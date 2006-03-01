|Account: 5269
|Name: Philip Smith
|Currency: USD
|2006 March 1, 19:32
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|198061
|2006.03.01 10:39
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|198200
|2006.03.01 12:41
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|116.22
|116.52
|115.32
|2006.03.01 15:35
|115.84
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|328.04
|198462
|2006.03.01 16:00
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7581
|1.7611
|1.7521
|2006.03.01 18:20
|1.7521
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|600.00
|198467
|2006.03.01 16:00
|buy
|1.00
|eurchf
|1.5615
|1.5585
|1.5665
|2006.03.01 19:00
|1.5665
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|379.74
|198766
|2006.03.01 18:33
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.3127
|1.3157
|1.3067
|2006.03.01 18:52
|1.3157
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-228.02
|198767
|2006.03.01 18:33
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.1918
|1.1888
|1.1978
|2006.03.01 19:01
|1.1888
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-300.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|779.76
|Closed P/L:
|779.76
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|198465
|2006.03.01 16:00
|sell
|1.00
|audusd
|0.7456
|0.7486
|0.7396
|0.7439
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|170.00
|198463
|2006.03.01 16:00
|sell
|1.00
|eurjpy
|138.49
|138.79
|137.49
|138.23
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|223.96
|198460
|2006.03.01 16:00
|sell
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|203.58
|203.88
|201.58
|202.93
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|559.91
|198464
|2006.03.01 16:00
|sell
|1.00
|nzdusd
|0.6662
|0.6692
|0.6602
|0.6642
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|200.00
|198831
|2006.03.01 18:52
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.3153
|1.3183
|1.3093
|1.3154
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.60
|198873
|2006.03.01 19:00
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|116.22
|116.52
|115.32
|116.09
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|111.98
|198880
|2006.03.01 19:01
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.1891
|1.1861
|1.1951
|1.1904
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|130.00
|198894
|2006.03.01 19:10
|sell
|1.00
|eurgbp
|0.6812
|0.6837
|0.6772
|0.6816
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-69.91
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 318.34
|Floating P/L:
|1 318.34
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|779.76
|Floating P/L:
|1 318.34
|Margin:
|8 745.90
|Balance:
|10 779.76
|Equity:
|12 098.10
|Free Margin:
|3 352.20
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|1 307.78
|Gross Loss:
|528.02
|Total Net Profit:
|779.76
|Profit Factor:
|2.48
|Expected Payoff:
|155.95
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|228.02 (2.1%)
|Total Trades:
|5
|Short Positions (won %):
|3 (66.67%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|2 (50.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|3 (60.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|2 (40.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|600.00
|loss trade:
|-300.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|435.93
|loss trade:
|-264.01
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|2 (928.04)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-300.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|928.04 (2)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-300.00 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|1