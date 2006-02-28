FIBO Group, Ltd.
A/C No: 31066Name: 22222222fibo22006.03.02 02:21 (local time)
 
Closed Transactions:
NTicketMagic NumOpen TimeTypeLotsSymbolPriceS/LT/PClose TimePriceTrade P/L
1725480200602242006.02.28 19:57buy0.10usdjpy115.82115.32117.822006.03.01 00:01115.78-4.00
2726150200602242006.03.01 00:02sell0.10usdjpy115.80116.30113.802006.03.01 00:26115.746.00
3726242200602242006.03.01 00:45buy0.10usdjpy115.70115.20117.702006.03.01 00:49115.766.00
4726756200602242006.03.01 07:00sell0.10usdjpy115.74116.24113.742006.03.01 11:41116.24-50.00
5727918200602242006.03.01 11:41sell0.10usdjpy116.22116.72114.222006.03.01 11:49116.166.00
6727982200602242006.03.01 11:49sell0.10usdjpy116.12116.62114.122006.03.01 13:17116.120.00
7728349200602242006.03.01 13:18buy0.10usdjpy116.12115.62118.122006.03.01 15:41115.91-21.00
8729182200602242006.03.01 15:42sell0.10usdjpy115.91116.41113.912006.03.01 16:48115.892.00
9729628200602242006.03.01 16:48buy0.10usdjpy115.89115.39117.892006.03.01 16:55115.956.00
10730537200602242006.03.01 19:17sell0.10usdjpy116.23116.73114.232006.03.01 19:32116.176.00
11730742200602242006.03.01 19:51sell0.10usdjpy116.23116.73114.232006.03.01 19:54116.176.00
12731117200602242006.03.01 21:17buy0.10usdjpy116.09115.59118.092006.03.02 00:24116.05-4.00
-41.00
 
Summary P/L:-41.00
 
Winning trades:(7) 38.00
Losing trades:(4) -79.00
Max summary P/L:8.00
Largest winning trade:6.00
Largest losing trade:-50.00
Max consecutive winners:4 (20.00)
Max consecutive losers:1 (-50.00)
Max consecutive profit:20.00 (4)
Max consecutive loss:-50.00 (1)
Absolute drawdown:*
Max drawdown:65.00 (2.16%)
Profit factor:0.48
Avg. profit factor:0.27
Risk factor:-0.63
 
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