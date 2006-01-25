|Symbol
|GBPJPY (Great Britain Pound vs Japanese Yen)
|Period
|4 Hours (H4) 2006.01.24 00:00 - 2006.03.03 20:00
|Model
|Every tick (based on all available least timeframes with fractal interpolation of every tick)
|Parameters
|timeframe=0; stopLoss=1000; TakeProfit=1000; TrailingStop=1000; Name_Expert="PivotEMAStep"; Slippage=3; Lots=1; CCIPeriod=14; EMAPeriod=50;
|Bars in test
|2212
|Ticks modelled
|221019
|Modelling quality
|72.89%
|Initial deposit
|2000.00
|Total net profit
|48014.78
|Gross profit
|58314.91
|Gross loss
|-10300.13
|Profit factor
|5.66
|Expected payoff
|3693.44
|Absolute drawdown
|0.00
|Maximal drawdown (%)
|5723.77 (11.5%)
|Total trades
|13
|Short positions (won %)
|6 (50.00%)
|Long positions (won %)
|7 (85.71%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|9 (69.23%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|4 (30.77%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|24980.12
|loss trade
|-5723.77
|Average
|profit trade
|6479.43
|loss trade
|-2575.03
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|3 (33640.23)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|2 (-3894.49)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|33640.23 (3)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-5723.77 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|2
|consecutive losses
|1
|#
|Time
|Type
|Order
|Lots
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Profit
|Balance
|1
|2006.01.25 00:38
|buy
|1
|1.00
|205.42
|195.42
|215.42
|2
|2006.01.27 01:34
|close
|1
|1.00
|206.64
|195.42
|215.42
|761.44
|2761.44
|3
|2006.01.27 12:00
|buy
|2
|2.00
|207.62
|197.62
|217.62
|4
|2006.02.03 15:26
|close
|2
|2.00
|210.23
|197.62
|217.62
|3333.84
|6095.28
|5
|2006.02.03 16:20
|sell
|3
|3.00
|209.83
|219.83
|199.83
|6
|2006.02.08 13:49
|close
|3
|3.00
|206.31
|219.83
|199.83
|6112.50
|12207.78
|7
|2006.02.08 13:49
|buy
|4
|5.00
|206.31
|196.31
|216.31
|8
|2006.02.09 11:11
|close
|4
|5.00
|206.06
|196.31
|216.31
|-681.87
|11525.91
|9
|2006.02.10 06:16
|sell
|5
|5.00
|206.40
|216.40
|196.40
|10
|2006.02.15 05:47
|close
|5
|5.00
|204.25
|216.40
|196.40
|6069.85
|17595.75
|11
|2006.02.15 05:47
|buy
|6
|8.00
|204.25
|194.25
|214.25
|12
|2006.02.16 19:59
|close
|6
|8.00
|204.69
|194.25
|214.25
|2228.02
|19823.77
|13
|2006.02.16 19:59
|sell
|7
|8.00
|204.69
|214.69
|194.69
|14
|2006.02.17 02:10
|close
|7
|8.00
|205.15
|214.69
|194.69
|-2337.60
|17486.17
|15
|2006.02.17 02:20
|sell
|8
|7.00
|204.61
|214.61
|194.61
|16
|2006.02.17 02:25
|close
|8
|7.00
|204.98
|214.61
|194.61
|-1556.89
|15929.28
|17
|2006.02.17 05:08
|buy
|9
|7.00
|204.99
|194.99
|214.99
|18
|2006.02.22 02:26
|close
|9
|7.00
|206.79
|194.99
|214.99
|8064.03
|23993.31
|19
|2006.02.22 07:29
|sell
|10
|10.00
|207.02
|217.02
|197.02
|20
|2006.02.28 05:03
|close
|10
|10.00
|202.76
|217.02
|197.02
|24980.12
|48973.43
|21
|2006.02.28 05:03
|buy
|11
|20.00
|202.76
|192.76
|212.76
|22
|2006.03.01 18:10
|close
|11
|20.00
|202.74
|192.76
|212.76
|596.08
|49569.51
|23
|2006.03.02 13:56
|sell
|12
|20.00
|202.88
|212.88
|192.88
|24
|2006.03.03 01:12
|close
|12
|20.00
|203.33
|212.88
|192.88
|-5723.77
|43845.74
|25
|2006.03.03 01:31
|buy
|13
|18.00
|203.71
|193.71
|213.71
|26
|2006.03.03 23:59
|close at stop
|13
|18.00
|204.28
|193.71
|213.71
|6169.04
|50014.78