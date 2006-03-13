|Account: 9404
|Name: BrunoFX-olaja1a-m15
|Currency: USD
|2006 March 14, 17:33
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|350286
|2006.03.13 09:59
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7232
|0.0000
|1.7219
|2006.03.14 16:24
|1.7443
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.00
|-2 110.00
|352728
|2006.03.14 00:15
|buy
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1574
|1.1578
|1.1587
|2006.03.14 03:23
|1.1578
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|34.55
|352100
|2006.03.13 19:31
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.3152
|0.0000
|1.3165
|2006.03.14 16:24
|1.3042
|0.00
|0.00
|8.38
|-843.43
|353203
|2006.03.14 04:00
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|118.61
|0.00
|118.74
|2006.03.14 16:24
|117.65
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-815.98
|0.00
|0.00
|7.38
|-3 734.86
|Closed P/L:
|-3 727.48
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-3 727.48
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|5.90
|Equity:
|5.90
|Free Margin:
|5.90