Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 280098 Name: Philip Smith Currency: USD 2006 February 24, 20:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
55748292006.02.24 05:07balanceDeposit10 000.00
55754692006.02.24 05:48sell1.00eurcad1.37431.37731.37032006.02.24 07:531.37290.000.000.00121.50
55804302006.02.24 08:08buy1.00eurcad1.37181.36881.37582006.02.24 13:201.36880.000.000.00-260.55
55937522006.02.24 11:00sell1.00audcad0.85410.85710.85012006.02.24 18:580.85010.000.000.00348.09
  0.00 0.00 0.00 209.04
Closed P/L: 209.04
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
55824632006.02.24 08:24sell1.00audjpy86.5186.8186.11 86.450.000.00-12.0551.32
55821182006.02.24 08:19sell1.00audnzd1.11731.12031.1133 1.11690.000.002.4526.51
55749172006.02.24 05:17sell1.00nzdusd0.66290.66590.6589 0.66280.000.00-6.4010.00
  0.00 0.00 -16.00 87.83
 Floating P/L: 71.83
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 209.04 Floating P/L: 71.83 Margin: 3 000.00
Balance: 10 209.04 Equity: 10 280.87 Free Margin: 7 280.87
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 469.59 Gross Loss: 260.55 Total Net Profit: 209.04
Profit Factor: 1.80 Expected Payoff: 69.68  
Absolute Drawdown: 139.05 Maximal Drawdown (%): 260.55 (2.6%)  
 
Total Trades: 3 Short Positions (won %): 2 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 1 (0.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 2 (66.67%) Loss trades (% of total): 1 (33.33%)
Largest profit trade: 348.09 loss trade: -260.55
Average profit trade: 234.80 loss trade: -260.55
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 1 (348.09) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-260.55)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 348.09 (1) consecutive loss (count): -260.55 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 1 consecutive losses: 1