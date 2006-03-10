Alpari Ltd

Account: 169609 Name: helena Currency: USD 2006 March 10, 22:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
36811002006.03.10 07:39sell0.10gbpusd1.73591.74291.73192006.03.10 14:301.73590.000.000.000.00
36776542006.03.10 04:48sell0.10eurusd1.19011.19711.18612006.03.10 14:121.19160.000.000.00-15.00
36764062006.03.10 03:59sell0.10gbpusd1.73601.74301.73202006.03.10 07:131.73530.000.000.004.90
36692742006.03.09 22:14sell0.10gbpusd1.73661.74361.73262006.03.09 22:471.73590.000.000.004.90
36676432006.03.09 20:05sell0.10gbpusd1.73671.74371.73272006.03.09 20:411.73600.000.000.004.90
36589872006.03.09 14:33sell0.10eurusd1.19311.20011.18912006.03.09 14:491.19230.000.000.008.00
36552932006.03.09 11:35sell0.10eurusd1.19391.20091.18992006.03.09 11:471.19320.000.000.007.00
36547042006.03.09 11:13sell0.10gbpusd1.73771.74471.73372006.03.10 14:321.73370.000.00-0.0628.00
36520242006.03.09 08:51sell0.10gbpusd1.73761.74461.73362006.03.09 09:371.73690.000.000.004.90
36483282006.03.09 06:16sell0.10gbpusd1.73751.74451.73352006.03.09 08:411.73670.000.000.005.60
  0.00 0.00 -0.06 53.20
Closed P/L: 53.14
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 53.14 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 6 272.23 Equity: 6 272.23 Free Margin: 6 272.23