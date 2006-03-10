Alpari Ltd
|Account: 169609
|Name: helena
|Currency: USD
|2006 March 10, 22:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|3681100
|2006.03.10 07:39
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7359
|1.7429
|1.7319
|2006.03.10 14:30
|1.7359
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3677654
|2006.03.10 04:48
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.1901
|1.1971
|1.1861
|2006.03.10 14:12
|1.1916
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-15.00
|3676406
|2006.03.10 03:59
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7360
|1.7430
|1.7320
|2006.03.10 07:13
|1.7353
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.90
|3669274
|2006.03.09 22:14
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7366
|1.7436
|1.7326
|2006.03.09 22:47
|1.7359
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.90
|3667643
|2006.03.09 20:05
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7367
|1.7437
|1.7327
|2006.03.09 20:41
|1.7360
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.90
|3658987
|2006.03.09 14:33
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.1931
|1.2001
|1.1891
|2006.03.09 14:49
|1.1923
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.00
|3655293
|2006.03.09 11:35
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.1939
|1.2009
|1.1899
|2006.03.09 11:47
|1.1932
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.00
|3654704
|2006.03.09 11:13
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7377
|1.7447
|1.7337
|2006.03.10 14:32
|1.7337
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.06
|28.00
|3652024
|2006.03.09 08:51
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7376
|1.7446
|1.7336
|2006.03.09 09:37
|1.7369
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.90
|3648328
|2006.03.09 06:16
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7375
|1.7445
|1.7335
|2006.03.09 08:41
|1.7367
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.60
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.06
|53.20
|Closed P/L:
|53.14
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|53.14
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|6 272.23
|Equity:
|6 272.23
|Free Margin:
|6 272.23