MoneyTec LLC

Account: 11150 Name: BrunoFX-test-cci-ea Currency: USD 2006 February 22, 16:36
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
4195312006.02.22 08:34balanceDeposit10 000.00
4195642006.02.22 08:41buy0.10usdjpy118.69118.78120.692006.02.22 09:05118.780.000.000.007.58
4198902006.02.22 09:30buy0.10gbpusd1.74571.74331.76572006.02.22 09:471.74330.000.000.00-24.00
4199322006.02.22 09:37sell0.10usdchf1.30801.31051.28802006.02.22 10:211.31050.000.000.00-19.08
4207442006.02.22 13:01sell0.10usdjpy118.63118.58116.632006.02.22 13:35118.580.000.000.004.22
4209192006.02.22 13:35sell0.10usdjpy118.52118.51116.522006.02.22 13:44118.510.000.000.000.84
4209672006.02.22 13:45sell0.10usdjpy118.48118.40116.482006.02.22 13:53118.400.000.000.006.76
4210162006.02.22 13:53sell0.10usdjpy118.34118.58116.342006.02.22 14:24118.580.000.000.00-20.24
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -43.92
Closed P/L: -43.92
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
4212042006.02.22 14:41buy0.10usdjpy118.66118.42120.66 118.490.000.000.00-14.35
4215212006.02.22 16:31buy0.10eurusd1.19011.18771.2101 1.18990.000.000.00-2.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -16.35
 Floating P/L: -16.35
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -43.92 Floating P/L: -16.35 Margin: 219.01
Balance: 9 956.08 Equity: 9 939.73 Free Margin: 9 720.72
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 19.40 Gross Loss: 63.32 Total Net Profit: -43.92
Profit Factor: 0.31 Expected Payoff: -6.27  
Absolute Drawdown: 43.92 Maximal Drawdown (%): 0.00 (0.0%)  
 
Total Trades: 7 Short Positions (won %): 5 (60.00%) Long Positions (won %): 2 (50.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 4 (57.14%) Loss trades (% of total): 3 (42.86%)
Largest profit trade: 7.58 loss trade: -24.00
Average profit trade: 4.85 loss trade: -21.11
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 3 (11.82) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-43.08)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 11.82 (3) consecutive loss (count): -43.08 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 2