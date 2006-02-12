Alpari Ltd

Account: 162624 Name: aaaaa Currency: USD 2006 February 17, 17:11
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
32289552006.02.12 03:30balanceDeposit5 000.00
33149542006.02.17 04:13sell0.50usdchf1.31421.31061.29822006.02.17 16:511.31060.000.000.00137.34
33149552006.02.17 04:13buy0.50eurusd1.18831.19221.20432006.02.17 16:511.19220.000.000.00195.00
33149662006.02.17 04:14buy0.40gbpusd1.73541.73551.75142006.02.17 12:571.73550.000.000.002.80
  0.00 0.00 0.00 335.14
Closed P/L: 335.14
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 335.14 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 5 335.14 Equity: 5 335.14 Free Margin: 5 335.14