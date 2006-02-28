FIBO Group, Ltd.
A/C No: 31066Name: 22222222fibo22006.03.02 02:19 (local time)
 
Closed Transactions:
NTicketMagic NumOpen TimeTypeLotsSymbolPriceS/LT/PClose TimePriceTrade P/L
1723964200602242006.02.28 16:00sell0.10eurusd1.18851.19351.16852006.02.28 16:311.1935-50.00
2725373200602242006.02.28 19:29sell0.10eurusd1.19281.19781.17282006.02.28 20:451.19271.00
3725711200602242006.02.28 20:45buy0.10eurusd1.19271.18771.21272006.02.28 23:181.1924-3.00
4726062200602242006.02.28 23:19sell0.10eurusd1.19261.19761.17262006.03.01 05:301.1937-11.00
5726580200602242006.03.01 05:30buy0.10eurusd1.19361.18861.21362006.03.01 05:581.19437.00
6726710200602242006.03.01 06:48buy0.10eurusd1.19341.18841.21342006.03.01 09:001.19373.00
7727148200602242006.03.01 09:03sell0.10eurusd1.19371.19871.17372006.03.01 11:561.19352.00
8728017200602242006.03.01 11:57buy0.10eurusd1.19351.18851.21352006.03.01 12:411.19427.00
9728232200602242006.03.01 12:45sell0.10eurusd1.19381.19881.17382006.03.01 15:501.1948-10.00
10729360200602242006.03.01 16:08buy0.10eurusd1.19441.18941.21442006.03.01 17:581.1894-50.00
11730805200602242006.03.01 20:01sell0.10eurusd1.19141.19641.17142006.03.01 20:131.19077.00
-97.00
 
Summary P/L:-97.00
 
Winning trades:(6) 27.00
Losing trades:(5) -124.00
Max summary P/L:0.00
Largest winning trade:7.00
Largest losing trade:-50.00
Max consecutive winners:4 (19.00)
Max consecutive losers:2 (-60.00)
Max consecutive profit:19.00 (4)
Max consecutive loss:-60.00 (2)
Absolute drawdown:*
Max drawdown:104.00 (3.47%)
Profit factor:0.22
Avg. profit factor:0.18
Risk factor:-0.93
 
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