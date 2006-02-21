|Account: 21562
|Name: BrunoFX-test-emacrossv2-d1-gbp
|Currency: USD
|2006 February 23, 13:19
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|505120
|2006.02.21 20:41
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|505123
|2006.02.21 20:42
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7461
|1.7528
|1.7621
|2006.02.23 12:25
|1.7528
|0.00
|0.00
|0.84
|469.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.84
|469.00
|Closed P/L:
|469.84
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|469.84
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|10 469.84
|Equity:
|10 469.84
|Free Margin:
|10 469.84