MIG Investments SA

Account: 9404 Name: BrunoFX-olaja1a-m15 Currency: USD 2006 March 14, 17:33
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
3502862006.03.13 09:59sell1.00gbpusd1.72320.00001.72192006.03.14 16:241.74430.000.00-1.00-2 110.00
3527282006.03.14 00:15buy1.00usdcad1.15741.15781.15872006.03.14 03:231.15780.000.000.0034.55
3521002006.03.13 19:31buy1.00usdchf1.31520.00001.31652006.03.14 16:241.30420.000.008.38-843.43
3532032006.03.14 04:00buy1.00usdjpy118.610.00118.742006.03.14 16:24117.650.000.000.00-815.98
  0.00 0.00 7.38 -3 734.86
Closed P/L: -3 727.48
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -3 727.48 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 5.90 Equity: 5.90 Free Margin: 5.90