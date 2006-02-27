MoneyTec LLC

Account: 11528 Name: BrunoFX-pivots Currency: USD 2006 March 1, 11:04
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
4313922006.02.27 21:25balanceDeposit5 000.00
4330312006.02.28 13:30buy1.00gbpjpy203.38202.88206.882006.02.28 14:21202.880.000.000.00-430.44
4332022006.02.28 14:21buy1.00gbpjpy202.97203.00206.472006.03.01 03:37203.000.000.006.7025.94
  0.00 0.00 6.70 -404.50
Closed P/L: -397.80
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -397.80 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 4 602.20 Equity: 4 602.20 Free Margin: 4 602.20