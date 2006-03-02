Strategy Tester Report
PivotEMASimple

SymbolGBPJPY (Great Britain Pound vs Japanese Yen)
Okres4 Godziny (H4) 2004.09.01 00:00 - 2006.03.06 00:00 (2006.03.01 - 2006.03.06)
ModelEvery tick (based on all available least timeframes with fractal interpolation of every tick)
Parametrytimeframe=0; stopLoss=1000; TakeProfit=1000; TrailingStop=1000; Name_Expert="PivotEMASimple"; Slippage=3; Lots=1;
Słupki w tescie2699Ticks modelled3194319Modelling quality82.33%
Depozyt początkowy100000.00
Total net profit-1807.75Gross profit653.54Gross loss-2461.29
Profit factor0.27Przewidywany zysk-82.17
Absolute drawdown1977.51Maximal drawdown (%)1977.51 (2.0%)
Transakcji w sumie22Short positions (won %)12 (25.00%)Long positions (won %)10 (30.00%)
Profit trades (% of total)6 (27.27%)Loss trades (% of total)16 (72.73%)
Największyprofit trade254.65loss trade-458.36
Averageprofit trade108.92loss trade-153.83
Maximumconsecutive wins (profit in money)3 (441.39)consecutive losses (loss in money)9 (-1357.91)
Maximalconsecutive profit (count of wins)441.39 (3)consecutive loss (count of losses)-1357.91 (9)
Średniconsecutive wins2consecutive losses3
Graph
#CzasTypZlecenieLotyCenaS / LT / PProfitBalance:
12006.03.02 00:00sell11.00202.95212.95192.95
22006.03.02 00:09close11.00203.12212.95192.95-144.2699855.74
32006.03.02 00:09sell21.00203.01213.01193.01
42006.03.02 01:13close21.00203.01213.01193.010.0099855.74
52006.03.02 01:14sell31.00202.94212.94192.94
62006.03.02 02:11close31.00203.30212.94192.94-305.4999550.25
72006.03.02 02:20sell41.00203.15213.15193.15
82006.03.02 03:24close41.00203.35213.15193.15-169.7399380.52
92006.03.02 08:00buy51.00203.47193.47213.47
102006.03.02 08:26close51.00203.31193.47213.47-135.8299244.70
112006.03.02 08:27buy61.00203.37193.37213.37
122006.03.02 09:07close61.00203.18193.37213.37-161.2799083.43
132006.03.02 09:28buy71.00203.37193.37213.37
142006.03.02 09:45close71.00203.04193.37213.37-280.1198803.32
152006.03.02 12:00sell81.00203.00213.00193.00
162006.03.02 12:04close81.00203.16213.00193.00-135.7898667.54
172006.03.02 12:04sell91.00203.08213.08193.08
182006.03.02 12:50close91.00203.15213.08193.08-59.4098608.14
192006.03.02 12:50sell101.00203.08213.08193.08
202006.03.02 13:43close101.00203.13213.08193.08-42.4398565.71
212006.03.02 13:43sell111.00203.04213.04193.04
222006.03.02 14:10close111.00203.12213.04193.04-67.8898497.83
232006.03.02 14:11sell121.00203.05213.05193.05
242006.03.02 14:40close121.00202.98213.05193.0559.4098557.23
252006.03.02 14:40sell131.00202.89212.89192.89
262006.03.02 15:05close131.00203.02212.89192.89-110.3298446.91
272006.03.02 15:05sell141.00202.93212.93192.93
282006.03.02 15:30close141.00203.07212.93192.93-118.8198328.10
292006.03.02 15:31sell151.00202.99212.99192.99
302006.03.02 16:02close151.00202.81212.99192.99152.7598480.85
312006.03.03 00:00buy161.00203.25193.25213.25
322006.03.03 00:34close161.00202.71193.25213.25-458.3698022.49
332006.03.03 01:01buy171.00203.18193.18213.18
342006.03.03 01:24close171.00203.40193.18213.18186.7498209.23
352006.03.03 01:24buy181.00203.51193.51213.51
362006.03.03 01:51close181.00203.81193.51213.51254.6598463.88
372006.03.03 01:51buy191.00203.87193.87213.87
382006.03.03 02:11close191.00203.87193.87213.870.0098463.88
392006.03.03 02:11buy201.00203.93193.93213.93
402006.03.03 02:41close201.00203.86193.93213.93-59.4298404.46
412006.03.03 02:42buy211.00203.95193.95213.95
422006.03.03 03:20close211.00203.82193.95213.95-110.3598294.11
432006.03.03 03:20buy221.00203.92193.92213.92
442006.03.03 04:22close221.00203.80193.92213.92-101.8698192.25