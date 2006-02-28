FIBO Group, Ltd.
A/C No: 31066Name: 22222222fibo22006.03.01 05:27 (local time)
 
Closed Transactions:
NTicketMagic NumOpen TimeTypeLotsSymbolPriceS/LT/PClose TimePriceTrade P/L
1723964200602242006.02.28 16:00sell0.10eurusd1.18851.19351.16852006.02.28 16:311.1935-50.00
2725373200602242006.02.28 19:29sell0.10eurusd1.19281.19781.17282006.02.28 20:451.19271.00
3725711200602242006.02.28 20:45buy0.10eurusd1.19271.18771.21272006.02.28 23:181.1924-3.00
4726062200602242006.02.28 23:19sell0.10eurusd1.19261.19761.17262006.03.01 05:301.1937-11.00
5726580200602242006.03.01 05:30buy0.10eurusd1.19361.18861.21362006.03.01 05:581.19437.00
6726710200602242006.03.01 06:48buy0.10eurusd1.19341.18841.21342006.03.01 09:001.19373.00
7727148200602242006.03.01 09:03sell0.10eurusd1.19371.19871.17372006.03.01 11:561.19352.00
-51.00
 
Summary P/L:-51.00
 
Winning trades:(4) 13.00
Losing trades:(3) -64.00
Max summary P/L:0.00
Largest winning trade:7.00
Largest losing trade:-50.00
Max consecutive winners:3 (12.00)
Max consecutive losers:2 (-14.00)
Max consecutive profit:12.00 (3)
Max consecutive loss:-50.00 (1)
Absolute drawdown:*
Max drawdown:63.00 (2.10%)
Profit factor:0.20
Avg. profit factor:0.15
Risk factor:-0.81
 
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