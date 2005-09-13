|Symbol
|EURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
|Period
|15 Minutes (M15) 2005.09.13 00:00 - 2006.03.01 00:00 (2005.09.13 - 2006.03.01)
|Model
|Control points (based on the nearest less timeframe with fractal interpolation of 12 control points)
|Parameters
|TakeProfit=13; TrailingStop=8; StopLoss=8; UseStopLoss=false; Lots=1; EmaPeriod=12;
|Bars in test
|15673
|Ticks modelled
|127524
|Modelling quality
|35.58%
|Initial deposit
|10000.00
|Total net profit
|-1004.00
|Gross profit
|2460.00
|Gross loss
|-3464.00
|Profit factor
|0.71
|Expected payoff
|-47.81
|Absolute drawdown
|1004.00
|Maximal drawdown (%)
|3198.00 (26.2%)
|Total trades
|21
|Short positions (won %)
|9 (100.00%)
|Long positions (won %)
|12 (83.33%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|19 (90.48%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|2 (9.52%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|140.00
|loss trade
|-3110.00
|Average
|profit trade
|129.47
|loss trade
|-1732.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|17 (2194.00)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|1 (-3110.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|2194.00 (17)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-3110.00 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|10
|consecutive losses
|1
|#
|Time
|Type
|Order
|Lots
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Profit
|Balance
|1
|2005.09.13 08:15
|sell
|1
|1.00
|1.2303
|0.0000
|1.2290
|2
|2005.09.13 09:01
|t/p
|1
|1.00
|1.2290
|0.0000
|1.2290
|130.00
|10130.00
|3
|2005.09.13 15:30
|buy
|2
|1.00
|1.2291
|0.0000
|1.2304
|4
|2005.09.14 06:20
|t/p
|2
|1.00
|1.2304
|0.0000
|1.2304
|118.00
|10248.00
|5
|2005.09.14 07:47
|sell
|3
|1.00
|1.2289
|0.0000
|1.2276
|6
|2005.09.14 09:55
|t/p
|3
|1.00
|1.2276
|0.0000
|1.2276
|130.00
|10378.00
|7
|2005.09.14 14:16
|buy
|4
|1.00
|1.2290
|0.0000
|1.2303
|8
|2005.09.14 14:47
|t/p
|4
|1.00
|1.2303
|0.0000
|1.2303
|130.00
|10508.00
|9
|2005.09.14 18:30
|sell
|5
|1.00
|1.2292
|0.0000
|1.2279
|10
|2005.09.14 18:43
|t/p
|5
|1.00
|1.2279
|0.0000
|1.2279
|130.00
|10638.00
|11
|2005.09.14 18:43
|sell
|6
|1.00
|1.2274
|0.0000
|1.2261
|12
|2005.09.15 04:01
|t/p
|6
|1.00
|1.2261
|0.0000
|1.2261
|132.00
|10770.00
|13
|2005.09.15 08:15
|buy
|7
|1.00
|1.2225
|0.0000
|1.2238
|14
|2005.09.16 04:32
|t/p
|7
|1.00
|1.2238
|0.0000
|1.2238
|126.00
|10896.00
|15
|2005.09.16 04:45
|buy
|8
|1.00
|1.2238
|0.0000
|1.2251
|16
|2005.09.16 05:34
|t/p
|8
|1.00
|1.2251
|0.0000
|1.2251
|130.00
|11026.00
|17
|2005.09.16 10:30
|sell
|9
|1.00
|1.2282
|0.0000
|1.2269
|18
|2005.09.16 11:27
|t/p
|9
|1.00
|1.2269
|0.0000
|1.2269
|130.00
|11156.00
|19
|2005.09.16 19:30
|buy
|10
|1.00
|1.2220
|0.0000
|1.2233
|20
|2005.09.16 21:16
|t/p
|10
|1.00
|1.2233
|0.0000
|1.2233
|130.00
|11286.00
|21
|2005.09.19 01:30
|sell
|11
|1.00
|1.2163
|0.0000
|1.2150
|22
|2005.09.19 01:57
|t/p
|11
|1.00
|1.2150
|0.0000
|1.2150
|130.00
|11416.00
|23
|2005.09.19 05:00
|buy
|12
|1.00
|1.2170
|0.0000
|1.2183
|24
|2005.09.20 09:34
|t/p
|12
|1.00
|1.2183
|0.0000
|1.2183
|126.00
|11542.00
|25
|2005.09.20 14:15
|buy
|13
|1.00
|1.2172
|0.0000
|1.2185
|26
|2005.09.20 19:10
|t/p
|13
|1.00
|1.2185
|0.0000
|1.2185
|130.00
|11672.00
|27
|2005.09.20 21:00
|sell
|14
|1.00
|1.2162
|0.0000
|1.2149
|28
|2005.09.20 21:23
|t/p
|14
|1.00
|1.2149
|0.0000
|1.2149
|130.00
|11802.00
|29
|2005.09.21 02:30
|buy
|15
|1.00
|1.2121
|0.0000
|1.2134
|30
|2005.09.21 03:31
|t/p
|15
|1.00
|1.2134
|0.0000
|1.2134
|130.00
|11932.00
|31
|2005.09.21 11:17
|sell
|16
|1.00
|1.2205
|0.0000
|1.2192
|32
|2005.09.22 07:46
|t/p
|16
|1.00
|1.2192
|0.0000
|1.2192
|132.00
|12064.00
|33
|2005.09.22 09:30
|buy
|17
|1.00
|1.2218
|0.0000
|1.2231
|34
|2005.09.22 14:16
|t/p
|17
|1.00
|1.2231
|0.0000
|1.2231
|130.00
|12194.00
|35
|2005.09.22 14:16
|buy
|18
|1.00
|1.2238
|0.0000
|1.2251
|36
|2006.01.23 05:52
|t/p
|18
|1.00
|1.2251
|0.0000
|1.2251
|-354.00
|11840.00
|37
|2006.01.23 06:30
|sell
|19
|1.00
|1.2235
|0.0000
|1.2222
|38
|2006.01.26 20:00
|t/p
|19
|1.00
|1.2222
|0.0000
|1.2222
|140.00
|11980.00
|39
|2006.01.26 23:50
|buy
|20
|1.00
|1.2208
|0.0000
|1.2221
|40
|2006.01.27 15:32
|t/p
|20
|1.00
|1.2221
|0.0000
|1.2221
|126.00
|12106.00
|41
|2006.01.27 16:00
|buy
|21
|1.00
|1.2219
|0.0000
|1.2232
|42
|2006.02.28 23:59
|close at stop
|21
|1.00
|1.1920
|0.0000
|1.2232
|-3110.00
|8996.00