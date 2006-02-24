|Account: 280098
|Name: Philip Smith
|Currency: USD
|2006 February 28, 20:55
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|5574829
|2006.02.24 05:07
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|5575469
|2006.02.24 05:48
|sell
|1.00
|eurcad
|1.3743
|1.3773
|1.3703
|2006.02.24 07:53
|1.3729
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|121.50
|5580430
|2006.02.24 08:08
|buy
|1.00
|eurcad
|1.3718
|1.3688
|1.3758
|2006.02.24 13:20
|1.3688
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-260.55
|5593752
|2006.02.24 11:00
|sell
|1.00
|audcad
|0.8541
|0.8571
|0.8501
|2006.02.24 18:58
|0.8501
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|348.09
|5582118
|2006.02.24 08:19
|sell
|1.00
|audnzd
|1.1173
|1.1203
|1.1133
|2006.02.26 23:00
|1.1203
|0.00
|0.00
|2.45
|-198.84
|5574917
|2006.02.24 05:17
|sell
|1.00
|nzdusd
|0.6629
|0.6659
|0.6589
|2006.02.26 23:00
|0.6589
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.40
|400.00
|5628101
|2006.02.26 23:00
|buy
|1.00
|nzdjpy
|77.00
|76.70
|77.40
|2006.02.27 00:37
|76.70
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-257.00
|5582463
|2006.02.24 08:24
|sell
|1.00
|audjpy
|86.51
|86.81
|86.11
|2006.02.27 00:38
|86.11
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.05
|342.64
|5641806
|2006.02.27 00:37
|buy
|1.00
|nzdjpy
|76.78
|76.48
|77.18
|2006.02.27 00:56
|76.48
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-257.79
|5641936
|2006.02.27 00:38
|buy
|1.00
|audjpy
|86.11
|85.81
|86.51
|2006.02.27 00:56
|85.81
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-257.89
|5645544
|2006.02.27 00:56
|buy
|1.00
|nzdjpy
|76.55
|76.28
|76.98
|2006.02.27 01:58
|76.28
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-232.86
|5645573
|2006.02.27 00:56
|buy
|1.00
|audjpy
|85.88
|85.58
|86.28
|2006.02.27 01:58
|85.58
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-258.95
|5628048
|2006.02.26 23:00
|sell
|1.00
|audnzd
|1.1231
|1.1261
|1.1191
|2006.02.27 10:48
|1.1191
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|264.12
|5651281
|2006.02.27 01:54
|sell
|1.00
|audcad
|0.8497
|0.8527
|0.8457
|2006.02.27 13:10
|0.8457
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|348.89
|5686674
|2006.02.27 10:48
|buy
|1.00
|audnzd
|1.1192
|1.1162
|1.1232
|2006.02.27 14:14
|1.1162
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-198.03
|5679355
|2006.02.27 08:37
|buy
|1.00
|nzdusd
|0.6575
|0.6545
|0.6615
|2006.02.27 16:00
|0.6608
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|330.00
|5652514
|2006.02.27 01:58
|buy
|1.00
|nzdjpy
|76.38
|76.08
|76.78
|2006.02.28 00:31
|76.78
|0.00
|0.00
|13.00
|343.79
|5702300
|2006.02.27 16:00
|sell
|1.00
|nzdusd
|0.6609
|0.6639
|0.6569
|2006.02.28 03:02
|0.6592
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.40
|170.00
|5727081
|2006.02.28 01:35
|sell
|1.00
|nzdjpy
|76.63
|76.93
|76.23
|2006.02.28 03:50
|76.93
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-257.57
|5709439
|2006.02.27 18:00
|sell
|1.00
|audnzd
|1.1182
|1.1212
|1.1142
|2006.02.28 08:05
|1.1212
|0.00
|0.00
|2.45
|-197.76
|5731915
|2006.02.28 03:03
|buy
|1.00
|nzdusd
|0.6591
|0.6561
|0.6631
|2006.02.28 10:46
|0.6604
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|130.00
|5652632
|2006.02.27 01:58
|buy
|1.00
|audjpy
|85.62
|85.32
|86.02
|2006.02.28 11:01
|86.02
|0.00
|0.00
|11.35
|344.35
|5714261
|2006.02.27 20:00
|buy
|1.00
|audcad
|0.8409
|0.8379
|0.8449
|2006.02.28 15:31
|0.8449
|0.00
|0.00
|5.55
|351.46
|5759951
|2006.02.28 10:47
|sell
|1.00
|nzdusd
|0.6605
|0.6635
|0.6565
|2006.02.28 16:56
|0.6635
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-300.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.95
|817.60
|Closed P/L:
|827.55
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|5751202
|2006.02.28 09:06
|sell
|1.00
|audnzd
|1.1211
|1.1241
|1.1171
|1.1216
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-33.13
|5721162
|2006.02.27 23:12
|sell
|1.00
|nzdjpy
|76.74
|77.04
|76.34
|76.68
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|51.83
|5734905
|2006.02.28 04:00
|sell
|1.00
|nzdjpy
|76.81
|77.11
|76.41
|76.68
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|112.30
|5782925
|2006.02.28 15:14
|sell
|1.00
|eurcad
|1.3561
|1.3591
|1.3521
|1.3550
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|96.79
|5786897
|2006.02.28 15:31
|sell
|1.00
|audcad
|0.8449
|0.8479
|0.8409
|0.8442
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|61.59
|5798303
|2006.02.28 18:17
|sell
|1.00
|audjpy
|86.12
|86.42
|85.72
|86.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|103.66
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|393.04
|Floating P/L:
|393.04
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|827.55
|Floating P/L:
|393.04
|Margin:
|6 000.00
|Balance:
|10 827.55
|Equity:
|11 220.59
|Free Margin:
|5 220.59
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|3 499.89
|Gross Loss:
|2 672.34
|Total Net Profit:
|827.55
|Profit Factor:
|1.31
|Expected Payoff:
|35.98
|Absolute Drawdown:
|527.65
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|1 007.49 (9.6%)
|Total Trades:
|23
|Short Positions (won %):
|11 (63.64%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|12 (41.67%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|12 (52.17%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|11 (47.83%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|393.60
|loss trade:
|-300.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|291.66
|loss trade:
|-242.94
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|3 (850.39)
|consecutive losses ($):
|4 (-1 007.49)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|850.39 (3)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-1 007.49 (4)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|2