FIBO Group, Ltd.
A/C No: 31066Name: 22222222fibo22006.03.01 05:29 (local time)
 
Closed Transactions:
NTicketMagic NumOpen TimeTypeLotsSymbolPriceS/LT/PClose TimePriceTrade P/L
1725480200602242006.02.28 19:57buy0.10usdjpy115.82115.32117.822006.03.01 00:01115.78-4.00
2726150200602242006.03.01 00:02sell0.10usdjpy115.80116.30113.802006.03.01 00:26115.746.00
3726242200602242006.03.01 00:45buy0.10usdjpy115.70115.20117.702006.03.01 00:49115.766.00
4726756200602242006.03.01 07:00sell0.10usdjpy115.74116.24113.742006.03.01 11:41116.24-50.00
5727918200602242006.03.01 11:41sell0.10usdjpy116.22116.72114.222006.03.01 11:49116.166.00
-36.00
 
Summary P/L:-36.00
 
Winning trades:(3) 18.00
Losing trades:(2) -54.00
Max summary P/L:8.00
Largest winning trade:6.00
Largest losing trade:-50.00
Max consecutive winners:2 (12.00)
Max consecutive losers:1 (-50.00)
Max consecutive profit:12.00 (2)
Max consecutive loss:-50.00 (1)
Absolute drawdown:*
Max drawdown:50.00 (1.66%)
Profit factor:0.33
Avg. profit factor:0.22
Risk factor:-0.72
 
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