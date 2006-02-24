Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 280098 Name: Philip Smith Currency: USD 2006 February 28, 20:55
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
55748292006.02.24 05:07balanceDeposit10 000.00
55754692006.02.24 05:48sell1.00eurcad1.37431.37731.37032006.02.24 07:531.37290.000.000.00121.50
55804302006.02.24 08:08buy1.00eurcad1.37181.36881.37582006.02.24 13:201.36880.000.000.00-260.55
55937522006.02.24 11:00sell1.00audcad0.85410.85710.85012006.02.24 18:580.85010.000.000.00348.09
55821182006.02.24 08:19sell1.00audnzd1.11731.12031.11332006.02.26 23:001.12030.000.002.45-198.84
55749172006.02.24 05:17sell1.00nzdusd0.66290.66590.65892006.02.26 23:000.65890.000.00-6.40400.00
56281012006.02.26 23:00buy1.00nzdjpy77.0076.7077.402006.02.27 00:3776.700.000.000.00-257.00
55824632006.02.24 08:24sell1.00audjpy86.5186.8186.112006.02.27 00:3886.110.000.00-12.05342.64
56418062006.02.27 00:37buy1.00nzdjpy76.7876.4877.182006.02.27 00:5676.480.000.000.00-257.79
56419362006.02.27 00:38buy1.00audjpy86.1185.8186.512006.02.27 00:5685.810.000.000.00-257.89
56455442006.02.27 00:56buy1.00nzdjpy76.5576.2876.982006.02.27 01:5876.280.000.000.00-232.86
56455732006.02.27 00:56buy1.00audjpy85.8885.5886.282006.02.27 01:5885.580.000.000.00-258.95
56280482006.02.26 23:00sell1.00audnzd1.12311.12611.11912006.02.27 10:481.11910.000.000.00264.12
56512812006.02.27 01:54sell1.00audcad0.84970.85270.84572006.02.27 13:100.84570.000.000.00348.89
56866742006.02.27 10:48buy1.00audnzd1.11921.11621.12322006.02.27 14:141.11620.000.000.00-198.03
56793552006.02.27 08:37buy1.00nzdusd0.65750.65450.66152006.02.27 16:000.66080.000.000.00330.00
56525142006.02.27 01:58buy1.00nzdjpy76.3876.0876.782006.02.28 00:3176.780.000.0013.00343.79
57023002006.02.27 16:00sell1.00nzdusd0.66090.66390.65692006.02.28 03:020.65920.000.00-6.40170.00
57270812006.02.28 01:35sell1.00nzdjpy76.6376.9376.232006.02.28 03:5076.930.000.000.00-257.57
57094392006.02.27 18:00sell1.00audnzd1.11821.12121.11422006.02.28 08:051.12120.000.002.45-197.76
57319152006.02.28 03:03buy1.00nzdusd0.65910.65610.66312006.02.28 10:460.66040.000.000.00130.00
56526322006.02.27 01:58buy1.00audjpy85.6285.3286.022006.02.28 11:0186.020.000.0011.35344.35
57142612006.02.27 20:00buy1.00audcad0.84090.83790.84492006.02.28 15:310.84490.000.005.55351.46
57599512006.02.28 10:47sell1.00nzdusd0.66050.66350.65652006.02.28 16:560.66350.000.000.00-300.00
  0.00 0.00 9.95 817.60
Closed P/L: 827.55
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
57512022006.02.28 09:06sell1.00audnzd1.12111.12411.1171 1.12160.000.000.00-33.13
57211622006.02.27 23:12sell1.00nzdjpy76.7477.0476.34 76.680.000.000.0051.83
57349052006.02.28 04:00sell1.00nzdjpy76.8177.1176.41 76.680.000.000.00112.30
57829252006.02.28 15:14sell1.00eurcad1.35611.35911.3521 1.35500.000.000.0096.79
57868972006.02.28 15:31sell1.00audcad0.84490.84790.8409 0.84420.000.000.0061.59
57983032006.02.28 18:17sell1.00audjpy86.1286.4285.72 86.000.000.000.00103.66
  0.00 0.00 0.00 393.04
 Floating P/L: 393.04
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 827.55 Floating P/L: 393.04 Margin: 6 000.00
Balance: 10 827.55 Equity: 11 220.59 Free Margin: 5 220.59
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 3 499.89 Gross Loss: 2 672.34 Total Net Profit: 827.55
Profit Factor: 1.31 Expected Payoff: 35.98  
Absolute Drawdown: 527.65 Maximal Drawdown (%): 1 007.49 (9.6%)  
 
Total Trades: 23 Short Positions (won %): 11 (63.64%) Long Positions (won %): 12 (41.67%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 12 (52.17%) Loss trades (% of total): 11 (47.83%)
Largest profit trade: 393.60 loss trade: -300.00
Average profit trade: 291.66 loss trade: -242.94
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 3 (850.39) consecutive losses ($): 4 (-1 007.49)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 850.39 (3) consecutive loss (count): -1 007.49 (4)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 2