FXDirectDealer, LLC
A/C No: 231555Name: Professor Forex2005 December 23, 13:45 (local time)
 
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItemPriceS / LT / PClose TimePriceCommissionR/O SwapTrade P/L
1763647 2005/12/07 18:59balancedeposit5000.00
1763695 2005/12/07 19:02buy1.00gbpusd1.73401.73101.7380 2005/12/08 01:251.73410.002.7910.00
1764892 2005/12/08 01:25sell1.00gbpusd1.73381.73701.7300 2005/12/08 10:081.73700.000.00-320.00
1791863 2005/12/12 03:12buy1.00gbpusd1.75381.75001.7600 2005/12/12 05:331.76000.000.00620.00
1808232 2005/12/13 02:45sell1.00eurusd1.19521.20001.1870 2005/12/13 13:571.19170.000.00350.00
1833706 2005/12/15 17:13buy1.00gbpusd1.76601.76201.7800 2005/12/15 17:531.76200.000.00-400.00
1866364 2005/12/16 03:58buy1.00eurusd1.19511.19201.2000 2005/12/16 10:291.20000.000.00490.00
1882561 2005/12/19 02:54sell1.00eurusd1.20211.20501.1975 2005/12/19 05:161.20170.000.0040.00
1880054 2005/12/16 20:23buy1.00usdjpy115.99115.400.00 2005/12/19 05:16116.360.0010.52317.97
1892925 2005/12/19 16:10buy1.00eurusd1.19921.19501.2020 2005/12/20 02:261.20080.00-8.00160.00
1897505 2005/12/20 02:26buy1.00usdjpy116.14115.40116.60 2005/12/20 05:02116.600.000.00394.51
1934269 2005/12/22 15:20buy1.00gbpusd1.73401.73601.7500 2005/12/23 08:441.73870.000.10470.00
 0.005.412132.48
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5000.00Credit Facility: 0.00Closed Trade P/L:2137.89
 
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItemPriceS / LT / P PriceCommissionR/O SwapTrade P/L
No Transactions
 
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItemPriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No Transactions
 
A/C Summary:
Closed Trade P/L:2137.89 Floating P/L:0.00
Deposit/Withdrawal:5000.00 Total Credit Facility:0.00
Balance:7137.89 Equity:7137.89
Margin Requirement:0.00 Available Margin:7137.89