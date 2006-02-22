|Account: 11150
|Name: BrunoFX-test-cci-ea
|Currency: USD
|2006 February 22, 16:36
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|419531
|2006.02.22 08:34
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|419564
|2006.02.22 08:41
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|118.69
|118.78
|120.69
|2006.02.22 09:05
|118.78
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.58
|419890
|2006.02.22 09:30
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7457
|1.7433
|1.7657
|2006.02.22 09:47
|1.7433
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-24.00
|419932
|2006.02.22 09:37
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.3080
|1.3105
|1.2880
|2006.02.22 10:21
|1.3105
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-19.08
|420744
|2006.02.22 13:01
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|118.63
|118.58
|116.63
|2006.02.22 13:35
|118.58
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.22
|420919
|2006.02.22 13:35
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|118.52
|118.51
|116.52
|2006.02.22 13:44
|118.51
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.84
|420967
|2006.02.22 13:45
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|118.48
|118.40
|116.48
|2006.02.22 13:53
|118.40
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.76
|421016
|2006.02.22 13:53
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|118.34
|118.58
|116.34
|2006.02.22 14:24
|118.58
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-20.24
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-43.92
|Closed P/L:
|-43.92
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|421204
|2006.02.22 14:41
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|118.66
|118.42
|120.66
|
|118.49
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-14.35
|421521
|2006.02.22 16:31
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.1901
|1.1877
|1.2101
|
|1.1899
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-16.35
|
|Floating P/L:
|-16.35
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-43.92
|Floating P/L:
|-16.35
|Margin:
|219.01
|Balance:
|9 956.08
|Equity:
|9 939.73
|Free Margin:
|9 720.72
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|19.40
|Gross Loss:
|63.32
|Total Net Profit:
|-43.92
|Profit Factor:
|0.31
|Expected Payoff:
|-6.27
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|43.92
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|0.00 (0.0%)
|
|
|Total Trades:
|7
|Short Positions (won %):
|5 (60.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|2 (50.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|4 (57.14%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|3 (42.86%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|7.58
|loss trade:
|-24.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|4.85
|loss trade:
|-21.11
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|3 (11.82)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-43.08)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|11.82 (3)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-43.08 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|2