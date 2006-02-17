MIG Investments SA

Account: 7494 Name: Philip Smith Currency: USD 2006 February 24, 22:58
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
2249732006.02.17 21:32balanceDeposit10 000.00
2256972006.02.20 01:31buy1.00audusd0.73860.73360.74162006.02.20 06:300.74160.000.000.00300.00
2265012006.02.20 06:30sell1.00audusd0.74150.74650.73852006.02.21 03:120.73850.000.00-5.00300.00
2306882006.02.21 10:25sell1.00audusd0.73900.74400.73602006.02.22 12:030.73600.000.00-5.00300.00
2370902006.02.22 17:34sell1.00audusd0.73650.74160.73362006.02.23 11:550.74160.000.00-15.00-510.00
2269022006.02.20 09:00buy1.00eurjpy141.26140.77141.572006.02.21 11:18141.570.000.005.92261.09
2308462006.02.21 11:18sell1.00eurjpy141.55142.06141.262006.02.22 02:26141.260.000.00-8.83244.64
2339722006.02.22 03:00buy1.00eurjpy141.26140.76141.562006.02.22 14:33140.760.000.000.00-421.80
2363102006.02.22 14:33buy1.00eurjpy140.79140.29141.092006.02.22 15:29140.930.000.000.00118.09
2372012006.02.22 18:00sell1.00eurjpy141.08141.58140.782006.02.23 04:25140.780.000.00-26.59253.66
2422392006.02.23 16:00buy1.00eurjpy139.83139.33140.132006.02.23 18:27139.330.000.000.00-427.83
2434592006.02.23 21:00sell1.00eurjpy139.64140.14139.342006.02.24 01:14139.340.000.00-8.97256.52
2438292006.02.24 01:15buy1.00eurjpy139.34138.84139.642006.02.24 01:29138.840.000.000.00-429.48
2441112006.02.24 01:29buy1.00eurjpy138.88138.38139.182006.02.24 01:31139.000.000.000.00102.93
2251582006.02.19 23:05buy1.00eurusd1.19281.18781.19582006.02.20 03:201.19580.000.000.00300.00
2263942006.02.20 05:52sell1.00eurusd1.19721.20221.19422006.02.20 09:381.19420.000.000.00300.00
2281932006.02.20 16:00sell1.00eurusd1.19441.19931.19132006.02.20 19:511.19420.000.000.0020.00
2285322006.02.20 19:51buy1.00eurusd1.19411.18911.19712006.02.20 22:061.19440.000.000.0030.00
2286202006.02.20 22:06sell1.00eurusd1.19451.19951.19152006.02.20 22:311.19390.000.000.0060.00
2286462006.02.20 22:33buy1.00eurusd1.19381.18881.19682006.02.20 23:301.19410.000.000.0030.00
2287652006.02.20 23:40sell1.00eurusd1.19411.19911.19112006.02.21 00:171.19350.000.005.5060.00
2289462006.02.21 00:17buy1.00eurusd1.19341.18841.19642006.02.21 04:451.19260.000.000.00-80.00
2297022006.02.21 04:48sell1.00eurusd1.19261.19761.18962006.02.21 16:061.18960.000.000.00300.00
2321672006.02.21 16:06buy1.00eurusd1.18961.18461.19262006.02.21 17:291.19070.000.000.00110.00
2324262006.02.21 17:30sell1.00eurusd1.19071.19571.18772006.02.22 11:321.18770.000.005.50300.00
2360572006.02.22 13:45sell1.00eurusd1.18861.19361.18562006.02.23 10:141.19360.000.0016.50-500.00
2403742006.02.23 10:14sell1.00eurusd1.19341.19851.19052006.02.24 09:081.19050.000.005.50290.00
2454092006.02.24 10:15sell1.00eurusd1.19071.19581.18782006.02.24 11:021.18970.000.000.00100.00
2251932006.02.19 23:23sell1.00gbpjpy206.13206.63205.832006.02.20 00:07205.970.000.000.00135.29
2277272006.02.20 13:09sell1.00gbpjpy206.15206.65205.852006.02.20 13:31206.030.000.000.00101.54
2279232006.02.20 14:42sell1.00gbpjpy206.14206.64205.842006.02.21 01:36206.640.000.00-22.39-421.94
2303882006.02.21 09:00sell1.00gbpjpy206.66207.18206.382006.02.21 11:20207.180.000.000.00-437.75
2359112006.02.22 13:00buy1.00gbpjpy206.71206.22207.022006.02.22 14:19206.220.000.000.00-413.05
2361952006.02.22 14:19buy1.00gbpjpy206.27205.77206.572006.02.22 15:41206.390.000.000.00101.16
2372602006.02.22 18:16sell1.00gbpjpy206.57207.07206.272006.02.23 02:08206.270.000.00-67.18253.36
2407172006.02.23 11:22sell1.00gbpjpy205.33205.84205.042006.02.23 11:54205.190.000.000.00119.65
2409832006.02.23 12:10sell1.00gbpjpy205.34205.84205.042006.02.23 12:43205.200.000.000.00119.67
2435792006.02.23 22:01sell1.00gbpjpy205.26205.76204.962006.02.23 23:10205.120.000.000.00119.57
2438552006.02.24 01:16buy1.00gbpjpy204.67204.17204.972006.02.24 01:28204.170.000.000.00-429.41
2440882006.02.24 01:28buy1.00gbpjpy204.22203.72204.522006.02.24 01:44204.520.000.000.00257.21
2441872006.02.24 01:44buy1.00gbpjpy204.59204.09204.892006.02.24 09:25204.890.000.000.00256.21
2453672006.02.24 10:09buy1.00gbpjpy204.33203.83204.632006.02.24 16:58203.830.000.000.00-427.90
2470452006.02.24 16:58buy1.00gbpjpy203.94203.42204.222006.02.24 17:40204.060.000.000.00102.64
2254532006.02.20 00:33sell1.00gbpusd1.74201.74701.73902006.02.21 13:591.74700.000.00-1.00-500.00
2316342006.02.21 14:00sell1.00gbpusd1.74661.75161.74362006.02.21 15:541.74490.000.000.00170.00
2321162006.02.21 15:54buy1.00gbpusd1.74491.73991.74792006.02.22 11:301.73990.000.000.50-500.00
2354232006.02.22 11:30buy1.00gbpusd1.74021.73521.74322006.02.22 18:161.74320.000.000.00300.00
2378202006.02.22 20:45buy1.00gbpusd1.74201.73701.74502006.02.22 21:261.74280.000.000.0080.00
2379332006.02.22 21:27sell1.00gbpusd1.74281.74781.73982006.02.23 01:121.74300.000.00-3.00-20.00
2385842006.02.23 01:12buy1.00gbpusd1.74311.73811.74612006.02.23 03:151.74240.000.000.00-70.00
2387812006.02.23 03:22sell1.00gbpusd1.74241.74741.73942006.02.23 09:071.74740.000.000.00-500.00
2400052006.02.23 09:07sell1.00gbpusd1.74701.75201.74402006.02.23 09:171.74560.000.000.00140.00
2400832006.02.23 09:17sell1.00gbpusd1.74541.75041.74242006.02.23 10:241.75040.000.000.00-500.00
2412782006.02.23 14:02sell1.00gbpusd1.75311.75811.75012006.02.23 15:491.75010.000.000.00300.00
2426362006.02.23 17:07sell1.00gbpusd1.75141.75641.74842006.02.24 09:351.74840.000.00-1.00300.00
2451742006.02.24 09:35buy1.00gbpusd1.74821.74321.75122006.02.24 14:351.75120.000.000.00300.00
2463042006.02.24 14:35sell1.00gbpusd1.75111.75611.74812006.02.24 14:401.74960.000.000.00150.00
2463472006.02.24 14:41sell1.00gbpusd1.74921.75421.74622006.02.24 16:371.74620.000.000.00300.00
2257852006.02.20 02:03sell1.00usdcad1.15101.15601.14802006.02.20 12:411.14800.000.000.00261.35
2299542006.02.21 07:08buy1.00usdcad1.14771.14251.15052006.02.22 11:241.15000.000.002.61200.00
2356682006.02.22 12:02sell1.00usdcad1.14971.15471.14672006.02.23 06:131.14890.000.00-11.7669.63
2394582006.02.23 06:14buy1.00usdcad1.14891.14391.15192006.02.23 15:221.15190.000.000.00260.35
2417172006.02.23 15:22sell1.00usdcad1.15211.15731.14932006.02.24 14:341.15100.000.00-3.9095.57
2462962006.02.24 14:34buy1.00usdcad1.15111.14611.15412006.02.24 16:021.15410.000.000.00259.94
2257612006.02.20 02:00buy1.00usdchf1.30851.30351.31152006.02.22 11:211.30980.000.0016.8299.25
2396662006.02.23 07:12buy1.00usdchf1.31111.30601.31402006.02.23 10:421.30600.000.000.00-390.51
2419372006.02.23 15:46sell1.00usdchf1.30731.31231.30432006.02.24 09:351.31230.000.00-10.31-381.01
2451712006.02.24 09:35sell1.00usdchf1.31201.31701.30902006.02.24 14:341.31080.000.000.0091.55
2465072006.02.24 15:20sell1.00usdchf1.31291.31801.31002006.02.24 20:261.31800.000.000.00-386.95
2251912006.02.19 23:23sell1.00usdjpy118.35118.86118.062006.02.20 01:01118.060.000.000.00245.64
2264152006.02.20 06:03sell1.00usdjpy118.16118.66117.862006.02.21 08:08118.660.000.00-12.67-421.37
2304012006.02.21 09:00sell1.00usdjpy118.58119.08118.282006.02.22 03:49118.480.000.00-12.6384.40
2341072006.02.22 03:50buy1.00usdjpy118.48117.98118.782006.02.22 05:36118.630.000.000.00126.44
2360842006.02.22 14:00buy1.00usdjpy118.69118.19118.992006.02.23 04:29118.190.000.0030.38-423.05
2420552006.02.23 15:54sell1.00usdjpy117.27117.76116.962006.02.23 18:09116.960.000.000.00265.05
2435652006.02.23 22:00sell1.00usdjpy117.17117.67116.872006.02.24 01:15116.940.000.00-12.81196.68
2438282006.02.24 01:15buy1.00usdjpy116.94116.44117.242006.02.24 01:28116.440.000.000.00-429.41
2440652006.02.24 01:28buy1.00usdjpy116.47115.97116.772006.02.24 04:15116.600.000.000.00111.49
2444832006.02.24 04:15buy1.00usdjpy116.63116.13116.932006.02.24 09:14116.850.000.000.00188.28
  0.00 0.00 -138.81 1 177.39
Closed P/L: 1 038.58
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
2421552006.02.23 15:56buy1.00audusd0.73900.73400.7420 0.73950.000.004.0050.00
2441292006.02.24 01:31buy1.00eurjpy139.03138.53139.33 138.810.000.005.99-188.24
2455962006.02.24 11:02buy1.00eurusd1.18961.18461.1926 1.18770.000.00-7.50-190.00
2472152006.02.24 17:54buy1.00gbpjpy204.01203.51204.31 204.020.000.0017.988.56
2473202006.02.24 18:31buy1.00gbpusd1.74411.73911.7471 1.74550.000.000.50140.00
2472552006.02.24 18:08sell1.00usdjpy116.99117.49116.69 116.890.000.00-12.8485.55
  0.00 0.00 8.13 -94.13
 Floating P/L: -86.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 1 038.58 Floating P/L: -86.00 Margin: 3 804.83
Balance: 11 038.58 Equity: 10 952.58 Free Margin: 7 147.75
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 10 077.03 Gross Loss: 9 038.45 Total Net Profit: 1 038.58
Profit Factor: 1.11 Expected Payoff: 13.32  
Absolute Drawdown: 661.67 Maximal Drawdown (%): 1 335.11 (11.3%)  
 
Total Trades: 78 Short Positions (won %): 44 (75.00%) Long Positions (won %): 34 (64.71%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 55 (70.51%) Loss trades (% of total): 23 (29.49%)
Largest profit trade: 305.50 loss trade: -525.00
Average profit trade: 183.22 loss trade: -392.98
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 12 (1 849.32) consecutive losses ($): 3 (-1 374.01)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 1 849.32 (12) consecutive loss (count): -1 374.01 (3)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 1