|Account: 280098
|Name: Philip Smith
|Currency: USD
|2006 February 24, 20:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|5574829
|2006.02.24 05:07
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|5575469
|2006.02.24 05:48
|sell
|1.00
|eurcad
|1.3743
|1.3773
|1.3703
|2006.02.24 07:53
|1.3729
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|121.50
|5580430
|2006.02.24 08:08
|buy
|1.00
|eurcad
|1.3718
|1.3688
|1.3758
|2006.02.24 13:20
|1.3688
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-260.55
|5593752
|2006.02.24 11:00
|sell
|1.00
|audcad
|0.8541
|0.8571
|0.8501
|2006.02.24 18:58
|0.8501
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|348.09
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|209.04
|Closed P/L:
|209.04
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|5582463
|2006.02.24 08:24
|sell
|1.00
|audjpy
|86.51
|86.81
|86.11
|86.45
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.05
|51.32
|5582118
|2006.02.24 08:19
|sell
|1.00
|audnzd
|1.1173
|1.1203
|1.1133
|1.1169
|0.00
|0.00
|2.45
|26.51
|5574917
|2006.02.24 05:17
|sell
|1.00
|nzdusd
|0.6629
|0.6659
|0.6589
|0.6628
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.40
|10.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-16.00
|87.83
|Floating P/L:
|71.83
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|209.04
|Floating P/L:
|71.83
|Margin:
|3 000.00
|Balance:
|10 209.04
|Equity:
|10 280.87
|Free Margin:
|7 280.87
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|469.59
|Gross Loss:
|260.55
|Total Net Profit:
|209.04
|Profit Factor:
|1.80
|Expected Payoff:
|69.68
|Absolute Drawdown:
|139.05
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|260.55 (2.6%)
|Total Trades:
|3
|Short Positions (won %):
|2 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|1 (0.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|2 (66.67%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|1 (33.33%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|348.09
|loss trade:
|-260.55
|Average
|profit trade:
|234.80
|loss trade:
|-260.55
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|1 (348.09)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-260.55)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|348.09 (1)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-260.55 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|1
|consecutive losses:
|1