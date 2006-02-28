|A/C No: 31066
|Name: 22222222fibo2
|2006.03.01 05:29 (local time)
|Closed Transactions:
|N
|Ticket
|Magic Num
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Symbol
|Price
|S/L
|T/P
|Close Time
|Price
|Trade P/L
|1
|725480
|20060224
|2006.02.28 19:57
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|115.82
|115.32
|117.82
|2006.03.01 00:01
|115.78
|-4.00
|2
|726150
|20060224
|2006.03.01 00:02
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|115.80
|116.30
|113.80
|2006.03.01 00:26
|115.74
|6.00
|3
|726242
|20060224
|2006.03.01 00:45
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|115.70
|115.20
|117.70
|2006.03.01 00:49
|115.76
|6.00
|4
|726756
|20060224
|2006.03.01 07:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|115.74
|116.24
|113.74
|2006.03.01 11:41
|116.24
|-50.00
|5
|727918
|20060224
|2006.03.01 11:41
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|116.22
|116.72
|114.22
|2006.03.01 11:49
|116.16
|6.00
|-36.00
|Summary P/L:
|-36.00
|Winning trades:
|(3) 18.00
|Losing trades:
|(2) -54.00
|Max summary P/L:
|8.00
|Largest winning trade:
|6.00
|Largest losing trade:
|-50.00
|Max consecutive winners:
|2 (12.00)
|Max consecutive losers:
|1 (-50.00)
|Max consecutive profit:
|12.00 (2)
|Max consecutive loss:
|-50.00 (1)
|Absolute drawdown:
|*
|Max drawdown:
|50.00 (1.66%)
|Profit factor:
|0.33
|Avg. profit factor:
|0.22
|Risk factor:
|-0.72