Strategy Tester Report
Ojala

SymbolEURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
Period15 Minutes (M15) 2005.09.13 00:00 - 2006.03.01 00:00 (2005.09.13 - 2006.03.01)
ModelControl points (based on the nearest less timeframe with fractal interpolation of 12 control points)
ParametersTakeProfit=13; TrailingStop=8; StopLoss=8; UseStopLoss=false; Lots=1; EmaPeriod=12;
Bars in test15673Ticks modelled127524Modelling quality35.58%
Initial deposit10000.00
Total net profit-1004.00Gross profit2460.00Gross loss-3464.00
Profit factor0.71Expected payoff-47.81
Absolute drawdown1004.00Maximal drawdown (%)3198.00 (26.2%)
Total trades21Short positions (won %)9 (100.00%)Long positions (won %)12 (83.33%)
Profit trades (% of total)19 (90.48%)Loss trades (% of total)2 (9.52%)
Largestprofit trade140.00loss trade-3110.00
Averageprofit trade129.47loss trade-1732.00
Maximumconsecutive wins (profit in money)17 (2194.00)consecutive losses (loss in money)1 (-3110.00)
Maximalconsecutive profit (count of wins)2194.00 (17)consecutive loss (count of losses)-3110.00 (1)
Averageconsecutive wins10consecutive losses1
Graph
#TimeTypeOrderLotsPriceS / LT / PProfitBalance
12005.09.13 08:15sell11.001.23030.00001.2290
22005.09.13 09:01t/p11.001.22900.00001.2290130.0010130.00
32005.09.13 15:30buy21.001.22910.00001.2304
42005.09.14 06:20t/p21.001.23040.00001.2304118.0010248.00
52005.09.14 07:47sell31.001.22890.00001.2276
62005.09.14 09:55t/p31.001.22760.00001.2276130.0010378.00
72005.09.14 14:16buy41.001.22900.00001.2303
82005.09.14 14:47t/p41.001.23030.00001.2303130.0010508.00
92005.09.14 18:30sell51.001.22920.00001.2279
102005.09.14 18:43t/p51.001.22790.00001.2279130.0010638.00
112005.09.14 18:43sell61.001.22740.00001.2261
122005.09.15 04:01t/p61.001.22610.00001.2261132.0010770.00
132005.09.15 08:15buy71.001.22250.00001.2238
142005.09.16 04:32t/p71.001.22380.00001.2238126.0010896.00
152005.09.16 04:45buy81.001.22380.00001.2251
162005.09.16 05:34t/p81.001.22510.00001.2251130.0011026.00
172005.09.16 10:30sell91.001.22820.00001.2269
182005.09.16 11:27t/p91.001.22690.00001.2269130.0011156.00
192005.09.16 19:30buy101.001.22200.00001.2233
202005.09.16 21:16t/p101.001.22330.00001.2233130.0011286.00
212005.09.19 01:30sell111.001.21630.00001.2150
222005.09.19 01:57t/p111.001.21500.00001.2150130.0011416.00
232005.09.19 05:00buy121.001.21700.00001.2183
242005.09.20 09:34t/p121.001.21830.00001.2183126.0011542.00
252005.09.20 14:15buy131.001.21720.00001.2185
262005.09.20 19:10t/p131.001.21850.00001.2185130.0011672.00
272005.09.20 21:00sell141.001.21620.00001.2149
282005.09.20 21:23t/p141.001.21490.00001.2149130.0011802.00
292005.09.21 02:30buy151.001.21210.00001.2134
302005.09.21 03:31t/p151.001.21340.00001.2134130.0011932.00
312005.09.21 11:17sell161.001.22050.00001.2192
322005.09.22 07:46t/p161.001.21920.00001.2192132.0012064.00
332005.09.22 09:30buy171.001.22180.00001.2231
342005.09.22 14:16t/p171.001.22310.00001.2231130.0012194.00
352005.09.22 14:16buy181.001.22380.00001.2251
362006.01.23 05:52t/p181.001.22510.00001.2251-354.0011840.00
372006.01.23 06:30sell191.001.22350.00001.2222
382006.01.26 20:00t/p191.001.22220.00001.2222140.0011980.00
392006.01.26 23:50buy201.001.22080.00001.2221
402006.01.27 15:32t/p201.001.22210.00001.2221126.0012106.00
412006.01.27 16:00buy211.001.22190.00001.2232
422006.02.28 23:59close at stop211.001.19200.00001.2232-3110.008996.00