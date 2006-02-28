|A/C No: 31066
|Name: 22222222fibo2
|2006.03.01 05:29 (local time)
|Closed Transactions:
|N
|Ticket
|Magic Num
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Symbol
|Price
|S/L
|T/P
|Close Time
|Price
|Trade P/L
|1
|723932
|20060224
|2006.02.28 15:54
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7468
|1.7418
|1.7668
|2006.02.28 16:00
|1.7474
|6.00
|2
|724125
|20060224
|2006.02.28 16:12
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7488
|1.7538
|1.7288
|2006.02.28 17:14
|1.7538
|-50.00
|3
|725383
|20060224
|2006.02.28 19:30
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7542
|1.7592
|1.7342
|2006.02.28 23:31
|1.7535
|7.00
|4
|726112
|20060224
|2006.02.28 23:49
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7539
|1.7589
|1.7339
|2006.03.01 05:28
|1.7544
|-5.00
|5
|726585
|20060224
|2006.03.01 05:30
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7544
|1.7494
|1.7744
|2006.03.01 05:58
|1.7551
|7.00
|-35.00
|Summary P/L:
|-35.00
|Winning trades:
|(3) 20.00
|Losing trades:
|(2) -55.00
|Max summary P/L:
|6.00
|Largest winning trade:
|7.00
|Largest losing trade:
|-50.00
|Max consecutive winners:
|1 (7.00)
|Max consecutive losers:
|1 (-50.00)
|Max consecutive profit:
|7.00 (1)
|Max consecutive loss:
|-50.00 (1)
|Absolute drawdown:
|*
|Max drawdown:
|50.00 (1.66%)
|Profit factor:
|0.36
|Avg. profit factor:
|0.24
|Risk factor:
|-0.70