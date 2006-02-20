FXDirectDealer

Account: 301629 Name: Mark Tomlinson Currency: USD 2006 February 21, 10:17
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
950752006.02.20 00:30buy0.10eurusd1.19271.18771.19472006.02.20 01:491.19470.000.000.0020.00
970672006.02.20 07:46sell0.10eurusd1.19681.20181.19482006.02.20 10:331.19480.000.000.0020.00
976882006.02.20 13:49buy0.10eurusd1.19391.18891.19592006.02.20 15:441.19400.000.000.001.00
978342006.02.20 15:45sell0.10eurusd1.19411.19911.19212006.02.21 04:391.19210.000.000.1520.00
  0.00 0.00 0.15 61.00
Closed P/L: 61.15
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
991582006.02.21 05:37buy0.10eurusd1.19231.18731.1943 1.19080.000.000.00-15.00
956672006.02.20 01:20sell0.10gbpusd1.74221.74721.7402 1.74200.000.00-0.532.00
995032006.02.21 09:30sell0.10usdchf1.30991.31491.3079 1.31100.000.000.00-8.39
  0.00 0.00 -0.53 -21.39
 Floating P/L: -21.92
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 61.15 Floating P/L: -21.92 Margin: 196.73
Balance: 4 951.16 Equity: 4 929.24 Free Margin: 4 732.51