.37
|-161.27
|99083.43
|13
|2006.03.02 09:28
|buy
|7
|1.00
|203.37
|193.37
|213.37
|14
|2006.03.02 09:45
|close
|7
|1.00
|203.04
|193.37
|213.37
|-280.11
|98803.32
|15
|2006.03.02 12:00
|sell
|8
|1.00
|203.00
|213.00
|193.00
|16
|2006.03.02 12:04
|close
|8
|1.00
|203.16
|213.00
|193.00
|-135.78
|98667.54
|17
|2006.03.02 12:04
|sell
|9
|1.00
|203.08
|213.08
|193.08
|18
|2006.03.02 12:50
|close
|9
|1.00
|203.15
|213.08
|193.08
|-59.40
|98608.14
|19
|2006.03.02 12:50
|sell
|10
|1.00
|203.08
|213.08
|193.08
|20
|2006.03.02 13:43
|close
|10
|1.00
|203.13
|213.08
|193.08
|-42.43
|98565.71
|21
|2006.03.02 13:43
|sell
|11
|1.00
|203.04
|213.04
|193.04
|22
|2006.03.02 14:10
|close
|11
|1.00
|203.12
|213.04
|193.04
|-67.88
|98497.83
|23
|2006.03.02 14:11
|sell
|12
|1.00
|203.05
|213.05
|193.05
|24
|2006.03.02 14:40
|close
|12
|1.00
|202.98
|213.05
|193.05
|59.40
|98557.23
|25
|2006.03.02 14:40
|sell
|13
|1.00
|202.89
|212.89
|192.89
|26
|2006.03.02 15:05
|close
|13
|1.00
|203.02
|212.89
|192.89
|-110.32
|98446.91
|27
|2006.03.02 15:05
|sell
|14
|1.00
|202.93
|212.93
|192.93
|28
|2006.03.02 15:30
|close
|14
|1.00
|203.07
|212.93
|192.93
|-118.81
|98328.10
|29
|2006.03.02 15:31
|sell
|15
|1.00
|202.99
|212.99
|192.99
|30
|2006.03.02 16:02
|close
|15
|1.00
|202.81
|212.99
|192.99
|152.75
|98480.85
|31
|2006.03.03 00:00
|buy
|16
|1.00
|203.25
|193.25
|213.25
|32
|2006.03.03 00:34
|close
|16
|1.00
|202.71
|193.25
|213.25
|-458.36
|98022.49
|33
|2006.03.03 01:01
|buy
|17
|1.00
|203.18
|193.18
|213.18
|34
|2006.03.03 01:24
|close
|17
|1.00
|203.40
|193.18
|213.18
|186.74
|98209.23
|35
|2006.03.03 01:24
|buy
|18
|1.00
|203.51
|193.51
|213.51
|36
|2006.03.03 01:51
|close
|18
|1.00
|203.81
|193.51
|213.51
|254.65
|98463.88
|37
|2006.03.03 01:51
|buy
|19
|1.00
|203.87
|193.87
|213.87
|38
|2006.03.03 02:11
|close
|19
|1.00
|203.87
|193.87
|213.87
|0.00
|98463.88
|39
|2006.03.03 02:11
|buy
|20
|1.00
|203.93
|193.93
|213.93
|40
|2006.03.03 02:41
|close
|20
|1.00
|203.86
|193.93
|213.93
|-59.42
|98404.46
|41
|2006.03.03 02:42
|buy
|21
|1.00
|203.95
|193.95
|213.95
|42
|2006.03.03 03:20
|close
|21
|1.00
|203.82
|193.95
|213.95
|-110.35
|98294.11
|43
|2006.03.03 03:20
|buy
|22
|1.00
|203.92
|193.92
|213.92
|44
|2006.03.03 04:22
|close
|22
|1.00
|203.80
|193.92
|213.92
|-101.86
|98192.25