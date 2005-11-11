|Symbol
|USDJPY (US Dollar vs Japanese Yen)
|Period
|4 Hours (H4) 2005.11.11 12:00 - 2006.02.28 12:00
|Model
|Every tick (based on all available least timeframes with fractal interpolation of every tick)
|Parameters
|timeframe=0; stopLoss=500; TakeProfit=500; TrailingStop=1000; Name_Expert="PivotEMA3"; Slippage=3; UseSound=true; NameFileSound="shotgun.wav"; Lots=1; ProfitModifySL=50;
|Bars in test
|566
|Ticks modelled
|368067
|Modelling quality
|51.36%
|Initial deposit
|10000.00
|Total net profit
|-2547.27
|Gross profit
|7210.09
|Gross loss
|-9757.36
|Profit factor
|0.74
|Expected payoff
|-101.89
|Absolute drawdown
|5441.34
|Maximal drawdown (%)
|6349.50 (58.2%)
|Total trades
|25
|Short positions (won %)
|12 (16.67%)
|Long positions (won %)
|13 (46.15%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|8 (32.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|17 (68.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|2075.15
|loss trade
|-4313.69
|Average
|profit trade
|901.26
|loss trade
|-573.96
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|2 (1022.78)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|5 (-1065.97)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|2075.15 (1)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-5315.12 (4)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|1
|consecutive losses
|3
|#
|Time
|Type
|Order
|Lots
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Profit
|Balance
|1
|2005.11.11 12:02
|buy
|1
|1.00
|118.04
|113.04
|123.04
|2
|2005.11.17 00:15
|close
|1
|1.00
|118.87
|113.04
|123.04
|698.24
|10698.24
|3
|2005.11.17 00:15
|sell
|2
|1.00
|118.87
|123.87
|113.87
|4
|2005.11.18 05:15
|close
|2
|1.00
|118.96
|123.87
|113.87
|-75.66
|10622.58
|5
|2005.11.18 05:15
|buy
|3
|1.00
|118.96
|113.96
|123.96
|6
|2005.11.21 13:45
|close
|3
|1.00
|118.70
|113.96
|123.96
|-219.04
|10403.54
|7
|2005.11.21 13:45
|sell
|4
|1.00
|118.70
|123.70
|113.70
|8
|2005.11.25 01:12
|close
|4
|1.00
|119.35
|123.70
|113.70
|-544.62
|9858.92
|9
|2005.11.25 01:12
|buy
|5
|1.00
|119.35
|114.35
|124.35
|10
|2005.11.28 17:49
|close
|5
|1.00
|119.12
|114.35
|124.35
|-193.08
|9665.84
|11
|2005.11.28 17:49
|sell
|6
|1.00
|119.12
|124.12
|114.12
|12
|2005.11.29 06:38
|close
|6
|1.00
|119.16
|124.12
|114.12
|-33.57
|9632.27
|13
|2005.11.29 06:38
|buy
|7
|1.00
|119.16
|114.16
|124.16
|14
|2005.12.05 17:45
|close
|7
|1.00
|120.70
|114.16
|124.16
|1275.89
|10908.16
|15
|2005.12.05 17:45
|sell
|8
|1.00
|120.70
|125.70
|115.70
|16
|2005.12.07 06:00
|close
|8
|1.00
|121.08
|125.70
|115.70
|-313.84
|10594.32
|17
|2005.12.07 06:00
|buy
|9
|1.00
|121.08
|116.08
|126.08
|18
|2005.12.08 06:21
|close
|9
|1.00
|120.58
|116.08
|126.08
|-414.66
|10179.66
|19
|2005.12.08 06:21
|sell
|10
|1.00
|120.58
|125.58
|115.58
|20
|2005.12.11 20:06
|close
|10
|1.00
|120.91
|125.58
|115.58
|-272.93
|9906.73
|21
|2005.12.11 20:06
|buy
|11
|1.00
|120.91
|115.91
|125.91
|22
|2005.12.15 09:40
|s/l
|11
|1.00
|115.91
|115.91
|125.91
|-4313.69
|5593.04
|23
|2005.12.20 00:16
|buy
|12
|1.00
|116.17
|111.17
|121.17
|24
|2005.12.22 16:05
|close
|12
|1.00
|116.57
|111.17
|121.17
|343.14
|5936.18
|25
|2005.12.22 16:05
|sell
|13
|1.00
|116.57
|121.57
|111.57
|26
|2005.12.27 00:25
|close
|13
|1.00
|116.87
|121.57
|111.57
|-256.70
|5679.48
|27
|2005.12.27 00:25
|buy
|14
|1.00
|116.87
|111.87
|121.87
|28
|2006.01.03 05:10
|close
|14
|1.00
|117.11
|111.87
|121.87
|204.94
|5884.42
|29
|2006.01.03 05:10
|sell
|15
|1.00
|117.11
|122.11
|112.11
|30
|2006.01.05 13:00
|close
|15
|1.00
|116.16
|122.11
|112.11
|817.84
|6702.26
|31
|2006.01.05 13:00
|buy
|16
|1.00
|116.16
|111.16
|121.16
|32
|2006.01.09 06:45
|close
|16
|1.00
|114.22
|111.16
|121.16
|-1698.48
|5003.78
|33
|2006.01.09 06:45
|sell
|17
|1.00
|114.22
|119.22
|109.22
|34
|2006.01.10 02:17
|close
|17
|1.00
|114.53
|119.22
|109.22
|-270.67
|4733.11
|35
|2006.01.10 02:17
|buy
|18
|1.00
|114.53
|109.53
|119.53
|36
|2006.01.23 04:12
|close
|18
|1.00
|114.50
|109.53
|119.53
|-26.20
|4706.91
|37
|2006.01.23 04:12
|sell
|19
|1.00
|114.50
|119.50
|109.50
|38
|2006.01.24 05:30
|close
|19
|1.00
|114.67
|119.50
|109.50
|-148.25
|4558.66
|39
|2006.01.24 05:30
|buy
|20
|1.00
|114.67
|109.67
|119.67
|40
|2006.01.31 09:05
|close
|20
|1.00
|117.10
|109.67
|119.67
|2075.15
|6633.81
|41
|2006.01.31 09:05
|sell
|21
|1.00
|117.10
|122.10
|112.10
|42
|2006.02.15 03:30
|close
|21
|1.00
|117.77
|122.10
|112.10
|-568.91
|6064.90
|43
|2006.02.15 03:30
|buy
|22
|1.00
|117.77
|112.77
|122.77
|44
|2006.02.17 00:48
|close
|22
|1.00
|117.65
|112.77
|122.77
|-102.00
|5962.90
|45
|2006.02.17 00:48
|sell
|23
|1.00
|117.65
|122.65
|112.65
|46
|2006.02.17 05:57
|close
|23
|1.00
|118.01
|122.65
|112.65
|-305.06
|5657.84
|47
|2006.02.17 05:57
|buy
|24
|1.00
|118.01
|113.01
|123.01
|48
|2006.02.23 03:29
|close
|24
|1.00
|118.19
|113.01
|123.01
|152.30
|5810.14
|49
|2006.02.23 03:29
|sell
|25
|1.00
|118.19
|123.19
|113.19
|50
|2006.02.28 15:59
|close at stop
|25
|1.00
|116.28
|123.19
|113.19
|1642.59
|7452.73