|A/C No: 31066
|Name: 22222222fibo2
|2006.03.01 05:30 (local time)
|Closed Transactions:
|N
|Ticket
|Magic Num
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Symbol
|Price
|S/L
|T/P
|Close Time
|Price
|Trade P/L
|0.00
|Summary P/L:
|0.00
|Winning trades:
|(0) 0.00
|Losing trades:
|(0) 0.00
|Max summary P/L:
|0.00
|Largest winning trade:
|0.00
|Largest losing trade:
|0.00
|Max consecutive winners:
|0 (0.00)
|Max consecutive losers:
|0 (0.00)
|Max consecutive profit:
|0.00 (0)
|Max consecutive loss:
|0.00 (0)
|Absolute drawdown:
|*
|Max drawdown:
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Profit factor:
|*
|Avg. profit factor:
|*
|Risk factor:
|*