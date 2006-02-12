Alpari Ltd
|Account: 162624
|Name: aaaaa
|Currency: USD
|2006 February 17, 17:11
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|3228955
|2006.02.12 03:30
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|3314954
|2006.02.17 04:13
|sell
|0.50
|usdchf
|1.3142
|1.3106
|1.2982
|2006.02.17 16:51
|1.3106
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|137.34
|3314955
|2006.02.17 04:13
|buy
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.1883
|1.1922
|1.2043
|2006.02.17 16:51
|1.1922
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|195.00
|3314966
|2006.02.17 04:14
|buy
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.7354
|1.7355
|1.7514
|2006.02.17 12:57
|1.7355
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.80
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|335.14
|Closed P/L:
|335.14
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|335.14
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|5 335.14
|Equity:
|5 335.14
|Free Margin:
|5 335.14