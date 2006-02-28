FIBO Group, Ltd.
A/C No: 31066Name: 22222222fibo22006.03.02 02:21 (local time)
 
Closed Transactions:
NTicketMagic NumOpen TimeTypeLotsSymbolPriceS/LT/PClose TimePriceTrade P/L
1723972200602242006.02.28 16:00buy0.10usdchf1.31691.31191.33692006.02.28 16:231.3119-50.00
2724336200602242006.02.28 16:23buy0.10usdchf1.31241.30741.33242006.02.28 17:051.31317.00
3725379200602242006.02.28 19:30buy0.10usdchf1.31081.30581.33082006.02.28 20:451.31113.00
4725713200602242006.02.28 20:45sell0.10usdchf1.31131.31631.29132006.02.28 23:121.31121.00
5726050200602242006.02.28 23:14buy0.10usdchf1.31131.30631.33132006.03.01 04:511.3095-18.00
6726516200602242006.03.01 04:52sell0.10usdchf1.30961.31461.28962006.03.01 05:081.30906.00
7726560200602242006.03.01 05:21sell0.10usdchf1.30951.31451.28952006.03.01 08:391.30896.00
8727732200602242006.03.01 11:09buy0.10usdchf1.30751.30251.32752006.03.01 11:221.30827.00
9728181200602242006.03.01 12:32buy0.10usdchf1.30821.30321.32822006.03.01 15:321.3059-23.00
10729110200602242006.03.01 15:32sell0.10usdchf1.30591.31091.28592006.03.01 16:541.3109-50.00
11730802200602242006.03.01 20:01buy0.10usdchf1.31351.30851.33352006.03.01 20:081.31427.00
12730953200602242006.03.01 20:29buy0.10usdchf1.31331.30831.33332006.03.01 20:351.31396.00
13731035200602242006.03.01 20:55buy0.10usdchf1.31351.30851.33352006.03.01 21:521.31350.00
14731180200602242006.03.01 21:53sell0.10usdchf1.31351.31851.29352006.03.01 22:591.31296.00
15731324200602242006.03.01 23:05buy0.10usdchf1.31291.30791.33292006.03.02 01:191.31334.00
16731576200602242006.03.02 01:20sell0.10usdchf1.31331.31831.29332006.03.02 04:281.31267.00
17731826200602242006.03.02 05:56sell0.10usdchf1.31281.31781.29282006.03.02 08:071.31217.00
-74.00
 
Summary P/L:-74.00
 
Winning trades:(12) 67.00
Losing trades:(4) -141.00
Max summary P/L:0.00
Largest winning trade:7.00
Largest losing trade:-50.00
Max consecutive winners:6 (37.00)
Max consecutive losers:2 (-73.00)
Max consecutive profit:37.00 (6)
Max consecutive loss:-73.00 (2)
Absolute drawdown:*
Max drawdown:111.00 (3.70%)
Profit factor:0.48
Avg. profit factor:0.16
Risk factor:-0.67
 
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