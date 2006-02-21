Gimex Group

Account: 21562 Name: BrunoFX-test-emacrossv2-d1-gbp Currency: USD 2006 February 23, 13:19
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
5051202006.02.21 20:41balanceDeposit10 000.00
5051232006.02.21 20:42buy1.00gbpusd1.74611.75281.76212006.02.23 12:251.75280.000.000.84469.00
  0.00 0.00 0.84 469.00
Closed P/L: 469.84
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 469.84 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 10 469.84 Equity: 10 469.84 Free Margin: 10 469.84