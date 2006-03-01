|Account: 5269
|Name: Philip Smith
|Currency: USD
|2006 March 3, 19:56
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|198061
|2006.03.01 10:39
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|198200
|2006.03.01 12:41
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|116.22
|116.52
|115.32
|2006.03.01 15:35
|115.84
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|328.04
|198462
|2006.03.01 16:00
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7581
|1.7611
|1.7521
|2006.03.01 18:20
|1.7521
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|600.00
|198766
|2006.03.01 18:33
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.3127
|1.3157
|1.3067
|2006.03.01 18:52
|1.3157
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-228.02
|198467
|2006.03.01 16:00
|buy
|1.00
|eurchf
|1.5615
|1.5585
|1.5665
|2006.03.01 19:00
|1.5665
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|379.74
|198767
|2006.03.01 18:33
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.1918
|1.1888
|1.1978
|2006.03.01 19:01
|1.1888
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-300.00
|198463
|2006.03.01 16:00
|sell
|1.00
|eurjpy
|138.49
|138.79
|137.49
|2006.03.02 11:26
|138.79
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.29
|-258.27
|198894
|2006.03.01 19:10
|sell
|1.00
|eurgbp
|0.6812
|0.6837
|0.6772
|2006.03.02 13:40
|0.6837
|0.00
|0.00
|1.14
|-436.97
|198880
|2006.03.01 19:01
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.1891
|1.1861
|1.1951
|2006.03.02 15:44
|1.1951
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.43
|600.00
|198831
|2006.03.01 18:52
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.3153
|1.3183
|1.3093
|2006.03.02 15:44
|1.3093
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.63
|458.26
|199646
|2006.03.02 11:26
|sell
|1.00
|eurjpy
|138.73
|139.03
|137.73
|2006.03.02 15:46
|139.03
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-258.13
|199153
|2006.03.02 00:02
|buy
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1354
|1.1324
|1.1414
|2006.03.02 16:56
|1.1324
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-264.92
|198465
|2006.03.01 16:00
|sell
|1.00
|audusd
|0.7456
|0.7486
|0.7396
|2006.03.02 17:09
|0.7486
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.46
|-300.00
|199989
|2006.03.02 15:46
|sell
|1.00
|eurjpy
|138.97
|139.27
|137.97
|2006.03.02 17:13
|139.27
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-258.35
|198460
|2006.03.01 16:00
|sell
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|203.58
|203.88
|201.58
|2006.03.02 20:25
|203.38
|0.00
|0.00
|-15.65
|172.39
|198464
|2006.03.01 16:00
|sell
|1.00
|nzdusd
|0.6662
|0.6692
|0.6602
|2006.03.02 20:25
|0.6673
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.19
|-110.00
|198873
|2006.03.01 19:00
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|116.22
|116.52
|115.32
|2006.03.02 20:26
|116.03
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.87
|163.75
|200997
|2006.03.03 01:30
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|115.71
|115.41
|115.91
|2006.03.03 02:02
|115.91
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|172.55
|201115
|2006.03.03 02:41
|sell
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|203.73
|204.03
|203.53
|2006.03.03 02:43
|204.03
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-257.71
|201118
|2006.03.03 02:43
|sell
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|203.94
|204.24
|203.74
|2006.03.03 02:55
|204.24
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-257.42
|201128
|2006.03.03 02:55
|sell
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|204.18
|204.48
|203.98
|2006.03.03 03:06
|203.98
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|171.67
|201148
|2006.03.03 03:06
|sell
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|203.90
|204.20
|203.70
|2006.03.03 03:21
|203.70
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|171.91
|201158
|2006.03.03 03:22
|sell
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|203.73
|204.03
|203.53
|2006.03.03 04:23
|204.03
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-257.58
|201210
|2006.03.03 04:23
|sell
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|203.90
|204.23
|203.73
|2006.03.03 09:54
|203.73
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|146.20
|201490
|2006.03.03 11:53
|sell
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1348
|1.1378
|1.1328
|2006.03.03 16:28
|1.1328
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|176.55
|201755
|2006.03.03 16:03
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2042
|1.2072
|1.2022
|2006.03.03 17:02
|1.2022
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|200.00
|201744
|2006.03.03 16:00
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7572
|1.7602
|1.7552
|2006.03.03 17:04
|1.7552
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|200.00
|201274
|2006.03.03 08:01
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|116.38
|116.68
|116.18
|2006.03.03 17:05
|116.68
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-257.07
|201929
|2006.03.03 17:04
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7546
|1.7576
|1.7526
|2006.03.03 17:06
|1.7526
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|200.00
|201194
|2006.03.03 04:00
|buy
|1.00
|audusd
|0.7450
|0.7420
|0.7470
|2006.03.03 17:07
|0.7420
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-300.00
|200755
|2006.03.02 20:51
|sell
|1.00
|nzdusd
|0.6665
|0.6695
|0.6645
|2006.03.03 17:07
|0.6645
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.73
|200.00
|202010
|2006.03.03 17:15
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7541
|1.7574
|1.7524
|2006.03.03 17:54
|1.7524
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|170.00
|201938
|2006.03.03 17:05
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|116.66
|116.96
|116.46
|2006.03.03 18:02
|116.46
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|171.73
|0.00
|0.00
|-34.11
|938.35
|Closed P/L:
|904.24
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|201256
|2006.03.03 06:56
|sell
|1.00
|eurgbp
|0.6864
|0.6894
|0.6844
|0.6863
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|17.54
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|17.54
|Floating P/L:
|17.54
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|904.24
|Floating P/L:
|17.54
|Margin:
|1 202.65
|Balance:
|10 904.24
|Equity:
|10 921.78
|Free Margin:
|9 719.13
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|4 656.48
|Gross Loss:
|3 752.24
|Total Net Profit:
|904.24
|Profit Factor:
|1.24
|Expected Payoff:
|28.26
|Absolute Drawdown:
|88.44
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|998.39 (9.0%)
|Total Trades:
|32
|Short Positions (won %):
|26 (57.69%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|6 (50.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|18 (56.25%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|14 (43.75%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|600.00
|loss trade:
|-435.83
|Average
|profit trade:
|258.69
|loss trade:
|-268.02
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|4 (722.75)
|consecutive losses ($):
|4 (-1 083.86)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|1 052.20 (2)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-1 083.86 (4)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|2