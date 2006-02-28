|A/C No: 31066
|Name: 22222222fibo2
|2006.03.01 05:27 (local time)
|Closed Transactions:
|N
|Ticket
|Magic Num
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Symbol
|Price
|S/L
|T/P
|Close Time
|Price
|Trade P/L
|1
|723964
|20060224
|2006.02.28 16:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.1885
|1.1935
|1.1685
|2006.02.28 16:31
|1.1935
|-50.00
|2
|725373
|20060224
|2006.02.28 19:29
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.1928
|1.1978
|1.1728
|2006.02.28 20:45
|1.1927
|1.00
|3
|725711
|20060224
|2006.02.28 20:45
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.1927
|1.1877
|1.2127
|2006.02.28 23:18
|1.1924
|-3.00
|4
|726062
|20060224
|2006.02.28 23:19
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.1926
|1.1976
|1.1726
|2006.03.01 05:30
|1.1937
|-11.00
|5
|726580
|20060224
|2006.03.01 05:30
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.1936
|1.1886
|1.2136
|2006.03.01 05:58
|1.1943
|7.00
|6
|726710
|20060224
|2006.03.01 06:48
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.1934
|1.1884
|1.2134
|2006.03.01 09:00
|1.1937
|3.00
|7
|727148
|20060224
|2006.03.01 09:03
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.1937
|1.1987
|1.1737
|2006.03.01 11:56
|1.1935
|2.00
|-51.00
|Summary P/L:
|-51.00
|Winning trades:
|(4) 13.00
|Losing trades:
|(3) -64.00
|Max summary P/L:
|0.00
|Largest winning trade:
|7.00
|Largest losing trade:
|-50.00
|Max consecutive winners:
|3 (12.00)
|Max consecutive losers:
|2 (-14.00)
|Max consecutive profit:
|12.00 (3)
|Max consecutive loss:
|-50.00 (1)
|Absolute drawdown:
|*
|Max drawdown:
|63.00 (2.10%)
|Profit factor:
|0.20
|Avg. profit factor:
|0.15
|Risk factor:
|-0.81