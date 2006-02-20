FXDirectDealer
|Account: 301629
|Name: Mark Tomlinson
|Currency: USD
|2006 February 21, 10:17
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|95075
|2006.02.20 00:30
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.1927
|1.1877
|1.1947
|2006.02.20 01:49
|1.1947
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|97067
|2006.02.20 07:46
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.1968
|1.2018
|1.1948
|2006.02.20 10:33
|1.1948
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|97688
|2006.02.20 13:49
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.1939
|1.1889
|1.1959
|2006.02.20 15:44
|1.1940
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|97834
|2006.02.20 15:45
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.1941
|1.1991
|1.1921
|2006.02.21 04:39
|1.1921
|0.00
|0.00
|0.15
|20.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.15
|61.00
|Closed P/L:
|61.15
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|99158
|2006.02.21 05:37
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.1923
|1.1873
|1.1943
|
|1.1908
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-15.00
|95667
|2006.02.20 01:20
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7422
|1.7472
|1.7402
|
|1.7420
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.53
|2.00
|99503
|2006.02.21 09:30
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.3099
|1.3149
|1.3079
|
|1.3110
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.39
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.53
|-21.39
|
|Floating P/L:
|-21.92
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|61.15
|Floating P/L:
|-21.92
|Margin:
|196.73
|Balance:
|4 951.16
|Equity:
|4 929.24
|Free Margin:
|4 732.51