MIG Investments SA

Account: 7410 Name: Philip Smith Currency: USD 2006 February 17, 20:41
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
2205442006.02.17 03:16balanceDeposit10 000.00
2210722006.02.17 08:08buy0.10eurusd1.18841.18341.19042006.02.17 08:101.18840.000.000.000.00
2213732006.02.17 09:57buy1.00gbpusd1.73541.73241.74042006.02.17 16:131.74040.000.000.00500.00
2214942006.02.17 10:15buy1.00eurusd1.18731.18441.19242006.02.17 10:471.18870.000.000.00140.00
2215522006.02.17 10:19sell1.00usdchf1.31391.31691.30892006.02.17 10:461.31310.000.000.0060.92
2216962006.02.17 10:47sell1.00eurusd1.18881.19181.18382006.02.17 16:131.19180.000.000.00-300.00
2217272006.02.17 11:00buy1.00usdcad1.15531.15231.16032006.02.17 11:211.15600.000.000.0060.55
2218872006.02.17 11:24buy1.00usdcad1.15591.15291.16092006.02.17 16:011.15290.000.000.00-260.21
2219092006.02.17 11:36sell1.00usdchf1.31401.31701.30902006.02.17 13:061.31700.000.000.00-227.79
2219382006.02.17 11:44sell1.00usdjpy118.35118.65117.852006.02.17 12:31118.650.000.000.00-252.84
2247002006.02.17 19:19sell1.00gbpusd1.74151.74451.73652006.02.17 20:231.74060.000.000.0090.00
2247012006.02.17 19:19sell1.00eurusd1.19351.19651.18852006.02.17 19:271.19230.000.000.00120.00
2247022006.02.17 19:19buy1.00usdjpy118.15117.85118.652006.02.17 19:25118.190.000.000.0033.84
2247032006.02.17 19:19buy1.00usdchf1.31031.30731.31532006.02.17 19:251.31070.000.000.0030.52
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -5.01
Closed P/L: -5.01
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
2248322006.02.17 19:40sell1.00eurusd1.19271.19581.1878 1.19350.000.000.00-80.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -80.00
 Floating P/L: -80.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -5.01 Floating P/L: -80.00 Margin: 596.35
Balance: 9 994.99 Equity: 9 914.99 Free Margin: 9 318.64