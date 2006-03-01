Tradex Group, LLC

Account: 5269 Name: Philip Smith Currency: USD 2006 March 3, 22:49
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
1980612006.03.01 10:39balanceDeposit10 000.00
1984652006.03.01 16:00sell1.00audusd0.74560.74860.73962006.03.02 17:090.74860.000.00-2.46-300.00
2011942006.03.03 04:00buy1.00audusd0.74500.74200.74702006.03.03 17:070.74200.000.000.00-300.00
1984672006.03.01 16:00buy1.00eurchf1.56151.55851.56652006.03.01 19:001.56650.000.000.00379.74
1988942006.03.01 19:10sell1.00eurgbp0.68120.68370.67722006.03.02 13:400.68370.000.001.14-436.97
2012562006.03.03 06:56sell1.00eurgbp0.68640.68940.68442006.03.03 20:050.68620.000.000.0035.05
1984632006.03.01 16:00sell1.00eurjpy138.49138.79137.492006.03.02 11:26138.790.000.00-4.29-258.27
1996462006.03.02 11:26sell1.00eurjpy138.73139.03137.732006.03.02 15:46139.030.000.000.00-258.13
1999892006.03.02 15:46sell1.00eurjpy138.97139.27137.972006.03.02 17:13139.270.000.000.00-258.35
1987672006.03.01 18:33buy1.00eurusd1.19181.18881.19782006.03.01 19:011.18880.000.000.00-300.00
1988802006.03.01 19:01buy1.00eurusd1.18911.18611.19512006.03.02 15:441.19510.000.00-2.43600.00
2017552006.03.03 16:03sell1.00eurusd1.20421.20721.20222006.03.03 17:021.20220.000.000.00200.00
1984602006.03.01 16:00sell1.00gbpjpy203.58203.88201.582006.03.02 20:25203.380.000.00-15.65172.39
2011152006.03.03 02:41sell1.00gbpjpy203.73204.03203.532006.03.03 02:43204.030.000.000.00-257.71
2011182006.03.03 02:43sell1.00gbpjpy203.94204.24203.742006.03.03 02:55204.240.000.000.00-257.42
2011282006.03.03 02:55sell1.00gbpjpy204.18204.48203.982006.03.03 03:06203.980.000.000.00171.67
2011482006.03.03 03:06sell1.00gbpjpy203.90204.20203.702006.03.03 03:21203.700.000.000.00171.91
2011582006.03.03 03:22sell1.00gbpjpy203.73204.03203.532006.03.03 04:23204.030.000.000.00-257.58
2012102006.03.03 04:23sell1.00gbpjpy203.90204.23203.732006.03.03 09:54203.730.000.000.00146.20
1984622006.03.01 16:00sell1.00gbpusd1.75811.76111.75212006.03.01 18:201.75210.000.000.00600.00
2017442006.03.03 16:00sell1.00gbpusd1.75721.76021.75522006.03.03 17:041.75520.000.000.00200.00
2019292006.03.03 17:04sell1.00gbpusd1.75461.75761.75262006.03.03 17:061.75260.000.000.00200.00
2020102006.03.03 17:15sell1.00gbpusd1.75411.75741.75242006.03.03 17:541.75240.000.000.00170.00
1984642006.03.01 16:00sell1.00nzdusd0.66620.66920.66022006.03.02 20:250.66730.000.00-2.19-110.00
2007552006.03.02 20:51sell1.00nzdusd0.66650.66950.66452006.03.03 17:070.66450.000.00-0.73200.00
1991532006.03.02 00:02buy1.00usdcad1.13541.13241.14142006.03.02 16:561.13240.000.000.00-264.92
2014902006.03.03 11:53sell1.00usdcad1.13481.13781.13282006.03.03 16:281.13280.000.000.00176.55
1987662006.03.01 18:33sell1.00usdchf1.31271.31571.30672006.03.01 18:521.31570.000.000.00-228.02
1988312006.03.01 18:52sell1.00usdchf1.31531.31831.30932006.03.02 15:441.30930.000.00-3.63458.26
1982002006.03.01 12:41sell1.00usdjpy116.22116.52115.322006.03.01 15:35115.840.000.000.00328.04
1988732006.03.01 19:00sell1.00usdjpy116.22116.52115.322006.03.02 20:26116.030.000.00-3.87163.75
2009972006.03.03 01:30buy1.00usdjpy115.71115.41115.912006.03.03 02:02115.910.000.000.00172.55
2012742006.03.03 08:01sell1.00usdjpy116.38116.68116.182006.03.03 17:05116.680.000.000.00-257.07
2019382006.03.03 17:05sell1.00usdjpy116.66116.96116.462006.03.03 18:02116.460.000.000.00171.73
  0.00 0.00 -34.11 973.40
Closed P/L: 939.29
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 939.29 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 10 939.29 Equity: 10 939.29 Free Margin: 10 939.29
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 4 691.53 Gross Loss: 3 752.24 Total Net Profit: 939.29
Profit Factor: 1.25 Expected Payoff: 28.46  
Absolute Drawdown: 88.44 Maximal Drawdown (%): 998.39 (9.0%)  
 
Total Trades: 33 Short Positions (won %): 27 (59.26%) Long Positions (won %): 6 (50.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 19 (57.58%) Loss trades (% of total): 14 (42.42%)
Largest profit trade: 600.00 loss trade: -435.83
Average profit trade: 246.92 loss trade: -268.02
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 4 (722.75) consecutive losses ($): 4 (-1 083.86)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 1 052.20 (2) consecutive loss (count): -1 083.86 (4)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 2