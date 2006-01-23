Report
PivotEMA3

SymbolGBPJPY (Great Britain Pound vs Japanese Yen)
Period4 Hours (H4) 2006.01.23 00:00 - 2006.02.24 00:00
ModelEvery tick (based on all available least timeframes with fractal interpolation of every tick)
Parameterstimeframe=0; stopLoss=1000; TakeProfit=500; TrailingStop=1000; Name_Expert="PivotEMA3"; Slippage=3; UseSound=true; NameFileSound="shotgun.wav"; Lots=1; ProfitModifySL=50;
Bars in test2186Ticks modelled191252Modelling quality69.08%
Initial deposit2000.00
Total net profit7236.30Gross profit8252.46Gross loss-1016.17
Profit factor8.12Expected payoff804.03
Absolute drawdown0.00Maximal drawdown (%)819.63 (20.3%)
Total trades9Short positions (won %)5 (60.00%)Long positions (won %)4 (100.00%)
Profit trades (% of total)7 (77.78%)Loss trades (% of total)2 (22.22%)
Largestprofit trade2871.70loss trade-819.63
Averageprofit trade1178.92loss trade-508.08
Maximumconsecutive wins (profit in money)4 (3776.45)consecutive losses (loss in money)1 (-819.63)
Maximalconsecutive profit (count of wins)3776.45 (4)consecutive loss (count of losses)-819.63 (1)
Averageconsecutive wins2consecutive losses1
Graph
#TimeTypeOrderLotsPriceS / LT / PProfitBalance
12006.01.23 01:21buy11.00204.44194.44209.44
22006.01.31 15:55close11.00207.64194.44209.442040.964040.96
32006.01.31 15:55sell21.00207.64217.64202.64
42006.01.31 20:17close21.00209.00217.64202.64-819.633221.33
52006.01.31 20:17buy31.00209.00199.00214.00
62006.02.03 16:20close31.00209.83199.00214.00570.293791.61
72006.02.03 16:20sell41.00209.83219.83204.83
82006.02.14 00:35t/p41.00204.83219.83204.832871.706663.31
92006.02.14 01:40sell51.00204.42214.42199.42
102006.02.15 05:47close51.00204.25214.42199.4255.246718.55
112006.02.15 05:47buy61.00204.25194.25209.25
122006.02.16 19:59close61.00204.69194.25209.25279.236997.77
132006.02.16 19:59sell71.00204.69214.69199.69
142006.02.17 05:08close71.00204.99214.69199.69-196.546801.24
152006.02.17 05:08buy81.00204.99194.99209.99
162006.02.22 07:29close81.00207.02194.99209.991293.688094.91
172006.02.22 07:29sell91.00207.02217.02202.02
182006.02.23 23:59close at stop91.00205.10217.02202.021141.389236.30