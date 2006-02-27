MoneyTec LLC
|Account: 11528
|Name: BrunoFX-pivots
|Currency: USD
|2006 March 1, 11:04
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|431392
|2006.02.27 21:25
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|433031
|2006.02.28 13:30
|buy
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|203.38
|202.88
|206.88
|2006.02.28 14:21
|202.88
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-430.44
|433202
|2006.02.28 14:21
|buy
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|202.97
|203.00
|206.47
|2006.03.01 03:37
|203.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.70
|25.94
|
|0.00
|0.00
|6.70
|-404.50
|Closed P/L:
|-397.80
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-397.80
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|4 602.20
|Equity:
|4 602.20
|Free Margin:
|4 602.20