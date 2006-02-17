|Account: 7493
|Name: Philip Smith
|Currency: USD
|2006 February 24, 22:58
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|224972
|2006.02.17 21:31
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|225698
|2006.02.20 01:31
|buy
|1.00
|audusd
|0.7386
|0.7356
|0.7416
|2006.02.20 06:30
|0.7416
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|300.00
|226502
|2006.02.20 06:30
|sell
|1.00
|audusd
|0.7415
|0.7445
|0.7385
|2006.02.21 03:12
|0.7385
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.00
|300.00
|230686
|2006.02.21 10:25
|sell
|1.00
|audusd
|0.7390
|0.7420
|0.7360
|2006.02.22 12:03
|0.7360
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.00
|300.00
|237089
|2006.02.22 17:34
|sell
|1.00
|audusd
|0.7365
|0.7396
|0.7336
|2006.02.23 11:03
|0.7396
|0.00
|0.00
|-15.00
|-310.00
|226903
|2006.02.20 09:00
|buy
|1.00
|eurjpy
|141.26
|140.97
|141.57
|2006.02.21 11:18
|141.57
|0.00
|0.00
|5.92
|261.09
|230847
|2006.02.21 11:18
|sell
|1.00
|eurjpy
|141.55
|141.86
|141.26
|2006.02.22 02:26
|141.26
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.83
|244.64
|233971
|2006.02.22 03:00
|buy
|1.00
|eurjpy
|141.26
|140.96
|141.56
|2006.02.22 14:01
|140.96
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-252.95
|236115
|2006.02.22 14:01
|buy
|1.00
|eurjpy
|140.99
|140.69
|141.29
|2006.02.22 14:53
|140.69
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-253.57
|236509
|2006.02.22 14:53
|buy
|1.00
|eurjpy
|140.72
|140.42
|141.02
|2006.02.22 17:31
|141.02
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|253.12
|237200
|2006.02.22 18:00
|sell
|1.00
|eurjpy
|141.08
|141.38
|140.78
|2006.02.23 04:25
|140.78
|0.00
|0.00
|-26.59
|253.66
|242238
|2006.02.23 16:00
|buy
|1.00
|eurjpy
|139.83
|139.53
|140.13
|2006.02.23 17:09
|139.53
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-256.52
|242662
|2006.02.23 17:09
|buy
|1.00
|eurjpy
|139.57
|139.27
|139.87
|2006.02.23 18:27
|139.27
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-256.78
|243458
|2006.02.23 21:00
|sell
|1.00
|eurjpy
|139.64
|139.94
|139.34
|2006.02.24 01:14
|139.34
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.97
|256.52
|243826
|2006.02.24 01:15
|buy
|1.00
|eurjpy
|139.34
|139.04
|139.64
|2006.02.24 01:25
|139.04
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-257.38
|244011
|2006.02.24 01:25
|buy
|1.00
|eurjpy
|139.06
|138.77
|139.37
|2006.02.24 10:58
|138.77
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-248.72
|225156
|2006.02.19 23:05
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.1928
|1.1898
|1.1958
|2006.02.20 03:20
|1.1958
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|300.00
|226396
|2006.02.20 05:52
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.1971
|1.2002
|1.1942
|2006.02.20 09:38
|1.1942
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|290.00
|228194
|2006.02.20 16:00
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.1944
|1.1973
|1.1913
|2006.02.21 08:26
|1.1913
|0.00
|0.00
|5.50
|310.00
|230201
|2006.02.21 08:26
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.1914
|1.1883
|1.1943
|2006.02.22 11:25
|1.1883
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.50
|-310.00
|236058
|2006.02.22 13:45
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.1886
|1.1916
|1.1856
|2006.02.22 18:22
|1.1916
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-300.00
|237606
|2006.02.22 19:33
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.1905
|1.1875
|1.1935
|2006.02.23 10:14
|1.1935
|0.00
|0.00
|-22.50
|300.00
|240373
|2006.02.23 10:14
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.1934
|1.1965
|1.1905
|2006.02.23 11:55
|1.1965
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-310.00
|241354
|2006.02.23 14:20
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.1961
|1.1991
|1.1931
|2006.02.23 15:46
|1.1931
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|300.00
|243307
|2006.02.23 19:57
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.1929
|1.1959
|1.1899
|2006.02.24 09:13
|1.1899
|0.00
|0.00
|5.50
|300.00
|245408
|2006.02.24 10:15
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.1908
|1.1938
|1.1878
|2006.02.24 16:37
|1.1878
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|300.00
|225194
|2006.02.19 23:23
|sell
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|206.13
|206.43
|205.83
|2006.02.20 00:59
|205.83
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|253.96
|227726
|2006.02.20 13:09
|sell
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|206.15
|206.45
|205.85
|2006.02.20 17:50
|206.45
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-253.65
|230389
|2006.02.21 09:00
|sell
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|206.66
|206.98
|206.38
|2006.02.21 09:38
|206.98
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-269.45
|230525
|2006.02.21 09:38
|sell
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|206.92
|207.20
|206.60
|2006.02.21 11:20
|207.20
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-235.71
|235912
|2006.02.22 13:00
|buy
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|206.71
|206.42
|207.02
|2006.02.22 14:01
|206.42
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-244.56
|236119
|2006.02.22 14:01
|buy
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|206.52
|206.22
|206.82
|2006.02.22 14:19
|206.22
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-252.89
|236196
|2006.02.22 14:19
|buy
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|206.27
|205.97
|206.57
|2006.02.22 18:16
|206.57
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|253.21
|237261
|2006.02.22 18:16
|sell
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|206.57
|206.87
|206.27
|2006.02.22 19:48
|206.87
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-252.83
|237664
|2006.02.22 19:48
|sell
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|206.81
|207.11
|206.51
|2006.02.23 00:09
|206.51
|0.00
|0.00
|-67.18
|253.34
|240715
|2006.02.23 11:22
|sell
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|205.33
|205.64
|205.04
|2006.02.23 13:05
|205.04
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|247.67
|243577
|2006.02.23 22:01
|sell
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|205.26
|205.56
|204.96
|2006.02.24 01:14
|204.96
|0.00
|0.00
|-22.66
|256.43
|243853
|2006.02.24 01:16
|buy
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|204.67
|204.37
|204.97
|2006.02.24 01:17
|204.37
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-257.15
|243905
|2006.02.24 01:17
|buy
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|204.43
|204.13
|204.73
|2006.02.24 01:29
|204.13
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-257.69
|244103
|2006.02.24 01:29
|buy
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|204.19
|203.89
|204.49
|2006.02.24 01:43
|204.49
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|257.24
|244184
|2006.02.24 01:44
|buy
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|204.54
|204.24
|204.84
|2006.02.24 02:08
|204.24
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-257.36
|244256
|2006.02.24 02:08
|buy
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|204.31
|204.01
|204.61
|2006.02.24 09:16
|204.61
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|256.63
|245366
|2006.02.24 10:09
|buy
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|204.33
|204.03
|204.63
|2006.02.24 10:40
|204.03
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-257.16
|245512
|2006.02.24 10:40
|buy
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|204.12
|203.83
|204.43
|2006.02.24 13:16
|204.43
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|265.34
|246163
|2006.02.24 14:07
|sell
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|204.43
|204.73
|204.13
|2006.02.24 15:33
|204.13
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|256.91
|246916
|2006.02.24 16:37
|buy
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|204.02
|203.71
|204.31
|2006.02.24 19:14
|203.71
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-265.34
|225454
|2006.02.20 00:33
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7420
|1.7450
|1.7390
|2006.02.20 03:20
|1.7450
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-300.00
|226385
|2006.02.20 05:47
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7451
|1.7481
|1.7421
|2006.02.20 09:33
|1.7421
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|300.00
|227034
|2006.02.20 09:34
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7422
|1.7392
|1.7452
|2006.02.20 10:45
|1.7420
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-20.00
|227298
|2006.02.20 10:45
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7420
|1.7450
|1.7390
|2006.02.20 17:09
|1.7450
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-300.00
|228449
|2006.02.20 19:00
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7449
|1.7479
|1.7419
|2006.02.20 19:43
|1.7444
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|228513
|2006.02.20 19:44
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7442
|1.7412
|1.7472
|2006.02.20 21:47
|1.7440
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-20.00
|228603
|2006.02.20 21:47
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7447
|1.7477
|1.7417
|2006.02.20 22:54
|1.7437
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|228653
|2006.02.20 22:56
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7437
|1.7407
|1.7467
|2006.02.20 23:51
|1.7446
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|90.00
|228809
|2006.02.20 23:52
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7446
|1.7476
|1.7416
|2006.02.21 14:24
|1.7476
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.00
|-300.00
|231840
|2006.02.21 14:24
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7472
|1.7502
|1.7442
|2006.02.21 15:54
|1.7449
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|230.00
|232117
|2006.02.21 15:54
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7449
|1.7419
|1.7479
|2006.02.21 16:39
|1.7419
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-300.00
|232438
|2006.02.21 17:30
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7436
|1.7466
|1.7406
|2006.02.21 20:02
|1.7466
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-300.00
|233401
|2006.02.21 23:12
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7462
|1.7492
|1.7432
|2006.02.22 00:01
|1.7448
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.00
|140.00
|233591
|2006.02.22 00:05
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7449
|1.7419
|1.7479
|2006.02.22 00:53
|1.7456
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|70.00
|233644
|2006.02.22 00:53
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7457
|1.7487
|1.7427
|2006.02.22 02:01
|1.7448
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|90.00
|233769
|2006.02.22 02:01
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7448
|1.7418
|1.7478
|2006.02.22 02:45
|1.7460
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|120.00
|233914
|2006.02.22 02:45
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7460
|1.7489
|1.7429
|2006.02.22 10:03
|1.7429
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|310.00
|235406
|2006.02.22 11:30
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7407
|1.7377
|1.7437
|2006.02.22 14:19
|1.7377
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-300.00
|236199
|2006.02.22 14:19
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7381
|1.7351
|1.7411
|2006.02.22 14:47
|1.7411
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|300.00
|236595
|2006.02.22 15:10
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7407
|1.7437
|1.7377
|2006.02.22 18:18
|1.7437
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-300.00
|237821
|2006.02.22 20:45
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7420
|1.7390
|1.7450
|2006.02.22 21:26
|1.7428
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|80.00
|237932
|2006.02.22 21:27
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7428
|1.7458
|1.7398
|2006.02.23 01:12
|1.7430
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.00
|-20.00
|238585
|2006.02.23 01:12
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7431
|1.7401
|1.7461
|2006.02.23 03:15
|1.7424
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-70.00
|238780
|2006.02.23 03:22
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7424
|1.7454
|1.7394
|2006.02.23 07:12
|1.7454
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-300.00
|239951
|2006.02.23 08:50
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7453
|1.7483
|1.7423
|2006.02.23 10:10
|1.7483
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-300.00
|241277
|2006.02.23 14:02
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7531
|1.7561
|1.7501
|2006.02.23 15:49
|1.7501
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|300.00
|242635
|2006.02.23 17:07
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7514
|1.7544
|1.7484
|2006.02.24 09:35
|1.7484
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.00
|300.00
|245176
|2006.02.24 09:35
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7482
|1.7452
|1.7512
|2006.02.24 14:35
|1.7512
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|300.00
|246305
|2006.02.24 14:35
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7511
|1.7541
|1.7481
|2006.02.24 15:20
|1.7481
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|300.00
|225786
|2006.02.20 02:03
|sell
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1510
|1.1540
|1.1480
|2006.02.20 12:41
|1.1480
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|261.35
|229955
|2006.02.21 07:08
|buy
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1477
|1.1445
|1.1505
|2006.02.22 12:32
|1.1505
|0.00
|0.00
|2.61
|243.37
|235794
|2006.02.22 12:33
|sell
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1506
|1.1536
|1.1476
|2006.02.22 15:58
|1.1476
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|261.44
|236751
|2006.02.22 15:58
|buy
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1475
|1.1445
|1.1505
|2006.02.23 15:21
|1.1505
|0.00
|0.00
|7.84
|260.76
|241706
|2006.02.23 15:21
|sell
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1506
|1.1536
|1.1476
|2006.02.23 15:45
|1.1536
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-260.06
|241900
|2006.02.23 15:45
|sell
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1531
|1.1561
|1.1501
|2006.02.24 19:52
|1.1501
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.90
|260.87
|225760
|2006.02.20 02:00
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.3085
|1.3055
|1.3115
|2006.02.22 11:26
|1.3115
|0.00
|0.00
|16.82
|228.75
|239665
|2006.02.23 07:12
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.3111
|1.3080
|1.3140
|2006.02.23 10:14
|1.3080
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-237.00
|241936
|2006.02.23 15:46
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.3073
|1.3103
|1.3043
|2006.02.23 16:33
|1.3103
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-228.96
|242445
|2006.02.23 16:33
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.3102
|1.3129
|1.3069
|2006.02.24 11:54
|1.3129
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.31
|-205.65
|245763
|2006.02.24 11:54
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.3126
|1.3156
|1.3096
|2006.02.24 16:34
|1.3156
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-228.03
|246848
|2006.02.24 16:34
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.3154
|1.3184
|1.3124
|2006.02.24 22:01
|1.3184
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-227.54
|225192
|2006.02.19 23:23
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|118.35
|118.66
|118.06
|2006.02.20 01:01
|118.06
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|245.64
|226414
|2006.02.20 06:03
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|118.16
|118.46
|117.86
|2006.02.21 01:35
|118.46
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.67
|-253.25
|229204
|2006.02.21 01:35
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|118.44
|118.74
|118.14
|2006.02.21 09:37
|118.74
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-252.65
|230511
|2006.02.21 09:37
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|118.73
|119.03
|118.43
|2006.02.22 02:41
|118.43
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.63
|253.31
|233969
|2006.02.22 03:00
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|118.49
|118.19
|118.79
|2006.02.22 09:51
|118.79
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|252.55
|236086
|2006.02.22 14:00
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|118.69
|118.39
|118.99
|2006.02.22 14:52
|118.39
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-253.42
|236478
|2006.02.22 14:52
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|118.38
|118.10
|118.70
|2006.02.23 05:12
|118.10
|0.00
|0.00
|30.38
|-237.09
|242054
|2006.02.23 15:54
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|117.27
|117.56
|116.96
|2006.02.23 18:09
|116.96
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|265.05
|243564
|2006.02.23 22:00
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|117.17
|117.47
|116.87
|2006.02.24 01:16
|116.87
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.81
|256.70
|243861
|2006.02.24 01:17
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|116.86
|116.57
|117.17
|2006.02.24 01:25
|116.57
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-248.78
|244007
|2006.02.24 01:25
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|116.59
|116.29
|116.89
|2006.02.24 09:16
|116.89
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|256.65
|0.00
|0.00
|-172.98
|1 674.06
|Closed P/L:
|1 501.08
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|242156
|2006.02.23 15:56
|buy
|1.00
|audusd
|0.7390
|0.7360
|0.7420
|0.7395
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|50.00
|246894
|2006.02.24 16:37
|buy
|1.00
|eurjpy
|138.79
|138.49
|139.09
|138.81
|0.00
|0.00
|5.99
|17.12
|246900
|2006.02.24 16:37
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.1877
|1.1847
|1.1907
|1.1877
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.50
|0.00
|247319
|2006.02.24 18:31
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7441
|1.7411
|1.7471
|1.7455
|0.00
|0.00
|0.50
|140.00
|247256
|2006.02.24 18:08
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|116.99
|117.29
|116.69
|116.89
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.84
|85.55
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.85
|292.67
|Floating P/L:
|282.82
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|1 501.08
|Floating P/L:
|282.82
|Margin:
|2 929.30
|Balance:
|11 501.08
|Equity:
|11 783.90
|Free Margin:
|8 854.60
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|12 542.32
|Gross Loss:
|11 041.24
|Total Net Profit:
|1 501.08
|Profit Factor:
|1.14
|Expected Payoff:
|15.48
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|1 161.80 (10.0%)
|Total Trades:
|97
|Short Positions (won %):
|54 (59.26%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|43 (46.51%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|52 (53.61%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|45 (46.39%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|315.50
|loss trade:
|-325.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|241.20
|loss trade:
|-245.36
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|8 (1 458.04)
|consecutive losses ($):
|4 (-1 050.40)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|1 458.04 (8)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-1 050.40 (4)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|2