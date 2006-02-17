|Account: 7494
|Name: Philip Smith
|Currency: USD
|2006 February 24, 22:58
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|224973
|2006.02.17 21:32
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|225697
|2006.02.20 01:31
|buy
|1.00
|audusd
|0.7386
|0.7336
|0.7416
|2006.02.20 06:30
|0.7416
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|300.00
|226501
|2006.02.20 06:30
|sell
|1.00
|audusd
|0.7415
|0.7465
|0.7385
|2006.02.21 03:12
|0.7385
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.00
|300.00
|230688
|2006.02.21 10:25
|sell
|1.00
|audusd
|0.7390
|0.7440
|0.7360
|2006.02.22 12:03
|0.7360
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.00
|300.00
|237090
|2006.02.22 17:34
|sell
|1.00
|audusd
|0.7365
|0.7416
|0.7336
|2006.02.23 11:55
|0.7416
|0.00
|0.00
|-15.00
|-510.00
|226902
|2006.02.20 09:00
|buy
|1.00
|eurjpy
|141.26
|140.77
|141.57
|2006.02.21 11:18
|141.57
|0.00
|0.00
|5.92
|261.09
|230846
|2006.02.21 11:18
|sell
|1.00
|eurjpy
|141.55
|142.06
|141.26
|2006.02.22 02:26
|141.26
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.83
|244.64
|233972
|2006.02.22 03:00
|buy
|1.00
|eurjpy
|141.26
|140.76
|141.56
|2006.02.22 14:33
|140.76
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-421.80
|236310
|2006.02.22 14:33
|buy
|1.00
|eurjpy
|140.79
|140.29
|141.09
|2006.02.22 15:29
|140.93
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|118.09
|237201
|2006.02.22 18:00
|sell
|1.00
|eurjpy
|141.08
|141.58
|140.78
|2006.02.23 04:25
|140.78
|0.00
|0.00
|-26.59
|253.66
|242239
|2006.02.23 16:00
|buy
|1.00
|eurjpy
|139.83
|139.33
|140.13
|2006.02.23 18:27
|139.33
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-427.83
|243459
|2006.02.23 21:00
|sell
|1.00
|eurjpy
|139.64
|140.14
|139.34
|2006.02.24 01:14
|139.34
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.97
|256.52
|243829
|2006.02.24 01:15
|buy
|1.00
|eurjpy
|139.34
|138.84
|139.64
|2006.02.24 01:29
|138.84
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-429.48
|244111
|2006.02.24 01:29
|buy
|1.00
|eurjpy
|138.88
|138.38
|139.18
|2006.02.24 01:31
|139.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|102.93
|225158
|2006.02.19 23:05
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.1928
|1.1878
|1.1958
|2006.02.20 03:20
|1.1958
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|300.00
|226394
|2006.02.20 05:52
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.1972
|1.2022
|1.1942
|2006.02.20 09:38
|1.1942
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|300.00
|228193
|2006.02.20 16:00
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.1944
|1.1993
|1.1913
|2006.02.20 19:51
|1.1942
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|228532
|2006.02.20 19:51
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.1941
|1.1891
|1.1971
|2006.02.20 22:06
|1.1944
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.00
|228620
|2006.02.20 22:06
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.1945
|1.1995
|1.1915
|2006.02.20 22:31
|1.1939
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|60.00
|228646
|2006.02.20 22:33
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.1938
|1.1888
|1.1968
|2006.02.20 23:30
|1.1941
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.00
|228765
|2006.02.20 23:40
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.1941
|1.1991
|1.1911
|2006.02.21 00:17
|1.1935
|0.00
|0.00
|5.50
|60.00
|228946
|2006.02.21 00:17
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.1934
|1.1884
|1.1964
|2006.02.21 04:45
|1.1926
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-80.00
|229702
|2006.02.21 04:48
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.1926
|1.1976
|1.1896
|2006.02.21 16:06
|1.1896
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|300.00
|232167
|2006.02.21 16:06
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.1896
|1.1846
|1.1926
|2006.02.21 17:29
|1.1907
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|110.00
|232426
|2006.02.21 17:30
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.1907
|1.1957
|1.1877
|2006.02.22 11:32
|1.1877
|0.00
|0.00
|5.50
|300.00
|236057
|2006.02.22 13:45
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.1886
|1.1936
|1.1856
|2006.02.23 10:14
|1.1936
|0.00
|0.00
|16.50
|-500.00
|240374
|2006.02.23 10:14
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.1934
|1.1985
|1.1905
|2006.02.24 09:08
|1.1905
|0.00
|0.00
|5.50
|290.00
|245409
|2006.02.24 10:15
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.1907
|1.1958
|1.1878
|2006.02.24 11:02
|1.1897
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|225193
|2006.02.19 23:23
|sell
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|206.13
|206.63
|205.83
|2006.02.20 00:07
|205.97
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|135.29
|227727
|2006.02.20 13:09
|sell
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|206.15
|206.65
|205.85
|2006.02.20 13:31
|206.03
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|101.54
|227923
|2006.02.20 14:42
|sell
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|206.14
|206.64
|205.84
|2006.02.21 01:36
|206.64
|0.00
|0.00
|-22.39
|-421.94
|230388
|2006.02.21 09:00
|sell
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|206.66
|207.18
|206.38
|2006.02.21 11:20
|207.18
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-437.75
|235911
|2006.02.22 13:00
|buy
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|206.71
|206.22
|207.02
|2006.02.22 14:19
|206.22
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-413.05
|236195
|2006.02.22 14:19
|buy
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|206.27
|205.77
|206.57
|2006.02.22 15:41
|206.39
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|101.16
|237260
|2006.02.22 18:16
|sell
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|206.57
|207.07
|206.27
|2006.02.23 02:08
|206.27
|0.00
|0.00
|-67.18
|253.36
|240717
|2006.02.23 11:22
|sell
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|205.33
|205.84
|205.04
|2006.02.23 11:54
|205.19
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|119.65
|240983
|2006.02.23 12:10
|sell
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|205.34
|205.84
|205.04
|2006.02.23 12:43
|205.20
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|119.67
|243579
|2006.02.23 22:01
|sell
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|205.26
|205.76
|204.96
|2006.02.23 23:10
|205.12
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|119.57
|243855
|2006.02.24 01:16
|buy
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|204.67
|204.17
|204.97
|2006.02.24 01:28
|204.17
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-429.41
|244088
|2006.02.24 01:28
|buy
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|204.22
|203.72
|204.52
|2006.02.24 01:44
|204.52
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|257.21
|244187
|2006.02.24 01:44
|buy
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|204.59
|204.09
|204.89
|2006.02.24 09:25
|204.89
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|256.21
|245367
|2006.02.24 10:09
|buy
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|204.33
|203.83
|204.63
|2006.02.24 16:58
|203.83
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-427.90
|247045
|2006.02.24 16:58
|buy
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|203.94
|203.42
|204.22
|2006.02.24 17:40
|204.06
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|102.64
|225453
|2006.02.20 00:33
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7420
|1.7470
|1.7390
|2006.02.21 13:59
|1.7470
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.00
|-500.00
|231634
|2006.02.21 14:00
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7466
|1.7516
|1.7436
|2006.02.21 15:54
|1.7449
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|170.00
|232116
|2006.02.21 15:54
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7449
|1.7399
|1.7479
|2006.02.22 11:30
|1.7399
|0.00
|0.00
|0.50
|-500.00
|235423
|2006.02.22 11:30
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7402
|1.7352
|1.7432
|2006.02.22 18:16
|1.7432
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|300.00
|237820
|2006.02.22 20:45
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7420
|1.7370
|1.7450
|2006.02.22 21:26
|1.7428
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|80.00
|237933
|2006.02.22 21:27
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7428
|1.7478
|1.7398
|2006.02.23 01:12
|1.7430
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.00
|-20.00
|238584
|2006.02.23 01:12
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7431
|1.7381
|1.7461
|2006.02.23 03:15
|1.7424
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-70.00
|238781
|2006.02.23 03:22
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7424
|1.7474
|1.7394
|2006.02.23 09:07
|1.7474
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-500.00
|240005
|2006.02.23 09:07
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7470
|1.7520
|1.7440
|2006.02.23 09:17
|1.7456
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|140.00
|240083
|2006.02.23 09:17
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7454
|1.7504
|1.7424
|2006.02.23 10:24
|1.7504
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-500.00
|241278
|2006.02.23 14:02
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7531
|1.7581
|1.7501
|2006.02.23 15:49
|1.7501
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|300.00
|242636
|2006.02.23 17:07
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7514
|1.7564
|1.7484
|2006.02.24 09:35
|1.7484
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.00
|300.00
|245174
|2006.02.24 09:35
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7482
|1.7432
|1.7512
|2006.02.24 14:35
|1.7512
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|300.00
|246304
|2006.02.24 14:35
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7511
|1.7561
|1.7481
|2006.02.24 14:40
|1.7496
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|150.00
|246347
|2006.02.24 14:41
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7492
|1.7542
|1.7462
|2006.02.24 16:37
|1.7462
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|300.00
|225785
|2006.02.20 02:03
|sell
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1510
|1.1560
|1.1480
|2006.02.20 12:41
|1.1480
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|261.35
|229954
|2006.02.21 07:08
|buy
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1477
|1.1425
|1.1505
|2006.02.22 11:24
|1.1500
|0.00
|0.00
|2.61
|200.00
|235668
|2006.02.22 12:02
|sell
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1497
|1.1547
|1.1467
|2006.02.23 06:13
|1.1489
|0.00
|0.00
|-11.76
|69.63
|239458
|2006.02.23 06:14
|buy
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1489
|1.1439
|1.1519
|2006.02.23 15:22
|1.1519
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|260.35
|241717
|2006.02.23 15:22
|sell
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1521
|1.1573
|1.1493
|2006.02.24 14:34
|1.1510
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.90
|95.57
|246296
|2006.02.24 14:34
|buy
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1511
|1.1461
|1.1541
|2006.02.24 16:02
|1.1541
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|259.94
|225761
|2006.02.20 02:00
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.3085
|1.3035
|1.3115
|2006.02.22 11:21
|1.3098
|0.00
|0.00
|16.82
|99.25
|239666
|2006.02.23 07:12
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.3111
|1.3060
|1.3140
|2006.02.23 10:42
|1.3060
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-390.51
|241937
|2006.02.23 15:46
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.3073
|1.3123
|1.3043
|2006.02.24 09:35
|1.3123
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.31
|-381.01
|245171
|2006.02.24 09:35
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.3120
|1.3170
|1.3090
|2006.02.24 14:34
|1.3108
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|91.55
|246507
|2006.02.24 15:20
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.3129
|1.3180
|1.3100
|2006.02.24 20:26
|1.3180
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-386.95
|225191
|2006.02.19 23:23
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|118.35
|118.86
|118.06
|2006.02.20 01:01
|118.06
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|245.64
|226415
|2006.02.20 06:03
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|118.16
|118.66
|117.86
|2006.02.21 08:08
|118.66
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.67
|-421.37
|230401
|2006.02.21 09:00
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|118.58
|119.08
|118.28
|2006.02.22 03:49
|118.48
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.63
|84.40
|234107
|2006.02.22 03:50
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|118.48
|117.98
|118.78
|2006.02.22 05:36
|118.63
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|126.44
|236084
|2006.02.22 14:00
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|118.69
|118.19
|118.99
|2006.02.23 04:29
|118.19
|0.00
|0.00
|30.38
|-423.05
|242055
|2006.02.23 15:54
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|117.27
|117.76
|116.96
|2006.02.23 18:09
|116.96
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|265.05
|243565
|2006.02.23 22:00
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|117.17
|117.67
|116.87
|2006.02.24 01:15
|116.94
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.81
|196.68
|243828
|2006.02.24 01:15
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|116.94
|116.44
|117.24
|2006.02.24 01:28
|116.44
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-429.41
|244065
|2006.02.24 01:28
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|116.47
|115.97
|116.77
|2006.02.24 04:15
|116.60
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|111.49
|244483
|2006.02.24 04:15
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|116.63
|116.13
|116.93
|2006.02.24 09:14
|116.85
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|188.28
|0.00
|0.00
|-138.81
|1 177.39
|Closed P/L:
|1 038.58
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|242155
|2006.02.23 15:56
|buy
|1.00
|audusd
|0.7390
|0.7340
|0.7420
|0.7395
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|50.00
|244129
|2006.02.24 01:31
|buy
|1.00
|eurjpy
|139.03
|138.53
|139.33
|138.81
|0.00
|0.00
|5.99
|-188.24
|245596
|2006.02.24 11:02
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.1896
|1.1846
|1.1926
|1.1877
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.50
|-190.00
|247215
|2006.02.24 17:54
|buy
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|204.01
|203.51
|204.31
|204.02
|0.00
|0.00
|17.98
|8.56
|247320
|2006.02.24 18:31
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7441
|1.7391
|1.7471
|1.7455
|0.00
|0.00
|0.50
|140.00
|247255
|2006.02.24 18:08
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|116.99
|117.49
|116.69
|116.89
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.84
|85.55
|0.00
|0.00
|8.13
|-94.13
|Floating P/L:
|-86.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|1 038.58
|Floating P/L:
|-86.00
|Margin:
|3 804.83
|Balance:
|11 038.58
|Equity:
|10 952.58
|Free Margin:
|7 147.75
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|10 077.03
|Gross Loss:
|9 038.45
|Total Net Profit:
|1 038.58
|Profit Factor:
|1.11
|Expected Payoff:
|13.32
|Absolute Drawdown:
|661.67
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|1 335.11 (11.3%)
|Total Trades:
|78
|Short Positions (won %):
|44 (75.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|34 (64.71%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|55 (70.51%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|23 (29.49%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|305.50
|loss trade:
|-525.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|183.22
|loss trade:
|-392.98
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|12 (1 849.32)
|consecutive losses ($):
|3 (-1 374.01)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|1 849.32 (12)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-1 374.01 (3)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|1