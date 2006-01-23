|Symbol
|GBPJPY (Great Britain Pound vs Japanese Yen)
|Period
|4 Hours (H4) 2006.01.23 00:00 - 2006.02.24 00:00
|Model
|Every tick (based on all available least timeframes with fractal interpolation of every tick)
|Parameters
|timeframe=0; stopLoss=1000; TakeProfit=500; TrailingStop=1000; Name_Expert="PivotEMA3"; Slippage=3; UseSound=true; NameFileSound="shotgun.wav"; Lots=1; ProfitModifySL=50;
|Bars in test
|2186
|Ticks modelled
|191252
|Modelling quality
|69.08%
|Initial deposit
|2000.00
|Total net profit
|7236.30
|Gross profit
|8252.46
|Gross loss
|-1016.17
|Profit factor
|8.12
|Expected payoff
|804.03
|Absolute drawdown
|0.00
|Maximal drawdown (%)
|819.63 (20.3%)
|Total trades
|9
|Short positions (won %)
|5 (60.00%)
|Long positions (won %)
|4 (100.00%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|7 (77.78%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|2 (22.22%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|2871.70
|loss trade
|-819.63
|Average
|profit trade
|1178.92
|loss trade
|-508.08
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|4 (3776.45)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|1 (-819.63)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|3776.45 (4)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-819.63 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|2
|consecutive losses
|1
|#
|Time
|Type
|Order
|Lots
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Profit
|Balance
|1
|2006.01.23 01:21
|buy
|1
|1.00
|204.44
|194.44
|209.44
|2
|2006.01.31 15:55
|close
|1
|1.00
|207.64
|194.44
|209.44
|2040.96
|4040.96
|3
|2006.01.31 15:55
|sell
|2
|1.00
|207.64
|217.64
|202.64
|4
|2006.01.31 20:17
|close
|2
|1.00
|209.00
|217.64
|202.64
|-819.63
|3221.33
|5
|2006.01.31 20:17
|buy
|3
|1.00
|209.00
|199.00
|214.00
|6
|2006.02.03 16:20
|close
|3
|1.00
|209.83
|199.00
|214.00
|570.29
|3791.61
|7
|2006.02.03 16:20
|sell
|4
|1.00
|209.83
|219.83
|204.83
|8
|2006.02.14 00:35
|t/p
|4
|1.00
|204.83
|219.83
|204.83
|2871.70
|6663.31
|9
|2006.02.14 01:40
|sell
|5
|1.00
|204.42
|214.42
|199.42
|10
|2006.02.15 05:47
|close
|5
|1.00
|204.25
|214.42
|199.42
|55.24
|6718.55
|11
|2006.02.15 05:47
|buy
|6
|1.00
|204.25
|194.25
|209.25
|12
|2006.02.16 19:59
|close
|6
|1.00
|204.69
|194.25
|209.25
|279.23
|6997.77
|13
|2006.02.16 19:59
|sell
|7
|1.00
|204.69
|214.69
|199.69
|14
|2006.02.17 05:08
|close
|7
|1.00
|204.99
|214.69
|199.69
|-196.54
|6801.24
|15
|2006.02.17 05:08
|buy
|8
|1.00
|204.99
|194.99
|209.99
|16
|2006.02.22 07:29
|close
|8
|1.00
|207.02
|194.99
|209.99
|1293.68
|8094.91
|17
|2006.02.22 07:29
|sell
|9
|1.00
|207.02
|217.02
|202.02
|18
|2006.02.23 23:59
|close at stop
|9
|1.00
|205.10
|217.02
|202.02
|1141.38
|9236.30