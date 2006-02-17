MIG Investments SA
|Account: 7410
|Name: Philip Smith
|Currency: USD
|2006 February 17, 20:41
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|220544
|2006.02.17 03:16
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|221072
|2006.02.17 08:08
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.1884
|1.1834
|1.1904
|2006.02.17 08:10
|1.1884
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|221373
|2006.02.17 09:57
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7354
|1.7324
|1.7404
|2006.02.17 16:13
|1.7404
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|500.00
|221494
|2006.02.17 10:15
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.1873
|1.1844
|1.1924
|2006.02.17 10:47
|1.1887
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|140.00
|221552
|2006.02.17 10:19
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.3139
|1.3169
|1.3089
|2006.02.17 10:46
|1.3131
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|60.92
|221696
|2006.02.17 10:47
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.1888
|1.1918
|1.1838
|2006.02.17 16:13
|1.1918
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-300.00
|221727
|2006.02.17 11:00
|buy
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1553
|1.1523
|1.1603
|2006.02.17 11:21
|1.1560
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|60.55
|221887
|2006.02.17 11:24
|buy
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1559
|1.1529
|1.1609
|2006.02.17 16:01
|1.1529
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-260.21
|221909
|2006.02.17 11:36
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.3140
|1.3170
|1.3090
|2006.02.17 13:06
|1.3170
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-227.79
|221938
|2006.02.17 11:44
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|118.35
|118.65
|117.85
|2006.02.17 12:31
|118.65
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-252.84
|224700
|2006.02.17 19:19
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7415
|1.7445
|1.7365
|2006.02.17 20:23
|1.7406
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|90.00
|224701
|2006.02.17 19:19
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.1935
|1.1965
|1.1885
|2006.02.17 19:27
|1.1923
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|120.00
|224702
|2006.02.17 19:19
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|118.15
|117.85
|118.65
|2006.02.17 19:25
|118.19
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|33.84
|224703
|2006.02.17 19:19
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.3103
|1.3073
|1.3153
|2006.02.17 19:25
|1.3107
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.52
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.01
|Closed P/L:
|-5.01
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|224832
|2006.02.17 19:40
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.1927
|1.1958
|1.1878
|
|1.1935
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-80.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-80.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|-80.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-5.01
|Floating P/L:
|-80.00
|Margin:
|596.35
|Balance:
|9 994.99
|Equity:
|9 914.99
|Free Margin:
|9 318.64