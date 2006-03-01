Tradex Group, LLC

Account: 5269 Name: Philip Smith Currency: USD 2006 March 1, 19:32
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
1980612006.03.01 10:39balanceDeposit10 000.00
1982002006.03.01 12:41sell1.00usdjpy116.22116.52115.322006.03.01 15:35115.840.000.000.00328.04
1984622006.03.01 16:00sell1.00gbpusd1.75811.76111.75212006.03.01 18:201.75210.000.000.00600.00
1984672006.03.01 16:00buy1.00eurchf1.56151.55851.56652006.03.01 19:001.56650.000.000.00379.74
1987662006.03.01 18:33sell1.00usdchf1.31271.31571.30672006.03.01 18:521.31570.000.000.00-228.02
1987672006.03.01 18:33buy1.00eurusd1.19181.18881.19782006.03.01 19:011.18880.000.000.00-300.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 779.76
Closed P/L: 779.76
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
1984652006.03.01 16:00sell1.00audusd0.74560.74860.7396 0.74390.000.000.00170.00
1984632006.03.01 16:00sell1.00eurjpy138.49138.79137.49 138.230.000.000.00223.96
1984602006.03.01 16:00sell1.00gbpjpy203.58203.88201.58 202.930.000.000.00559.91
1984642006.03.01 16:00sell1.00nzdusd0.66620.66920.6602 0.66420.000.000.00200.00
1988312006.03.01 18:52sell1.00usdchf1.31531.31831.3093 1.31540.000.000.00-7.60
1988732006.03.01 19:00sell1.00usdjpy116.22116.52115.32 116.090.000.000.00111.98
1988802006.03.01 19:01buy1.00eurusd1.18911.18611.1951 1.19040.000.000.00130.00
1988942006.03.01 19:10sell1.00eurgbp0.68120.68370.6772 0.68160.000.000.00-69.91
  0.00 0.00 0.00 1 318.34
 Floating P/L: 1 318.34
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 779.76 Floating P/L: 1 318.34 Margin: 8 745.90
Balance: 10 779.76 Equity: 12 098.10 Free Margin: 3 352.20
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 1 307.78 Gross Loss: 528.02 Total Net Profit: 779.76
Profit Factor: 2.48 Expected Payoff: 155.95  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown (%): 228.02 (2.1%)  
 
Total Trades: 5 Short Positions (won %): 3 (66.67%) Long Positions (won %): 2 (50.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 3 (60.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 2 (40.00%)
Largest profit trade: 600.00 loss trade: -300.00
Average profit trade: 435.93 loss trade: -264.01
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 2 (928.04) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-300.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 928.04 (2) consecutive loss (count): -300.00 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 1