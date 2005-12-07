|A/C No: 231555
|Name: Professor Forex
|2005 December 23, 13:45 (local time)
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|R/O Swap
|Trade P/L
|1763647
|2005/12/07 18:59
|balance
|deposit
|5000.00
|1763695
|2005/12/07 19:02
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7340
|1.7310
|1.7380
|2005/12/08 01:25
|1.7341
|0.00
|2.79
|10.00
|1764892
|2005/12/08 01:25
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7338
|1.7370
|1.7300
|2005/12/08 10:08
|1.7370
|0.00
|0.00
|-320.00
|1791863
|2005/12/12 03:12
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7538
|1.7500
|1.7600
|2005/12/12 05:33
|1.7600
|0.00
|0.00
|620.00
|1808232
|2005/12/13 02:45
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.1952
|1.2000
|1.1870
|2005/12/13 13:57
|1.1917
|0.00
|0.00
|350.00
|1833706
|2005/12/15 17:13
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7660
|1.7620
|1.7800
|2005/12/15 17:53
|1.7620
|0.00
|0.00
|-400.00
|1866364
|2005/12/16 03:58
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.1951
|1.1920
|1.2000
|2005/12/16 10:29
|1.2000
|0.00
|0.00
|490.00
|1882561
|2005/12/19 02:54
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2021
|1.2050
|1.1975
|2005/12/19 05:16
|1.2017
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|1880054
|2005/12/16 20:23
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|115.99
|115.40
|0.00
|2005/12/19 05:16
|116.36
|0.00
|10.52
|317.97
|1892925
|2005/12/19 16:10
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.1992
|1.1950
|1.2020
|2005/12/20 02:26
|1.2008
|0.00
|-8.00
|160.00
|1897505
|2005/12/20 02:26
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|116.14
|115.40
|116.60
|2005/12/20 05:02
|116.60
|0.00
|0.00
|394.51
|1934269
|2005/12/22 15:20
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7340
|1.7360
|1.7500
|2005/12/23 08:44
|1.7387
|0.00
|0.10
|470.00
|0.00
|5.41
|2132.48
|Deposit/Withdrawal: 5000.00
|Credit Facility: 0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|2137.89
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|R/O Swap
|Trade P/L
|No Transactions
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No Transactions
|A/C Summary:
|Closed Trade P/L:
|2137.89
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5000.00
|Total Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Balance:
|7137.89
|Equity:
|7137.89
|Margin Requirement:
|0.00
|Available Margin:
|7137.89