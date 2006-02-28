|A/C No: 31066
|Name: 22222222fibo2
|2006.03.02 02:21 (local time)
|Closed Transactions:
|N
|Ticket
|Magic Num
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Symbol
|Price
|S/L
|T/P
|Close Time
|Price
|Trade P/L
|1
|723972
|20060224
|2006.02.28 16:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.3169
|1.3119
|1.3369
|2006.02.28 16:23
|1.3119
|-50.00
|2
|724336
|20060224
|2006.02.28 16:23
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.3124
|1.3074
|1.3324
|2006.02.28 17:05
|1.3131
|7.00
|3
|725379
|20060224
|2006.02.28 19:30
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.3108
|1.3058
|1.3308
|2006.02.28 20:45
|1.3111
|3.00
|4
|725713
|20060224
|2006.02.28 20:45
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.3113
|1.3163
|1.2913
|2006.02.28 23:12
|1.3112
|1.00
|5
|726050
|20060224
|2006.02.28 23:14
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.3113
|1.3063
|1.3313
|2006.03.01 04:51
|1.3095
|-18.00
|6
|726516
|20060224
|2006.03.01 04:52
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.3096
|1.3146
|1.2896
|2006.03.01 05:08
|1.3090
|6.00
|7
|726560
|20060224
|2006.03.01 05:21
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.3095
|1.3145
|1.2895
|2006.03.01 08:39
|1.3089
|6.00
|8
|727732
|20060224
|2006.03.01 11:09
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.3075
|1.3025
|1.3275
|2006.03.01 11:22
|1.3082
|7.00
|9
|728181
|20060224
|2006.03.01 12:32
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.3082
|1.3032
|1.3282
|2006.03.01 15:32
|1.3059
|-23.00
|10
|729110
|20060224
|2006.03.01 15:32
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.3059
|1.3109
|1.2859
|2006.03.01 16:54
|1.3109
|-50.00
|11
|730802
|20060224
|2006.03.01 20:01
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.3135
|1.3085
|1.3335
|2006.03.01 20:08
|1.3142
|7.00
|12
|730953
|20060224
|2006.03.01 20:29
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.3133
|1.3083
|1.3333
|2006.03.01 20:35
|1.3139
|6.00
|13
|731035
|20060224
|2006.03.01 20:55
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.3135
|1.3085
|1.3335
|2006.03.01 21:52
|1.3135
|0.00
|14
|731180
|20060224
|2006.03.01 21:53
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.3135
|1.3185
|1.2935
|2006.03.01 22:59
|1.3129
|6.00
|15
|731324
|20060224
|2006.03.01 23:05
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.3129
|1.3079
|1.3329
|2006.03.02 01:19
|1.3133
|4.00
|16
|731576
|20060224
|2006.03.02 01:20
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.3133
|1.3183
|1.2933
|2006.03.02 04:28
|1.3126
|7.00
|17
|731826
|20060224
|2006.03.02 05:56
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.3128
|1.3178
|1.2928
|2006.03.02 08:07
|1.3121
|7.00
|-74.00
|Summary P/L:
|-74.00
|Winning trades:
|(12) 67.00
|Losing trades:
|(4) -141.00
|Max summary P/L:
|0.00
|Largest winning trade:
|7.00
|Largest losing trade:
|-50.00
|Max consecutive winners:
|6 (37.00)
|Max consecutive losers:
|2 (-73.00)
|Max consecutive profit:
|37.00 (6)
|Max consecutive loss:
|-73.00 (2)
|Absolute drawdown:
|*
|Max drawdown:
|111.00 (3.70%)
|Profit factor:
|0.48
|Avg. profit factor:
|0.16
|Risk factor:
|-0.67