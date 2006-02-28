FIBO Group, Ltd.
A/C No: 31066Name: 22222222fibo22006.03.01 05:29 (local time)
 
Closed Transactions:
NTicketMagic NumOpen TimeTypeLotsSymbolPriceS/LT/PClose TimePriceTrade P/L
1723932200602242006.02.28 15:54buy0.10gbpusd1.74681.74181.76682006.02.28 16:001.74746.00
2724125200602242006.02.28 16:12sell0.10gbpusd1.74881.75381.72882006.02.28 17:141.7538-50.00
3725383200602242006.02.28 19:30sell0.10gbpusd1.75421.75921.73422006.02.28 23:311.75357.00
4726112200602242006.02.28 23:49sell0.10gbpusd1.75391.75891.73392006.03.01 05:281.7544-5.00
5726585200602242006.03.01 05:30buy0.10gbpusd1.75441.74941.77442006.03.01 05:581.75517.00
-35.00
 
Summary P/L:-35.00
 
Winning trades:(3) 20.00
Losing trades:(2) -55.00
Max summary P/L:6.00
Largest winning trade:7.00
Largest losing trade:-50.00
Max consecutive winners:1 (7.00)
Max consecutive losers:1 (-50.00)
Max consecutive profit:7.00 (1)
Max consecutive loss:-50.00 (1)
Absolute drawdown:*
Max drawdown:50.00 (1.66%)
Profit factor:0.36
Avg. profit factor:0.24
Risk factor:-0.70
 
* * *