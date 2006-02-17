MIG Investments SA

Account: 7493 Name: Philip Smith Currency: USD 2006 February 24, 22:58
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
2249722006.02.17 21:31balanceDeposit10 000.00
2256982006.02.20 01:31buy1.00audusd0.73860.73560.74162006.02.20 06:300.74160.000.000.00300.00
2265022006.02.20 06:30sell1.00audusd0.74150.74450.73852006.02.21 03:120.73850.000.00-5.00300.00
2306862006.02.21 10:25sell1.00audusd0.73900.74200.73602006.02.22 12:030.73600.000.00-5.00300.00
2370892006.02.22 17:34sell1.00audusd0.73650.73960.73362006.02.23 11:030.73960.000.00-15.00-310.00
2269032006.02.20 09:00buy1.00eurjpy141.26140.97141.572006.02.21 11:18141.570.000.005.92261.09
2308472006.02.21 11:18sell1.00eurjpy141.55141.86141.262006.02.22 02:26141.260.000.00-8.83244.64
2339712006.02.22 03:00buy1.00eurjpy141.26140.96141.562006.02.22 14:01140.960.000.000.00-252.95
2361152006.02.22 14:01buy1.00eurjpy140.99140.69141.292006.02.22 14:53140.690.000.000.00-253.57
2365092006.02.22 14:53buy1.00eurjpy140.72140.42141.022006.02.22 17:31141.020.000.000.00253.12
2372002006.02.22 18:00sell1.00eurjpy141.08141.38140.782006.02.23 04:25140.780.000.00-26.59253.66
2422382006.02.23 16:00buy1.00eurjpy139.83139.53140.132006.02.23 17:09139.530.000.000.00-256.52
2426622006.02.23 17:09buy1.00eurjpy139.57139.27139.872006.02.23 18:27139.270.000.000.00-256.78
2434582006.02.23 21:00sell1.00eurjpy139.64139.94139.342006.02.24 01:14139.340.000.00-8.97256.52
2438262006.02.24 01:15buy1.00eurjpy139.34139.04139.642006.02.24 01:25139.040.000.000.00-257.38
2440112006.02.24 01:25buy1.00eurjpy139.06138.77139.372006.02.24 10:58138.770.000.000.00-248.72
2251562006.02.19 23:05buy1.00eurusd1.19281.18981.19582006.02.20 03:201.19580.000.000.00300.00
2263962006.02.20 05:52sell1.00eurusd1.19711.20021.19422006.02.20 09:381.19420.000.000.00290.00
2281942006.02.20 16:00sell1.00eurusd1.19441.19731.19132006.02.21 08:261.19130.000.005.50310.00
2302012006.02.21 08:26buy1.00eurusd1.19141.18831.19432006.02.22 11:251.18830.000.00-7.50-310.00
2360582006.02.22 13:45sell1.00eurusd1.18861.19161.18562006.02.22 18:221.19160.000.000.00-300.00
2376062006.02.22 19:33buy1.00eurusd1.19051.18751.19352006.02.23 10:141.19350.000.00-22.50300.00
2403732006.02.23 10:14sell1.00eurusd1.19341.19651.19052006.02.23 11:551.19650.000.000.00-310.00
2413542006.02.23 14:20sell1.00eurusd1.19611.19911.19312006.02.23 15:461.19310.000.000.00300.00
2433072006.02.23 19:57sell1.00eurusd1.19291.19591.18992006.02.24 09:131.18990.000.005.50300.00
2454082006.02.24 10:15sell1.00eurusd1.19081.19381.18782006.02.24 16:371.18780.000.000.00300.00
2251942006.02.19 23:23sell1.00gbpjpy206.13206.43205.832006.02.20 00:59205.830.000.000.00253.96
2277262006.02.20 13:09sell1.00gbpjpy206.15206.45205.852006.02.20 17:50206.450.000.000.00-253.65
2303892006.02.21 09:00sell1.00gbpjpy206.66206.98206.382006.02.21 09:38206.980.000.000.00-269.45
2305252006.02.21 09:38sell1.00gbpjpy206.92207.20206.602006.02.21 11:20207.200.000.000.00-235.71
2359122006.02.22 13:00buy1.00gbpjpy206.71206.42207.022006.02.22 14:01206.420.000.000.00-244.56
2361192006.02.22 14:01buy1.00gbpjpy206.52206.22206.822006.02.22 14:19206.220.000.000.00-252.89
2361962006.02.22 14:19buy1.00gbpjpy206.27205.97206.572006.02.22 18:16206.570.000.000.00253.21
2372612006.02.22 18:16sell1.00gbpjpy206.57206.87206.272006.02.22 19:48206.870.000.000.00-252.83
2376642006.02.22 19:48sell1.00gbpjpy206.81207.11206.512006.02.23 00:09206.510.000.00-67.18253.34
2407152006.02.23 11:22sell1.00gbpjpy205.33205.64205.042006.02.23 13:05205.040.000.000.00247.67
2435772006.02.23 22:01sell1.00gbpjpy205.26205.56204.962006.02.24 01:14204.960.000.00-22.66256.43
2438532006.02.24 01:16buy1.00gbpjpy204.67204.37204.972006.02.24 01:17204.370.000.000.00-257.15
2439052006.02.24 01:17buy1.00gbpjpy204.43204.13204.732006.02.24 01:29204.130.000.000.00-257.69
2441032006.02.24 01:29buy1.00gbpjpy204.19203.89204.492006.02.24 01:43204.490.000.000.00257.24
2441842006.02.24 01:44buy1.00gbpjpy204.54204.24204.842006.02.24 02:08204.240.000.000.00-257.36
2442562006.02.24 02:08buy1.00gbpjpy204.31204.01204.612006.02.24 09:16204.610.000.000.00256.63
2453662006.02.24 10:09buy1.00gbpjpy204.33204.03204.632006.02.24 10:40204.030.000.000.00-257.16
2455122006.02.24 10:40buy1.00gbpjpy204.12203.83204.432006.02.24 13:16204.430.000.000.00265.34
2461632006.02.24 14:07sell1.00gbpjpy204.43204.73204.132006.02.24 15:33204.130.000.000.00256.91
2469162006.02.24 16:37buy1.00gbpjpy204.02203.71204.312006.02.24 19:14203.710.000.000.00-265.34
2254542006.02.20 00:33sell1.00gbpusd1.74201.74501.73902006.02.20 03:201.74500.000.000.00-300.00
2263852006.02.20 05:47sell1.00gbpusd1.74511.74811.74212006.02.20 09:331.74210.000.000.00300.00
2270342006.02.20 09:34buy1.00gbpusd1.74221.73921.74522006.02.20 10:451.74200.000.000.00-20.00
2272982006.02.20 10:45sell1.00gbpusd1.74201.74501.73902006.02.20 17:091.74500.000.000.00-300.00
2284492006.02.20 19:00sell1.00gbpusd1.74491.74791.74192006.02.20 19:431.74440.000.000.0050.00
2285132006.02.20 19:44buy1.00gbpusd1.74421.74121.74722006.02.20 21:471.74400.000.000.00-20.00
2286032006.02.20 21:47sell1.00gbpusd1.74471.74771.74172006.02.20 22:541.74370.000.000.00100.00
2286532006.02.20 22:56buy1.00gbpusd1.74371.74071.74672006.02.20 23:511.74460.000.000.0090.00
2288092006.02.20 23:52sell1.00gbpusd1.74461.74761.74162006.02.21 14:241.74760.000.00-1.00-300.00
2318402006.02.21 14:24sell1.00gbpusd1.74721.75021.74422006.02.21 15:541.74490.000.000.00230.00
2321172006.02.21 15:54buy1.00gbpusd1.74491.74191.74792006.02.21 16:391.74190.000.000.00-300.00
2324382006.02.21 17:30sell1.00gbpusd1.74361.74661.74062006.02.21 20:021.74660.000.000.00-300.00
2334012006.02.21 23:12sell1.00gbpusd1.74621.74921.74322006.02.22 00:011.74480.000.00-1.00140.00
2335912006.02.22 00:05buy1.00gbpusd1.74491.74191.74792006.02.22 00:531.74560.000.000.0070.00
2336442006.02.22 00:53sell1.00gbpusd1.74571.74871.74272006.02.22 02:011.74480.000.000.0090.00
2337692006.02.22 02:01buy1.00gbpusd1.74481.74181.74782006.02.22 02:451.74600.000.000.00120.00
2339142006.02.22 02:45sell1.00gbpusd1.74601.74891.74292006.02.22 10:031.74290.000.000.00310.00
2354062006.02.22 11:30buy1.00gbpusd1.74071.73771.74372006.02.22 14:191.73770.000.000.00-300.00
2361992006.02.22 14:19buy1.00gbpusd1.73811.73511.74112006.02.22 14:471.74110.000.000.00300.00
2365952006.02.22 15:10sell1.00gbpusd1.74071.74371.73772006.02.22 18:181.74370.000.000.00-300.00
2378212006.02.22 20:45buy1.00gbpusd1.74201.73901.74502006.02.22 21:261.74280.000.000.0080.00
2379322006.02.22 21:27sell1.00gbpusd1.74281.74581.73982006.02.23 01:121.74300.000.00-3.00-20.00
2385852006.02.23 01:12buy1.00gbpusd1.74311.74011.74612006.02.23 03:151.74240.000.000.00-70.00
2387802006.02.23 03:22sell1.00gbpusd1.74241.74541.73942006.02.23 07:121.74540.000.000.00-300.00
2399512006.02.23 08:50sell1.00gbpusd1.74531.74831.74232006.02.23 10:101.74830.000.000.00-300.00
2412772006.02.23 14:02sell1.00gbpusd1.75311.75611.75012006.02.23 15:491.75010.000.000.00300.00
2426352006.02.23 17:07sell1.00gbpusd1.75141.75441.74842006.02.24 09:351.74840.000.00-1.00300.00
2451762006.02.24 09:35buy1.00gbpusd1.74821.74521.75122006.02.24 14:351.75120.000.000.00300.00
2463052006.02.24 14:35sell1.00gbpusd1.75111.75411.74812006.02.24 15:201.74810.000.000.00300.00
2257862006.02.20 02:03sell1.00usdcad1.15101.15401.14802006.02.20 12:411.14800.000.000.00261.35
2299552006.02.21 07:08buy1.00usdcad1.14771.14451.15052006.02.22 12:321.15050.000.002.61243.37
2357942006.02.22 12:33sell1.00usdcad1.15061.15361.14762006.02.22 15:581.14760.000.000.00261.44
2367512006.02.22 15:58buy1.00usdcad1.14751.14451.15052006.02.23 15:211.15050.000.007.84260.76
2417062006.02.23 15:21sell1.00usdcad1.15061.15361.14762006.02.23 15:451.15360.000.000.00-260.06
2419002006.02.23 15:45sell1.00usdcad1.15311.15611.15012006.02.24 19:521.15010.000.00-3.90260.87
2257602006.02.20 02:00buy1.00usdchf1.30851.30551.31152006.02.22 11:261.31150.000.0016.82228.75
2396652006.02.23 07:12buy1.00usdchf1.31111.30801.31402006.02.23 10:141.30800.000.000.00-237.00
2419362006.02.23 15:46sell1.00usdchf1.30731.31031.30432006.02.23 16:331.31030.000.000.00-228.96
2424452006.02.23 16:33sell1.00usdchf1.31021.31291.30692006.02.24 11:541.31290.000.00-10.31-205.65
2457632006.02.24 11:54sell1.00usdchf1.31261.31561.30962006.02.24 16:341.31560.000.000.00-228.03
2468482006.02.24 16:34sell1.00usdchf1.31541.31841.31242006.02.24 22:011.31840.000.000.00-227.54
2251922006.02.19 23:23sell1.00usdjpy118.35118.66118.062006.02.20 01:01118.060.000.000.00245.64
2264142006.02.20 06:03sell1.00usdjpy118.16118.46117.862006.02.21 01:35118.460.000.00-12.67-253.25
2292042006.02.21 01:35sell1.00usdjpy118.44118.74118.142006.02.21 09:37118.740.000.000.00-252.65
2305112006.02.21 09:37sell1.00usdjpy118.73119.03118.432006.02.22 02:41118.430.000.00-12.63253.31
2339692006.02.22 03:00buy1.00usdjpy118.49118.19118.792006.02.22 09:51118.790.000.000.00252.55
2360862006.02.22 14:00buy1.00usdjpy118.69118.39118.992006.02.22 14:52118.390.000.000.00-253.42
2364782006.02.22 14:52buy1.00usdjpy118.38118.10118.702006.02.23 05:12118.100.000.0030.38-237.09
2420542006.02.23 15:54sell1.00usdjpy117.27117.56116.962006.02.23 18:09116.960.000.000.00265.05
2435642006.02.23 22:00sell1.00usdjpy117.17117.47116.872006.02.24 01:16116.870.000.00-12.81256.70
2438612006.02.24 01:17buy1.00usdjpy116.86116.57117.172006.02.24 01:25116.570.000.000.00-248.78
2440072006.02.24 01:25buy1.00usdjpy116.59116.29116.892006.02.24 09:16116.890.000.000.00256.65
  0.00 0.00 -172.98 1 674.06
Closed P/L: 1 501.08
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
2421562006.02.23 15:56buy1.00audusd0.73900.73600.7420 0.73950.000.004.0050.00
2468942006.02.24 16:37buy1.00eurjpy138.79138.49139.09 138.810.000.005.9917.12
2469002006.02.24 16:37buy1.00eurusd1.18771.18471.1907 1.18770.000.00-7.500.00
2473192006.02.24 18:31buy1.00gbpusd1.74411.74111.7471 1.74550.000.000.50140.00
2472562006.02.24 18:08sell1.00usdjpy116.99117.29116.69 116.890.000.00-12.8485.55
  0.00 0.00 -9.85 292.67
 Floating P/L: 282.82
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 1 501.08 Floating P/L: 282.82 Margin: 2 929.30
Balance: 11 501.08 Equity: 11 783.90 Free Margin: 8 854.60
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 12 542.32 Gross Loss: 11 041.24 Total Net Profit: 1 501.08
Profit Factor: 1.14 Expected Payoff: 15.48  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown (%): 1 161.80 (10.0%)  
 
Total Trades: 97 Short Positions (won %): 54 (59.26%) Long Positions (won %): 43 (46.51%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 52 (53.61%) Loss trades (% of total): 45 (46.39%)
Largest profit trade: 315.50 loss trade: -325.00
Average profit trade: 241.20 loss trade: -245.36
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 8 (1 458.04) consecutive losses ($): 4 (-1 050.40)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 1 458.04 (8) consecutive loss (count): -1 050.40 (4)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 2